White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Virtual Town Hall – 3:00pm ET…

Posted on March 24, 2020 by

President Trump, Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force sit down with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner for a virtual town hall. The event is ongoing

107 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Virtual Town Hall – 3:00pm ET…

  1. Jimmy R says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Best case scenario:

    1. Nancy continues to force Schumer to filibuster the bill (“But Nancy!” “You’ll do as I say!!”). Blessing in disguise.
    2. The hydroxychloroquine-azythramycin trials are a big success with results in a few days.
    3. Country goes back to near-normal in first week of April.
    We saved $2T, we don’t crash the economy, and hundreds of thousands are spared from death.

    • tappin53 says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      I love you

      • Bill Durham says:
        March 24, 2020 at 4:27 pm

        Trump seems to be moving the date back to April 12. They are claiming cases are exploding in NYC and California. This is a tragedy in the making. Full employment to recession in a month.

        • tellthetruth2016 says:
          March 24, 2020 at 4:37 pm

          Then maybe NY needs to close their damn airports to Stop them from bringing it down here to Florida

        • dawg says:
          March 24, 2020 at 4:38 pm

          CASES ARENT “EXPLODING”

          THAT IS MEDIA SPIN NARRATIVE ENGINEERING

          THE CASE #S ARE GOING UP BECAUSE TESTING IS INCREASING

          WHY IS THIS SO HARD FOR PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND?

        • Blue Wildflower says:
          March 24, 2020 at 4:42 pm

          Didn’t he say he wanted things back to normal by Easter? So I hope that means, beginning next week, things will start opening up in some cities.

          Liked by 2 people

          • Somebody says:
            March 24, 2020 at 5:57 pm

            Oh I think the vast majority will be back at work next week. I do think things will continue to be shut down in hot spots like NYC and a few other places around.

            With testing ramping up in conjunction with this 2 week break, most cases have either recovered or outed themselves. In areas not hard hit, social tracking can isolate and test any potential cases. There are too many cases in NYC and many other hot spots for that, so I think those areas will probably remain in quasi lockdown until Easter.

        • Dances with Wolverines says:
          March 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

          Go back and listen to what the Surgeon general had to say. You will not hear it repeated anywhere in the media.

        • jbt says:
          March 24, 2020 at 5:03 pm

          You forgot the ‘/sarc’.

        • RArcangelo says:
          March 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm

          this is crazy, the number of infections is not as important as severity..if most are mild, that’s not as big an issue….in addition, infection rate is a lagging indicator…can’t understand why that is not discussed more

    • scrap1ron says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      I’m hoping America gets back to work on April 6. Be the best birthday gift I’ve had in a while. Hang in there gang, we can get through this.

      • Rileytrips says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:32 pm

        Force the media to report how many of the current confirmed cases are hospital admissions. They don’t want to do that, because the number are low.
        In AL the numbers are increasing daily, but they have started stating that 6-7% of these are admitted to the hospital. So, today there are 215 confirmed cases in the state, but that means only about 15 hospital admissions. Not so scary.

        • RArcangelo says:
          March 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm

          I just said that….WE NEED TO KNOW THE SEVERITY…infection rate is not as important and it is a lagging indicator…

  2. Ausonius says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Just saw the final minutes: funny elbow-bump moment!

    President Trump has such a sense of humor! What a relief from the dreary MAObama years!

  3. Bolivar says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Trump now says three more weeks of the cure that is worse than the virus. He hopes to have the country up and running maybe “by Easter”. That is three weeks from now. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    • frances says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      Yet they did have significantly restricted movement during the Flu of 1917-18. True it was far worse than this, but it worked then, so the idea has been around for some time and was recommended by doctors at the time.

      • coastermomohio says:
        March 24, 2020 at 4:47 pm

        100 years ago was a totally different time in this country. I have read that the people living outside the cities were shooting and killing anyone who was trying to escape from the cities, which were the epicenter of the epidemic. Is that what they mean by “significantly restricted movement”?

