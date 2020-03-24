White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Virtual Town Hall – 3:00pm ET…

President Trump, Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force sit down with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner for a virtual town hall. The event is ongoing
President Trump, Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force sit down with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner for a virtual town hall. The event is ongoing
Best case scenario:
1. Nancy continues to force Schumer to filibuster the bill (“But Nancy!” “You’ll do as I say!!”). Blessing in disguise.
2. The hydroxychloroquine-azythramycin trials are a big success with results in a few days.
3. Country goes back to near-normal in first week of April.
We saved $2T, we don’t crash the economy, and hundreds of thousands are spared from death.
LikeLiked by 28 people
I love you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump seems to be moving the date back to April 12. They are claiming cases are exploding in NYC and California. This is a tragedy in the making. Full employment to recession in a month.
LikeLike
Then maybe NY needs to close their damn airports to Stop them from bringing it down here to Florida
LikeLike
CASES ARENT “EXPLODING”
THAT IS MEDIA SPIN NARRATIVE ENGINEERING
THE CASE #S ARE GOING UP BECAUSE TESTING IS INCREASING
WHY IS THIS SO HARD FOR PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Critical thinking skills missing; emotional drama increasing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hard for them to understand because these are the same people who don’t understand the catastrophic consequences of keeping the nation’s economy shut down for months on end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dawg
👍👍
LikeLike
some large number have been mushroomed for too long
LikeLike
Didn’t he say he wanted things back to normal by Easter? So I hope that means, beginning next week, things will start opening up in some cities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I think the vast majority will be back at work next week. I do think things will continue to be shut down in hot spots like NYC and a few other places around.
With testing ramping up in conjunction with this 2 week break, most cases have either recovered or outed themselves. In areas not hard hit, social tracking can isolate and test any potential cases. There are too many cases in NYC and many other hot spots for that, so I think those areas will probably remain in quasi lockdown until Easter.
LikeLike
Go back and listen to what the Surgeon general had to say. You will not hear it repeated anywhere in the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot the ‘/sarc’.
LikeLike
this is crazy, the number of infections is not as important as severity..if most are mild, that’s not as big an issue….in addition, infection rate is a lagging indicator…can’t understand why that is not discussed more
LikeLike
I’m hoping America gets back to work on April 6. Be the best birthday gift I’ve had in a while. Hang in there gang, we can get through this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Force the media to report how many of the current confirmed cases are hospital admissions. They don’t want to do that, because the number are low.
In AL the numbers are increasing daily, but they have started stating that 6-7% of these are admitted to the hospital. So, today there are 215 confirmed cases in the state, but that means only about 15 hospital admissions. Not so scary.
LikeLike
I just said that….WE NEED TO KNOW THE SEVERITY…infection rate is not as important and it is a lagging indicator…
LikeLike
Just saw the final minutes: funny elbow-bump moment!
President Trump has such a sense of humor! What a relief from the dreary MAObama years!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Trump now says three more weeks of the cure that is worse than the virus. He hopes to have the country up and running maybe “by Easter”. That is three weeks from now. The beatings will continue until morale improves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…AFTER THIS LATEST ATEMPT ON HIS PRESIDENCY…WILL FINALY BAGPIPER START ACTING…AND INDICT FEW BEAUTIES ????IF NOT THEY WILL ATEMPT AGAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr has promised to go after them–if they hoard surgical masks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sejmom-Ironic that this plague saved those traitorous sons of batches from what might have been their punishment. On the other hand-it seems to me this President has a long memory for those who help him AND those who try to kill him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But he is going after price gougers…….those real criminals
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can’t wait that long, start tomorrow and folks get back to work and let us who are at risk take care of ourselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet they did have significantly restricted movement during the Flu of 1917-18. True it was far worse than this, but it worked then, so the idea has been around for some time and was recommended by doctors at the time.
LikeLike
100 years ago was a totally different time in this country. I have read that the people living outside the cities were shooting and killing anyone who was trying to escape from the cities, which were the epicenter of the epidemic. Is that what they mean by “significantly restricted movement”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are using 1917 as the model? You really think doctors or even the morons we have running government are? Really? People were using horse and buggy and it took 2 weeks to get across the Atlantic. Cmon people here arent as dumb as the people you post with on the communist rags.
