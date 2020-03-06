BREAKING: President Trump Announces Mark Meadows as Chief of Staff…

As anticipated for some time…. President Donald Trump announces that congressman Mark Meadows will be joining the administration as White House Chief of Staff.
There’s ALWAYS something happening in this administration. Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead Mr President!!!
“Mick Mulvaney will become the United States special envoy.” Boy he must have pissed off President Trump in a very bad way to get that assignment.
My thinking too. Or, maybe Mick is tired. Whatever happened to the dismantling of Elizabeth Warren’s tar baby?
Obviously Mulvaney is of Irish origin. Could be he requested the assignment to check out his roots.
Maybe Mick is being sent to Northern Ireland to chase down Chancellor Hillary?
Not necessarily. If, as i assume, this Special Envoy thing requires Senate confirmation, then Mulvaney will in due course become quaified to take on a Grenell 2.0 role
Mulvaney was nominated as OMB Director by President-elect Donald Trump in December 2016 and confirmed by Senate vote (51-49) on February 16, 2017.
Good point
Yeah, that was something I was wondering about. President applauded Mick’s abilities when he gave him “Double Duty” as OMB Director AND Chief of Staff, which I thought would carry HUGE workloads.
Apparently, Mick was able to delegate much of his OMB duties to Russell Vought, and focused on the CoS role. Why send him to Northern Ireland if replacing him as CoS? Why not have him reclaim the reins at the OMB? Methinks Mick has been banished.
What’s the special envoy means. Who is the previous one? Didn’t even know there was such position!
Gary Hart; appointed by Obama. Position has been vacant since January 2017.
Thanks
Mick never let go of his love for trying to FLOOD us with more immigrants we do NOT NEED. This time he wanted to raise the number of H1B visas from India, etc… whatever. Just like cruz used to have on his website… hmm…
He’s always been on the globalist side of things, I’m glad he’s been banished to this position.
And what happens with these low-skilled workers when the economy eventually slows?
BTW, big business isn’t stupid. They see the $15 an hour minimum wage coming, and many are fast-tracking automation ala Amazon warehouses.
” we’re desperate for people.” Bu-bye, cantaloupe.
Post Brexit, Northern Ireland is going to be pretty big deal. The odds of the transition going smoothly there are slim. It will help POTUS a lot to have someone he trusts on the ground there. I had issues with Mick when he was in Congress, but he has been rock solid in supporting the Presidents policies. I wish him well.
I was just thinking this move could be Brexit related, too, unless Mick’s just being banished to the outlands.
Wasn’t Mick the one who said, to the presstitiutes during a White House press conference, that there was quid pro quo with the President and the Ukrainian President. He was trying to say that all foreign aid was tied to quid pro quo to achieve U.S. objectives. He may have been correct, but it was the absolutely wrong thing to say to the presstitutes leading up to shampeachment. Just saying…he really messed up.
He messed up, as in a “gaffe” in DC is mistakenly stating a truth. EVERYTHING in DC is a quid pro quo.
What about his role at OMB? Interesting. I wonder if he just needs a break since he’s had a really busy couple of years doing 2 stress inducing jobs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His family immigrated from that area. I think he still has a lot of relatives in Ireland.
They’ve been discussing this on the John Batchelor Show, and Devin Nunes has been on. Quite interesting.
Hey now! Excellent news and more pieces fall into place. Winning!
This makes me happy. But I thought Mick was a numbers guy. Special Envoy to Ireland sounds like a get the heck outta here Mick.
Yes it does, why didn’t Mulvaney just go back to OMB?
Maybe he needed a drinking vacation?
boy you got me loft!
Come on Mark. Do everything I’ve thought you can do.
Think of the exponential improvement in COS: Preibus < Kelly < Mulvaney (acting) < Meadows. Only one is true MAGA/KAGA. I’m sure Turtle is exited about this 🤓
No one was worse than Kelly.
