Coronavirus Task Force Provides Common Sense Recommendations….

As noted during the press conference today the Coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is providing some common sense handouts to help people understand what simple precautions we can take to mitigate any exposure:
Here’s a paper I found with a study on COVID-19 mortality among the early Chinese patients (through Jan 2020).
https://www.thelancet.com/pb-assets/Lancet/pdfs/S014067362305663.pdf
There’s quite a high amount of comorbidity. It essentially backs up what I’ve been hearing elsewhere – that people who are sick (chronically) or have other long-term health issues (including being of advanced age) are those who are at greatest risk. This includes, for example, hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, etc.
The panic is so oversold in the media right now. Let common sense prevail. If you’re at risk or have high risk factors, then self-quarantine or otherwise limit exposure to the public. But don’t live in fear. That’s not what life is all about.
The panic is obviously being oversold but the reality is that the threat from this virus is still very real. As usual we are being kept in the dark as to the exact truth about what is happening. All of our major universities are taking money from the Chinese so they don’t want to upset them.
One country that does not take money from China is India. Their top scientists who are some of the best in the world have stated that covid-19 was bioengineered from an influenza virus that was spiked with the protein from the HIV AIDS virus.
The report obviously upset someone as it now has “WITHDRAWN” stamped across each page. The good news is that it is still 100% readable. Download the PDF here:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full.pdf
I’m sorry, but I find all of this becoming rather ridiculous. I know the CDC has to cover their dupies, but why don’t they just all recommend we hide under our beds for two weeks.
This is rapidly becoming a self-fulfilling psychosis.
Canada government official response to the Covid-19 virus is to ignore the “misinformation” (American news media) and “knee jerk” reactions, wash your hands frequently, cough into a sleeve. No travel ban. No quarantine. No rush to find a vaccine. No news media hysteria. No attacks on Trudeau.
https://www.nationalobserver.com/2020/03/05/news/trudeau-warns-against-misinformation-and-knee-jerk-reactions-covid-19
I became very sick 15 months ago with a flu that had me in bed for 5 days Ca. between Christmas and New Years. High temp 103…could not eat and holding fluid down was almost impossible. I lost 10 pounds.
No press on that here in Ca.
I am certain that I got it from my renter (92 years at the time ) who was bed ridden and coming into into his house to help him….Im mid 60’s and Les surived and so did I.
Compare a flue like this to the killer of all times every year..Malaria, Denge, Yellow fever…
https://www.who.int/gho/malaria/epidemic/deaths/en/
I’m calling Political BS on Corona Beer virus..just to be safe…I’ll drink my own wine in the mean time.
This is a real failure on CDC’s part since they don’t include how to properly do hand washing and that hand sanitizers likely became ineffective after 10 uses and one should wash their hands after the 10 uses. After all, there’s a huge number of people that have no idea about those things. Many don’t know why soap has bubbles. I guess they think it’s cute, IDK. Bubbles serve as a surfactant to which germs can attach to be washed down the drain. Great invention IMHO.
I always have preferred sudsy soaps. No wonder I am still alive! 🙂
The most positive news during this press conference and at Secretary Azar’s earlier interview alone was that “Coronavirus therapeutics are in the Clinical trial phase,” which requires its own 5 phases and is only conducted, “if there is good scientific reason to believe that a new test or treatment may improve the care of patients.”
Dr. Faucci’s NIH started the 1st Covid-19 clinical trial in the USA for remdesivir at the UNMC in Omaha. There 1st patient was an “American who was repatriated after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokohama, Japan and volunteered to participate.” No word on results yet. The Cruise ships have been a major spreader that avoided the wise Trump travel ban.
The Chinese are reportedly in a Phase 4 Clinical trial determining the “immunostimulatory effects of a cytokine gene-derived protein injection with the anti-viral properties of umifenovir, Lopinavir / Litonavir against Covid-19.” I hope a reliable treatment is discovered and fully tested soon. It will hopefully reduce the death toll and dampen the MSM’s encouraged panic.
