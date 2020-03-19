Thursday March 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-it-all-started-chinas-early-coronavirus-missteps-11583508932
Beware!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils” (1 Tim. 4:1).
“But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” (2 Tim. 3:13).
In the last days of grace, there will be two areas for which to be especially watchful in regard to those who minister the Word. Paul warns us that some, but not all, will depart from the faith that was once near and dear to their hearts. They will abandon the sound doctrine that was first delivered to us by the Apostle Paul and will instead give heed to seducing spirits. As they teach things that are contrary to Paul’s gospel, it will cause a great deal of confusion among the brethren, which is a masterful ploy of Satan, who is the author of confusion. But why would these teachers knowingly depart from the truth? The reasons are many and varied: notoriety for discovery of a so-called new truth, wider acceptance in mainstream Christendom, larger numbers, and other temptations of fleshly, earthly gain.
The level of confusion increases dramatically when we add ministers who intentionally deceive the unsuspecting to build a utopian or cultlike ministry. Paul says they have “a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof” (2 Tim. 3:5). In a word, they will deny the preaching of the Cross, which is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16; 1 Cor. 1:18). Those who come under their spell will have their ears tickled with inspirational messages, but there will be a deafening silence when it comes to the deity of Christ, the virgin birth, or Christ’s precious blood.
The apostle is clear to all who will listen when he says, “from such turn away.” If you fail to do so, you will be swept into what is either their unsound teaching or a web of deception. Beware! Paul’s solution to avoid these dangers is really quite simple: “But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them” (2 Tim. 3:14). In a nutshell, follow Paul as he followed Christ. A well-rounded understanding of Paul’s epistles will be a safeguard against error and will protect you from being misled or succumbing to the clever schemes of men.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/beware/
1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.
2 Timothy 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
1 Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
2 Timothy 3:14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;
Well said Pastor Paul! Even a wayward Roman Catholic like me can feel the TRUTHS of which Paul laid out so well for us those 2000 years ago; I pray that Holy Spirit enters into our national discourse and sets matters aright…we are heading for Satan’s abyss!
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/people-putting-christmas-lights-during-coronavirus-pandemic
Treepers…HAPPY SPRING CURSDAY!
Beagle…
Red Husky…
Decker Rat Terrier…
Love Happy Dog…
Happy Cursday!
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falsely Claims Abortion is Safer Than Childbirth
Posted by Father Frank Pavone on March 18, 2020
The abortion industry has been more successful than many other propaganda groups in making lies take hold in the public imagination through repetition.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/03/18/ruth-bader-ginsburg-falsely-claims-abortion-is-safer-than-childbirth/
How do the puppies react to our ducks and chickens?
Loulou & Friends – Published on Mar 17, 2020
Note from LouLou’s human Mom: On Monday it was decided that the schools in the Netherlands will be closed for 3 weeks. Romy and Claire are at home and have homework. We had nice weather for a few days and could enjoy the sun. Hunk & Coco were introduced to the chickens and ducks. It makes a difference that the chickens and ducks are not afraid. The chickens can peck offensive if they don’t want to, but they didn’t do anything. At the end of the day, Hunk went to his new family. A family in Amsterdam and we’ll see Hunk again. Hunk’s name is now Pablo. xxx Eveline
McNaughton…
