Transcript of President Trump Address to The Nation on Coronavirus…

Tonight President Trump delivered an address to the nation on the issues surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. [Transcript and video below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: My fellow Americans: Tonight, I want to speak with you about our nation’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading throughout the world.
Today, the World Health Organization officially announced that this is a global pandemic.
We have been in frequent contact with our allies, and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people.
This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history. I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.
From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges, including large-scale and very dangerous health threats. This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond, and we are responding with great speed and professionalism.
Our team is the best anywhere in the world. At the very start of the outbreak, we instituted sweeping travel restrictions on China and put in place the first federally mandated quarantine in over 50 years. We declared a public health emergency and issued the highest level of travel warning on other countries as the virus spread its horrible infection.
And taking early intense action, we have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe.
The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot-spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe.
After consulting with our top government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.
To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.
There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom.
At the same time, we are monitoring the situation in China and in South Korea. And, as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening.
Earlier this week, I met with the leaders of health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all co payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing.
We are cutting massive amounts of red tape to make antiviral therapies available in record time. These treatments will significantly reduce the impact and reach of the virus.
Additionally, last week, I signed into law an $8.3 billion funding bill to help CDC and other government agencies fight the virus and support vaccines, treatments, and distribution of medical supplies. Testing and testing capabilities are expanding rapidly, day by day. We are moving very quickly.
The vast majority of Americans: The risk is very, very low. Young and healthy people can expect to recover fully and quickly if they should get the virus. The highest risk is for elderly population with underlying health conditions. The elderly population must be very, very careful.
In particular, we are strongly advising that nursing homes for the elderly suspend all medically unnecessary visits. In general, older Americans should also avoid nonessential travel in crowded areas.
My administration is coordinating directly with communities with the largest outbreaks, and we have issued guidance on school closures, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings.
Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.
Every community faces different risks and it is critical for you to follow the guidelines of your local officials who are working closely with our federal health experts — and they are the best.
For all Americans, it is essential that everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene. Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus. Wash your hands, clean often-used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home.
To ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief. This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus.
I will be asking Congress to take legislative action to extend this relief.
Because of the economic policies that we have put into place over the last three years, we have the greatest economy anywhere in the world, by far.
Our banks and financial institutions are fully capitalized and incredibly strong. Our unemployment is at a historic low. This vast economic prosperity gives us flexibility, reserves, and resources to handle any threat that comes our way.
This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.
However, to provide extra support for American workers, families, and businesses, tonight I am announcing the following additional actions: I am instructing the Small Business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus.
Effective immediately, the SBA will begin providing economic loans in affected states and territories. These low-interest loans will help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus. To this end, I am asking Congress to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion.
Using emergency authority, I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments, without interest or penalties, for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted. This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.
Finally, I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly.
We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus. We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay. I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people. I will always put the well-being of America first.
If we are vigilant — and we can reduce the chance of infection, which we will — we will significantly impede the transmission of the virus. The virus will not have a chance against us.
No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States. We have the best economy, the most advanced healthcare, and the most talented doctors, scientists, and researchers anywhere in the world.
We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.
As history has proven time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity.
Our future remains brighter than anyone can imagine. Acting with compassion and love, we will heal the sick, care for those in need, help our fellow citizens, and emerge from this challenge stronger and more unified than ever before.
God bless you, and God bless America. Thank you.
If there was any real justice in the world, there would be 13,743 miles worth of crime scene tape strung around the ongoing criminal enterprise known as Communist China. Forensics experts would be busy gathering information of the malfeasance, obstruction and cover up of the ongoing World Wide tsunami of Involuntary Manslaughter that began in Wuhan and is at this very minute, killing citizens throughout most every nation on earth.
The repeating palimpsest for this latest atrocity is only 6 months old. We are no better than pigs to the Chinese, who represent an economic potential that is apparently, as far as our politicians, captains of industry and media believe, is worth far more than your dead grandparents. The African swine flu, which killed off 25% of the world’s pigs, spun wildly out of control when the Communist government at first ignored, then suppressed information which would have allowed the containment of the plague. Sound familiar?
