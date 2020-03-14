President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus….

Posted on March 14, 2020 by

After President Trump decided to take the coronavirus test, the physician to the President releases the following information:

Democrats/media react:

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus….

  1. milktrader says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Germophobe President Trump cracked me up when he said he hasn’t touched his face in weeks and kinda misses it.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • JC says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:43 pm

      Hahahaaa… of course you do, sir, and thank you for taking care of yourself for us.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      How about that dumb ass woman reporter who asked him why he is shaking hands. Like how many door handles has she touched in the last 2 weeks. Or countertops etc.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        March 14, 2020 at 8:57 pm

        Unfortunately we are cursed with a news media full of immature mal-educated leftwingers who cannot think critically to discern fact from fiction, or think logically before they ask questions, the answers to which are almost always ridiculously obvious.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Good news to hear. Can you imagine the firestorm from the Left if he had tested positive?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    You just know this breaks the media heart! Poor Acosta must be in tears.

    💔

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Thank God.
    We love our president.
    And God bless America !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Ain’t no stinkin’ virus gonna infiltrate this man…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Aeyrie says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:49 pm

      Yay! The GodForce is strong in this one. I anyone else feeling the oppressive seriousness of all this? Time celebrate with some TOTALLY irreverent (irrelevant?) humor.

      Like

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      God has a protective shield around him. Can you imagine how many older people are going to vote for Trump that didn’t before after listening to him and Pence the other day about protecting the elderly. Pence did a wonderful job of talking abut the elderly and how they took care of us when we were young and now it is our turn to take care of them. Takes away the D RATS talking points about Republicans taking away everything from them like SS.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Annie says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      all that Diet Coke is killing any virus even thinking of invading our POTUS…

      Like

      Reply
  6. JohnCasper says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    He had no symptoms, so why would he have tested positive?

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      I have no symptoms of pregnancy, should I get a pregnancy test anyway? Is this the new normal?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        March 14, 2020 at 8:54 pm

        Shhhhh. Your analogy will be twisted until guys who wanna be girls insist they get pregnancy tests and the left and their media buddies will say all sorts of bad things if we don’t go along with it!

        Like

        Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:43 pm

      Because on average it’s 9 days from exposure to symptoms, and during that 9 days, you are a silent carrier infecting other people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • keeler says:
        March 14, 2020 at 8:51 pm

        It also shuts down that line of media attacks, for now.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • jbowen82 says:
        March 14, 2020 at 8:52 pm

        I was a little too hasty with my answer. You have to have some kind of risk factor. The President did, being in close proximity to someone who had the disease. If you have no reason to believe you were near an infected person and you have no symptoms, then indeed there’s no reason to test.

        Like

        Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          March 14, 2020 at 8:57 pm

          If you don’t have any symptoms the test is IRREVELENT. That is why when the FAKE NEWS is always shouting about testing everybody they have no clue what they are talking about.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        March 14, 2020 at 8:57 pm

        That would cause an infinite loop of testing.

        Like

        Reply
  7. jmgreenwell says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Hallelujah! And Dear God, please continue to protect him and keep him healthy & strong!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. AnotherView says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Maher will likely devote a whole show picking it apart.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Trump’s doctor did not feel a test was needed, and yet one was.

    You know Trump told his doctor to give him the test anyway so that he could shut the media up from accusing him of being selfish and careless and possibly infecting others (you heard the media in the last couple pressers).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Orson says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    That whole deal at the press conference yesterday was orchestrated for a GOTCHA by the media. That was obvious when the follow up question arrived. But, here’s the thing. If Trump were to quarantine himself….guess who else has to do it. THE ENTIRE GROUP ON THE FREAKIN STAGE WITH HIM….as well as every reporter in the vicinity including those two troglodytes who kept asking about it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Don Ross says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Thank God!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Ninja7 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Sundance thanks for the pictures, the collage is so true😞😯.
    Thanks Be to our Heavenly Father for His Protection of PDJT.
    Thanks to all who pray for our President, Country, people and all.
    The prayers of the righteous availed much.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Val says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    I was talking to family in Brazil and they told me that President Bolsonaro is in quarantine, even after testing negative:

    Link in Portuguese: https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/republica/breves/bolsonaro-fara-novo-teste-e-continua-em-quarentena-coronavirus/

    Like

    Reply
  15. MTeresa says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Dear Lord – I pray that you wrap your loving arms around and shield our President from any harm or sickness.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:55 pm

      Every time this video appears I have to watch it. I don’t know why, but I do. I think I’m up to seven viewings. Thanks, Sundance. Always fun to watch President Trump doing a happy dance!

      Like

      Reply
  17. Ozwitch says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Breaking: Judge rules Trump Coronavirus test results invalid.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. jbowen82 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Coach O wins the PSA Emmy.

