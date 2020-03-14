President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus….

After President Trump decided to take the coronavirus test, the physician to the President releases the following information:
Democrats/media react:
Germophobe President Trump cracked me up when he said he hasn’t touched his face in weeks and kinda misses it.
Hahahaaa… of course you do, sir, and thank you for taking care of yourself for us.
How about that dumb ass woman reporter who asked him why he is shaking hands. Like how many door handles has she touched in the last 2 weeks. Or countertops etc.
Unfortunately we are cursed with a news media full of immature mal-educated leftwingers who cannot think critically to discern fact from fiction, or think logically before they ask questions, the answers to which are almost always ridiculously obvious.
Good news to hear. Can you imagine the firestorm from the Left if he had tested positive?
Because of the hibernation period and the continuing numbers of people he deals with, he will consistently be bombarded with demands he be tested.
Can you imagine the disappointment from the Left that he didn’t?
The left will now say he needlessly used a test that should have been reserved for somebody that had symptoms. Que the outrage. CNN will have a panel of pundits on who are all in agreement that Trump squandered a test and the general public has thus suffered and Trump is now a risk to the general public. 5 4 3 2 1…
for the Left we need to include a rabies check…
I’d say we need a TDS check.
I mean, we already know who has it, but a certified test would be nice so as to render their denials moot.
😆
Wouldn’t be able to contain their excitement. Parties in the streets.
Now they are saying “Why did he get tested in the first place if he said he didn’t have any symptoms?” He just cannot win with these evil, corrupt LIBS.
You just know this breaks the media heart! Poor Acosta must be in tears.
💔
Dear diary……………
Thank God.
We love our president.
And God bless America !
Ain’t no stinkin’ virus gonna infiltrate this man…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay! The GodForce is strong in this one. I anyone else feeling the oppressive seriousness of all this? Time celebrate with some TOTALLY irreverent (irrelevant?) humor.
God has a protective shield around him. Can you imagine how many older people are going to vote for Trump that didn’t before after listening to him and Pence the other day about protecting the elderly. Pence did a wonderful job of talking abut the elderly and how they took care of us when we were young and now it is our turn to take care of them. Takes away the D RATS talking points about Republicans taking away everything from them like SS.
all that Diet Coke is killing any virus even thinking of invading our POTUS…
He had no symptoms, so why would he have tested positive?
I have no symptoms of pregnancy, should I get a pregnancy test anyway? Is this the new normal?
Shhhhh. Your analogy will be twisted until guys who wanna be girls insist they get pregnancy tests and the left and their media buddies will say all sorts of bad things if we don’t go along with it!
Because on average it’s 9 days from exposure to symptoms, and during that 9 days, you are a silent carrier infecting other people.
It also shuts down that line of media attacks, for now.
True. They would really have loved the “White House Quarantine” chyrons.
I was a little too hasty with my answer. You have to have some kind of risk factor. The President did, being in close proximity to someone who had the disease. If you have no reason to believe you were near an infected person and you have no symptoms, then indeed there’s no reason to test.
If you don’t have any symptoms the test is IRREVELENT. That is why when the FAKE NEWS is always shouting about testing everybody they have no clue what they are talking about.
That would cause an infinite loop of testing.
Hallelujah! And Dear God, please continue to protect him and keep him healthy & strong!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maher will likely devote a whole show picking it apart.
Trump’s doctor did not feel a test was needed, and yet one was.
You know Trump told his doctor to give him the test anyway so that he could shut the media up from accusing him of being selfish and careless and possibly infecting others (you heard the media in the last couple pressers).
LikeLiked by 3 people
That news conference this morning was interesting. The media are like annoying yapping little dogs. It’s nice when they stop talking. Kinda like when you stop hitting your head against the wall. Feels so great when you don’t have that pain anymore!
I do worry what they did with the test – someone now has his DNA
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can go ahead and clone him. We could use a few extras.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clone him and wait for 35 years
That whole deal at the press conference yesterday was orchestrated for a GOTCHA by the media. That was obvious when the follow up question arrived. But, here’s the thing. If Trump were to quarantine himself….guess who else has to do it. THE ENTIRE GROUP ON THE FREAKIN STAGE WITH HIM….as well as every reporter in the vicinity including those two troglodytes who kept asking about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s so true!
If he travels he should refuse to take the scum press on Air Force One and he can say it is for their protection. There would be a meltdown by them in 2 minutes.
Thank God!
Karma, baby. It’s a beyotch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She looks good in those photos!
Sundance thanks for the pictures, the collage is so true😞😯.
Thanks Be to our Heavenly Father for His Protection of PDJT.
Thanks to all who pray for our President, Country, people and all.