I think Preibus got the job just to remove him from the RNC.
Actually Preibus, as RNC chair. stood by Trump pre-election when the rest of the UniParty republicans and never Trumpers would not. That’s why he got the COS job. COS was too much for him plus the entire admibistration was a bit chaotic starting off.
Okay Ireland Both a plum assignment and an ocean between him and the Whitehouse. I know Mic has gonna mixed reviews here So I guess I will wait and see
NORTHERN Ireland.
Thank you. My paternal grandfather’s paternal grandparents immigrated from Northern Ireland in the 1850’s. Whenever anyone would suggest that he was of Irish extraction, my grandfather immediately would correct the person by saying, “Scots Irish.”
I’m sorry that had to happen to Mulvaney…..because if we all remember, he was outstanding as OMB Director.
Did we all call this on Mark Meadows or what? #MAGA
Great news, I like Mark.
You’d think POTUS could find a more productive position for Mulvaney. He seemed great in his OMB and CFPB roles.
Either the thrill is gone , or its a holding pattern
I never thought of that! Good observation.
Maybe the guy is just tired. Give him something less high pressure for a bit?
I think Mulvaney had it with DC.
He’s a numbers guy, and a good one. He may struggle with the political BS.
Numbers don’t lie, but 99% of DC does and it may be hard for him to deal with that.
He didn’t resign and this assignment appears to move him back to his roots. I think of it as a working vacation away from DC for Mulvaney to recharge his batteries a bit.
I dunno and of course I’m just guessing. I could easily be 180 degrees off. We’ll see.
I was thinking holding pattern. Keep him in the queue so he can be slid into another important role when a key opening happens and the turtle doesn’t want to nominate a true MAGA candidate. Trump can pull him off side and put him right in.
Wondering if Mick is being sent there to smooth things between the EU, NI and UK as Brexit unfolds.
That’s my opinion as well. Ireland is the home to many US corporations hiding overseas money (Google, Apple, etc) so maybe there’s an angle there as well. Getting Britain, North Ireland, Ireland aligned with US trade will encroach on the west edge of the EU. Ireland is a nation with very few fossil resources, no manufacturing, but great farming and labor. They need trade to keep themselves relevant. The biggest treat to Ireland is the cheaper labor flowing into the EU from Turkey, and they aren’t exactly a pro Muslim nation.
Ireland…now it’s his island! A place where Mick can converse with the almighty regarding the sad state of affairs there in DC.
Hopefully there is a MAGA candidate for Meadows seat?
I think they gerry’d Away his seat pretty much, can’t win the new district.
Not necessarily. Yes, they put all of Asheville in his district, but there is still a slight edge for the Republicans. Being a Presidential election year with P/T running, it still can be won.
My liberal buddy in Asheville will no doubt be happy he’s no longer their Congressman.I don’t know what redistricting did for his seat. My guess is it will be somewhat safe. Mine in District 6 changed and Mark Walker decided not to run for re-election. An activist friend Lee Haywood just won the Republican nomination for District 6. I hope we hold both district.
Well..that’s debatable. We had the primary and there is going to have to be a runoff on the Republican side. The woman that Meadows endorsed is heard on audio tape saying she is a never Trumper. There is a lot of back story to this with lots of small town politics and Meadow’s wife involved. I am disappointed with Meadows on this one….the other candidate who came in second is a 24 year old male and he sounds pretty sharp but for me it is a stretch to vote for a 24 year old.
Only good thing is they both live in the district; the other 9 candidates didn’t even live in the district. I don’t understand; has that always been the case where you don’t have to live in the district? Consequently, I will not be voting in the runoff, but will vote for whoever wins it.
in the meantime, the Dems have one of their pre-fab candidates, you know, military veteran, good looking, articulate and probably lots of Soros money behind him. I have no idea if he even lives in the district.
I am not happy with Meadows on this.
So, if Meadows leaves early, then there is an appointed replacement?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think only Senators are appointed. A Rep has a special election. In this case, maybe they wait until Nov?