    Like

    Reply
  19. nyckers says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I have been on Trump’s side from Day One., The FBI/FISA/Mueller coup attempt was a vile abuse of power by a criminal cabal of law enforcement and intelligence officers who deserve to serve time in jail for what they did. If their defense is stupidity and incompetence, then they should be tried on that basis and see how a jury feels about it.

    However, he has handled himself like an ignorant, petulant jerkwad throughout the Coronavirus process, and forever damaged his legacy and embarrassed those of us who have been defending him against the rabid, lying liberal media slime. He has done ONE good thing (stopping Chinese entrasy) but otherwise been a total clustermuck right down the line. I am sick of his simpering sidekicks flattering him on mic, and sick of his refusal to take responsibility for anything that goes wrong. “The buck stops here” doesn’t just apply to rent checks, Don. For Christ’s sake, stop the inane wandering stream of consciousness, and stick to a script. This is LIFE AND DEATH and the CDC/NIH screwed the pooch completely, and you are the damn POTUS – you say, hey, the experts screwed up and we’re gonna fix it. Maybe the media and academia have made it impossible for him to hire the best people – they will be forever shunned, mocked and blacklisted. But the incompetence in managing this pandemic is epic, and let’s not kid ourselves. Being a salesman and cheerleader because youre afraid the market crash is going to cost you re-election is GROTESQUE. People will DIE because of your refusal to say “THIS is a disaster, stay home, close the schools, and shut the place down until we have a handle on this.” SCREW the Dow. You want 500.000-1 million dead people? Or worse? Because that may well be where we are headed, and the Dow will be at 8,000 when that happens, Don.

    I’m sorry, guys. I have just been shocked out of my shorts by his behavior the last month. Atrocious doesn’t begin to approach it, and we all know it but don’t want to say it. NO, this doesn’t mean I’m gonna vote for the corpse of Joe Biden or the old Commie Bastard, But this has been a horror show, If we skate by somehow, God Blessed America.

    Stay home, Keep your kids home. Get help with childcare if you are a hospital or first responder staff. The Treasury should IMMEDIATELY grant 100% tax CREDITS against any and all childcare expenses for essential personnel, and the SBA should implement an interest-free loan program for these people so their families will be safe and cared for while they are helping the rest of us. Those loans should be forgiven once the expenses are audited and verified.

    It is HUMILIATING that goddamn CHINA dealt with this better than Europe or the US. Place blame later Mr, President. Jesus. What a shitshow.

    Like

    Reply
    • JustMe says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      My eyes are rolling harder than they’ve ever rolled in my life.

      Like

      Reply
    • pucecatt says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Is this Chucky Schumer ? Lol chill out dude , how about a payroll holiday tax for the rest of us ? #TRUMP2020🇺🇸

      Like

      Reply
    • Muthaucker says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      Recommend you get back on your meds.

      Like

      Reply
    • grlangworth says:
      March 14, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      The only problem here is that we do not know what percentage of the China reportage is true and what is false. It all depends on how many people (a) contracted, and (b) died and was cremated due to the coronavirus before Grandmaster Xi deigned to tell the world at the end of Jan 2020…70 to 90 days after it actually arrived on the earth in China first.

      Like

      Reply
  20. pucecatt says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    They will accuse the doc of lying and covering for the President , just watch lol

    Like

    Reply
  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Not good.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    God is protecting President Trump. The MSM DNC propagandists will be picking that letter apart tomarrow.God is not protecting them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    And how many of those surrounding PDJT (in the pic) have tested positive for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    Like

    Reply
  24. keeler says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    CNN Breaking News: Trump Wastes Precious Test Kit Desperately Needed By Vulnerable Seniors

    Like

    Reply
  26. Don Ross says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    The Book Of Revelations:
    The Woman Clothed with the Sun
    1 And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun,
    and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars:
    2 And she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered.

    3 And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads. 4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.

    5 And she brought forth a man child,
    who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.

    6 And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.

    7 And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, 8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven. 9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.

    10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. 11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death. 12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

    13 And when the dragon saw that he was cast unto the earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child. 14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent. 15 And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood. 16 And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth.

    17 And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. MaineCoon says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Wonder how many diseases those reporters walk into the briefing room with. Hate to think.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Yy4u says:
    March 14, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Just got back from dinner at a high end restaurant. It was packed. Guess the diners didnt get the message the virus is gonna get us all…and even if it doesn’t the planet dies in 12 years. Voinv home on the freeway was just as bad…heavy tfaffic. Guess they didnt get the message either. Two doctors, a lawyer and me…just the usual uneducated Deplorable Trump supporters. We all thought the media driven bullsh**.

    Like

    Reply
  29. J W says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    The left media wil be relieved. They won’t have to pretend to care any more.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s