Makes Sense – DNC Control Agents Created Biden Coalition With Promises of Administration Positions…

An interesting Axios article starts to explain how Joe Biden was able to catapult from a stammering, incoherent message candidate into the position of unified front-runner. Amid earlier reporting on Team Obama dispatching phone calls ahead of the Super Tuesday vote, things do certainly make sense.

While the Axios report is a general citation of people “in and around the Biden camp”, an extension of Team Obama, the explanation of promising key positions to influence people to get in line does make sense.

According to the inside talk, Elizabeth Warren would be handed Treasury Secretary; Pete Buttigieg a U.N. ambassador position; Kamala Harris as a likely Attorney General (or deputy); Mike Bloomberg to head the World Bank; etc.

Additionally the Vice-Presidential nominee, likely a black female, would be selected by South Carolina black-caucus leader Jim Clyburn who was the critical component of Biden’s resurgence.

Indeed this approach of putting the gang back together, with former President Barack Obama taking control over The Club network and playing the role of puppeteer, does make sense as to how everyone was so quickly brought to heel.  It would also explain who would ultimately be running a Biden administration, and that would not be Joe Biden.

  1. calbear84 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    AG Kamala Harris! The mere thought makes me want to run out and stock up on toilet paper!

    Reply
  2. Dixie says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    That picture of Joe Biden looks just like the Joker.

    Reply
  3. Rj says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Where is the FEC ?
    If I as a politician offer money or something of value to someone for their support or votes is that not breaking election Laws ?

    Reply
  4. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    So the crime syndicate is back in business?

    Reply
  5. RobInPA says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    And for his services, Braaaaaack gets a cut of all of the action and a nomination to the Supreme Court.

  6. Sammy Hains says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Something’s been eating away at Biden’s mind for a while now…
    He just can’t remember what it is.

    • Pale rider says:
      March 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      Syphilis. It runs in the family.

      • TarsTarkas says:
        March 9, 2020 at 9:38 pm

        He’s had two brain surgeries. At a minimum they’re like a significant concussion. You never recover full cognition after a brain surgery, and Joe was not a bright bulb to start with.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • swampfox999 says:
          March 9, 2020 at 10:25 pm

          Biden’s bulb was always dim and defective, but he’s the great white hope for the pigs on the dem party Animal Farm that want to expand the plantation to cover the entire country and doom the once great Republic to a toxic hole of dependence, corruption and servitude.

  7. sarasotosfan says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    I think it is a bit presumtive to credit Obama for the backroom action.

    The Clintons still are the power players in the Democrat Party and it appears that is where they will remain until they have drawn their last collective breath.

    The Clintons will be the biggest winner of a Biden nomination, not Barack.

  8. Old School says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Love that last photo. Joey Porgy, kiss the girls and make them cry!

  9. hocuspocus13 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    They say…

    Michelle Obama is having a campaign rally in Detroit the end of March

    I wonder what that is all about???

  10. Bogeyfree says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Let me guess…..

    Hillary becomes VP

    Kerry becomes Sec of State again

    Comey becomes FIB Director again

    Holder or Yates come back as AG

    The gang’s all here!

    As if it was 2016 all over again.

  11. James W Crawford says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    When it is time to debate Creepy Joe Biden, President Trump can delegate the task of kicking his ass, again, to Governor Sarah Palin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:25 pm

  13. Zydeco says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Warren will count all the money in the Treasury and declare we can provide EVERYTHING free!

  14. Tree Knot says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    With Valerie Jarret having a room next to the oval office.

  15. Snellvillebob says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    I wonder if Joe even knows all these promises were made in his name?

  16. Jus wundrin says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    The VP is key since I wonder if joe will even make it to the convention. Beyond that it won’t be too long for the nursing home.

    • The Devilbat says:
      March 9, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      There will be no nursing home for old hairy legs. He will get a poisonous dart shot into his butt from the CIA’s heart attack gun. The chosen VP will be the democrats real choice for the presidency if they can get away with the massive voter fraud they have planned. My guess is it will be someone called Hillary.

  17. Vince says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    “According to the inside talk, Elizabeth Warren would be handed Treasury Secretary; Pete Buttigieg a U.N. ambassador position; Kamala Harris as a likely Attorney General (or deputy); Mike Bloomberg to head the World Bank; etc.”

    They could name it “Team Losers.”

  18. arsumbris says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    If the coup had been charged over the last three years, would the “crew” be back together?

    Like

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    • Bigbadmike says:
      March 9, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Why doesn’t he take lessons from Marcel Marceau?

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 9, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      The unknown factor is if Mr. Biden will actually be able to remember that he is suppose to be brief and succinct. I believe that most people that have spent much of their lifetime spouting off verbally find it difficult to “bite the tongue” and keep quiet – especially when provoked.

  20. CNN_sucks says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Thieves and gangs are consolidating under their demented leader Biden. President Trump will be reelected. We just need firewall for election fraud.

  21. Irish19Kilo says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Amazing how poop sticks together in a pile, it’s like the movie Suicide Squad but there will be no comic relief and plenty of action. With this plan they have going you can bet that this election will be rife with fraud BIGLY!!!!! President Trump better circle the wagons before election day because this will be the most crooked and corrupt one yet in regards to actual CITIZENS that are still living and breathing casting votes. This is going to be a huge mess that will make the Gore/Bush decision in Florida pale by comparison.