      • J says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:16 pm

        You are using 1917 as the model? You really think doctors or even the morons we have running government are? Really? People were using horse and buggy and it took 2 weeks to get across the Atlantic. Cmon people here arent as dumb as the people you post with on the communist rags.

    • booger71 says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      I believe that stay at home model came from a 13 year old study from some nitwit at the WHO 13 years ago…and Fauci used it from advice from the WHO.

      • Silent Entity says:
        March 24, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Mitch – put a clause in for “line item veto” by PDJT for ANY item not supporting American workers, their companies, or getting things back to work. Send it back to the House and let Pelosi shoot it down – play hardball.

    • MVW says:
      March 24, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      When they first went to Trump they were saying 3% to 5% death rates and had no treatment. Now the rate is below 1%. Once treatment using HCQ + Zith is shown (it is already but they want to show it again, so stupid), then the death rate will be .001%.

      In fact, this drug combination might work for influenza and stop the death rate for that from being so terrible. (a real kick in the wallet for $Big Pharma, LOL) That is the sleeper good news in all this!!!!

  5. BobSunshine says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Just heard that Pelosi is backing down and will not push her bill but support the Senate bill. I guess when President Trump said during the Townhall meeting he wouldn’t sign it, forced her hand.

  6. Snow White says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Mr. Fauci conspicuously absent.

  7. JohnCasper says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Hopefully Dr. Fauci has been permanently sent to Moon Base Alpha for trying to strangle hydroxychloroquine in its crib.

  8. James F says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    “Keep Hopelessness Alive!” – Dems 2020

  9. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    I sent this to a close contact in DC

    xxxxxxxxx,
    If this country allows this, then Wall Street will forever continue trading in dark pools, derivatives, CDS’s and pretty much anything else they can. I remember Bernanke talking about watching cryptocurrencies a few years back and how they would play a role in the future, I was concerned then and now I’m evermore concerned.

    What I’m sending you is just the start.
    Imagine, when the economy turns down and we head into another and even worse depression, there will be no more runs on banks where people will feel secure knowing the money is safe in their own hands. Bailouts in the future will not come from the Federal Reserve or even Congress, it will come from the people because that is what our young generation has been taught, Apple wallet, Google wallet, Facebook’s ‘Libre’, etc, were always the warm up to this grand scheme of things to come.

    This is what is happening right now, and if congress passes this, then the fate for our sovereign country will be sealed. Other countries are pushing this as well, its a socialist/communist dream come true for them.

    You know as well as I, along with millions of other Americans that the Constitution is hanging by a thin piece of paper, the rule of law is truly dissolving each and everyday.
    During FDR’s administration, when Roosevelt confiscated the gold, Frederick Barber Campbell sued Chase National Bank of City of New York in 1933 when the bank refused to give him his 5000 ounces of gold he held at the bank and turned it over to the government.

    This Case is a fascinating read if you choose, however, the Supreme Court refused to hear the ‘Writ of Certiorari’ sending it back to the lower court and Judge Hughes came up with every BS argument as to why his gold was confiscated. Campbell was a lawyer and his case was the ‘Due Process Clause’ under our 4th and 5th amendment to the Constitution. His case was denied for reasons only known by the Supreme Court which one can positively assume… Political reasons.

    My point? History has so many lessons and what I’ve personally learned from all my studies over the years is simply this…
    America has gone from God, Man then government to Government, Man and somewhere in there, is god. All governments will always protects itself first and foremost, they’ve never grown smaller, they consume individualism for the whole of their countries and they always repeat the same steps until they collapse under their own weight (debt, corruption and the rule of law), which eventually destroys them. History is truly fascinating!

    If President Trump signs this bailout bill which includes what the democratic house has pursued below (very important), amongst other things, then our fate is sealed.
    President Trump will only be President for another 4+ years and after that, America’s sovereignty will be what socialism and communism have attempted for many years, it’s destruction.

    Please read the first few pages, ‘Digital Dollar’.

