Sunday March 22nd – Open Thread

It Was About Time!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
In hope of eternal life, which God…promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
In the Law of Moses, God promised the people of Israel that they could “live” (Lev. 18:5)—live eternally—if they kept His commandments. We know that’s what Leviticus 18:5 meant because the Lord quoted that verse to a man seeking eternal life (Lu. 10:25-28).
But God promised us Gentiles eternal life before the Law, even “before the world began.” But unlike the promise of life He made to the Jews in the Law, He didn’t reveal His promise to us Gentiles for thousands of years! Speaking of that promise (Tit. 1:2), Paul added,
“But hath in due times manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me…” (Titus 1:3).
When God finally decided to reveal His promise to give the Gentiles eternal life, He chose Paul to break the news. The due time had finally come to disclose His promise!
But what does that phrase due time mean? Well, that exact phrase is used when some unbelieving Jews were persecuting some believers in Israel, and the believers were wondering how long God would allow this to go on! God answered them,
“To Me belongeth vengeance… their foot shall slide in due time… the LORD shall judge His people, and repent Himself for His servants, when He seeth that their power is gone” (Deuteronomy 32:35,36).
God told those persecuted believers, as it were, “I’ll judge the unbelievers among My people in due time, and the due time will come when I see that My servants (you believers) have no power to save yourselves from their persecution.” So the phrase due time refers to a time when God looks at men and sees “that their power is gone.” This helps us understand the next time the phrase appears:
“For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly” (Romans 5:6).
The Jews had vowed they could keep the Law (Ex. 24:7), but over the next 1500 years they showed that they had no power to keep it. And when they showed that they were “without strength” to keep it, Christ died for the ungodly. But as far as anyone knew, He only died for ungodly Jews, Isaiah’s people (Isa.53:8). He only died “to give His life a ransom for many” (Mt. 20:28), the “many” in Israel, for that was all that God had revealed up until that time.
It isn’t until you come to Paul’s writings that you read that “Christ…gave Himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (I Tim. 2:5,6). And the thing that made it the due time for Paul to testify this was that that’s when it became obvious that the Gentiles were without strength to save themselves too!
If you’re not sure what I mean by that, consider that if a Gentile wanted to be saved in time past, he had to become a Jew—a true Jew, a believing Jew—by believing on the God of the Jews. For Gentiles, salvation was found “in the remnant” in Jerusalem (Joel 2:32). That’s why the Lord sent the remnant of the 12 apostles to the Gentiles in “all nations” (Lu. 24:47).
But the 12 were told to take the gospel to all nations “beginning at Jerusalem” (Lu. 24:47). When the Jews in Jerusalem stoned Stephen instead of sending forth “the word of the Lord from Jerusalem” (Isa. 2:3), it looked like the Gentiles were going to remain without strength to get saved.
That’s when God raised up Paul to testify that the Gentiles didn’t have to become Jews to get the eternal life that God promised Israel in the Law, for He had promised them eternal life before the world began!
Isn’t it about time you received “the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus” (II Tim. 1:1 by believing that He died for your sins and rose again (I Cor. 15:1-4)?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/it-was-about-time/
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
3 But hath in due times manifested his word through preaching, which is committed unto me according to the commandment of God our Saviour;
Leviticus 18:5 Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which if a man do, he shall live in them: I am the LORD.
Luke 10:25 And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?
26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou?
27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.
28 And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.
Deuteronomy 32:35 To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.
36 For the LORD shall judge his people, and repent himself for his servants, when he seeth that their power is gone, and there is none shut up, or left.
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
Exodus 24:7 And he took the book of the covenant, and read in the audience of the people: and they said, All that the LORD hath said will we do, and be obedient.
Isaiah 53:8 He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.
Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
1 Timothy 2:5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
Joel 2:32 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the LORD shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the LORD hath said, and in the remnant whom the LORD shall call.
Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Isaiah 2:3 And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem.
2 Timothy 1:1 Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus,
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
“In the Law of Moses, God promised the people of Israel that they could “live” (Lev. 18:5)—live eternally—if they kept His commandments. We know that’s what Leviticus 18:5 meant because the Lord quoted that verse to a man seeking eternal life (Lu. 10:25-28)”
Further context: Lev. 18:4-5 — “You are to practice My judgments and keep My statutes by walking in them. I am the LORD your God. Keep My statutes and My judgments, for the man who does these things will live by them. I am the LORD.”
Luke 10:25-28 corresponds with Mark 12:28-34, as they feature the first and second greatest commandments involving love in one’s their spirit and heart for God and for others. Though those who understood their significance were led to a point “not far from the kingdom of God” (cf. Mark 12:34), the reality remained for those under the law and the old covenant that “there is no one righteous” (cf. Romans 3:10) and that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (cf. Romans. 3:23).
Another question about what an individual could do to inherit eternal life is asked of Jesus in Mark 10. There, Jesus referenced some of the Ten Commandments to the rich young ruler who asked what he could do to inherit eternal life . After the man said he kept the commandments from his youth, the Lord’s reaction was clear: “Jesus looked and him and loved him (Mark 10:21a)”. Had the rich young ruler thereby been justified, especially with his clear regard for the commandments? Or, could it be that even with someone believing they’ve sufficiently followed the written code, the man’s justification was not a settled matter?
Jesus continued (Mark 10:21b-22): “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” Jesus asked the man — who had asked what must “I” do — for something beyond the letter of the written code. Instead, the man went away, showing that those who adjudge themselves to be walking according to the written code may or may not be truly walking with Jesus.
Romans 10 and Galatians 3 significantly inform ChrIst’s interaction with the rich young ruler as well as provide fuller context on the law as it relates to salvation and justification. In both chapters, Paul quotes Leviticus 18:5. He indicates that “now it is evident that no one is justified before God by the law, because “The righteous will live by faith.” But the Law is not of faith. Rather, “The one having done these things will live by them” (Galatians 3:11-12). In Romans, Paul contrasts what “Moses writes of the righteousness that is of the Law” (cf. Romans 10:5 with Lev. 18:5 quote) with “the righteousness of faith” (cf. Romans 10:6).
Paul had made observations concerning Israel’s pursuing a law of righteousness by works rather than by faith (cf. Romans 9:30-32) while noting in Romans 10:4 — “For the end of Law is Christ, unto righteousness to everyone believing”. None of those under the Law were saved by keeping it, as they fell short of doing that (cf. James 2:10). Having indicated that righteousness and justification did not come from the law, even for the children of Israel (cf. Romans 3:20, 28, Galatians 2:16, 21, 3:21) Paul again spoke to the directional purpose of the law: “So the law became our guardian to lead us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith” (Galatians 3:24).
The earlier Scriptural examples bore that out in reality, as those inquiring about how to obtain eternal life (including the one “testing” Jesus per Luke 10:25) were led to the end of what they could do as individuals, and were pointed towards Christ. In an instance where Jesus had been asked by those following Him “What must we do, that we may be doing the works of God?”, He replied: “This is the work of God, that you should believe in Him whom He has sent” (cf. Joh 6:28-29).
In accordance with all of this, Paul emphasized that everyone of those receiving salvation by grace through faith — from Genesis times (cf. Gal. 3:16) until the time of the Gentiles (cf. Romans 11:25, Eph. 3:3-7) — were recipients not by law but ‘according to the promise’:
Galatians 3:26-29 — “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. Now if you are of Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, heirs according to the promise.”
“Christ died for the ungodly. But as far as anyone knew, He only died for ungodly Jews, Isaiah’s people (Isa.53:8). He only died “to give His life a ransom for many” (Mt. 20:28), the “many” in Israel, for that was all that God had revealed up until that time.”
This premise does not appear to sufficiently account for the Old Testament revelations and prophesies that offered promises to the nations/ strangers / foreigners / Gentiles along with the Israelites (who are more accurately labeled that in the OT context as children of Israel / Jacob than ‘Jews’ / people of Judah).
God addressed those of the nations in a way they and the Israelites could have heard or read at various points in OT times:
Genesis 18:18 — “Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him?”
Genesis 22:18 — “And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.”
Genesis 26:4 “And I will make thy seed to multiply as the stars of heaven, and will give unto thy seed all these countries; and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed”
The notion of Gentiles, aka the nations, being extended grace and mercy by God through national Israel and the holy people that God called them to be is reflected through Old Testament Scripture. Invitations were extended for foreigners to participate in the Passover or make offerings under the same regulations as Israelites (Exodus 12:48-49, Numbers 9:14, 15:14-16), as well as for those from afar to come to pray at the Temple and receive blessing that “all the peoples of the earth will know Your name and fear You” (cf. 1 Kings 8:41-43).
Even the land promised to the twelve tribes of Israel contained this provision as far as inheritance, per Ezekiel 47:21-23 — “You are to divide this land among yourselves according to the tribes of Israel. You shall allot it as an inheritance for yourselves and for the foreigners who dwell among you and who have children. You are to treat them as native-born Israelites; along with you, they shall be allotted an inheritance among the tribes of Israel. In whatever tribe the foreigner dwells, you are to assign his inheritance there, declares the Lord GOD.”
In John 10:16, Jesus indicated a key aspect of His ministry: “And I have other sheep which are not of this fold. It behooves Me to bring those also, and they will hear My voice, and there will be one flock with one shepherd.” It stands to reason that when He later spoke of “the many”, He included the nations, especially given the following context: “And having taken the cup and having given thanks, He gave it to them, saying, “Drink of it, all of you. For this is My blood of the covenant, being poured out for many, for forgiveness of sins (Matthew 26:27-28).
Even before Paul arrived on the scene, the Holy Spirit was directing disciples to minister to those foreigners who were searching the Scriptures, as in Acts 8. There, an Ethiopian eunuch was reading from the latter chapters of Isaiah, in which was contained one of the clearest OT references to God’s desire to reconcile those from the nations to Himself:
Isaiah 56:3-8 “Do not let the son of the foreigner who has joined himself to the Lord speak, saying, ‘The Lord has utterly separated me from His people’; nor let the eunuch say, “Here I am, a dry tree.” For thus says the Lord: ‘To the eunuchs who keep My Sabbaths, and choose what pleases Me, and hold fast My covenant, even to them I will give in My house, and within My walls a place and a name better than that of sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that shall not be cut off.’
‘Also the sons of the foreigner who join themselves to the Lord, to serve Him, and to love the name of the Lord, to be His servants—everyone who keeps from defiling the Sabbath, and holds fast My covenant—even them I will bring to My holy mountain, and make them joyful in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and their sacrifices will be accepted on My altar; for My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations.’ The Lord God, who gathers the outcasts of Israel, says, ‘Yet I will gather to him others besides those who are gathered to him.’”
Significantly, the disciple Phillip was used by the Holy Spirit to start with the book of Isaiah being read and then “proclaimed the good news to him (the Ethiopian)—Jesus” (cf. Acts 8:35). It also remains noteworthy that apostolic declarations concerning salvation for both Jews and Gentiles in the same manner appear to actually have come to and through Peter first (cf. Acts 10-11, 15:7-11).
With all the evil surrounding us, it’s so refreshing to read those lines.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
We sit at home watching and waiting, wondering. Is it over? Beginning of the end? Well orchestrated financial collapse? Did they box Trump in? Did he fall for CDC DNC global cartel trap? Set up thinking he was helping us but inadvertently undermining it all? Or did he play it cautiously and safely? Following accurate statistics, recognizing Fauci for the lying snake he is? Is any well intentioned relief program destined to fail under the morass of bureaucracy because the DC deep state wants them to fail? If Trump plans to call this emergency off, citing real numbers while giving the microphone to qualified experts who refute Fauci’s lies why did he let it get to this point of tyranny at our doorstep?
Our security is our economic base, did Trump support a shut down with a contingency in the event it was another coup deep state hoax? If he does have a contingency, and I pray he does, will we see it before it’s too late? (April 1?) If he does have a contingency fallback plan have they grabbed too much control for it to work?
Their plan is working beautifully, gears meshing. So much for their primary process. While manufacturing a crisis, creating physical and economic chaos they’ve turned it ino their nominating convention. Hoax? Idiot CA govenor, with less than 1000 cases and some.of them probably seasonal flu claimed 25 million Californians would contact.
Please Donald, be brilliant. Soon.
By God’s Holy Word, this is where we are now people. It is happening now. Please read it according your favorite version, but read it.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ISAIAH+24&version=NIV
And when you pray the Lord’s prayer, this is what you are praying for……….but read Isaiah 24, the WHOLE CHAPTER and ponder………..come, Lord Jesus, quickly
