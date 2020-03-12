Thursday March 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Bring our boys home!
AMEN!
God Bless Our Treepers and All Americans!
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
The Apostle Of Grace
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The conversion of Saul of Tarsus was an amazing event. Saul loathed the very name of Christ. He blasphemed Him and caused others to be tortured so as to compel them to blaspheme that holy name. He led his nation and the world in rebellion against the resurrected, glorified Christ — the world which had already disowned and crucified the lowly Jesus.
But as Saul went to Damascus, still “breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord” (Acts 9:1), God did a wonderful thing. Rather than crush the leader of the world’s rebellion, He saved him. Christ broke through the heavens, as it were, to speak words of pity to His greatest enemy on earth. As a result Saul’s rebellious spirit was broken and in one moment the pitiless persecutor became the docile, indeed the devoted follower of Christ.
More than this, Saul of Tarsus, the persecutor, became Paul the Apostle. To him the glorified Lord committed “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:2) and “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24). Now he went everywhere proclaiming grace, telling men how God loved them, how Christ had come into the world and had gone to Calvary to pay man’s debt of sin so that believing sinners might be saved.
“The gospel of the grace of God,” found in Paul’s epistles, does not blame anyone for the death of Christ. Rather it presents the cross as good news. It declares that “we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7). It says that “God hath concluded them all in unbelief that He might have mercy upon all” (Rom. 11:32) and that “where sin abounded, grace did much more abound” (Rom. 5:20). Thus the vilest sinner may believe and rejoice in the consciousness of sins forgiven.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-apostle-of-grace-2/
Acts 9:1 And Saul, yet breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord, went unto the high priest,
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 11:32 For God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that he might have mercy upon all.
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Pitbulls, Staffordshire Terriers, are the most maligned dogs in America. Many are ill-treated and abandoned, many end up spending years in shelters because they are dogs no one wants. But, sometimes a pitbull story has a happy ending . . .
“There is always someone for each of us, they say…” :):)
🙂
During the “Progressive Jazz” era guitarist Jim Hall’s tasteful minimalism fit perfectly with the playing of other greats such as Paul Desmond, Bill Evans, and Dave Bruebeck. This piece he recorded with Paul Desmond always reminds me of typical “last set” music, something you might hear at closing time in early morning hours. If you were a jazz fan late night hours were a necessity.
Lord God, you promised to dwell within us in love. Surround us with your loving presence at this time of need. Guard our hearts against all illness and diseases as we entrust ourselves to you in sleep, that we may rise again renewed to praise, love, and serve you, through Christ our Lord. Amen.
May the Lord grant us a peaceful night and the strength, calmness and courage to awake in the morning ready to overcome the challenges we face.
Amen.
The Lord rescued us from such great danger of death, and he will continue to rescue us; in him we have put our hope [that] he will also rescue us again. Ino your hands I commend my spirit, It is you who will redeem me, Lord.
(Ps 31:6)
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Colorado By Drone – Telluride, Aspen, Ice Lakes, Blue Lakes Trail, & More 4K Travel Footage – Published on Nov 16, 2017 by The World Travel Guy
Click through to YouTube to see a list of places visited.
Loulou is down to two puppies, the others having gone to their forever homes. I hope Loulou’s family decides to keep both the remaining puppies after all. Their human Mom indicated earlier they will keep Coco, the little female. So apparently Hunk is next to go.
