Thunderdome 2020 Begins – Philadelphia Police Will Not Arrest for Burglary or Theft Due to Coronavirus…

Posted on March 17, 2020 by

As an outcome of short-sighted coronavirus issues, the Philadelphia police department has announced they will no longer be arresting suspects for retail theft, auto theft, burglary, narcotics or other “non violent” offenses.  Instead they will write tickets, release the suspects and address the criminality later on.  Now watch what happens.

CTH saw the instructions earlier today (see below) but we did not want to immediately distribute the information.  It should be remembered the current Philadelphia police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw (pictured left), is a social justice  activist from Portland, Oregon.

Unfortunately, there is a predictive element to this.  Perhaps some are familiar with the post Hurricane Andrew experience in Homestead and Miami-Dade.

The only thing standing between law-abiding citizens and those who would take their possessions is an ability to defend your own property.  This is now the Philadelphia reality.

PHILADELPHIAIn response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Philadelphia police officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes.

The department said individuals who would normally be arrested and processed at a detective division, will be temporarily detained to confirm identification and complete necessary paperwork. The individual will then be a arrested at a later date on an arrest warrant. (read more)

Beware, the law of unintended consequences.

Here’s the leaked guidance.  You can easily predict the problem with this policy:

From the instructions above…. Non-violent offenses include: All narcotics offenses. Theft from persons. Retail theft. Theft from auto. Burglary. Vandalism. All bench warrants. Stolen auto. “Economic crimes” (ie. looting, bad checks, fraud) and finally Prostitution.

Those offenders will be immediately released after documentation.

This is the exact issue that drives the need for law-abiding citizens to the second amendment for protection when the police openly admit they will not protect people or property.

54 Responses to Thunderdome 2020 Begins – Philadelphia Police Will Not Arrest for Burglary or Theft Due to Coronavirus…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Open season on everything.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Neil M. Dunn says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Philadelphia–new eastern California crime center. Congratulations.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. simplewins says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Seems fair. I mean, what could possibly go wrong with this?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Suncc49 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Sounds like the Purge

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. stg58animalmother says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Shoot until the target changes shape or catches fire

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. paper doll says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    They have been itching to do this for sometime. Ms. Outlaw brought in especially to turn Philly into Baltimore.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Ellis says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Just in case make sure one is in the chamber as you go to bed Philly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. merlintobie says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    I just made a note to get help loading…my blender

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. T2020 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    That is now going to give them a “gun grab” reason if citizens defend themselves. This will not end well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      March 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      “This will not end well.”

      No, it will not! There are already enough cities where the thugs act with impunity because there are no prosecutions…but to not even have to worry about the arrest/booking before they are sprung? It will be Lord of the Flies and then the Commissioner will get on TV and blame it on the police for being racist!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. jumpinjarhead says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    More of the Soros effect. While most Americans were fixated on DC, good old George was working his plan to install his minions in various major city district attorneys’ offices.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Shyster says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    What is with the cops, I don’t care what their watch commander says, these unpatriotic scum bags need to stand up and make arrests or resign. Disgusting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      March 17, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      My guess is, Policing in Big City U.S.A. will deteriorate beyond salvation.

      Smaller towns and cities will be the beneficiary. The decent cops will migrate there.

      Or the older ones will retire early, and move on.

      We see it up here in Canada. The once fine R.C.M.P. entered into decline during Pierre Elliot Trudeau’s reign, and has continued its free fall.

      Better cops, and newer police recruits are attracted a number of City ( Municipal Forces.)

      I was an average “ Plod” as we would say in the U.K. In a major Canadian for the better part of 33 years.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. jonhabart says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    One way to make Philly vote red in November.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MAGADJT says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    I smell more GOP and Trump votes coming out of the Philly burbs in November!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Tiffthis says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    PS- I survived hurricane Andrew. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    No one, not even demshevik pols owned by SoreStinkos, is this stupid.

    The commie rats’ plan to foment chaos becomes yet more clear with this satanic policy, doesn’t it?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. California Joe says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    ….and all this lawlessness and economic destruction because 100 people died from a flu virus infection over the past month that will burn itself out in another six weeks just like they all do!

    Like

    Reply
  17. RedBallExpress says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Ain’t that the one where everyone ends up dead?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Mike Robinson says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Well … first, you decided that a cold virus was the end of the world …

    You started this.

    Like

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 17, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      Exactly! More Americans will die from being T-boned at major intersections by crazed motorists running red lights to get to the supermarket than will die from the Coronavirus!

      Like

      Reply
  19. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    She’s a policing genius, obviously. With a super deep understanding of human nature, and likely cause and effect.