  22. lemontreeaguirre8580 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    So Democrats get a bunch of LOSERS in one administration and they plan to sell that as their plan?

  23. TarsTarkas says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    I do not see Biden being elected no matter how massive the vote fraud is. Therefore IMO they will make another impeachment run at POTUS, or do something to sure he’s off the ballot in November.

    • The Devilbat says:
      March 9, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      We all need to pray every day for the safety of our president and his family. He is surrounded by evil. God has been with him all the way so far. We all witnessed the miracle of citizen Trump becoming president Trump. Let’s keep those prayers coming.

      • Ausonius says:
        March 9, 2020 at 9:55 pm

        Amen! A simultaneous attack on both the president and vice-president may seem like potboiler thriller fiction…but such an attack puts Pelosi in charge.

        And the DEMS have no moral sense to limit their actions….they are pure Will-to-Power Nietzscheans.

  24. justlizzyp says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    This is actually rather terrifying to consider. I always want to hope that somewhere in the grand scheme of things there will be a comeuppance for people who manipulate the system. I LOATHE people who constantly operate in the grey area (Clintons for example) and the middle child in me is begging for some kind of equalizer. But these a$$holes are going to get away with it, and keep getting away with it, and growing more smug and more bold every day.

    • Robert Smith says:
      March 9, 2020 at 9:47 pm

      I agree with you. Joking is great but that would be the Dark Ages descending on us.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      March 9, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      lizzyp, just because it “appears” that they are going to keep getting away with things evil to some of us simply based on “nothing has happened to them” doesn’t mean that they really are…

      There is much more to it all than just taking down a few dirty cops and a couple of bad burrowcrats, we need the entire lot of them taken down, for good & then there is the matter of the globalist aspect to it to boot.

      This is a YUGE operation/undertaking President Trump has brought about and I’m saying so based on his words and “promises” to us, the ones that elected him, and it’s GOING to come to fruition just not on OUR timeline.

      TERM TWO. It will be EPIC according to what President Trump is doing, tweeting, and the way he is realigning Team Trump at this time. We just need more patience, seriously.

      There is no way all that he came to do could be done yet, and what’s a few small fish compared to the actual Restoration of our once-great Republic??? To get to the point of being restored the lot of them must be dealt with!

      The cries for blood are loud, and I want it too, but when it’s time to accomplish the true goal of a lasting reckoning.

  25. iSapiens says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Looks like they’re going for Obama’s 3rd term.

    See the Russia parallel? Putin did the same when Medvedev (sp?) became president with Putin running from behind. It this scenario would actually happen, don’t be surprised for Obama to be upfront about it too. These people…..

  26. Todd says:
    March 9, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Never did I think things would get this crazy. The fact that the DNC has gone All In on…I forgot his name….Oh! It’s Joe!

    Democrats are absolutely nuts! Consumed by hatred, they are FUBAR.

    Klobuchar as VP? No, it’s Klofubar! Whoever runs as Biden’s VP is …fill in the blank ….the next POTUS.

  27. sDee says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    All the Globalists have ever needed in their Presidents is someone who’ll sign what’s put in front of them. Biden fits the bill.

  28. IGiveUp says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    How about Ambassador to Russia for Sanders. He can lead a communist revolution there. And Buttgieg would be better as Ambassador to the Vatican,not the UN. Just sayin…

  29. bessie2003 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    It’s just so overwhelmingly sad that our beautiful nation has succumbed to politicians such as this.

    MAGA!

  30. digitaldoofus says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    I think there’s a good chance Klobuchar may get the Vice nomination pick by Biden. The DNC knows Trump is likely to win Minnesota unless they have her to bolster his support (lots of spurned Bernie Bros reside in MN, and they will be bitter when the DNC coronates Biden)

    • IGiveUp says:
      March 9, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      The Dems need a white woman like they need wuhan flu. I read somewhere Klobuchar wasn’t gonna win MN but can’t be sure about that. If I’m gonna have to vote for Biden, I want me a black tranny. NOTHING less will do.

  31. freepetta says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    What a LOSER Biden Administration. Don’t forget Obama for SCOTUS!

  32. Joebkonobi says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    This is an attempted takeover of our government. The election fraud will be unprecedented. This is the Obama “community organizer” way. By any means necessary and take no prisoners. He has deep state and globalists behind him. It’s a cabal, a very powerful cabal.

    Biden is just a pawn. Maybe considering Onama’s comment of “you don’t have to do this Joe”, Biden is a willing pawn.

    Just an extension of the coup hidden in in a supposed legal election strategy.

    Will we allow it to happen? Will we allow them to succeed? They are willing to decimate our Country (economically & culturally) to achieve their tyrannical goals.

    There is no doubt that if we lose President Trump in 2020, we lose America as we know it. Many bad, wealthy actors behind the conspiracy.

    Sorry to be such a doomsdayer at this point, but this is the global cabal’s last stand and they are powerful. They must be defeated or else. May Truth, Justice and God prevail over evil.

  33. Mike Robinson says:
    March 9, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Quite honestly, I think that the situation is very simple:

    • They’re not about to let Bernie do anything – again.

    • They’re also not serious about Joe Biden. He’s just the only one that’s left.

    • Since neither of them was ever a “candidate” to begin with, they “must” have: . . .

    (drum roll, please)

    . . .

    Aww, c’mon. Don’t act surprised. This is business.