“I don’t understand; has that always been the case where you don’t have to live in the district? ”
Here’s the answer to your question.
U.S. Constitution Article 1 Sec. 2…..No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the Age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.
Only have to a reside in the state says nothing about living in the district itself.
Little flower, sounds like the Dem pre-fab Cunningham candidate running against Tillis! I’m holding my nose for Tillis but we’ve got to keep the Senate.
Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn (both good choices from the Tuesday Primary of 12 candidates trying to replace Mark) will be in a run off in April. Mark endorsed Lynda before the Tuesday primary. The North Carolina GOPe candidates in Tuesdays primary lost. The district even with the redraw is still very conservative in all areas except Asheville.
Neither of them were my choice…he’s too young and she has audio where she claims she would never support Trump…
Really good news! So glad we are not losing Mark.
Our great President seems to now be surrounding himself with proven allies and patriots. These choices seem like they are more his organic ideas and “recommendations” of advisors…I think impeachment taught him a lot…
“than” recommendations of advisors…
I think its a mix of both his own thinking, and getting rid of the previous rats giving him bad advice.
1)Will be really interesting to hear more about the why and what of the change. Or maybe just upgrading to even better man for the job.
2)At first I thought that picture was of Sean Spicer!
If it comes through, this should be a photo of Sean Spicer. Interesting the resemblance.
https://i.insider.com/58f79f4d7522ca68008b470e?width=2400
PTrump knows what is happening and he has own adviser team that no knows who they are. On top of this news PTrump campaign team is suing fake media. Why now? Think
My take on Mick’s move: He was the hardest working guy in the administration, wearing multiple hats and putting out fires – this is a needed break. It’s also a prime position to deal with the emerging UK deal and their ongoing negotiation with the EU regarding the backstop.
Agree
Egg-Zackly!!!!! and imho..he is one of the most valuable assets that POTUS has..
Nick wanted to be president of the University of South Carolina and should have been. The dems and never Trumpers wouldn’t allow it. I imagine he has no desire to return to Columbia anytime soon. Good luck to him… he is brilliant.
Almost like DJT is staging a coup against the coup ?
A counter-coup!
Today, I am not tired of winning.
With Brexit having a person who has the confidence of President Trump in the area is a big plus. If there is a genuine effort to investigate the Clintons, Hillary’s recent Chancellor appointment in Belfast may have been cover. Just as Rudy had to go to Ukraine maybe Mick will help in Ireland one of the world’s worst tax havens. We know there appears to be very few current DOJ officials who willingly take documentation of Clinton crimes.
I guess I’ve missed something. Can you tell me what is meant by “Hillary’s recent Chancellor appointment in Belfast”?
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/hillary-clinton-chancellor-queens-university-ireland
Even if this isn’t, it looks like a great trolling scheme!
evidently she has been appointed chancellor of Queens College in Belfast for a five year term
We knew this was going to occur at some point, but I am wondering why the skills of Mick M. can’t be better used than making him special envoy to Northern Ireland.
Sundance, is something brewing in that part of the world or does Mick simply have relatives there?
Hillary.
‘Eye of newt and toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog……..’
Ireland is a “home” to many US companies for tax purposes. So Maybe Mulvaney will be dealing with and trying to repatriate some of those missing offshored US dollars.
I bet there are a few dropped maetini glases tonight in DC.
WSB…..Help me out! 🙂
Martini!!!!!
Glasses!!!!!!
Which I need at my tablet just about now!
WSB, you sure those glasses were dropped in DC and not in your living room? Lol. I kid I kid!
Thought you may have already had a couple of maetini’s. ;>))
He may be counting fake offshored profits that were captured in Ireland to escape US tax rates. Could be leverage over big tech or something. Numbers guy + tax haven… Even if it just makes somebody nervous.
Might not of liked seeing mulveney in that clip during the impeachment hoax. Over and over.