    I’ve noticed lots of people in govt trying to use the virus to allow them to do things they’ve always want to do anyhow, with the idea being that ppl are so scared right now that anything that’s presented as a response to the virus will go unopposed. It’s kind of like how the Fourth Amendment became a dead letter after 9-11.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Maquis says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    This is like the plot to a bad Batman movie.

    I predict the mayhem to come will include our newly minted super-criminals becoming super-spreaders, many willfully so.

    May Heaven have mercy on the innocent and may they be armed to the teeth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. keeler says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    It’s ok everyone. A political commissar [supervisor] is empowered to “utilize discretion” to “determine the appropriate course of action.”

    Like

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    She’s from Oakland actually, stopped long enough in Portland to replicate the success of Oakland.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. The Devilbat says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    This has to be the most stupid decision ever made by a police commissioner. The woman is obviously a far left nut job. It is quite obvious that all Hell is about to break lose. In an emergency you shoot the criminals, you don’t give them a free pass,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. jello333 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Some of these are gonna be REAL bad… most likely for the person committing the crime. I’m thinking “theft from person”, “theft from auto”, and “burglary”. All of those hit a specific private citizen on an immediately PERSONAL basis, with all the emotions involved. Especially the “burglary”… are they talking about residential even?! If so, watch out. This will embolden idiots who might be considering this, while at the same time encouraging home-owners to take matters into their own hands if they’re able. Recipe for LOTS of dead people… good and bad guys alike.

    Like

    Reply
  25. James Carpenter says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Ms. Danielle Outlaw wouldn’t be trolling for citizens who try to defend themselves would she? Make an “example” of them?
    Strip them of firearms, fine them into bankruptcy if the legal fees didn’t already?
    Maybe throw in a reservation at the Grey Bar Hotel as Grand Prize?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Miya says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Her name is OUTLAW?

    We are living in the weirdest of times.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. MGBSE says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Do these incompetent, brain-dead RATS really not know what’s about to happen…or really do not care?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • paper doll says:
      March 17, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      They are well aware, they want it to happen

      Like

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      They obvious know what is going to happen. As someone else said, it maybe their plan to turn the city on its head. That’s what communists do so they can convince people to vote for their globalist plans. Governor Wolf should send in the national guard to take over the police department. . . Oh I forgot, he is a democrat.

      Like

      Reply
  28. mikeyboo says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Danielle Outlaw?!!! Surely you jest! Its a big club-and we law abiding folks- clearly ain’t in it-pace George Carlin.

    Like

    Reply
  29. TreeperInTraining says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    We human types always seem to create our own monsters.

    That said, some folks have perfected it.

    Like

    Reply
  30. navysquid says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    I’d love to see someone do an extensive deep dive into ALL the crime and mayhem over a decade or more of liberal policies and how it has destroyed cities. I know right off the top of our heads we can see the effects…but it’d be revealing what a Seattle, Portland, SFran, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, DC, etc of liberal “good ideas” has done to destroy once-great cities. I know some of these “once-great” cities you’d need to look decades backward…

    Then compare these liberal bastions of “utopia” to well-run conservative cities over the years.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Robert Smith says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Having been foiled in their Sanctuary City by Trump, this coordinated move by liberal cities gives Trump and sane America the finger.

    Like

    Reply
  32. jus wundrin says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Chief Outlaw

    Such a fitting name.

    Like

    Reply
  33. annieoakley says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Some neighborhood in Philadelphia recently rejected an injection center for illegal, so far, Heroin, Meth and other drugs under the guise of “clean needles”. IIRC I mention this because I believe Soros is behind these efforts to destroy law enforcement.

    Like

    Reply
  34. iswhatitis says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    FTA: “Beware, the law of unintended consequences

    Beware, the law of intended consequences.

    Like

    Reply
  35. GB Bari says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Lawlessness and utter Chaos.

    This is precisely what the Communists have dreamed of fomenting here in the US for decades. It is THE most direct path to descend into anarchy and ultimate takeover by totalitarian extremists.

    The DemonRATs are simply Communists pretending to be moderate socialists.

    It’s going to get real, real soon for Philadelphians.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    This is exactly the situation we have had in the People’s Republic of NY since the first of the year when fake “bail reform “ was passed. The cops have simply stopped arresting even violent criminals including rapists and armed robbers.
    So we now have Wolf packs of young thugs who are wandering the streets committing murder and mayhem with impunity. They tried to tell us this was to give justice to drug users and fare beaters.

    Comrade Mayor Deblasio wants everyone to stay inside for the next 3 months while he and his minions finish off the City but Cuomo thus far said no.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Jambo says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Onto the rooftops in Koreatown. Those who learn from history live to repeat it.

    Like

    Reply

