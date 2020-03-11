March 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1147

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The March of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “ No one from the east or the west or from the desert can exalt themselves.
It is God who judges: He brings one down, he exalts another. ” 🌟
— Psalm 75:6-7
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump style of leadership helping MAGA
✅ Congratulation to General Jack Keane for receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself
✅ All insurance coms. agreed to waive copays for Wuhan Virus’ testings/treatments…and no surprise billings
✅ New Rule: Require ALL healthcare system to provide Americans with secure access—and control of—their medical records
✅ Almost 160 million Americans are working, and 11 million out of work are looking for jobs…we don’t need foreign workers programs yet
✅ U.S. Sanctions put a quarter of Iran’s oil rigs out of action (Sundance)
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & FLOTUS as they go to Pences for dinner (Dep WH 6:45pm ET ***Arr back at WH 8:30pm ET
— Congress’ Bill…”NO BAN ACT”…to fail to pass(it stop Pres. Trump from using his authority to restrict travel)
— for Congresspeople like Mark Meadows, Doug Collins, Gaetz, Gohmert, Cruz, Gosar–good health or mild case
— America remain calm and go about their lives and use Common Sense to protect and maintain their health–Wuhan Virus will go away
— for less Stock Market decline this week
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates, including Doug Collins
— for a NO to FISA reauthorization
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases and healing for those who have gotten sick
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Are One Family *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We’re restoring hope and spreading faith. We’re helping citizens of every background take part in the great rebuilding of our nation.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 237 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-Looking ahead
>>Thur—>Prime Minister of Ireland visits the White House
>>Sun—>last day to renew FISA
>>Sun—Dems “Two Old Geezers” debate in AZ 8-10pm ET
LikeLiked by 13 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/10/march-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1146/comment-page-1/#comment-7918490)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 3/10/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
Note: The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update above. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
Politifact says this. Who actually remembers what happened back then?
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/04/facebook-posts/president-obama-declared-h1n1-public-health-emerge/
LikeLike
They’re arguing over the difference between declaring a “public health emergency” and a “National health emergency.”
LikeLike
I heard a rumor…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I vote for Thorin Oakenshield. He was greedy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
2) is blatant political election meddling! It is WHY they want to hurt Trump or do we not try to decide why like the FBI…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would Trump try to replace Powell and when if so?
LikeLike
We need more predictable Repub MAGA (or is it MAGA Repub?) Senators, is why I thinking nothing may not happen til after the November election.
And then there is this…not one Repub will stand down and allow President Trump make recess appointments yet. Will somebody do it next week when Congress is in recess?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
FISA is patriotism … … … an the Gestapo plan.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr Tic-Toc lets her speak:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought buffalo brazille said the demonrats are the party of “democracy”. Makes you wonder what is going on in the heads of people who still vote for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s ironic that the people who have been saying that Trump would declare martial law if he thought he was going to lose the election are, in effect, calling for martial law (using the coronavirus as an excuse) because they know they are going to lose the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/biden-s-tough-talk-new-tack-democrats-n1154516
Something Stinks
Biden seems to be trying to be more like the Great President Trump
Maybe that tough guy act was just that: All An Act
Don’t fall for it
Biden dominates the news all day for another stupid idiotic thing
Oh and then sweeps the dem primary
It is all part of their strategy
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG. This is so fantastic. Dems and their MSM are starting to be Very.Local/Hysterical. about losing Bernie voters >>>> YOU HAVE TO VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO!!!!!!!!!
Anyone who isn’t watching MSNBC right now is missing out, cuz this is f*cking awesome. (!!!)
LikeLike
LikeLike
Honestly, I can’t wait for this Wuhan virus to be gone. I’m sick of the crap stories going around like people being denied tests by the CDC etc. Its never ending BS
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike