Sketchy – 44 Dallas County Precincts Were NOT Included in Super Tuesday Results – Election Officials Request Recount…

First, the background… On Super Tuesday the biggest shock was that Joe Biden won Texas in the Democrat presidential primary.

Specifically, it was the moment when results from Dallas County, Texas, were reported when the media narrative of a Biden win began to be broadcast. Go back to election night, re-watch the coverage, and you’ll see all media broadcasting pointing to Dallas County, Texas, as the Biden inflection point.

Now this:

Sketchy as heck. These are not Russians; these are U.S. election officials.

TEXAS – Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole discovered her office did not count about 10% of the ballots that voters cast on Super Tuesday. She is now asking a court to let her conduct a manual recount of the votes, after she discovered 44 thumb drives containing ballots that were not included in the final results.

[…] “Of the 44 thumb drives, 16 were not received in a timely manner to the Elections Department and 28 were from voting machines not scheduled to be used but were used by volunteer election officials,” Pippins-Poole said in a statement Saturday evening addressing the blunder. “We need to investigate this entirely, immediately. The time has absolutely come for Toni Pippins-Poole to step down as elections administrator,” Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch told WFAA. “I deeply regret that this is happening in Dallas County right now. There’s already enough questions about our ability to serve the people of Dallas County. This is tremendously damaging to our local democracy.” Pippins-Poole filed the petition and affidavit in court late Friday, according to county officials. In the affidavit accompanying the court petition, Pippins-Poole said she only made the discovery while reconciling the books and discovered she did not have enough ballots for everyone who showed up to vote. She now wants to recount and re-tabulate votes in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections. (read more)

WHAT WE KNOW after Dallas County didn’t count votes from almost a tenth of its precincts on #SuperTuesday. Candidates and parties are surprised and disappointed this afternoon. Dallas County now asking a judge to allow a manual recount.https://t.co/SChL7kUjZL — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 7, 2020

STATEMENT from Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole on asking for a manual recount of #SuperTuesday results. pic.twitter.com/CjEXdKuCaZ — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 8, 2020