LikeLike
I believe that stay at home model came from a 13 year old study from some nitwit at the WHO 13 years ago…and Fauci used it from advice from the WHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch – put a clause in for “line item veto” by PDJT for ANY item not supporting American workers, their companies, or getting things back to work. Send it back to the House and let Pelosi shoot it down – play hardball.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When they first went to Trump they were saying 3% to 5% death rates and had no treatment. Now the rate is below 1%. Once treatment using HCQ + Zith is shown (it is already but they want to show it again, so stupid), then the death rate will be .001%.
In fact, this drug combination might work for influenza and stop the death rate for that from being so terrible. (a real kick in the wallet for $Big Pharma, LOL) That is the sleeper good news in all this!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just heard that Pelosi is backing down and will not push her bill but support the Senate bill. I guess when President Trump said during the Townhall meeting he wouldn’t sign it, forced her hand.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Or the Dem reps. phone lines got shut down w/ calls about their absolutely despicable behavior yesterday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I called Chuckie and Nanzi about 3 times each, Joe Manchin once and dustbowl Durbin once let them know how many of my very large family decided today to go register as Pubs due to their 3 year path of destruction but that this stunt was our last.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thankyou, Dee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Pelosi probably envisions herself as a valiant Joan of Arc. Too bad its illegal to burn her at the stake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Pelosi loses, Americans win.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mr. Fauci conspicuously absent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is he on the fact finding trip to -W U H A N ?????
LikeLike
Probably 😀😀😀.
LikeLike
As he should be, he suggested this shut down that does not exist in any pandemic plan. He should be fired and he can go work for Hitlery.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully Dr. Fauci has been permanently sent to Moon Base Alpha for trying to strangle hydroxychloroquine in its crib.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Keep Hopelessness Alive!” – Dems 2020
LikeLiked by 12 people
Cruel but true. Nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent this to a close contact in DC
xxxxxxxxx,
If this country allows this, then Wall Street will forever continue trading in dark pools, derivatives, CDS’s and pretty much anything else they can. I remember Bernanke talking about watching cryptocurrencies a few years back and how they would play a role in the future, I was concerned then and now I’m evermore concerned.
What I’m sending you is just the start.
Imagine, when the economy turns down and we head into another and even worse depression, there will be no more runs on banks where people will feel secure knowing the money is safe in their own hands. Bailouts in the future will not come from the Federal Reserve or even Congress, it will come from the people because that is what our young generation has been taught, Apple wallet, Google wallet, Facebook’s ‘Libre’, etc, were always the warm up to this grand scheme of things to come.
This is what is happening right now, and if congress passes this, then the fate for our sovereign country will be sealed. Other countries are pushing this as well, its a socialist/communist dream come true for them.
You know as well as I, along with millions of other Americans that the Constitution is hanging by a thin piece of paper, the rule of law is truly dissolving each and everyday.
During FDR’s administration, when Roosevelt confiscated the gold, Frederick Barber Campbell sued Chase National Bank of City of New York in 1933 when the bank refused to give him his 5000 ounces of gold he held at the bank and turned it over to the government.
This Case is a fascinating read if you choose, however, the Supreme Court refused to hear the ‘Writ of Certiorari’ sending it back to the lower court and Judge Hughes came up with every BS argument as to why his gold was confiscated. Campbell was a lawyer and his case was the ‘Due Process Clause’ under our 4th and 5th amendment to the Constitution. His case was denied for reasons only known by the Supreme Court which one can positively assume… Political reasons.
My point? History has so many lessons and what I’ve personally learned from all my studies over the years is simply this…
America has gone from God, Man then government to Government, Man and somewhere in there, is god. All governments will always protects itself first and foremost, they’ve never grown smaller, they consume individualism for the whole of their countries and they always repeat the same steps until they collapse under their own weight (debt, corruption and the rule of law), which eventually destroys them. History is truly fascinating!
If President Trump signs this bailout bill which includes what the democratic house has pursued below (very important), amongst other things, then our fate is sealed.
President Trump will only be President for another 4+ years and after that, America’s sovereignty will be what socialism and communism have attempted for many years, it’s destruction.
Please read the first few pages, ‘Digital Dollar’.
