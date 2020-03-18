A Message From President Donald Trump…

“Strong and united, we will prevail”…
Thank you, President Trump.
Just remember what Washington had to endure. We will get through this, after all we are AMERICANS.
Has anyone asked whether or not the “social distancing” applies to grand juries that may or may not have been convened? I’m afraid to ask because I might not like the answer.
Interesting question…had not thought about that but did see that SCOTUS is not currently meeting! Just more things that make me go “hmmmm”!
All jury trials including grand jury trials have been stopped in my area.
RBG and Sotomeyer are both high risk…
Don’t worry. Barr never started any “secret” grand juries, so there’s nothing to pause. He’s not here to fix the problems; he’s here to fix the sunlight that uncovered the problems.
No doubt. Now get with toilet paper production. Much more important than tests.
Speaking of toilet paper:
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2020/03/18/thief-breaks-vehicle-steals-two-packs-30-roll-toilet-paper/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20200318&utm_content=Final
Think about reactivating a plumbing truck and hawk bidets. We dont need no stinkin toilet paper.
Gas is $1.70, no toilet paper, still have rice and beans on the shelf (didn’t realize so many people around here couldn’t cook) no dog or cat food, no bread.. bright side.. they are still delivering chips, cookies and soda pops by the truck load..
And there is plenty of Easter candy! 😜
Lol! Where I live the rice and beans were pretty empty this morning. Just a few left on the shelf. I guess it depends on where we live.
In my area, reminds me of the old Donovan tune First There Is a Mountain:
First there was some bread,
Then there was no bread,
Then there was.
(And directly after there was no bread, there was then no flour, but the bread came back. I guess people in my area, moonbat though it is, DO know how to bake. ☺️)
The people who only shop for what they need when they need it will be the ones who can’t feed their pets.
Probably be the first ones to eat their pets too if push came to shove.
I’m not panicked about this. Just doing what I usually do for the most part.
Was at the butcher shop. Not much there. I bought a couple of pounds of burger mix and there was only perhaps 5 # to start. I stated clearly I didn’t want to be greedy. I hope
I don’t end up regretting I didn’t buy it all.
Shape the extra meat into patties and freeze them. The burger meat will keep for a year. Defrost in the microwave 4 min at 40% power. Things will be back to normal soon.
I go out into the snow and grill yr round 😉
Alaska. Moose/caribou. .300 and 30.06. Fish: legal-sized dipnet.
Just sayin.
Here in south Louisiana people are dumping dogs in neighborhoods because shelter is closed. Even the dogs pay the price for this bs. Please pray for the private animal rescue orgs and donate if you can.
To borrow from Robert Heinlein.
The blackest pits of Hell are reserved for “people” who raise pets to be People and then abandon them.
Strong and united? We’ll see about that.
– Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the MSM
I just wrote a new email rule.
If the subject line contains ‘Coronavirus’ sent to junk.
Yep. I was just asked to write a “Coronavirus” email for our company and all I heard was “do you know how to copy and paste.”
Love President Trump! I just want to state my opinion in regards to this plandemic yes I said plandemic. I firmly believe that if the impeachment hoax was successful we never would have heard a word about the Chinese virus!
Just like we hear nothing regarding the seasonal flu deaths each year in the thousands. No constant harangues; just deaths mourned by individual families. “If it bleeds, it leads”–the mantra of major media.
Praying for it to end quickly!!!!😇🙏❤️
President Trump, Thank You. You are an inspiration and the Right Man for These Trouble Times.
Once we get this worrisome illness behind us, We can get Back to Fixing the corrupt deep state and its Chinese Donors.
In miami people are putting the Christmas lights as a show of hope and joy. I love my weirdo Floridians and I’m gonna start the trend in SoCal 👍🏼
*putting the Christmas lights back up in Florida*
😎🤗
In Florida people are ignoring the whole Coronavirus scam. Nobody is doing anything because they know it’s a hoax!
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2020/03/14/south-florida-beaches-packed-despite-coronavirus-fears-as-spring-break-arrives/
Those people at the beach are spring breakers. I believe they closed broward beach yesterday. Not sure about Miami Beach. All the clubs are closed tho
Not all are spring breakers. My friend and I are in our 70’s and most of the people I have met today are older. They all just believe this is ridiculous.
It’s great at the beach.
Here in NorCal the price of electricity is too high for that!
A short message like this, but made to focus on calming/encouraging/loving children/youth would be a big gift to a lot of mothers/families. 8:00 pm every evening, for as long as this last. POTUS one evening, Include FLOTUS, one evening, VP one evening, 2ndLOTUS one evening, Ivanka, Jared one evening, etc
I second the thank you to the President – and say you’re welcome to his thank you!
He’s just such a genuine person…
Great message. Nothing to pick on in this so I guess they’ll just hide this one from the left.
Where’s Joe?
Doing pushups out back
Where’s Hunter?
That’s why Bernie is assessing his campaign right now to keep Joe out of view of the American people! There is no way Joe could be seen on a daily basis between now and election day without having several major major screw-ups!
Scientist Tries to Exploit Coronavirus Outbreak to Push Research Using Aborted Baby Parts
Posted on March 18, 2020, 6:51PM By Micaiah Bilger
While they insist that the country’s limited health resources should be devoted to the continued killing of unborn babies in abortions, they also are complaining about the Trump administration’s new restrictions on the use of aborted baby body parts in research, supposedly because it could hinder the creation of a coronavirus treatment.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/03/18/scientist-tries-to-exploit-coronavirus-outbreak-to-push-research-using-aborted-baby-parts/
Exactly! They already started with blaming Coronavirus on GLOBAL WARMING! It’s a freaking hoax. In over a month of insanity 97 people have died in the the United States. Russia none! Japan none! India-3. Mexico-3. Canada-1. UK-118. US- 97 all with Coronavirus has been raging in China for two months! That’s a pandemic???? More Americans will be killed being T-boned by crazed red-light runners speeding through intersections to find toilet paper than from the Coronavirus!:
FIGHT THE VIRUS
Sung to the music ‘The Sound of Silence
Clever and Cool… Humans always find ways to lighten up our stresses with a little humor…
That’s so funny, thanks.
Can you imagine how proud Presideent Trump’s parents must be looking down on him.
Their child has taken on so much for the betterment of our country. He has managed to do so much in such a short span of time while weathering storm after storm along the way. His spirit, energy and work ethic are contagious. Our President and our country are both built on a solid foundation. To top it all off, “The best is yet to come”.
God Bless President Trump and God Bless America.
Amen!
His brother and sister must be very proud of him too.
I hope so, President Trump, because today’s death toll according to the CDC dropped from 121 yesterday to 97 and it would really be terrible if the death toll rises over the next few weeks to 98! So, go ahead and listen to the panicked news media and Democrats so the stock market can be “repriced” to ZERO because if this debacle continues for another week that’s where it will be! For what it’s worth I think we’ve had enough winning for a while, too.
Washed my hands so much I found the answer to a high school math test from 1966.
Woke in the ditch and realized I’d been attacked by the Kung-Flu!
There’s quite a PANDA-monium over this Chinese virus.
Know what goes great with Coronavirus?…
Lyme disease! 😜
The killer coronavirus outbreak ‘won’t last long because it’s made in China
Treehouse Poet Laureate
