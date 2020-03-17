Tuesday March 17th – Open Thread

Posted on March 17, 2020 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Tuesday March 17th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:00 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:00 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. freepetta says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:05 am

    God Bless this wonderful country and our wonderful President.
    In Jesus Name Amen 🙏

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. carterzest says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:10 am

    Prayers for all my treeps 🌳

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. Patrick Healy says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:35 am

    A happy and prayerful Saint Patricks day to all Tree dwellers. Especially the Trump family.

    Like

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:37 am

    The tiny compound that makes soap a
    Cornavirus Killer.

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:46 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. Sepp says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:50 am

    . . . but deliver us from the Evil One.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s