Repeated verification equals, at some point, to even the most obtuse, “porcine” observers, verifiable belief. China is a giant, reeking, mephitic, diseased and necrotic Petri dish, where unimaginable horrors are, even now, growing, nascent and ready to strike once again into the heart of the Occident. We didn’t change the Chinese with Capitalism and they didn’t change us with Communism, they just bought us out. Now, literally hooked on Chinese drugs, Oxycontin, cheap labor and unfulfilled promises of future wealth, we will, once again, look the other way as our neighbors and families sicken and die in order to maintain the “status quo” that allows politicians to drop by and pick up a quick billion for a few winks and nods.
Where is the contagion of blame to match the literal contagion? The 4th estate, in their Pavlovian, dog-like IQ response, predictably rolls out the usual Trump Tacitus Trap and assigns responsibility to the president for the economic tectonic shifts over the last 30 years which were authored by the very Globalists he seeks to thwart. The Deep State Politicians who make bank on that same status quo are rubbing their hands together gleefully and hoping against hope for a deep recession. The febrile minds running Big Tech are as sickened and fevered as your gravely ill relatives and seek to bend us all to the will of the Progressive Narrative and “Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste”. Their efforts to stifle and eliminate information that reveals the honest efforts of the administration to fight the outbreak, while emphasizing and highlighting every real and perceived failure are counterproductive and as misleading as the propaganda you would expect in China.
Trump did not commit these millions of crimes. China committed these crimes and China should be in the dock and if not remanded into custody, then at least reprimanded, fined and punished for their crimes.
Epic (rant), chuck!
I don’t see the need for the judges of this world to deal with China. A higher power seems to have taken things in hand.
China is now departing the world economic map and won’t be back for a decade or more.
Perfect: “palimpsest”
. A manuscript, typically of papyrus or parchment, that has been written on more than once, with the earlier writing incompletely scraped off or erased and often legible.
Hear, here!
Mephitic… Awesome!
Dare I say that General McArthur was right.
Should have nuked ’em when we had the chance.
As I’ve said, the entire WORLD needs to remember where this plague originated and DEMAND that their governments FORCE their businesses to move OUT of China AND make certain that in the future we DO NOT rely on SOLE SOURCE suppliers for ANYTHING, like medicines and medical supplies for instance, that could put us in jeopardy or vulnerable to blackmail.
HOPEFULLY, due to the headlines resulting from this plague more people will get involved and DEMAND this actually happens than have come out to demand that the perps involved in SpyGate and everything before and after are prosecuted. Otherwise, this won’t happen either.
And it’s not the people of China who are our enemy, it’s the CCP.
There is, rightfully a lot of focus on medicines, and precursors.
But, its NOT like we didn’t have plenty of warnings; contaminated drywall, dog food, etc. has been shipped into this country from China for many years.
Its not just viruses; a Conmunist system has certain hallmarks, consistently.
And an encouragement to corruption is endemic; plant managers who cut corners, and use aldulterated raw materials are rewarded, in the Conmunist system.
Its guaranteed.
They can not innovate, as innovative thought is ruthlessly stamped out, as it is seen as a threat to the State.
And, it is, INHERENTLY an inefficient system, so can NOT compete, on an equal footing, with Capitalism.
Hence, flooding the market (dumping) to put domestic producers out of business.
And, of coarse it is inherently corrupt, and has spread its corruption worldwide, infiltrating governments, political parties, media, and virtually all elements of civil society.
Ironic that PDJT already litigated, to affirm his absolute authority to ban anyone entry to the U.S., for any reason or no reason, with his so called “Muslim travel ban”.
Otherwise, when he banned individuals from China, we would have seen a rush to court, and a nationwide injunction, alleging his ban of those from China was “Xenophobic”, and by the time the courts affirmed, it would have been too late to do any good.
This is a clear demonstration of WHY the POTUS has such authority.
Yes, its NOT the Chinese people, it is the CCP. It is EVIL. They have exceeded the Nazis, in using the people in camps as organ donors, how ,…words are inadequate.
EVIL, CORRUPT, INHUMANE.
The face of CONmunism, EVERY time.
Expose. Discredit. Overcome.
A recipe for winning, that literally can’t be beat!
Tell us how you REALLY feel, chuck! 😱
Behind the gleam of China’s modern cityscapes are 1.4 billion people, most of whom live in very modest circumstances at best with most in poverty with few opportunities in life, and no protections against a police state that very frequently kicks down doors and drags people to prison for any reason (or for no reason other than to terrify). We shouldn’t forget about the freedoms we take for granted and the brutality and injustice that is considered a part of ordinary life in an authoritarian state like Communist China. The Chinese people will revolt at some point. It is a certitude of history and the regime surely knows that the masses are becoming far too educated and health..
