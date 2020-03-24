Nevada Governor Signs Emergency Order Banning Prescriptions of Hydroxychloroquine For Treatment of Coronavirus…

This is almost unbelievable, if it wasn’t for the fact the governor is a democrat. Hopefully voters are paying close attention to this stuff and will remember in November. All of these authoritarian tendencies are being triggered by the opportunity known as COVID-19.
The DEMOCRAT governor of Nevada has signed an executive order banning the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medical treatment for those suffering from the coronavirus.
LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s governor has signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order Tuesday restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine comes after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment for the virus. (read more)
This level of severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will immediately open a black-market for people to travel across state lines to obtain their medical needs. Great job idiot.
This Corrupt Gov. has GOT to be in the pockets of Big Pharma/vaccine makers…..*something*.
And if I was a doctor in Nevada I’d be pi$$ed as h*ll right now that this doofus corruptocrat thinks he can make all the Medical decisions for me.
Wonder if this Really. Bad. Legislation will stand?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lawsuits starting in 3…2…1 – I hope!!
LikeLike
Is Harry Reid still alive? Reeks of His gangster ilk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, CountryClassVulgugaian, they are. Sometimes you can’t make this shit up. Someone self administered a form of this drug- something normally used for cleaning a fish tank and died from it. RIP.
When is this Governor up for re-election? I hear the sound of MANY Nevada toilets flushing him down the drain. Bye Bye you idiot.
I hate to read when the ruling class underestimates the intelligence of its subjects. Calling on Marie Antoinette. Help this Governor understand what a guillotine IS. And then tell him to “eat cake.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
TDS brings out the worst in people. And in this manner, they destroy themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if someone you loved died, because a politician interfered in a possible life saving treatment. Here is my favorite vengeance scene from “Princess Bride.”It is fitting to what awaits these idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elect a communist, you get communism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure PDJT read about this tonight, but I’m emailing this to the White House anyway.
LikeLike
He is nothing But corrupt Governor,
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should actually be banning fish tank cleaner 💯
LikeLike
I’ve been getting all kinds of offers from Vegas casinos. Perhaps they can be convinced to see things differently than their regard governor.
LikeLike
Retired Air Force in Las Vegas… this is right in my backyard. This idiot of a governor signed his own political death warrant. This state is full of retirees and military and it won’t go unnoticed. Last week, he shut down the entire state over 2 COVID-19 deaths and 160+ presumed cases. Mayor Goodwin, Mayor of Las Vegas, was not happy. Praying here he is a one-term governor and Adam Laxalt has another run against him in 2022. I will say this, though, I didn’t have much of an issue with him, other than his stance on abortion and a couple of other minor issues. He remained relatively quiet. But this COVID-19 pandemic and his actions are utterly despicable and shameful.
LikeLike
Someone needs to commence legal action against these egomaniacal criminals. Any judge worth his salt would sign an injunction staying this moron’s order. This idiot is willfully denying people potentially life saving medicine. He’s a criminal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of another governor: ” No hydroxychloroquine today, no hydroxychloroquine tommorah, no hydroxychloroquine forevah”.
Terrible decision specifically tailored against the old folks in his state, who now would never vote for him, if they were alive to vote that is.
LikeLike
Unbelievable
Well he will be CRYING for that if he gets the virus
between you can me, he doesnt look that healthy
Or…
Maybe he is keeping supllies for his Dem Cabal mates
LikeLike
Aren’t the leftists touting that doctor’s and science matter? ???
LikeLike
Not sure if these videos have been posted here previously, but you MUST watch them if you want to understand why Ionophores like Chloroquine and Quercetin (+ Zinc) are critical tools to fight COVID and other Viruses..
LikeLike
Doctors should prescribe it for artheritis for patience who also happen to have the coronavirus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dude probably believed the MSM reports that someone died from taking “the drug that Trump was recommending…”
Any bets on how long before he rescinds the order? What excuse do you think he’ll come up with?
LikeLike
This isn’t new, Government does this to us in a myriad of ways we’re just used to it. This one is very blatant though.
I’m not surprised. It comes down to the old question, this is the only thing left to ponder….
Is he stupid, or is he evil?
LikeLike
The governor is NOT COMPASSIONATE!!! Or maybe because he only watches CNN and MSNBC, who CUT OFF THE Task Force UPDATES, he doesn’t know about:
…
“…To better understand if the general public can benefit from remdesivir and chloroquine, Hahn said doctors are testing the drugs in compassionate use programs right now.
There are also clinical trials in the works, in which researchers compare the drugs with placebos to see if they work. We should have results in April from tests now being done in China, and will then be better able to decide if the drugs should be distributed on a larger scale…”
…
https://www.businessinsider.com/chloroquine-remdesivir-compassionate-use-coronavirus-what-it-means-2020-3
LikeLike
Governor of Bizarro World. Keep voting Democrat, don’t complain about the boot on your neck.
LikeLike
The crazy thing about all this is too, people all over the world have already figured out this stuff WORKS, it’s not like the President just pulled something out of thin air, it’s been prove all over the place to be effective, it’s just the FDA is dragging ass like usual
LikeLike