The prayers of the righteous availed much.
I was talking to family in Brazil and they told me that President Bolsonaro is in quarantine, even after testing negative:
Link in Portuguese: https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/republica/breves/bolsonaro-fara-novo-teste-e-continua-em-quarentena-coronavirus/
Val-Why is he in quarantine if he tested negative?
LikeLike
Dear Lord – I pray that you wrap your loving arms around and shield our President from any harm or sickness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
Every time this video appears I have to watch it. I don’t know why, but I do. I think I’m up to seven viewings. Thanks, Sundance. Always fun to watch President Trump doing a happy dance!
Breaking: Judge rules Trump Coronavirus test results invalid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In a nationwide injunction.
Coach O wins the PSA Emmy.
I have been on Trump’s side from Day One., The FBI/FISA/Mueller coup attempt was a vile abuse of power by a criminal cabal of law enforcement and intelligence officers who deserve to serve time in jail for what they did. If their defense is stupidity and incompetence, then they should be tried on that basis and see how a jury feels about it.
However, he has handled himself like an ignorant, petulant jerkwad throughout the Coronavirus process, and forever damaged his legacy and embarrassed those of us who have been defending him against the rabid, lying liberal media slime. He has done ONE good thing (stopping Chinese entrasy) but otherwise been a total clustermuck right down the line. I am sick of his simpering sidekicks flattering him on mic, and sick of his refusal to take responsibility for anything that goes wrong. “The buck stops here” doesn’t just apply to rent checks, Don. For Christ’s sake, stop the inane wandering stream of consciousness, and stick to a script. This is LIFE AND DEATH and the CDC/NIH screwed the pooch completely, and you are the damn POTUS – you say, hey, the experts screwed up and we’re gonna fix it. Maybe the media and academia have made it impossible for him to hire the best people – they will be forever shunned, mocked and blacklisted. But the incompetence in managing this pandemic is epic, and let’s not kid ourselves. Being a salesman and cheerleader because youre afraid the market crash is going to cost you re-election is GROTESQUE. People will DIE because of your refusal to say “THIS is a disaster, stay home, close the schools, and shut the place down until we have a handle on this.” SCREW the Dow. You want 500.000-1 million dead people? Or worse? Because that may well be where we are headed, and the Dow will be at 8,000 when that happens, Don.
I’m sorry, guys. I have just been shocked out of my shorts by his behavior the last month. Atrocious doesn’t begin to approach it, and we all know it but don’t want to say it. NO, this doesn’t mean I’m gonna vote for the corpse of Joe Biden or the old Commie Bastard, But this has been a horror show, If we skate by somehow, God Blessed America.
Stay home, Keep your kids home. Get help with childcare if you are a hospital or first responder staff. The Treasury should IMMEDIATELY grant 100% tax CREDITS against any and all childcare expenses for essential personnel, and the SBA should implement an interest-free loan program for these people so their families will be safe and cared for while they are helping the rest of us. Those loans should be forgiven once the expenses are audited and verified.
It is HUMILIATING that goddamn CHINA dealt with this better than Europe or the US. Place blame later Mr, President. Jesus. What a shitshow.
My eyes are rolling harder than they’ve ever rolled in my life.
Is this Chucky Schumer ? Lol chill out dude , how about a payroll holiday tax for the rest of us ? #TRUMP2020🇺🇸
Recommend you get back on your meds.
The only problem here is that we do not know what percentage of the China reportage is true and what is false. It all depends on how many people (a) contracted, and (b) died and was cremated due to the coronavirus before Grandmaster Xi deigned to tell the world at the end of Jan 2020…70 to 90 days after it actually arrived on the earth in China first.
They will accuse the doc of lying and covering for the President , just watch lol
Not good.
God is protecting President Trump. The MSM DNC propagandists will be picking that letter apart tomarrow.God is not protecting them.
And how many of those surrounding PDJT (in the pic) have tested positive for Trump Derangement Syndrome.
CNN Breaking News: Trump Wastes Precious Test Kit Desperately Needed By Vulnerable Seniors
“CNN BREAKING”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2020/03/14/cnn-breaking/
And comments
Wonder how many diseases those reporters walk into the briefing room with. Hate to think.
Just got back from dinner at a high end restaurant. It was packed. Guess the diners didnt get the message the virus is gonna get us all…and even if it doesn’t the planet dies in 12 years. Voinv home on the freeway was just as bad…heavy tfaffic. Guess they didnt get the message either. Two doctors, a lawyer and me…just the usual uneducated Deplorable Trump supporters. We all thought the media driven bullsh**.
The left media wil be relieved. They won’t have to pretend to care any more.