Chuck writes like I think Stephen Miller would talk. I need a pocket dictionary. 😂
Awesome rant.
The Chicoms, Russians, and ayatollaholes are quietly taking notes at how easy it is to manipulate the Ameri-coms, dhimmis and RINOs alike, into destroying our Republic from within.
Great reply, and the local news is now saying the Chinese have been quarantined in their homes in Wuhan for 2 months. Chinese have known for a long time how bad this coronavirus was, and said nothing. Fox News is also saying that the Chinese sent infected people to the United States to spread this virus.
Tom Hanks and wife have CCP-Virus.
tomhanks
Verified
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
Take care of yourselves!
Hanx!
@ Chuck Lowe
👏👏👏👏
I totally agree, Chuck, and the globalists can go to you know what. Their love of cheap labor and/or power is putting our lives at risk. It’s bad enough we’ve had poisonous pet food, toothpaste, what not. China is a nation that is lusting for ultimate power over the world. I would not put it past them to become more evil in their quest. We need to get our country in order to protect not only our livelihoods, but our very lives. Enough is enough. And we need to be more aggressive with the “open border” crowd because we have seen a resurgence of diseases over the years that had been previously eradicated but now erupting here and there, because of border crossers bringing them. I don’t know if I was ever really nice about it, but I am so done being nice at all. The PC restricting plain common sense has got to go, starting with trading with a totalitarian communist nation that does not have our health and safety in mind and continue to build a wall on our southern border.
expect a total stock market collapse tommorow, thankfully trading is automatically stopped for the day if market drops 20%
The futures is already saying it will be bad. Well, that is the plan by the Deep State and the Chicoms. I feel sorry for the senior citizens who depend on their stocks to get by financially.
I am living among about 200 of those Seniors depending on their stocks. Anti-Trumpers, all of them. Every day i begin the day by switching the TV in the library from MSNBC to FOXNEWS, then sit and read the newspaper while waiting to see how long it takes for someone to change the channel. NOT LONG. Democrats are DEDICATED to staying uninformed ,lest their Apple carts get jiggled the least bit! It is both maddening and sad to be living among them, like watching a patient bleed out while refusing the plasma hanging, ready for infusion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bless your heart. Strength to you dear Treeper! 💪🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sooner the better.
Soon they’ll be shooting with blanks.
“What difference does it make?”
Hillary’s going to be Biden’s VP.
Just a hunch.
LikeLike
No way, Todd…everybody’s tired of Hillary..she is old, fat, doddering, can’t walk in a straight line and has to hold a cup in one hand so she can balance the other side ….not happening because the No. 1 reason:
No One Likes Hillary!
Next…….
All that and she’s a two-time loser.
Graham should be Biden’s running mate; 1 incapable of counting to 10 the other the most useless wasteland on the planet other than filling dead time for Headbanger Hannity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have seen that HRC can exert a great deal of influence over people in her orbit. I think it’s time to revisit the Uranium 1 deal and all money her foundation sucked in from Russians, Ukraine, Saudis and other foreign actors. She will claim it was all *legal* of course because she doesn’t think ethical rules apply to he and that appearances don’t matter because she is so patriotic, etc. The Clinton Foundation was corrupt because it created the appearance to wealthy foreigners that if they donated to her ‘charity,’ good things will happen. Accepting the donation created the expectation in the minds of foreign donors that favorable actions by the US government would be forthcoming. That fact was obvious to everyone at the time
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Democrats going to need to pay to get a couple big, strong chucking crews and a couple vans with bench seats for the rest of this campaign.
They’re going be busy takin’ turns chuckin’ ’em two in sideways!
LikeLike
The Obamas are calling the shots for the Biden campaign. Didn’t Dementia Joe say he would add Obama Administration officials like John Kerry, Sally Yates and Valerie Jarrett to his cabinet if elected? Those are certainly not Clintonoids. The entire Democrat Party has CFS- Clinton Fatigue Syndrome. They’ve been covering up and cleaning up Clinton scandals for nearly thirty years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Why? Because the Clintons and Obamas are still the powerbrokers in the Democrat Party. Everything that happens in that party goes through them. That’s why!
No, it will be Mooooooooooochelle.