Respectfully,
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Click the link to see the text regarding‘Digital Dollar’
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/banking-law/house-democrats-consider-digital-wallets-for-crisis-payments
LikeLike
Steven Guinness has a series of articles about the world banking elite and their steadily advancing plans for a global digital currency. Very detailed and complex, but I understand it gernerally as a threat to individual liberty because cash can be removed from the system, and every transaction can then be monitored and recorded. But I’m interested in learning more, hearing others’ views. see https://Stevenguinness2@wordpress.com
LikeLike
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/23/un-embrace-the-paris-agreement-to-solve-the-covid-19-crisis/
Not about the press conference by definitely related – talk about never letting a crisis go to waste. Nauseating.
LikeLike
Thread – summary on coronavirus bill
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/03/24/omfg-nancy-whyyyy-hilariously-infuriating-thread-breaks-down-nancy-pelosis-coronavirus-bill-bit-by-pork-filled-bit/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
It is of my opinion that he is a seditious ahole, and should have his citizenship revoked by the State Dept, his wealth confiscated and deported to gitmo
LikeLiked by 5 people
My dream is that Russia will quietly send an elite extraction team into the USA and take Georgi Schwartz ( George Soros) and every one of his evil spawn back to Russia to stand trial.
Soros is destroying the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer he gets to meet Team Six at Joy moment of their mission.
LikeLike
Greenghis Kahn
👍
LikeLike
He is the architect of this and all attempts to destroy the President and his family too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is exactly why we chose him.
BTW, I really respect President Trump’s decision to honor the Tenth Amendment and let the fifty states exercise some sovereignty. His critics claim he’s an autocrat but the record shows that he is restoring true federalism and honoring the balance of powers at every turn.
If those states don’t like what their governors are doing, they might choose differently in the future. There are fifty stars on the flag for a reason. And fifty popular votes, of which the President won 30 and 1/2.
Last time.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And to your point I would love to see a state saying “We are opening for business NOW. Dam the torpedoes. All bars and restaurants can reopen. All schools can reopen. Citizens can all go back to work. No more business closures, period. Our state will lead the nation back to work today, not Easter. We urge everyone to use common sense and basic hygiene practices. And if you are sick stay home. That’s it. Now, get back to work.”
That is what I would like – true leadership of the country at the state level. Any governor willing to be a leader?
LikeLiked by 7 people
In MO the Governor didn’t close the bars and restaurants, St. Louis County Executive and St. Louis City Mayor did, and ditto for the four counties on the western edge of the State. I could see local officials contravening any such direction by a Governor.
A lot of government functions state-wide have also now been closed.
LikeLike
No, that’s the way it’s supposed to work. The cities who feel a risk should and can act.
Neighboring cities/towns/municipalities can stay open. If they need to act they can but not until they need to do so.
LikeLike
Let’s hope it’s going to be Ron DeSantis.
LikeLike
Absolutely positively agree! I’m in Illinois with JB the Hut making lousy decisions that people need to see for themselves. President Trump is allowing the incompetence to be on full display. State/local officials are the first line and when they aren’t effective – fire them! At the bare minimum call their offices and pitch a fit. I won’t allow them to shift the blame to POTUS cause they can’t get the job done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wishful thinking: Nobel Prize in Medicine and Economics to President Donald J Trump??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someday there will be a Trump Prize. And winning that one will be one hell of an achievement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FOX just reported that another episode of Eat the Press with your moderator, President Donald Trump will air late this afternoon c. 5:30 P.M. E.S.T.
Be there or be…well, you know! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chuckle!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I only got to listen to parts of the town hall, but seemed to me to be much more upbeat than previous pressers.
Or did I miss something?
Trump wants to get the economy rolling again, we will have to see how much the Democrat Governor’s try to hold it back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOX said that they will re-broadcast the Town Hall at midnight: set your recorder!
LikeLike
more $ in THIS bill for Food Stamps. We don’t qualify for food stamps but we still have to eat during this. Why are they advocating more for others???
LikeLike
Many on the margins were laid off with no income.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Several countries have been mentioned during all this but I have not heard anything about Russia. I wonder what that’s all about??
LikeLike
Putin was photographed wearing a hazmat suit, so that tells us something. They are not reporting many cases, but they are probably hiding the truth.
LikeLike
Lesson to learn: Russia is truly irrelevant.
John McCain (ptu ptu ptu) was actually right about one thing. Russia is just a giant gas station. They are irrelevant economically and militarily. They’ve got one diesel carrier that breaks down so often that it is deployed with a tug boat to tow it around. By GDP, both California and Texas are bigger.
