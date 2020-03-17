Thunderdome 2020 Begins – Philadelphia Police Will Not Arrest for Burglary or Theft Due to Coronavirus…

As an outcome of short-sighted coronavirus issues, the Philadelphia police department has announced they will no longer be arresting suspects for retail theft, auto theft, burglary, narcotics or other “non violent” offenses. Instead they will write tickets, release the suspects and address the criminality later on. Now watch what happens.
CTH saw the instructions earlier today (see below) but we did not want to immediately distribute the information. It should be remembered the current Philadelphia police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw (pictured left), is a social justice activist from Portland, Oregon.
Unfortunately, there is a predictive element to this. Perhaps some are familiar with the post Hurricane Andrew experience in Homestead and Miami-Dade.
The only thing standing between law-abiding citizens and those who would take their possessions is an ability to defend your own property. This is now the Philadelphia reality.
PHILADELPHIA – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Philadelphia police officers have been instructed to stop making arrests for certain non-violent crimes.
The department said individuals who would normally be arrested and processed at a detective division, will be temporarily detained to confirm identification and complete necessary paperwork. The individual will then be a arrested at a later date on an arrest warrant. (read more)
Beware, the law of unintended consequences.
Here’s the leaked guidance. You can easily predict the problem with this policy:
From the instructions above…. Non-violent offenses include: All narcotics offenses. Theft from persons. Retail theft. Theft from auto. Burglary. Vandalism. All bench warrants. Stolen auto. “Economic crimes” (ie. looting, bad checks, fraud) and finally Prostitution.
Those offenders will be immediately released after documentation.
This is the exact issue that drives the need for law-abiding citizens to the second amendment for protection when the police openly admit they will not protect people or property.
Open season on everything.
LikeLiked by 7 people
More of the Soros effect. While most Americans were fixated on DC, good old George was working his plan to install his minions in various major city district attorneys’ offices.
I’ve noticed lots of people in govt trying to use the virus to allow them to do things they’ve always want to do anyhow, with the idea being that ppl are so scared right now that anything that’s presented as a response to the virus will go unopposed. It’s kind of like how the Fourth Amendment became a dead letter after 9-11.
Yup, and the 900 page Patriot Act was already written, who needs conspiracy theories?
Some of these are gonna be REAL bad… most likely for the person committing the crime. I’m thinking “theft from person”, “theft from auto”, and “burglary”. All of those hit a specific private citizen on an immediately PERSONAL basis, with all the emotions involved. Especially the “burglary”… are they talking about residential even?! If so, watch out. This will embolden idiots who might be considering this, while at the same time encouraging home-owners to take matters into their own hands if they’re able. Recipe for LOTS of dead people… good and bad guys alike.
I’d love to see someone do an extensive deep dive into ALL the crime and mayhem over a decade or more of liberal policies and how it has destroyed cities. I know right off the top of our heads we can see the effects…but it’d be revealing what a Seattle, Portland, SFran, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, DC, etc of liberal “good ideas” has done to destroy once-great cities. I know some of these “once-great” cities you’d need to look decades backward…
Then compare these liberal bastions of “utopia” to well-run conservative cities over the years.