    Respectfully,

    https://financialservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/waters_146_xml_03.23.2020.pdf

  10. Rhoda R says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/23/un-embrace-the-paris-agreement-to-solve-the-covid-19-crisis/
    Not about the press conference by definitely related – talk about never letting a crisis go to waste. Nauseating.

  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:51 pm

  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    This is exactly why we chose him.

    BTW, I really respect President Trump’s decision to honor the Tenth Amendment and let the fifty states exercise some sovereignty. His critics claim he’s an autocrat but the record shows that he is restoring true federalism and honoring the balance of powers at every turn.

    If those states don’t like what their governors are doing, they might choose differently in the future. There are fifty stars on the flag for a reason. And fifty popular votes, of which the President won 30 and 1/2.

    Last time.

    • Bolivar says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      And to your point I would love to see a state saying “We are opening for business NOW. Dam the torpedoes. All bars and restaurants can reopen. All schools can reopen. Citizens can all go back to work. No more business closures, period. Our state will lead the nation back to work today, not Easter. We urge everyone to use common sense and basic hygiene practices. And if you are sick stay home. That’s it. Now, get back to work.”

      That is what I would like – true leadership of the country at the state level. Any governor willing to be a leader?

      • cheering4america says:
        March 24, 2020 at 4:32 pm

        In MO the Governor didn’t close the bars and restaurants, St. Louis County Executive and St. Louis City Mayor did, and ditto for the four counties on the western edge of the State. I could see local officials contravening any such direction by a Governor.

        A lot of government functions state-wide have also now been closed.

        • Dwayne Diesel says:
          March 24, 2020 at 5:48 pm

          No, that’s the way it’s supposed to work. The cities who feel a risk should and can act.

          Neighboring cities/towns/municipalities can stay open. If they need to act they can but not until they need to do so.

      • FPCHmom says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:14 pm

        Let’s hope it’s going to be Ron DeSantis.

    • tuskyou says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:31 pm

      Absolutely positively agree! I’m in Illinois with JB the Hut making lousy decisions that people need to see for themselves. President Trump is allowing the incompetence to be on full display. State/local officials are the first line and when they aren’t effective – fire them! At the bare minimum call their offices and pitch a fit. I won’t allow them to shift the blame to POTUS cause they can’t get the job done.

      Liked by 2 people

  14. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Wishful thinking: Nobel Prize in Medicine and Economics to President Donald J Trump??

  15. Ausonius says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    FOX just reported that another episode of Eat the Press with your moderator, President Donald Trump will air late this afternoon c. 5:30 P.M. E.S.T.

    Be there or be…well, you know! 😉

  16. Rick says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    I only got to listen to parts of the town hall, but seemed to me to be much more upbeat than previous pressers.
    Or did I miss something?
    Trump wants to get the economy rolling again, we will have to see how much the Democrat Governor’s try to hold it back.

  17. realeyecandy1 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    more $ in THIS bill for Food Stamps. We don’t qualify for food stamps but we still have to eat during this. Why are they advocating more for others???

  18. Barbara Hughes says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Several countries have been mentioned during all this but I have not heard anything about Russia. I wonder what that’s all about??

    • joeknuckles says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      Putin was photographed wearing a hazmat suit, so that tells us something. They are not reporting many cases, but they are probably hiding the truth.

    • trapper says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      Lesson to learn: Russia is truly irrelevant.

      John McCain (ptu ptu ptu) was actually right about one thing. Russia is just a giant gas station. They are irrelevant economically and militarily. They’ve got one diesel carrier that breaks down so often that it is deployed with a tug boat to tow it around. By GDP, both California and Texas are bigger.

      The biggest threat to America is still China, thanks to Bill Clinton in large part.

      • Doug Amos says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:28 pm

        China is obvious but actually it is Iran and oil is the key; as usual. Very strong implications that Xi is all done; major implications; obviously. In the U S it’s going to be all about NY; probably that is why President Trump backed up to Easter; make or break.

    • J says:
      March 24, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      They are disconnected from the globalist conspiracy. They have very little china virus. Pretty much like the rest of the world actually minus the hysterics.