The biggest threat to America is still China, thanks to Bill Clinton in large part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is obvious but actually it is Iran and oil is the key; as usual. Very strong implications that Xi is all done; major implications; obviously. In the U S it’s going to be all about NY; probably that is why President Trump backed up to Easter; make or break.
LikeLike
The president made another wise decision when he moved to Mar-a-Lago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are disconnected from the globalist conspiracy. They have very little china virus. Pretty much like the rest of the world actually minus the hysterics.
$20k confirmed china virus cases in a population totaling 4.5B. Thats is .009% of the population thats infected. Seriously 9/1000 of 1 percent. Western civilization is committing suicide over 9/1000 of 1 percent.
Words arent available to measure the evil displayed by the globalists, dem tyrants and communists nor the stupidity of the sheep who believe them.
LikeLike
He set the deadline: Easter. The launch date of the new American economy is the Monday after Easter. Figure out your part and keep up, or he’ll find people who can. Every well run business in America operates this way, run by engineers and business men, not scientists and academics. DAMN I like this guy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do not wait until Easter that is 3 weeks away, our economy must be restarted now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. I’d like to see us open next Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘By Easter’ encompasses ‘before Easter’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We did it once, so let’s do it again. President Trump did receive the first letter from Martin Armstrong and if we do this again, he’ll definitely get this second one. You all should read it.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/opinion/here-is-the-2nd-letter-to-trump-send-it-everywhere-you-can/
Pass it around to family and friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to plan rebirth parties nationwide. New beginnings with celebrations and optimism. Spring parties being planned in my family!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man, if it’s true that Easter is the day….I’m going to take all my cash out of my Metamucil container and go stimulate the economy with a big steak dinner at the local steakhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍 B.C.
If permitted I will cross the U.S. border ( a 5 minute drive from our place)
Gas up my 1995 GMC 3/4 Ton 4 x 4, and with my savings on a Canadian fill up, visit a nice recent in the U.S. border town and indulge.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops restaurant.
LikeLike
It’s been 9 days since I decided to write a Novel.
Now I’ve got writer’s block
It’s “Last of the T.P.”
But I just can’t get it going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Metamucil works
LikeLike
Chapter 1
It was hilarious at first. The fools! Buying out all the TP at the local grocery store. Sure, it was a pandemic. But why buy more toilet paper than can be used in a decade? It made no sense.
But it was no longer a joke when he started to run low at the end of the second week. A furtive glance down the toilet paper aisle. Nothing. He feigned nonchalance to other shoppers. His mind started racing. Kleenex? Newspaper? He figured he had 24 hours left until the end. No more.
Again checking his phone for any news on this damn hydroxychloroquine trial… Hurry up! Give them the damn medicine already!
Time became his enemy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^oo^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chapter Two:
Finally, in desperation, he starts searching for TP in non-conventional places — stores he would have never have even looked to buy TP.
He walks into his local helpful hardware store, and there, before his eyes, was a half-wall of packaged single rolls, and a sign. The sign read: $.99/roll, limit 4 per day.
He nearly fell on his knees to give thanks to the hardware people for offering up the store’s supply for sale, even with the price gouging, as BTP (before the pandemic) , he would not dream of paying a dollar a roll for the single ply, scratchy-a$$, stuff he was so grateful to have finally found.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHA!
LikeLike
^^OO^^
LikeLike
GE already laying off 10% of employees working in their commercial aircraft engine division.
It won’t take long for aerospace layoffs to explode
LikeLike
GE was a financial wreck well before the coronavirus outbreak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, but its not going to be limited to GE. I haven’t seen the airline industry hit this hard since 9/11/01.
LikeLike
I posted some figures on the Kudlow thread that show some of the regional concentrations. NYC is indeed a substantial hot spot–not surprising given its density and that it is a major international travel hub.
Cuomo is right to be concerned–esp. given the fecklessness of DeBlasio who apparently has even his aides upset. Allowing shutdowns/quarantines to be managed at local and state level makes the most sense in this situation given widely different conditions in different parts of the country.
