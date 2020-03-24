Trump Overall Approval Surges, Coronavirus Approval 60%, Resistance Media Angry, America Rallies to the Optimistic Standard…

“Rally to the standard” is a call to arms when a situation is critical, there is no time for lengthy debate, and optimal solutions are needed. Americans are rallying to the standard.
President Trump is subjecting himself to ridiculous attacks by an insufferable corporate media press corps during daily press briefings. The result is helping to expose a resistance ideology that rots the nation; and Americans are rallying behind him.
President Trump has surrounded himself with health experts, and subject expertise from the medical community; however, he also cuts through the complex aspects with common sense answers the American public can understand. POTUS is really good at skipping the pontificating elocution & relating, conveying, the challenges to middle-America on terms that everyone can see.
As a result of Americans seeing a direct and accountable, solution-driven, business approach being applied to a national emergency, the approval ratings for President Trump have jumped significantly. Optimal solutions are not always perfect; but in times of crisis, great leaders know to generate optimal solutions. The entire administration is focused on achieving optimal solutions for every part of the coronavirus challenge as they surface.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump may be enjoying a small rally in public support as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults, up from 44% earlier this month, approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Trump also had 49% job approval ratings — the best of his presidency — in late January and early February around the time of the Senate impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal.
[…] Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may be behind his higher overall approval rating. Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response. (read more)
ps. Behind every great man…. well, you know… God Bless Melania !
Ya, No Kidding. I can only imagine how screwed we would be if Hillary Clinton was in his shoes right now. Some of the very so called experts would be up there right and now they would fail like just about everything they are involved in. Look at their own primaries how they have been caught rigging them and not even being able to run one because they are so crooked they don’t even trust each other. THANK GOD WE HAVE BEEN SO LUCKY TO HAVE A REAL LEADER IN THIS TIME OF CRISIS . Thank You President Trump!!!!!
Stephen, Amen a million times over!
If Hillary were president this “pandemic” wouldn’t have been created.
I like it, but I might change lucky to blessed. 😏
I have no doubt, if Obama or Clinton were in charge right now, the US would be airlifting Chinese victims of coronavirus into the US for treatment in US hospitals. And they would be telling us that keeping diseased foreigners out of our country is “not who we are. It isn’t consistent with our values.”
Plus a $6 Trillion grant to the “Clinton Foundation” for Haitian services and a $6 Trillion grant to ‘move on’ and ‘Soros’ for vote-by-email-software and “social justice in the time of virus” studies.
If Hillary were Prez, the US military would either be enforcing home lockdown or in full stage mutiney.
Americans taking comfort in our President’s handling of the Corona Virus “Scare” AND the DOW gained back 2000+ today. All good news.
And President Trump put Gov Cuomo in his place!
“President Trump is subjecting himself to ridiculous attacks by an insufferable corporate media press corps during daily press briefings. The result is helping to expose a resistance ideology that rots the nation; and Americans are rallying behind him.”
It’s funny; the Corrupt Media think they are exposing him. In reality, he’s exposing them.
The election will make Custer look like he was having a good day.
haha. so true. Pretty transparent – unless one is consciously choosing to Blindfold themself.
Today was probably the best day I’ve had in the past two weeks. The sun was shining, spring is here, the stock market is bouncing back already and the greatest President ever, Donald J. Trump is handling things like the boss he is. His enthusiasm and positivity are truly contagious; much more so than any Chi Com Flu.
Yes. I even bought some stocks today. Yeah baby!
Seneca, you made my day!
Ditto, Seneca. My tulips are peeking up through the ground, good hardworking American men were roofing my neighbor’s house, and my mother is doing fine. God bless our President, FLOTUS, pro-Trump Senators and Congressmen, Patriots, and Treepers!
Today was a great day. Loved watching our president lead the way. He makes us so hopeful and thankful for him. I made the mistake of following a Twitter feed on the Piglosi thread and it was like a Democrat turd bowl over there.
Their big talking point is how President Trump can’t start anything back up because the governor’s are in charge. My knowledge of how this will play out is limited. Can some of the more astute Treepers offer their thoughts on this?
At the very least, he and each state’s citizens could put tremendous political pressure on any governor that is playing a destroy the economy game. So, if the numbers show leveling of cases in that state, there would be no health justification for a longer time to open up for business.