To all the skeptics out there:
You have been harping on “Presidential” this and “Presidential” that; well, tonight you have now witnessed: President Donald J. Trump at a critical moment in time.
I’m biased since I’ve been watching this New York mogul since the 70’s and this is what he does when he has to make a serious decision, own the downside and move forward.
I am not shocked at all.
Nor do I believe he sounds tired, stressed, allergic, sick, or any other blah-blah-blah.
President Trump is doing what we elected him to do and everyone should rejoice and be thankful that we live in this great Constitutional Republic with our Democratically elected President taking charge and making decisions that must be made for the safety and welfare of 327 million Americans in the United States of America.
We will get through this very quickly; no worries.
Amen, abigail!
I agree Abagail, and there’s no one I’d rather see leading the country during this.
I don’t think we’ll get through this quickly. The best we’ve got now is ‘distancing’ — various sorts of quarantine — which will take time to work even imperfectly. Warmer weather MAY help; it’ll be a month or so before we can tell and even if it does, COVID-19 will be back in the fall.
Really licking this thing will take a vaccine; the price will be reduced if/when we find treatments that reduce the severity and shorten the illness — the sickest people now spend weeks in the hospital.
But yes — we’ll get through it. This is the sort of disease America can deal with: Beating it will depend mostly on individual common sense action.
Hang tough, folks, stay home if you can, and wash hands regularly!
I’ve not before heard the sickest spend weeks in the hospital. Are you sure? If that’s the case, we’re in for an epic financial disaster.
LikeLike
“Sickest” being those with compromised immune systems, and/or chronic respiratory conditions, to begin with.
THEY takes weeks, and some succumb.
Same,with standard influenza.
LikeLike
People with flu, who are the sickest (with other underlying conditions) spend many days, even weeks in the hospital. This isn’t just a cold for older people with underlying conditions. It is stubborn pneumonia, sometimes sepsis. Sepsis is a syndrome that causes organ failure. It requires a long hospital stay. THAT is why elderly people need to be PROTECTED from exposure. They should practice social distancing. There is a ton of information out there about the appropriate behaviors people should be taking.
Know this. In IL, if you travel to Chicago where there have been cases, you will be quarantined in your home for 14 days. This will be mandated by the Health Department. They will call you daily to ensure you are not venturing outside the home and potentially spreading a viral pathogen. It is, in fact, a dangerous infection to those over 60 who have diabetes, hypertension, heart and vascular disease, kidney disease, liver disease, copd. The older the patient, the more serious the threat becomes.
Protect the grandmas & grandpas. Protect the loved ones of any age who are on chemo or have autoimmune disease.
Our President and this task force are taking monumental actions to slow the spread and protect not only people, but our healthcare system!
I am a nurse. I work at a great hospital. But, even my private suburban hospital has a difficult time meeting the staffing demands of the flu season. Our patient census has been full capacity for three months. When staff is sick, we work short. When people are quarantined for 14 days, we work short for 2 weeks. For every short staff member short we work, the load must go to another nurse or aid. If floor census is 30 and 5 nurses are scheduled, one calls off sick (or is quarentined for 14 days), That leaves 4 nurses to care for 30 patients. The other nurses on her/his shift must take care of 7-8 patients each. Consider the level of illness for each patient has. Some with flu, some with a hot gall bladder, some with gastrointestinal upset (vomiting & diarrhea), and usually a few confused and combative people with infections.
Nursing is already a labor intensive profession. Working short, it becomes a much more complicated and dangerous place for all involved.
I’m so thankful that they have taken these extreme measures, but I do believe it is 100% necessary because some people think they know more than the experts.
There is a reason why they’re encouraging people to stay home, wash your hands, wipe your surfaces. Don’t travel to areas where there are known positive patients.
This isn’t time for melting down. It’s time for Americans to prove their mettle. There need not be any financial crisis. People spend money. They’re not going to stop.
LikeLike
I agree.
I think we are probably in for three long, tough months, maybe a bit more, maybe a bit less. The economy was strong before this happened and that will help but we are just now starting to see the spike in infections that hit Italy and South Korea very hard. We will get through this, I believe that as many have pointed out we don’t have a denominator yet so the death rate for this is probably lower than we are seeing here in the US. By Independence day we will be on the mend and hopefully the economy and the stock market is starting to show signs of booming back into action. Stay safe, stay informed and stay prepared to help you and yours. I am locked and loaded here in the Seattle Area and will stay tuned to the Treehouse to get my daily dose of news, analysis and wisdom from my fellow Treepers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“I am locked and loaded here in the Seattle Area and will stay tuned to the Treehouse to get my daily dose of news, analysis and wisdom from my fellow Treepers.”
