Nevada Governor Signs Emergency Order Banning Prescriptions of Hydroxychloroquine For Treatment of Coronavirus…

This is almost unbelievable, if it wasn’t for the fact the governor is a democrat. Hopefully voters are paying close attention to this stuff and will remember in November. All of these authoritarian tendencies are being triggered by the opportunity known as COVID-19.

The DEMOCRAT governor of Nevada has signed an executive order banning the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medical treatment for those suffering from the coronavirus.

LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s governor has signed an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order Tuesday restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine comes after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment for the virus. (read more)

This level of severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) will immediately open a black-market for people to travel across state lines to obtain their medical needs. Great job idiot.

I hate to say I warnedyaso, but…