I’m in one of those states. When you are dealing with governor hitler and his progressive henchmen, there isn’t much chance to stop him. Just today, they have police officers stationed at each end of a bridge (the only way to cross to the other side) inquiring where you are going and why. They’ve got everything locked down. This is oppressive and worse than dying from coronavirus.
It’s called the First Amendment: our inalienable right to freely congregate, and peacefully assemble. Notice how all of the stay-in-place orders “recommend” no more than 10 people (sometimes now just two). They can’t outright ban movement or commerce without violating the First Amendment.
So, someone who has lost their job, preferably a business owner (they need “standing” in the eyes of the Court) would file an emergency injunction moving the Court to lift the governor’s order as being overly broad, as being vague, and as being a violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments because A) Governor’s order amounts to a limit on free assembly, and B) the Governor’s action resulted in predictable economic disintegration that amounts to a “taking” in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. This could happen in, say, Ohio.
An argument could be made by said business owner that the intention and purpose of the order is a violation of his 1st and 14th Amendment rights, and so the Court would apply “strict scrutiny” to it’s review to determine if the intent of the order, whether planned or not, amounts to a violation of the business owner’s Constitutional rights.
The State’s plan SOUNDS noble: protect the citizens. But the Court’s concern is A) is the Order constitutional, and if not, then B) is there a less restrictive way of achieving the same goals?
At that point the State would have to present evidence that was so compelling as to convince the Court that the infringement of civil liberties was the lesser of two evils, as compared to the crushing weight of the coming devastation wrought by the corona virus.
I don’t think the science is there to present such a compelling argument. A “battle of the experts” is not a compelling argument. So I think that if someone with ways and means filed such a suit these stay-in-place orders would fall quickly.
Think back to when SOS Pompeo had his little pow wow with all the governors…
Pompeo made it real clear that he had a ‘list’, given to him in China, with ALL their names on it. And that ‘list’ had a rating system attached, as to who WAS receptive to working with China, or something to that effect…
Basically, SOS Pompeo told them, straight to their faces: “we know”
Watch for that knowledge to be wielded & shared, if & when a governor wants to step outta line….
Just imagine, if after all this CHINESE virus hooplah, it was found out that, say…someone like Cuomo, was on that ‘list’ in some type of ‘pro-China, anti-USA’ type of situation.
He’s already as popular as a fart in church in NY (and NYC, too, don’t let his election win fool ya). At this point, won’t take much more to sink his battleship…
KMD – absolutely. Whitmer is NOT popular here in Michigan.
Going forward, there has to be some kind of process that puts some sort of reasonable control over one person’s (Governor’s) ability to destroy the economy by handing out an executive mandate that crushes the people who live in that state financially.
It seems unconstitutional and anti-American to use a broad swath approach to force businesses to close in an entire state when it is only a populated city or area and surrounding suburbs that are affected. That is total BS.
The problem with Democrats are that there are no moderates. They are all far left lunatics and that is intolerable to most of America.
After I hear the statements from the podium, I click off. Listening to the chattering, whining hyenas in the press corps sends my blood pressure skyrocketing ~ I just can’t do it.
Watching the Pres. Over the last couple weeks has been a lesson in watching a person who is almost not real. He could be a super hero in a Marvel movie. How does one person have the strength to keep doing what he is doing, day in day out. Honestly, it is the most amazing thing I’ve ever watched a real person do. Calling him Iron Man doesn’t even do him justice anymore. I am constantly in awe that someone can manage what he is managing and managing so well.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I was not a fan during the nomination process, but I thank God every day for giving us this great POTUS during this critical time for the Republic. He and Reagan tower above any presidents in my nearly 7 decade life. And, frankly, this POTUS never ceases to amaze in how he shakes off the Lilliputian dem operative enemedia and the I dems and RINOs nibbling at his ankles.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, can you imagine what things would be like with little Marco, lyn’ Ted or low energy Jeb?
LikeLike
Yeah, we’d have Hillary Clinton and be in a world of hurt right now.
With or without the ChiCom flu.
LikeLike
So beautifully stated.
He is truly anointed for such a time as this. God chose this man.
I cannot think of a single other person in this country with the commitment, fortitude, strength and wisdom to continually, day after day, do the right thing without wavering. He stands.
God bless and keep him and his family. Amen.
And he is looking so healthy!!
Not surprising considering that every day thousands and thousands of prayer warriors ask for good health for him.
“Come along First Lady!”
“Yes sir, Mr. President!”