Right here with you…guess we’ll have plenty of time to stay tuned to the Treehouse since our Governor just basically shut down the entire economic engine of the state in a massive overreaction to a nursing home that clearly didn’t follow proper infection protocols! Would really LOVE to know more about exactly who it was that brought this disease into our state from China and why no one seems to want to release that info!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope that helps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
vikingmom, where are you in the area? I am in West Seattle.
Then maybe you start by telling us about Patty Murry running around tonight claiming president Trump would not let the UW test for covid in Nov when they wanted to,that women is bat **** crazy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abby, very positive and nicely said. I was living n NY during the Trump revitalization and Giuliani cleanup. What a team! And they barely knew each other at the time.
Our President caught with a hot mike before his address. Makes me like him all the more!
President Trump’s speech was very good. I believe his immediate goal is to keep hospitals from becoming swamped and thus the European travel and cargo ban. The media dumps fuel on the fire – we all know they’re scum and will never change. Treatment protocols are forthcoming and we’ll see normalization soon. There’s pain in the short-term with the market – maybe a 40% drop to an 18,000 Dow, but the upside rebound will be blistering. We have to hang tough – he’s my President and he’s in this fight for my life and our Country.
LikeLiked by 20 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe, from what I have heard from friends who are doctors, that what the administration and the CDC and the NIH are most concerned about in the short term is hospitals getting overwhelmed with patients. I think they are trying to slow the spread as much as possible to buy time so that they can build in contingency plans. If you need emergency medical assistance in the next few months the system could be overwhelmed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
On Italy–(Politico) “Save scarce resources for those patients who have the greatest chance of survival. That means prioritizing younger, otherwise healthy patients over older patients or those with pre-existing conditions…..In an interview that went viral after it was published in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera Monday, Christian Salaroli, an anesthesiologist from a hospital in Bergamo, recounted scenes of wartime triage, where old patients have to be left by the wayside.”
Daily Mail also reports on similar decision making in other parts of Europe. They are out of control in many places but their PC is intact.
NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda is closed as of today, except for patients in house and urgent medical issues (no routine care or visits).
LikeLike
Clicking “Like” to your post didn’t seem right but your post is informative.
I was admitted to the hospital during peak flu season in January with a corona virus. The urgent care and emergency room was packed. Hospital staff were commenting on how busy it was. They said their wait time for a bed was 4 hours and in the county it was up to 8 hours.
So even if you went to the ER anywhere, you were going to be waiting a long time. So I can see where if something like the Coronavirus suddenly overloads the system, it is going to affect admissions and bed availability for everything.
So you could end up being affected by the virus, even if your medical condition is not virus related. If the virus throws a lot of people on ventilators, those are all going to be ICU beds. Those are all ICU beds not available for other medical conditions.
Trump is right to restrict travel. We have to protect our medical system from becoming overloaded. Any time we can buy and prepare through temporary travel restrictions is warranted.
It’s unfortunate that P Trumps speechwriter made 2 mistakes. POTUS corrected the trade misstatement via Twitter an hour ago and made it clear trade goods are not included in the ban. The other is that Ireland is also exempt but is not part of the UK. He didn’t mention Ireland.
The corrupt media jackals will feast themselves on these corrections rather than contribute to the solution of the Covid-19 problem as usual.
Good to know Hawkins…I have a trip to Ireland end of this month.
I thought he said mainland Europe, meaning Ireland is exempt. People can infer even though he did not name Ireland outright. And, jackals will be jackals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
******
Held what I had and bought a lot more after the ’87 crash….did very well in the long term. Think about doing the same thing after this market settles down. Looks promising since the “crash” is psychological and not based on a “structural” defect with the economy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Having said that, I’m scrambling to find cash to buy index funds…when the dust settles the ride up will be fast.
Heck, most of what Obama crows about was just the market and economy snapping back from a panic.
