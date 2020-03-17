March 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1153

Posted on March 17, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

66 Responses to March 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1153

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:01 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:01 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:06 am

      I love this > > > “We will end up being stronger than ever before!”

      President Trump is reassuring us to Keep Calm and Carry On.

      • Patrick Healy says:
        March 17, 2020 at 2:46 am

        Here wishing all our American friends and especially your first family and a very special Grandma Covfefe, a very happy (and sober) St Patricks day.

        May the earth be soft beneath your feet
        And heaven smile on you
        Always.

  3. Peoria Jones says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:01 am

    How does this make sense?

    Restaurants, bars, schools, events, offices, etc. closed – and other facilities on lockdown. And now, President Trump suggests no gatherings of more than 10 people?

    WHAT ABOUT THE DAMNED GROCERY STORES? Mine has been CRAMMED with people for days – close proximity with long lines, you can’t even get carts around. Sneezing, coughing, wearing masks, touching everything – and this is the food they’re taking home.

    These people have nowhere else to go now, so it’s become a social event. Many are hoarding, and then there are those who always ate out and now have to buy a bunch of food to compensate. Thousands revolving through. I just can’t wait for the bored snot-nosed kids to start hanging out, because they have no school.

    My market is assuredly doing 5x our regular business. Employees are run down. Run ragged. Physically hurting. Then, expected to work overtime for these morons acting like animals. Do you think we have time to wash our hands often enough? It’s a frigging petri dish in there…not safe for customers, and worse for employees.

    WTF is going on? Either it’s safe for a bunch of people to be crammed in together with food…or it isn’t. And hard-working grocery folks are no less important in God’s view than others. PDJT must have something in mind, surely.

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:01 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America Is In Prayer Mode ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
    ☘️ Happy St. Patrick Day ☘️

    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    President Trump’s Choices of Scriptures for this week
    🌟 “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.”
    “He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”
    “For with God nothing shall be impossible” 🌟
    — 1 Peter 5:7, Psalm 91:2, Luke 1:37
    ——————
    ***Praises:
    ✅ President Trump’s approval ratings is still unchanged
    ✅ Kudlow: Pres. Trump is very calm about the Stock Market Drop
    ✅ Florida new polling: Pres. Trump leading both Biden and Bernie
    ✅ The Best Communicator President ever!….”Since January 2020, the Trump Administration has held at least 36 briefings with more than 15,000 State, local, and tribal leaders in every State and territory in the U.S.” (Press Sec.Grisham)
    ✅ Meeting with G-7 went very well-G-7 wants to cooperate to contain virus
    ✅ Love that new seating for Press Briefing Room for the Fake Media
    ✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together

    🙏 Pray:
    — for health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
    — for two productive phone calls and a meeting: with Restaurant Executives on COVID-19 Response, with Tourism Industry Executives on COVID-19 Response, and with Supply Retailers and Wholesalers
    — for moonbatty, parroting, lying Fake media….Let’s Quarantine Fake Media
    — for safety and health for first responders, doctors and healthcare workers
    — American public to not panic & only buy what they need–there is plenty to go around
    — for safety for truck drivers trying to meet the delivery demands.
    — the consequences for most places in America shutting down during ‘quarantine’be very minimal and short-lived as needed
    — for zero retaliation from Communist Chinese Party–let truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
    — for Congress to pass bills that only deals w/Chinese Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects”
    — Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail
    — for Coronavirus (Chinese Wuhan Virus) Task Force—for health, energy, mental sharpness in their work
    — America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
    — for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
    — for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
    — Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
    — for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
    — for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew, for their work in the Treehouse and for their good health
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Keep Calm & Carry On *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”Americans are the strongest and most resilient people on earth.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 231 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
    ————————————-
    ***Note from me:
    Thanks to your prayers my internet problems is back to normal! The service man will come to check the outside wires out today (Tues)…phone has no dial tone. Praying this visit will take care of our problems. God Bless you All.

    • freepetta says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:06 am

      God Bless and Keep You Grandma 👩🏻

    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:38 am

      Bless you Grandma for keeping us here together. Praise and prayers for our President and his different teams on the virus, on our economy and our nation’s wellbeing.
      Praise and prayers for everyone staying at their jobs whatever they may be, from first responders and caregivers to people who bag the groceries that are still on the shelves.
      Treepers all, stay healthy!! Bless all of you.

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:02 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:02 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:03 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:03 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:30 am

      This!

      Ratf***er Carlson was mocking this tonight, suggesting these pleas should be ignored and people should “depend on themselves”. I have news for the little ratf***er, hoarding food during an emergency is not “depending on yourself”.

      Prepping far ahead of time to be prepared for anything is fine, but rushing out and clearing the shelves during something like this is just idiotic.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:04 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:05 am

    Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:05 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:05 am

    • freepetta says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:12 am

      Thank you citizen 817. I’m not on any social media. So I appreciate how you post Twitter and others. 👍🏻👍🏻

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        March 17, 2020 at 2:27 am

        Freepetta, Neither am I, but you can go to twitter and read without registering it. You won’t be able to tweet.
        My two very favorite twitters to read daily is President Trump’s which Citizen posts here and Sundance! Some of Sundance’s tweets cracks me up.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          March 17, 2020 at 2:31 am

          Oh, no….I didn’t realized they were going to show the whole thing. Yikes.Sorry about that.
          I’ll try again…just remove the two ** in the beginning of each twitter address. Copy and paste to a new tab.

          **https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2
          **https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump

        • freepetta says:
          March 17, 2020 at 2:34 am

          A whole new world to read. Sundance has a very fast wit and can be very funny.
          And what can any one say about our precious President.
          Ty Grandma. I will read this. I so appreciate it. 💁🏻‍♀️

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:06 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Trump Retweet

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Trump Retweet

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:08 am

    Trump Retweet

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:08 am

    Trump Retweet

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:09 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:09 am

    Trump Retweet

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:10 am

    Trump Retweet

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:11 am

    Trump Retweet

  24. JohnCasper says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:13 am

    Please, everyone join me. Dear Lord, thank you so very much that I don’t have Donald Trump’s job.

  25. wendy forward says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:14 am

    This dismissal is a really nice lead-in to a pardon of General Flynn.

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:17 am

    • boomerbeth says:
      March 17, 2020 at 2:46 am

      Cute. Carl age 98 & Rob Reiner despise Trump. Max too. Mel not so much.
      Van Dyke is in love so he’s apolitical
      They all love Bill Maher whose prayers have been answered:

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:18 am

  28. FPCHmom says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:18 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:19 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:20 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:21 am

  32. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:23 am

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:24 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:25 am

  35. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:26 am

  36. emet says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:29 am

    Rest assured that China’s top scientists are working long hours to quickly develop counterfeit virus test kits.

  37. boomerbeth says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:29 am

    BRAVE NEW WORLD

    All the big box stores are closing for 2 weeks. Online openonly.
    This is the beginning of a new era of communication: online only 24/7

    George Orwell & Aldous Huxley we’re prescient.
    Things will never again be the same.

    On the optimistic side, there won’t be any rocket launches or terror attacks for 2 weeks.
    Ironically, they are “too afraid”.

  38. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:32 am

  39. FPCHmom says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:34 am

  40. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:45 am

  41. FPCHmom says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:47 am

