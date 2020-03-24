Trump Overall Approval Surges, Coronavirus Approval 60%, Resistance Media Angry, America Rallies to the Optimistic Standard…

“Rally to the standard” is a call to arms when a situation is critical, there is no time for lengthy debate, and optimal solutions are needed. Americans are rallying to the standard.

President Trump is subjecting himself to ridiculous attacks by an insufferable corporate media press corps during daily press briefings. The result is helping to expose a resistance ideology that rots the nation; and Americans are rallying behind him.

President Trump has surrounded himself with health experts, and subject expertise from the medical community; however, he also cuts through the complex aspects with common sense answers the American public can understand. POTUS is really good at skipping the pontificating elocution & relating, conveying, the challenges to middle-America on terms that everyone can see.

As a result of Americans seeing a direct and accountable, solution-driven, business approach being applied to a national emergency, the approval ratings for President Trump have jumped significantly. Optimal solutions are not always perfect; but in times of crisis, great leaders know to generate optimal solutions. The entire administration is focused on achieving optimal solutions for every part of the coronavirus challenge as they surface.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump may be enjoying a small rally in public support as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults, up from 44% earlier this month, approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Trump also had 49% job approval ratings — the best of his presidency — in late January and early February around the time of the Senate impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. […] Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may be behind his higher overall approval rating. Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response. (read more)

ps. Behind every great man…. well, you know… God Bless Melania !