LikeLike
SHV: The structural defects will be revealed. Excess capacity (oil & gas). Excessive debt (energy and other industries). Bubble valuations not supported by financial performance (certain areas of tech, web and mobile businesses, etc.) Industries and companies out of step with technological and demographic shifts (e.g., some areas of retail). I could go on. In my view, the virus and its impact on global supplies chains has been the catalyst that set a chain reaction in motion. Now, all the structural weaknesses (not necessarily demand-related; demand seems to have been real) in the economy will be revealed (except for the biggest weakness of all–governments and central banks–which we all know cause huge misallocations of resources, when not just stealing wealth), but will be ignored, and, in fact, treated as our saviors.
LikeLike
Hu Xijin editor in chief of the CCP mouthpiece, the Global Slimes tweets out this:
Perfect analogy to the old saw, if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No problem; good ole USA will make our own face masks and other necessary medical gear; did it before and will continue to do it again.
We are the B.E.S.T.!
LikeLiked by 6 people
China dumped product, at below cost, to put domestic producers out of business, and corner the market.
Now, China RESTRICTS export of essential product, which actually ENCOURAGES domestic production to fill demand.
Hence, they are excellerating the decoupling process! THANK YOU, Chairman Xi, for helping your good friend PDJT, to decouple from your f*cked up country, with your cheap, poorly made, crappy products.
While I pray for those affected, and take no joy from the medical aspects of the virus, the economic aspects, long term are actually encouraging for the U.S.
This demonstrates clearly that “Economic Security is National Security” is about more than just National defence.
A strong, vibrant economy is like a,strong, vibrant immune system.
It enables you to survive and recover more quickly from any assault, whether trauma (car accident/military or terrorist attack) or other (contagious disease/ pandemic, worldwide economic slowdown, natural disaster).
IMHO, further evidence that PDJT is acting with Gods guidance; PDJT could not have seen this virus coming, yet everything he has done, both to strengthen our economy, assert and clarify his authority over immigration,
has prepared us to weather this storm with minimal harm, and maximum responce.
Coincidence, or Gods plan?
LikeLike
Price is the key…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Publius—American companies are probably some of the companies making the masks in China with cheaper labor.
Global Times tweet: “China could ban the export of face masks and other medical gear to America”
Oh?
So, President Trump was right (AGAIN) that we don’t want all of our “eggs” in China’s “basket” (for a variety of reasons – including this one – China holding us hostage to their production chains).
Hmm, who would’a thought?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Not a problem. China has to buy agricultural products from the US. We simply reprice our ag. Instead of USD per bushel, it becomes facemasks per bushel.
We can convert old T shirts and socks into masks. The Chinese can try eating old socks and T shirts to fill the void.
Very good article on the virus and statistics. Worth a read👇
“How dangerous is the coronavirus?”
https://www.quora.com/How-dangerous-is-the-coronavirus-6/answer/Glenn-Luk
For the short version a thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell me more! I was fixing to write a check for 5 figures next month…I’d love to hang on to it a bit longer. The next couple of months are gonna be rough for me.
https://laughingsquid.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Face-Cone.jpg?resize=563,750
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
So my 17 year old returns from Kenya via Switzerland this weekend…
The Europe travel ban goes into effect Friday at midnight. Can you get your child out sooner, re-route through another country like Australia or is it better not to travel and stay in Kenya for a month? I will pray for you and your child’s safe return. Peace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Reiterates yet another flaw in the EU; the ‘open border’ agreement between 14 nations was one of the selling points to the citisens. An enticement, to get them to willingly accept enslavement to unelected Buerocrats in Brussels.
Hmmmm,…not looking so great, now!
And the 4, Hungary, Poland, darn brainfog, can’t recall that heve rejected the EU demand to accept migrants,…
Looking pretty smart about now!
Speaking of EU, there economy was tanking before this, so, like a patient with a compromised immune system, this is going to hit them, economically VERY hard!
Given I view EU as CCP-Europe, I can’t shed any tears. Perhaps this will be the nail in the coffin, for EU.
Which would be a good thing in my view, as its only a matter of time, for Conmunism lite of EU to collapse, anyway.
