Monday March 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Something that the rich folks had…
My grandparents had a 2 holer which was always well stocked with a couple of old Sears catalogues. It was comfy enough, although gettin’ there was ice on the ground was mite challengin’.
Because He Loved Us
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Why did the Lord of glory
Leave His heav’nly home,
To come to earth and suffer here
For wrongs He had not done?
Why did He go to Calv’ry
To bear the shame and loss,
And give His life for sinners vile
Upon th’ accursed cross?
Why?…Because He loved us,
And longed that we might be
His very own — not only now,
But through eternity.
— C.R.S.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Fullerton Arboretum, CA…
Peacock at Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire County, UK…
“Butterfly Bench” by Anita Valencia, San Antonio River Foundation …
Art Bench by Mary Goodreau, Botanical Gardens, Atlanta, Georgia…
Ponta do Sol, Madeira, Portugal…
Have a restful and blessed day!
Musical perfection. Emmylou Harris and Don Everly sing The Louvin Brother’s “Everytime You Leave”.
