Citing Coronavirus Risks, Bernie Sanders Cancels Ohio Rally…

Exhibiting once again why Bernie Sanders is just incapable of taking a populist campaign to the finish line, the Vermont senator cancels a scheduled rally in Cleveland, Ohio, due to the risks of Coronavirus; aka: Sanders acquiesced to the media-driven planetary panic narrative.
(LINK)
Via CNN – A senior aide to Bernie Sanders tells [Ryan Nobles] that Sanders himself made the decision to cancel the rally after given the guidance from Ohio health officials. The campaign says 5k people RSVP’d for the event- so it was a decision they did not take lightly, but felt was necessary.
Why doesn’t he pull a full John McCain & suspend his campaign?
LikeLiked by 7 people
The attacking Martians will be killed off by the corona virus Bernie. Dumb ass!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie is the most impotent revolutionary in history. Imagine Lenin canceling the October Revolution because the Czar declared a health emergency….
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s all orchestrated. Just as that evil Rahm Emmanuel said in his new gig on CNN/MSNBC…..its going to be problematic for the President bc he feeds off rallies and then he will just be isolated in the WH…..and his tweets will get meaner……and he’ll just go crazy! You could just see all the pants peeing and giggles from that ugly panel at the prospect of that.
So….next narrative — putting the country in danger if he does rallies.
LikeLike
Uh huh. 😎
LikeLike
next. they will claim the elections need to be cancelled over the corona virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canceled election means Trump stays, so no.
Online election though…
LikeLike
It’s to nix the juggernaut that Trump rallies represent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three weeks ago, Italy had a handful of cases. Now they have over 8,000 and over 400 deaths.
LikeLike
Actually they probably have more than 8,000 cases so the real death rate is probably much lower than 5%. Many don’t even realize they have it and recover and never got tested.
LikeLike
and how many millions of people in Italy??
LikeLike
and how many millions of people in Italy??
LikeLike
Just watched an interview with an Italian doctor leading the logistics effort. He said it was like a bomb went off, that the north of Italy had a perfect storm. The rest of Italy is doing OK.
So started with the many Chinese clothes workers in Milan going home for new year. Milan etc are of course the International hub of Italy.
Then, Italy has a very low count per capita for intensive beds. I think he said the region has 800 and 600 were needed just for CoVid. They made some initial mistakes which Britain say will be able to benefit from, as it is behind other countries in infection rates.
Italy has an aging population. Most of the patients who have died are over 80. Median was 65.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over 65??? Uh oh ……
LikeLike
This is the next county over from me so I expect the inevitable now. And I wanted to stock up on my Airborne at Costco now that it’s on sale. That’s warded off many a cold but I don’t know how it would hold up to this.
It would be nice to know the background of these new Ohio cases, all I know is one is an employee of a Jewish center.
LikeLike
Even CNN acknowledges the death rate is 0.6 in S Korea and dropping as more are tested.
More than 7,300 coronavirus infections have been confirmed throughout South Korea, killing more than 50. It is one of the largest outbreaks outside mainland China, where the deadly virus was first identified.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/09/asia/south-korea-coronavirus-intl-hnk/index.html
LikeLike
If Prez Trump holds another event near me the only thing holding me back is my bladder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did get so see him at a town hall in Westchester, OH so I still have that 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
Frankly, it IS stupid to be among thousands right now, Sundance. It really is.
That said, Bernie doesn’t really want to win the Presidency. I don’t think he really thought a few weeks ago that things would look as up for him as they did. It probably scared him.
Bernie has NEVER,EVER produced anything in his life. He didn’t even produce the ideas he espouses today. They belong to others.
To win would mean he’d have to produce and when he didn’t, he’d lose those sycophants.
LikeLike
I believe it was stated 36000 died of the flu last season, I don’t recall an all out quarantine and the sky is falling catastrophe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump should announce he will take the place of Bernie and hold a super rally….lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful Commander in Chief he’d make! If he’ll cancel a campaign rally, can you see him sending troops into combat? I might be able to fathom that after a fifth of Makers Mark.
LikeLike
The problem with getting a populist message across the finish line on the dem side is there are not enough “woke” people on their side. I would say that the Bernie side is partially woke but too many controlled by the media narratives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally, I prefer they stay asleep…
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Bernie’s heart condition any flu can be debilitating.
LikeLike
Or defibrillating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wellllll, let’s consider this…the leading democrat presidential candidates are Sanders and Biden, both 80 years of age. They are both shockingly frail, feeble men of very advanced age with significant health problems. Sanders just had a massive heart attack a few weeks ago and he would have died had he not had emergency surgery…he’s not exactly the picture of health. Such frail, sickly people are at a greater risk of dying if they contract COVID-19. It is Sanders who is concerned about Sanders here…he couldn’t care less about citizens of this country.
And everybody, all day long, everyday, should describe Biden and Sanders as frail, sickly, weak, 80 year olds, both of whom are suffering from extremely significant health problems.
LikeLike
Sanders could be in line for an Arkancide style undetectable heart attack if he doesn’t play nice.
LikeLike
Bernie draws great crowds, Biden draws flies.
Bernie sells out again. Bernie, the supposed outsider, helps the insiders again.
Bernie is a fraud.
LikeLike
Both were expecting rallies in Cleveland tonight ..
Quid Pro Joe is cancelling also …
LikeLike
The auto workers event didn’t have any influence on Dr Jill’s decision.
LikeLike
Those two people signed up for Bidens rally are probably relieved they don’t have to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess the negotiations are complete. Bernie gets a villa on the waterfront in Matanzas, and fades silently into the night. DNC has to be laughing, that was cheap.
LikeLike
Bernie had 5000 whole people coming? VSGPDJT has over 5000 workers at one of his rallies where tens of thousands show up.
Sorry this is happening to you Bernie.
LikeLike
The Biden campaign confirms:
LikeLike
Bernie feels he needs more time to house shop online for his next big purchase…time’s gettin’ short, ya know…
LikeLike
Is there any doubt that, on an Inauguration Day for a President Bernie Sanders, he’d surrender America simultaneously to Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, et. al.?
LikeLike
Just giving the States back their rights like that Constitutional thingy say we are supposed to do.
-Joe Bribem
LikeLike
The NEXT scheduled President Trump rally I find is on Saturday March 28, 2019 Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Has anyone heard of the President considering canceling (I for one hope that he does not).
Or is it too early to tell – cause I guess the death toll from Wuhan virus could be at least as many that have died from gun violence by then, you know, 150 million.
3 cases in Ohio, those punk “buckeyes” closed OSU, and the gov dewine declares “State of Emergency”…no holy water at mass today either, but communion as normal.
I myself am attempting to continue to lead a “normal” life , but I guess I’m just a weird beard – youngsters already growing up with “social media”, instead of physical interactions largely, now have to keep a ‘social distance” – when they already have no idea how to “socialize” lol!
Thank God I am the age that I am.
What a world.
LikeLike
Most certain that rally won’t happen. We are closing in here in the US for a massive uptick in cases I am afraid. Give it a month and we’ll be on the other side, IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
This means Joe can cancel a couple of HIS and blame it on “The Budweiser Flu”
LikeLike
President Trump continues to be Presidential in his command of the coronavirus situation, and he doesn’t really need his rallies right now, as he is not in a primary fight. If he were to postpone any of them because of the virus, it would not affect him in the general election whatsoever.
These guys are supposed to be out meeting the electorate to convince them to vote for them, but the more exposure they get (especially Biden). the worse it is for them.
The President gets to be the person in charge and they have to complain from the sidelines while sidelining themselves from campaigning.
Campaign rallies or not, PDJT wins.
LikeLike