Remember Your Churches Too

I have been grateful and cheered to see lots of business owners, community leaders, city and county governments, and just individuals like you and me step up during this time to help those in need, by feeding the children who depend on school lunches, helping seniors who are home bound or not able to shop, volunteering in so many ways.

People are encouraged to help small business owners, buy gift cards, and even pro athletes are paying the salaries of those hurt by these shut downs. I’ve seen too many good causes to mention all here, and some truly special ideas, from having home bound kids write cards and letters to be sent to nursing homes, to wonderful videos of the indomitable spirit of mankind exhibited beautifully by people of all ages singing from their balconies in Italian towns.

I’d like to offer here another suggestion. If you are unable to make it to your church, synagogue, temple, or other place of worship, please remember your offering and make sure they get it. Lots of people won’t be attending services for awhile, and the doors still have to be kept open, power bills paid, and employees paid as well.

Priests, pastors, rabbis, all will still undoubtedly be available and rush to hospitals, nursing homes, and sickbeds to minister to their flock. There will still be baptisms, marriages, funerals, and hopefully, even First Communions soon.

If you do not have a regular church home, whether you worship outside a physical church, or just do not attend services regularly, perhaps you could find it in your heart to contribute to a nearby place or worship, or that of a family member or friend, or one you have seen on the news doing good works during this difficult time.

Whatever your faith or beliefs, please help support the good works and places of worship in our communities.