Citing Coronavirus Risks, Bernie Sanders Cancels Ohio Rally…

Exhibiting once again why Bernie Sanders is just incapable of taking a populist campaign to the finish line, the Vermont senator cancels a scheduled rally in Cleveland, Ohio, due to the risks of Coronavirus; aka: Sanders acquiesced to the media-driven planetary panic narrative.

Via CNN – A senior aide to Bernie Sanders tells [Ryan Nobles] that Sanders himself made the decision to cancel the rally after given the guidance from Ohio health officials. The campaign says 5k people RSVP’d for the event- so it was a decision they did not take lightly, but felt was necessary.