It might be helpful to have a way to post the % of US labor force still working and the % of US workers in “essential” industries. That could help us understand where the gaps are beyond the already reported ones in restaurants, gyms and similar. Also, does any Treeper know how much unemployment insurance payments might cover of expected weekly income for these folks? Could help in quantifying the impact
LikeLiked by 1 person
NY City/State has the HIGHEST population of Chinese outside of China….they all traveled back to China for the New Year, and many must have come back carrying the virus…look at New Rochelle, very bady hit, majority Chinese population…
LikeLike
I need to spring clean but I simply cannot get started
LikeLike
I feel many areas of the country will go back to work before Easter, going back full in 3 weeks.
LikeLike
I think/hope that the end of 15 days as first discussed might be the beginning of getting some businesses back on line. Develop a list of those that can work most safely – social distancing – and begin with them. By Easter the whole damn shebang should be full speed ahead – except maybe those few states that might have more serious problems. No shutting down any interstates, or the ability for products/produce to get to market. Americans are smart enough.
Imo, the reason for the shut-down was to get hospitals supplied since our bureaucrats failed at this, and to get medicines in the pipe-line. Once we get a cure, and it looks like we have had one all along (again nasty federal bureaucratic stoppage), we should be able to treat this like all other emergencies. No reason to shut down the whole thing.
I am so glad that President Trump told Nasty Pelosie to take a long walk down a short pier – of course, not in those exact words! I think the needed items should be voted on one at a time anyway – no gang-buster bills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump exposed the loonies again. He gave them plenty of rope to hang themselves. The economy isn’t ruined, nothing has changed. Everyone blames the dems for the shutdown, because it is all dem govs shutting down their states. stupid dems.
The Chinese, the media, the dems, and the multinational companies all want to do away with Trump. They are targeting the economy and people know it is a hoax as the days go by and millions of people aren’t dead yet.
It won’t work for them. Trump has everything in place to ramp up quickly. He has already transformed the US economy. MAGA/KAGA Trump 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner were great. I am so used to the interviewers being prosecutors and treating our POTUS as a criminal on a witness stand. So, it was a shock to me, albeit a nice one.
Rick said, “…we will have to see how much the Democrat Governor’s try to hold it back.”
That is true about the governors, but those governors will be facing their state’s businesses that compete with others in states that are open and serving customers, and the larger ones, at least some, can move. So, I doubt there will be hold backs for long.
And one more thing which was not brought up in this ‘Town Hall’ was that shortly there will be a plethora of data on use of HCQ + Zith. And that will stop the death rate in its tracks (assuming logistics support the treatment roll out). In fact, as soon as that comes in Trump should not wait to reopen America.
LikeLike
LikeLike
i think it will all hinge on the hcq/z-pack outcome.if by the weekend those receiving it get better then we have the temp cure til the vaccine comes out.this will give PT the cue to get things rolling again.my state iowa has administered 2400 tests 124 positive.so roughly 5% and we have no deaths so 0% i see no reason why we can’t get back to business as usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thinking, as well, CP!
LikeLike
I thought the town hall – the part I saw – was well done and interesting, and showed President Trump on the fly, learning, assimilating, reacting. The discussion about not letting the cure be worse than the disease was excellent. The resistance to the socialist/journalist instinct to declare a nationwide “shutdown,” in favor of less dramatic local and state control, depending on the circumstances, is obviously wise (another nod to founding fathers who defaulted to the States on everything not enumerated as national in the Constitution).
I think Mayor De Blasio is coming out the big loser, having failed to take swift action within the most densely populated place with the greatest amount of international travel, being vague about what he wanted people to do, trying to demand things directly from the President rather than working through the governor, having the city’s dysfunctional track record placed on display, and representing the never-trump NYC majority as the Mayor the Complainor.
Why Trump wins in this process is the public get to see him managing a major crisis in real time, flattering his team, encouraging his team and the country, envisioning winning, contrasting the epi-center like NYC with small towns with no cases, pushing, pushing, pushing toward what I am sure will be the best coordination between major economy and major public health crisis of our times.
I went to record the broadcast on Fox News, but the viewer guide for the first time the ATT menu did not have a name on the segment, and, when I pushed “record”, it didn’t! Not sure if that’s an evil plot or what, so only got to watch for awhile.
A guy who manages many properties successfully has to be great at crisis management, through team work. Inspiring to watch in real time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For anyone interested here is a link to a good virus tracker that updates every day. remove the parentheses. I didn’t want to post a live link.
covidtracking.(com)
LikeLike