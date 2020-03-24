LA Mayor Garcetti Goes Full Dictator – Will Shut Down Water and Power For Those Who Defy “Stay At Home” Order…

First they released the prisoners. Then the LA Sheriff shut down all the gun stores, saying they were not essential services…. Now LA Mayor Garcetti announces he will shut down water and electricity for anyone who attempts to defy the stay at home edicts.

…”The easiest way to avoid a visit” from the LA storm-troopers “is to follow the rules”… “Your behavior can save a life” Garcetti said, “And that life could be yours.”…

The official “neighborhood prosecutors” have been assigned. The LA Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance has now been activated. Choose carefully comrade citizen. That’s a nice place you’ve got there, it’d be a shame if anything happened to it..

Los Angeles – […] He reminded young people that the virus can hit them too, urging them to stay at home and practice social distancing. “Your behavior can save a life and take a life,” Garcetti said. “And that life could be yours.” The mayor addressed President Trump’s remarks from earlier Tuesday about having the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Garcetti said he didn’t think L.A. would be back to normal “in that short time.”

“We won’t extend it one day longer than we need to,” Garcetti said, but emphasized that the “safer at home” measure had to be followed through. The mayor said L.A. is six to 12 days behind New York in being hit with a wave of positive cases. “The peak is not here yet,” he said. “It will be bad.” Garcetti emphasized the need for medical workers who can test, treat, heal and tend to coronavirus patients. He announced that together with L.A. County, the city has opened up a portal for medical personnel recruitment, with both paid and pro-bono positions. “We need to be prepared for some of the darkness that is ahead,” the mayor said. “Each one of us can be a light. We can light a match of hope. We can navigate that tunnel with each other and not alone. And more importantly, what we do can ensure that more people exit that tunnel together… and that our city will rise again.” The mayor went on to announce the “business ambassadors program” — an effort to get nonessential businesses to close. “This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” he said of those that remain open. He said the Department of Water and Power will shut off services for the businesses that don’t comply with the “safer at home” ordinance. Neighborhood prosecutors will implement safety measures and will contact the businesses before issuing further action, according to Garcetti. (read more)