      $20k confirmed china virus cases in a population totaling 4.5B. Thats is .009% of the population thats infected. Seriously 9/1000 of 1 percent. Western civilization is committing suicide over 9/1000 of 1 percent.

      Words arent available to measure the evil displayed by the globalists, dem tyrants and communists nor the stupidity of the sheep who believe them.

  19. trapper says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    He set the deadline: Easter. The launch date of the new American economy is the Monday after Easter. Figure out your part and keep up, or he’ll find people who can. Every well run business in America operates this way, run by engineers and business men, not scientists and academics. DAMN I like this guy!

  20. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    We did it once, so let’s do it again. President Trump did receive the first letter from Martin Armstrong and if we do this again, he’ll definitely get this second one. You all should read it.

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/opinion/here-is-the-2nd-letter-to-trump-send-it-everywhere-you-can/

    Pass it around to family and friends.

  21. tappin52 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Time to plan rebirth parties nationwide. New beginnings with celebrations and optimism. Spring parties being planned in my family!

  22. bosscook says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Man, if it’s true that Easter is the day….I’m going to take all my cash out of my Metamucil container and go stimulate the economy with a big steak dinner at the local steakhouse.

  23. MicD says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    It’s been 9 days since I decided to write a Novel.
    Now I’ve got writer’s block :/

    It’s “Last of the T.P.”
    But I just can’t get it going.

    • Ootenvault says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      Metamucil works

    • Jimmy R says:
      March 24, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      Chapter 1

      It was hilarious at first. The fools! Buying out all the TP at the local grocery store. Sure, it was a pandemic. But why buy more toilet paper than can be used in a decade? It made no sense.

      But it was no longer a joke when he started to run low at the end of the second week. A furtive glance down the toilet paper aisle. Nothing. He feigned nonchalance to other shoppers. His mind started racing. Kleenex? Newspaper? He figured he had 24 hours left until the end. No more.

      Again checking his phone for any news on this damn hydroxychloroquine trial… Hurry up! Give them the damn medicine already!

      Time became his enemy.

      • MicD says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:03 pm

        ^^oo^^

      • Debra says:
        March 24, 2020 at 5:29 pm

        Chapter Two:

        Finally, in desperation, he starts searching for TP in non-conventional places — stores he would have never have even looked to buy TP.

        He walks into his local helpful hardware store, and there, before his eyes, was a half-wall of packaged single rolls, and a sign. The sign read: $.99/roll, limit 4 per day.

        He nearly fell on his knees to give thanks to the hardware people for offering up the store’s supply for sale, even with the price gouging, as BTP (before the pandemic) , he would not dream of paying a dollar a roll for the single ply, scratchy-a$$, stuff he was so grateful to have finally found.

  24. cosmicbluehippo says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    GE already laying off 10% of employees working in their commercial aircraft engine division.
    It won’t take long for aerospace layoffs to explode

  25. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    I posted some figures on the Kudlow thread that show some of the regional concentrations. NYC is indeed a substantial hot spot–not surprising given its density and that it is a major international travel hub.
    Cuomo is right to be concerned–esp. given the fecklessness of DeBlasio who apparently has even his aides upset. Allowing shutdowns/quarantines to be managed at local and state level makes the most sense in this situation given widely different conditions in different parts of the country.

    It might be helpful to have a way to post the % of US labor force still working and the % of US workers in “essential” industries. That could help us understand where the gaps are beyond the already reported ones in restaurants, gyms and similar. Also, does any Treeper know how much unemployment insurance payments might cover of expected weekly income for these folks? Could help in quantifying the impact

    • RArcangelo says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      NY City/State has the HIGHEST population of Chinese outside of China….they all traveled back to China for the New Year, and many must have come back carrying the virus…look at New Rochelle, very bady hit, majority Chinese population…

  26. realeyecandy1 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    I need to spring clean but I simply cannot get started

  27. Paula S Daly says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    I feel many areas of the country will go back to work before Easter, going back full in 3 weeks.

