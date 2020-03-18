A Message From President Donald Trump…

Posted on March 18, 2020 by

“Strong and united, we will prevail”…

.

  1. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Thank you, President Trump.

  2. tax2much says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    No doubt. Now get with toilet paper production. Much more important than tests.

  3. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Think about reactivating a plumbing truck and hawk bidets. We dont need no stinkin toilet paper.

  4. Janeka says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Gas is $1.70, no toilet paper, still have rice and beans on the shelf (didn’t realize so many people around here couldn’t cook) no dog or cat food, no bread.. bright side.. they are still delivering chips, cookies and soda pops by the truck load..

    • nationalboardertified2001 says:
      March 18, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      And there is plenty of Easter candy! 😜

    • sonshineandrain says:
      March 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      Lol! Where I live the rice and beans were pretty empty this morning. Just a few left on the shelf. I guess it depends on where we live.

    • steph_gray says:
      March 18, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      In my area, reminds me of the old Donovan tune First There Is a Mountain:

      First there was some bread,
      Then there was no bread,
      Then there was.

      (And directly after there was no bread, there was then no flour, but the bread came back. I guess people in my area, moonbat though it is, DO know how to bake. ☺️)

  5. James Carpenter says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    The people who only shop for what they need when they need it will be the ones who can’t feed their pets.
    Probably be the first ones to eat their pets too if push came to shove.

  6. JohnCasper says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Strong and united? We’ll see about that.
    – Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the MSM

  7. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    I just wrote a new email rule.
    If the subject line contains ‘Coronavirus’ sent to junk.

  8. Dee Paul Deje says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Yep. I was just asked to write a “Coronavirus” email for our company and all I heard was “do you know how to copy and paste.”

  9. jengancworld says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Love President Trump! I just want to state my opinion in regards to this plandemic yes I said plandemic. I firmly believe that if the impeachment hoax was successful we never would have heard a word about the Chinese virus!

    • Lucille says:
      March 18, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      Just like we hear nothing regarding the seasonal flu deaths each year in the thousands. No constant harangues; just deaths mourned by individual families. “If it bleeds, it leads”–the mantra of major media.

  10. T2020 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Praying for it to end quickly!!!!😇🙏❤️

    Liked by 6 people

  11. MustangBlues says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    President Trump, Thank You. You are an inspiration and the Right Man for These Trouble Times.
    Once we get this worrisome illness behind us, We can get Back to Fixing the corrupt deep state and its Chinese Donors.

  12. Tiffthis says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    In miami people are putting the Christmas lights as a show of hope and joy. I love my weirdo Floridians and I’m gonna start the trend in SoCal 👍🏼

    Liked by 2 people

  13. JG3 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    A short message like this, but made to focus on calming/encouraging/loving children/youth would be a big gift to a lot of mothers/families. 8:00 pm every evening, for as long as this last. POTUS one evening, Include FLOTUS, one evening, VP one evening, 2ndLOTUS one evening, Ivanka, Jared one evening, etc

    Liked by 2 people

  14. steph_gray says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    I second the thank you to the President – and say you’re welcome to his thank you!

    He’s just such a genuine person…

    Liked by 3 people

  15. frankmystery says:
    March 18, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Great message. Nothing to pick on in this so I guess they’ll just hide this one from the left.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Todd says:
    March 18, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Where’s Joe?

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Lucille says:
    March 18, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Scientist Tries to Exploit Coronavirus Outbreak to Push Research Using Aborted Baby Parts
    Posted on March 18, 2020, 6:51PM By Micaiah Bilger

    While they insist that the country’s limited health resources should be devoted to the continued killing of unborn babies in abortions, they also are complaining about the Trump administration’s new restrictions on the use of aborted baby body parts in research, supposedly because it could hinder the creation of a coronavirus treatment.

    https://www.lifenews.com/2020/03/18/scientist-tries-to-exploit-coronavirus-outbreak-to-push-research-using-aborted-baby-parts/

    • California Joe says:
      March 18, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      Exactly! They already started with blaming Coronavirus on GLOBAL WARMING! It’s a freaking hoax. In over a month of insanity 97 people have died in the the United States. Russia none! Japan none! India-3. Mexico-3. Canada-1. UK-118. US- 97 all with Coronavirus has been raging in China for two months! That’s a pandemic???? More Americans will be killed being T-boned by crazed red-light runners speeding through intersections to find toilet paper than from the Coronavirus!:

  18. free2313 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 9:12 pm


    FIGHT THE VIRUS
    Sung to the music ‘The Sound of Silence
    Clever and Cool… Humans always find ways to lighten up our stresses with a little humor…

  19. MAGA Minuteman says:
    March 18, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Can you imagine how proud Presideent Trump’s parents must be looking down on him.

    Their child has taken on so much for the betterment of our country. He has managed to do so much in such a short span of time while weathering storm after storm along the way. His spirit, energy and work ethic are contagious. Our President and our country are both built on a solid foundation. To top it all off, “The best is yet to come”.

    God Bless President Trump and God Bless America.

  20. California Joe says:
    March 18, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    I hope so, President Trump, because today’s death toll according to the CDC dropped from 121 yesterday to 97 and it would really be terrible if the death toll rises over the next few weeks to 98! So, go ahead and listen to the panicked news media and Democrats so the stock market can be “repriced” to ZERO because if this debacle continues for another week that’s where it will be! For what it’s worth I think we’ve had enough winning for a while, too.

  21. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Washed my hands so much I found the answer to a high school math test from 1966.

  22. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    There’s quite a PANDA-monium over this Chinese virus.

