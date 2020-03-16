Justin Trudeau Closes Canadian Border to Most Foreign Travelers….

In 2017 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau famously mocked the U.S. effort to restrict migration by saying Canada welcomes all refugees. However, apparently in 2020 diversity is a Canadian strength, unless there is a possibility a person might be germy.
CANADA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Canada will be closing its borders to foreign travellers in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Speaking to reporters from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canada is taking “increasingly aggressive steps” and will be closing its borders to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada.
“I know that these measures are far-reaching,” Trudeau said. “They are exceptional circumstances calling for exceptional measures.”
Trudeau said the restrictions will come into effect Wednesday but that exceptions will be made for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members and U.S. citizens.
Trudeau said that second, air operators will ban anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus from getting on a plane. (read more)
What did Justin’s wife’s boyfriend think of the news (and did she infect him, or vice versa)?
Bazingaaaaa.
#FeelinSparkleSoxesPain
I thought viruses did not respect borders.
All the remarks that come to mind regarding this pompous jackass-I mean Justin- are just so unkind.
Trudope’s recent statement on PDJT ‘s travel ban on foreigners a while back ago , a ” Knee jerk reaction ” .
So, is that just for people wanting to get into Canada? The illegals from Serbia want to know, so they can plan their run to Buffalo, NY (ain’t it amazing how they all drive new American cars?).
So Justin now agrees that we shouldn’t let people illegally cross our borders in the middle of the night when we don’t know who they are, where they came from, or what diseases they may be carrying?
That we actually do have a right to check everyone that comes into our country and refuse them entry for certain reasons. After all, that is what he is now advocating for his country.
Bet Vancouver is as bad off as Seattle if not worse. There is a huge Chinese community there . Vancouver airport is 90 % Chinese coming and going. Bet.
Hes probably thankful for the distraction from his scandal…
Classic liberalism: my policies and beliefs are great until they negatively impact me personally. 🙄
Is that an eyebrow above his upper lip?