  28. pyromancer76 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I think/hope that the end of 15 days as first discussed might be the beginning of getting some businesses back on line. Develop a list of those that can work most safely – social distancing – and begin with them. By Easter the whole damn shebang should be full speed ahead – except maybe those few states that might have more serious problems. No shutting down any interstates, or the ability for products/produce to get to market. Americans are smart enough.

    Imo, the reason for the shut-down was to get hospitals supplied since our bureaucrats failed at this, and to get medicines in the pipe-line. Once we get a cure, and it looks like we have had one all along (again nasty federal bureaucratic stoppage), we should be able to treat this like all other emergencies. No reason to shut down the whole thing.

    I am so glad that President Trump told Nasty Pelosie to take a long walk down a short pier – of course, not in those exact words! I think the needed items should be voted on one at a time anyway – no gang-buster bills.

  29. Paul says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Trump exposed the loonies again. He gave them plenty of rope to hang themselves. The economy isn’t ruined, nothing has changed. Everyone blames the dems for the shutdown, because it is all dem govs shutting down their states. stupid dems.

    The Chinese, the media, the dems, and the multinational companies all want to do away with Trump. They are targeting the economy and people know it is a hoax as the days go by and millions of people aren’t dead yet.

    It won’t work for them. Trump has everything in place to ramp up quickly. He has already transformed the US economy. MAGA/KAGA Trump 2020.

  30. MVW says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner were great. I am so used to the interviewers being prosecutors and treating our POTUS as a criminal on a witness stand. So, it was a shock to me, albeit a nice one.

    Rick said, “…we will have to see how much the Democrat Governor’s try to hold it back.”

    That is true about the governors, but those governors will be facing their state’s businesses that compete with others in states that are open and serving customers, and the larger ones, at least some, can move. So, I doubt there will be hold backs for long.

    And one more thing which was not brought up in this ‘Town Hall’ was that shortly there will be a plethora of data on use of HCQ + Zith. And that will stop the death rate in its tracks (assuming logistics support the treatment roll out). In fact, as soon as that comes in Trump should not wait to reopen America.

  31. FPCHmom says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:18 pm

  32. cherokeepeople says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    i think it will all hinge on the hcq/z-pack outcome.if by the weekend those receiving it get better then we have the temp cure til the vaccine comes out.this will give PT the cue to get things rolling again.my state iowa has administered 2400 tests 124 positive.so roughly 5% and we have no deaths so 0% i see no reason why we can’t get back to business as usual.

  33. Doppler says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    I thought the town hall – the part I saw – was well done and interesting, and showed President Trump on the fly, learning, assimilating, reacting. The discussion about not letting the cure be worse than the disease was excellent. The resistance to the socialist/journalist instinct to declare a nationwide “shutdown,” in favor of less dramatic local and state control, depending on the circumstances, is obviously wise (another nod to founding fathers who defaulted to the States on everything not enumerated as national in the Constitution).

    I think Mayor De Blasio is coming out the big loser, having failed to take swift action within the most densely populated place with the greatest amount of international travel, being vague about what he wanted people to do, trying to demand things directly from the President rather than working through the governor, having the city’s dysfunctional track record placed on display, and representing the never-trump NYC majority as the Mayor the Complainor.

    Why Trump wins in this process is the public get to see him managing a major crisis in real time, flattering his team, encouraging his team and the country, envisioning winning, contrasting the epi-center like NYC with small towns with no cases, pushing, pushing, pushing toward what I am sure will be the best coordination between major economy and major public health crisis of our times.

    I went to record the broadcast on Fox News, but the viewer guide for the first time the ATT menu did not have a name on the segment, and, when I pushed “record”, it didn’t! Not sure if that’s an evil plot or what, so only got to watch for awhile.

    A guy who manages many properties successfully has to be great at crisis management, through team work. Inspiring to watch in real time.

  34. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    For anyone interested here is a link to a good virus tracker that updates every day. remove the parentheses. I didn’t want to post a live link.
    covidtracking.(com)