‘Come along Mr. President”
‘Yes ma’am, First Lady”
MSM demanding a taxpayer-funded bailout, says coronavirus putting them out of business.
https://www.cjr.org/analysis/journalism-stimulus.php
There’s always something good that comes out of a crisis. Please let that be true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure, they can have a bailout, provided the taxpayer gets equity and the Federal Government ie: President Trump gets to appoint board members of their choice.
If taxpayers pay for the business, they get a say in how the business is run.
Did I read that headline right? President Trump approval rating 49%, Coronavirus approval 60%?
Coronavirus is 11 points ahead of President Trump? Must be a survey of Democrats / JK
I love him so much. We don’t deserve him
Ares : They don’t deserve your protection!
Wonder Woman : It’s not about deserve, it’s about what you believe. And I believe in love.
LikeLike
Melania! What a spirit lifter it always is to see her! Thank you so much, sundance.
I found that the photos were taken on Dec. 2, 2019 as they left for the NATO summit in London.
Leftist media thug Piers Morgan demands America stay shut forever. As someone said above, livid like the rest of MSM that Trump won’t let America be destroyed by this new Leftist attack!
https://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2020/03/reopening-america-anytime-soon-reckless-mr-president/
“President Trump, like Johnson, has been flailing through this crisis because all his natural instincts are to maintain everyone’s ‘rights’ and ‘freedoms’, ”
Dag nabbit, Piers I am pretty darn happy I have a President whose “natural instincts are to maintain everyone’s rights and freedoms” . After all I coulda been a citizen of China.
The Dems are on the wrong side of history. Being on the wrong side of history doesn’t necessarily mean your ideas are wrong–although in this case the Dems’ ideas are wrong. It just means that right or wrong, this isn’t your time. The Dems and their modern liberal ideology peaked a few years back and is in terminal decline. They can’t win because they had their moment. They can become resurgent again in a few generations and the cycle can begin anew. Of course, they’re not going quietly, and perhaps not peacefully. We’ll see…
This kills me guys. We are all facing an anonymous beast with little return firepower. Pelosi pulls her shit and I want to swing from chandeliers. I’m going from a point of worrying about America to protecting her at all costs. Get your shit together we are getting ready to see what we’re made of.
We are truly Blessed that President Trump is leading this great country
MAGA KAGA
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny [in this case by the Shut Downers] sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies [or their close relatives, the Shut Downers]. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those [like the Shut Downers] who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
– C. S. Lewis
Hence, blessed are the Openers.
Not surprised. He is the only hope for America and the world! Best President ever!
My neighbors across the street are a middle-aged Latino couple. I chat with them occasionally because they are cat people, like me. Tonight, when I got home from work, they were hanging out on the front porch with another of their friends, so I walked across to say howdy. After cooing over their new kitten, I asked how they were holding out during this crisis. The wife said that her company was shut down, and they’re looking at a 3-week stretch of some lean times. Naturally, I let them know that I was there to assist if they needed it. The talk soon turned to politics, and I was pleasantly surprised to hear their friend proceed to lay out the situation just as it is. He knew exactly what the democrats were doing, even unto naming Pelosi as the architect of this fiasco. It was almost as if he were a Treeper; he saw very clearly indeed, and my neighbors were right on board with him.
It’s just an anecdotal thing, but it put a positive spin on my evening, and I thought I’d share a feel-good story with you all.
It’s possible that more people are joining Trump Nation that we know. That “monster vote” of 2016 is not dead, and in fact it may have grown even larger than before.
What a disaster THAT is going to be! Sorry to say, but it couldn’t be happening to a more deserving state!
Our President speaks directly to you as if you were sitting on bar stools in a pub. The media twerps and the master race in DC have always talked down and around us so they don’t understand his language. They’re off balance, cornered which paralyzes them with rage and contempt.
Just imagine..we could start back up with a new way of operating, a reset. Greater independence from foreign anything. This, I believe, is what will make the left howl. Europe, China, even Britain, will be crushed without our influence. And we will realize we really never needed them at all. They, in turn, will have to drop the scam too, or be left in the dust.
Police cars revolving light New Gallup poll is Democrats’ worst nightmare
Americans rallying behind President Trump!
49% overall job approval among adults (+5)
43% among Independents (+8)
13% among Democrats (+6)
Approval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:
60% Americans
60% Ind
27% Dems
Haha! Categories are Americans, Independents, and Dems. 😂 That’s pretty much the way I see it, too.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
