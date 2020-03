Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on ABC news where Jonathan Karl demands the U.S. Treasury Secretary should collapse the economy. Pathetic and desperate Mr. Karl wants a recession almost as much as he wants the job to replace Stephanopoulos.