LikeLike
As if it were not enough that he won the historic election, exposed and defeated the deep state while making this country proud and great again, all being accomplished against all odds, POTUS is given what could be a once-in-a-century pandemic. We are extremely lucky to have him in the White House in this moment. I have absolutely no doubt POTUS will rise to the occasion and finally cliche the title of the greatest ever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one thing that I wish the President had said was that effective IMMEDIATELY all medicines, medical supplies, and vaccines sold and distributed in the US will be MADE in the US! WE have outsourced our healthcare products for far too long and we need to reverse that trend!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump’s address was excellent, but I fear he has not been getting the best advice from the beginning of this on the severity of this situation. He has seen how some long time government officials and employees are part of the problem with their loyalties lying in preserving the status quo and not making needed changes. We might be a little late in implementing travel restrictions. As the number of cases in our state has begun to rise, some in very small towns far away from cities, I wonder if more domestic travel should be stopped for now. More government control over our lives worries me, because it never goes away once implemented, but travel needs to be curtailed unless absolutely necessary. I wonder if the long time government people he has advising him have steered him as well as they should have regarding the severity of this. I trust President Trump, bu he needs a very conservative, broad based team advising him on this, either publicly or privately. As one of those in the high risk category, older and with health problems, I wonder how long I can self isolate even with online ordering and grocery pickup. What about all those seniors who do not have anyone to help them or are handicapped and sick. I sincerely hope pressure is put on pharmaceutical companies to move their production to the United States. It is a travesty that we have been forced to be as reliant on China or any other country for our medicines. More needs to be done to get companies to move back to the United States immediately. Our borders need to secure. Just think how much better off we would be on border security and our economy and conservative judicial appointments if the House and the Senate had backed President Trump’s proposals early on when both houses were Republican majority.
Charlie,
PLEASE take a moment to reading the Guidelines for Posting Comments, on the home page.
It instructs that, particularly when posting a long comment, you put frequent spacing, which makes your comment far easier to read, particularly for those of us on smartphones.
See, like this. Also, A2 posted a link to an excellent Quora article, on the virus, well worth the read.
I do NOT think PDJT was getting ‘bad’ advice early on, except from those experts who urged against the initial travel ban,…and they have since recanted on that and are praising him.
The article explains how and why key questions, like “how deadly is it” are frankly unknowable, in the early stages of the disease.
In the area of the outbreak, Wuhan, the health system was quickly overwhelmed, so only the sickest (mostly those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly) were admitted, with milder cases sent home.
Hence, the death rate is ‘scewed’ because they didn’t keep track of those sent away, most of whom recovered.
Well worth the short read.
LikeLike
This should be called the CCP-Virus from now on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will there be any investigation into China being responsible for this world wide pandemic? What about their bio lab? They really need to pay for this, if they are evil enough to release this onto the world.
It would be nice to know how fast they can get production up for medicines and other supplies. I read earlier today that Puerto Rico used to do all our medicines, but they also had some kind of tax break and Clinton phased out that tax break and that’s how all the medicine eventually migrated to Chinese production.
LikeLike
Kaco: Racist? Well, alrighty, then. Guess we will have to rename all the other well known, longstanding, well studied viruses and infectious diseases named for their places of origin. I always thought that Lyme Disease was terribly racist toward the good people of Lyme, Connecticut.
LikeLike
Yes, and apparently, they are still saying implying that stating its origin is “xenophobic”.
These people are nuts! I’d like to kick the teeth out of this guy, and I’m a woman!
So my husband and I were in the car and turned on AM radio to catch the rest of the President’s announcement tonight. Apparently, it was CBS radio and that jackass went on to say how monotone and low our President was in his speaking, which was not a reassuring or calming tone to the American people, and went on and on. Can you believe it? I am just fed up and furious right now with the absolute bullcrap. I am sure, if he was more light hearted they would condemn him for not being serious enough. These people are seriously deranged.
And Obama gets by with 6 months and a 1000 deaths before calling Swine Flu a pandemic.
I think our President has done a pretty darn good job for this novel virus and has acted quickly, and compared to other countries. I saw people blaming him for not using the WHO test kits but I find out it is because of our strict FDA standards so they developed a test kit as soon as possible.
I know the media is nonstop with their anti-Trump but it just really p-d me off tonight in the midst of this. And still pulling their race cards just really takes the cake. Kiss my A__!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
You need to say what this is about.
https://www.vox.com/2020/3/10/21171481/coronavirus-us-cases-quarantine-cancellation?fbclid=IwAR1VZr9Lhw72qZPVx_qd4s9kcFv3b4BwQjkyV6EcYqGgSW6ymgiYTMWPiDQ
You too Doc,what is this link about?
