Remember Your Churches Too

I have been grateful and cheered to see lots of business owners, community leaders, city and county governments, and just individuals like you and me step up during this time to help those in need, by feeding the children who depend on school lunches, helping seniors who are home bound or not able to shop, volunteering in so many ways.
People are encouraged to help small business owners, buy gift cards, and even pro athletes are paying the salaries of those hurt by these shut downs. I’ve seen too many good causes to mention all here, and some truly special ideas, from having home bound kids write cards and letters to be sent to nursing homes, to wonderful videos of the indomitable spirit of mankind exhibited beautifully by people of all ages singing from their balconies in Italian towns.
I’d like to offer here another suggestion. If you are unable to make it to your church, synagogue, temple, or other place of worship, please remember your offering and make sure they get it. Lots of people won’t be attending services for awhile, and the doors still have to be kept open, power bills paid, and employees paid as well.
Priests, pastors, rabbis, all will still undoubtedly be available and rush to hospitals, nursing homes, and sickbeds to minister to their flock. There will still be baptisms, marriages, funerals, and hopefully, even First Communions soon.
If you do not have a regular church home, whether you worship outside a physical church, or just do not attend services regularly, perhaps you could find it in your heart to contribute to a nearby place or worship, or that of a family member or friend, or one you have seen on the news doing good works during this difficult time.
Whatever your faith or beliefs, please help support the good works and places of worship in our communities.
That is so true. Thanks Menagerie.
2 Corinthians 9:6-8
Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work
Excellent, timely and MUCH NEEDED!
Sadly, too many places of “worship” have become havens for left wing activism. I send money to the Salvation Army. They stepped up for me once when nobody else bothered.
Caution to readers. Please do not make this a political post. I will trash your comments and moderate future ones.
What do you consider political?
Look, what Big Jake said is absolute fact and if it just stopped there I don’t have a problem with it. However, people go off the rails and turn a post like this into a place to rant about liberals, churches and church goers they don’t like, and every thing else they can think of to bitch about.
I am asking that this post simply be about the topic, which is a consideration to donate to places of worship. If you don’t like that, fine, but please don’t hijack the thread. I myself could agree with the comment and elaborate for hours on it, but I don’t want to do that here and further, I do not see that as unreasonable.
I guess telling the truth is political.
It was a “caution”, not a ban. The author of the post is requesting that commenters stay on the specific topic. That is reasonable. There are zillions of other places in which to talk about left-wing activism in churches–this is not one of them.
👌👍👍Yes.
We (I) have a tendency of being caught up in our own (my) little world, with a severe case of tunnel vision. So thank you for knocking me out of my box and helping me to reassess. 🤗😊🤔🤔
For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline. 2 Tim. 1:7
I volunteer for my Church St Nicholas food pantry… 😊
Thank you so much for posting this. As the operations director of a local church I am knee deep in COVID-19 and helping our pastors care for our community. There are so many needs spiritually, relationally and physically. We are engaging in specific outreach to our high risk community that are involved in our church or unchurched. We are assessing resources and needs of those that are being economically impacted. The church has an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus during this time. May we not fail the great God who is not surprised by any of this chaos. May we in our own lives in our homes and streets bring glory to Him. Praying for all of you.
I’m on the receiving end of help for now .Friends and church due to my own issues (physical therapy for an old injury that flared up just as my wife had her stroke. Now I can’t see her
due to the Corona virus clampdown… But I can call her. I’m blessed…
Not bitter..
Good word Menagerie!
It’s the way it’s supposed to be.
Because of a death in our family, I just wrote a check for $5,600.00 to our church. For the Service and inurnment on the church grounds. I hope that cash helps our church during the closure. And yes, our Memorial Service has been postponed.
Thanks for that reminder about my contributions to my church.
I needed that.
And I have, likewise, seen people coming out of nowhere and offering to help those , especially seniors, who may need it.
I won’t give a dime as long as Wilton Gregory is the Abp of Washington.
Thank you!
A much needed reminder.
As a Catholic I have not given a penny to the Church since the Pope resigned. Thank you for reminding me how my disgust for a corrupt leadership in one organization does not mean other non criminally ran groups should be forgotten.
I agree with much of what you said. However the idea that it is the priests or pastors responsibility to visit the sick is not consistent with what scripture teaches. See Matthew 25: 35-36. It is all of our responsibilities to do so.
As individual believers the pastor or priest has the same obligation as other believers to follow what Jesus says but we should not farm out our responsibility just because we have paid pastors or priests and then expect them to do the work of the Church instead of training us up to do the work of the Church.
