VP Mike Pence Provides Coronavirus Task Force Update – Grand Princess Cruise Ship Has 21 Testing Positive…

Earlier today Vice President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force held a press briefing to update the media on the latest developments. VP Pence notes tests delivered to the cruise ship “Grand Princess”, anchored and holding off the coast of California, have resulted in 21 persons testing positive (19 were crew members).
Additionally, in a private-public contract agreement, private medical testing companies Quest Diagnostics and Lab-Corp will be assisting the government with rapid test manufacture and distribution. [CDC Website Here]
.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
19 crew members… Was this a ship that had already had a problem?
Never mind I am guilty of just reading and not watching the video….. Yes it was already involved
Yes. The 71-year-old man who died in California had been on a prior cruise and came down with the virus when he returned home.
Yes. This was a back-to-back cruise. Some passengers from the first came down with the virus while they were on this one. Some passengers went on both cruises.
Want to bet it was the same crew?
Of course it was the same crew, other than a very small handful of crew and staff who may be at the beginning or end of their multi-month contract. This is how the cruise industry works.
“This was a back-to-back cruise.”
Not sure what you mean here. Virtually ALL cruises are “back-to-back.” They arrive in their home port early in the morning, disembark all the passengers (except for a few who may be staying for the next sailing – which is commonly called a back-to-back cruise) and then immediately take on the passengers for the next sailing. They usually complete this turn-over in 8 to 10 hours.
“Was this a ship that had already had a problem?” Not only that, Don, I have for years wondered if there are many cruise ships that NEVER had any on board mass sickness problems. It seems like the last 30 years the industry has produced massive floating cities accommodating thousands packed into one huge petri dish. I have friends that cruise twice a year every year, only on small exclusive ships for this very reason. The price for bargain basement cruises are now being realized. It’s a shame because ocean cruises have been a great thing,….50 years ago.
This is because the US exited the cruise industry. Bargain basement cruises make it affordable for the masses, courtesy of foreign comopanies and the ships being “foreign flag”. The costs are significantly lower without the US requirements and overall safety has declined. If these ships had US crew members…employed by US based and owned companies, overall safety would not be the problem it is.
It’s an interesting industry also because U.S. laws don’t apply the way they would ashore. “Maritime Law” has different standards. Cruises have been used for various types of hijinks and activities that would not be legal in the U.S.
https://people.howstuffworks.com/cruise-ship-law.htm
Baffling we are so far behind on testing. South Korea seems like they where much better prepared.
We had test kids, but the reagents were bad so they had to be tossed out and remade.
Actually they were having problems with Obama Regulations…… These regulations were dropped last week
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is quite an array of articles out now (on MSM and other progressive sites) that, in the name of “fact checking the President”, name and quote several sources who claim there was no Ozero regulation in place that interfered with the tests from being developed and that PDJT is wrong to blame Ozero for that problem.. These named sources claim that the test kits were expired and faulty and had to be thrown away.
So the MSM is telling the public that the President is wrong with his assertion.
I hope someone on PDJT’s Team clears up this minor controversy by clarifying or correcting the public record.
“several sources who claim there was no Ozero regulation in place that interfered with the tests from being developed and that PDJT ”
vs
“These named sources claim that the test kits were expired and faulty and had to be thrown away. ”
You are confusing 2 different issues. The test industry could have developed the tests, but going through the FDA is a slow, long process that other countries did not have. This regulation was put in place by Obama. Trump removed that obstruction.
Reagents and quality control of the process can always be compromised. The commercial labs have processes for their tests that avoid such bottlenecks, however, they were not the ones doing the tests.
And finally, the media will sabotage information in a thousand ways. Sometimes you have to know more than the media, but if you do, why listen to them? In other words, listen to crafty liars and get snookered.
At least part of the difference could be that South Korea is 50 million population vs USA at 330 million and S. Korea is the size of Kentucky.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cruise ships are well-known floating petri dishes. No surprise here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, nothing unique about this flu. Returning, infected cruise passengers regularly infect others and NO U.S. local or whatever agency says or does squat for last 50 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting link. It’s about norovirus, but pertinent … points to cruise ship water as a source of illness.
https://www.cruiselawnews.com/2011/12/articles/norovirus/is-there-a-cure-for-the-cruise-ship-virus/
Didn’t China turn cargo ships (bound for the US) around and have them return to China?
LikeLike
Rumor is they had containers of masks and other medical supplies.
LikeLike
Great Article on the Coronavirus
The Fear Virus Pandemic
https://www.voltairenet.org/article209342.html
It’s really great that Quest is getting involved. They have outlets all across the country. They are well-prepared to handle the coronavirus testing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Testy replies by PDJT in his press conference, particularly to some girl from CNN trying to get his goat.
I think he is weary and has pretty much reached the end of his tether with these media determined to make this all “Trump’s fault”.
The VP then neatly side-stepped a related question from the usual media-pest about Gov. Inslee, “the snake”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why Mike is in charge, he has the patience of a saint… at least in public.
Job, would be impressed.
Noticed the last question hinted at “Rallies” being cancelled.. cuz some “Elder-ly Individuals” might attend.
“NO Large Public Gatherings”
🤔
They have been aching to stop the rallies from the beginning of this. 😤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Pence cut the CNN reporter to the quick with a razor rather than a dull knife. POTUS would have thrown a hand grenade.
Pence is doing a superb job at understanding the facts, communicating, and fielding questions.
Smart decision by POTUS to give him the point position. Secretary Azar may be competent, but Pence is a political heavy weight.
All of them should all be quarantined, not just the ones who are sick.
LikeLike
VP Pence and the rest of the Task Force do inspire confidence that they are on the right track and doing everything possible to combat the virus.
Canada has still not implemented any travel bans with any country–only no travel to advisories despite the busy travel to and from China and Iran. Justin has referred to travel bans as a “knee-jerk reaction.”
Surprisingly, there are “only” 51 appx. patients infected in Canada so far and no deaths. Several of the infections are linked with the Grand Princess cruise liner, one person had visited Las Vegas, one was from Iran, a couple from China and another is an 81 year old woman that visited relatives in B.C. from Washington state. She is reportedly recovering well while in care.
I don’t know if this low rate will continue or a wider outbreak will erupt. The pop’n is 1/10 the USA with far fewer large cities etc.
If was stuck in one of these outbreak countries , I would make a bee line for Canaduh.
Probably slip across the border back into the States .
Thankyou Mr. Trudope for not being raciss and oh so tolerant.
It will spread, it’s in their biggest city Toronto, pop of around 4-5 million including burbs.
A few infected have already traveled around on their subway and bus systems.
Already trying to disinfect those systems now.
May have to soon close the Northern border as well.
Looks like a cruise ship did not do a good cleaning job.
Yes, tho’ quite a task with the number of passengers, all the ‘cubbyholes’, etc…
I see Dr. Carson in this group pic… is he also one of the task crew?
Yes Dr. Carson was added to the task force.
Holy knee jerk reaction! Seriously, how many Americans have died from the flu in the past 2 weeks compared to the notorious caronavirus? That would provide a reasonable perspective, but the Big Media would never espouse such a comparison because that would actually inform people and enlighten them with positive information. Meanwhile, the hand sanitizer, toilet paper and Clorox bleach is flying off the shelves! Sales are through the roof! People were selling a 4 pack of hand sanitizer for $200 on Amazon! People were wearing plastic helmets over their heads. Totally nuts.
Hysteria and hyperbole trump logic and common sense because the Big Media has an agenda. They WANT to tank the economy. By any means necessary, the global elite and their lapdog media will go to the lowest of lows in order to maintain what is left of their previous power and former control. They are truly sick people! The way they are acting about the “Covid-19” (notice the rebranding effort?) shows just how desperate they are trying to freak everyone out with their latest WMD. Rumor has it that Mike Bloomberg licked his fingers and spread a new virus called “Yellow Cake 2020.”
Hmm, I just gave away a bottle of Purrell to someone.
Didn’t know I could get $50 bucks for it 😉.
Was at Costco today and people with carts loaded with water, toilet paper and bleach.
I asked the lady if she was stocking up for a quarantine, she said yes.
I said maybe it might be a good idea to buy some food also or that toilet paper will be useless.
She never thought that far, pure panic.
But of course he/she who panics first, panics best . 😲
Why would they (the jackals) think everyone needs to be tested…Everyone is freaking out and most people don’t have a reason to. I could see if you’ve been around someone who you think may have it. If you have a fever, don’t feel good. Everyone rushing out to doctors offices and hospitals are bound to catch something. It’s not like there is a cure. I think the media wants everyone going crazy like they are.
It seems like it is mostly the elderly who go on these cruises so maybe it is not necessarily that the elderly are more susceptible but maybe it’s that the elderly are the ones most likely to be exposed. How many children go on cruises?
What are the symptoms? No one has articulated that.