Mulvaney Ireland …..it kind of sings like the name of an Irish town
or maybe a Tavern …Meet me at Mulvaney’s for a pint after work.
after work…? I’m confused…we are talking about ireland no?
lol…just kidding..no not really…I’m irish..I know these things.
great place…you know it special when the origins of some of the finest spirits, uisce beatha, were perfected by some very focused monks!!!
ireland in many ways is alot like America…very independent and excessive in all the most ridiculous and charming ways.
Good move. Meadows can help him navigate the swamp actions regarding the coup.
The click is ticking. The last 2 years are often Lane Duck.
Yes, we’re winning now. And how quickly will the Democrats re-institute every Obama EO, and cancel ever Trump EO?
The judges are huge. I just don’t see the Deep State losing much. They just got another $3 Billion in the Coronavirus bill to play with. No veto.
Well the CFPB is in the oven baking. So nothing to do there. Waiting for the SC to decide it.
https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/supreme-court-justices-consumer/2020/03/03/id/956719/
Supreme Court Conservatives Question Consumer Agency Structure
Tuesday, 03 March 2020 01:21 PM
Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to a challenge backed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector.
White House Chief of Staff is the toughest job in the DJT White House. PDJT prefers to be his own Chief of Staff. These other folks just never seem to keep up well enough. 🙂
Mulvaney, special envoy to ireland.
hmm…
now other than the obvious irish roots..
what could this assignment really mean?
ireland is how almost all US tech firms have sovereign wealth accounts and massive bank deposits, as well as massive network infrastructure. From microsoft, apple, google, oracle, amazon, etc…each of these gigantic corporations have established some very interesting OUTCONUS cloud and networking infrastructure that is not subject to US laws and is a well known tax avoidance country. In fact the facilities that operate in ireland are also KNOWN to be one “upstream/downstream” surveillance hubs that provide intelligence by NSL, backdoor, prism and others, for every 5 eye IC members.
I have a feeling that Trump realizes that some interest in developing how they dark spying operations and offshore tax avoidance schemes are really the pinnacle of the spying apparatus.
And then, this might just be mulvaney getting a different job.
we shall see….this is interesting.
And maybe the Clinton Global Initiative?
definitely..I latched on to that connection when the Haitian Earthquake happened…all manner of clinton foundation and initiative money and dubious contracts….and then pops up the billionaire from Ireland and is given the entire internet and mobile connectivity contract …at a price that made me blush with envy. Apparently this guy (who also owns ryanair, one of the most valuable airlines in all of europe) has some deep connections with the clinton camp.
everywhere you go, ireland the deep state spying apparatus and some amazing deals seem to have occurred..some of this pre-dates obama, but it went peak during his tenure.
LikeLike
Please excuse my lack of Irish knowledge… A stop over at Shannon Airport doesn’t really count…
The six(?) Counties that make up Northern Ireland, are Irish, more or less Protestant and Orange is their favorite color…
BTW two of my favorite Christian musicians hail from there, Keith and Krystin Getty….
Anyhow those Counties decided a hundred or so years ago to stay loyal to England’s crown, yes?
When the predominantly Roman Catholic Irish Republic broke away from the English monarch.
My main question, alluding to Intel sharing, 5eyes, etc could be a key aspect. Because, the Republic of Ireland is NOT part of 5eyes and if I recall correctly is also not part of the NATO alliance?
Northern Ireland, as Crown territory IS then also connected in/with the 5eyes network and IS part of NATO?
I get the territorial difference, and I’d guess despite that, there is a fair amount of informal Intel sharing between friends and countrymen and governments, just not necessarily official.
So a friendly presence in Northern Ireland could be as a “listening ear” to info/rumor/scuttlebutt for the Republic happenings as well?
Mulvaney does have a JD degree so maybe Wray’s or Barr’s replacement?
Although I like Eugene Scalia now as Barr’s replacement with Sidney as WH Justice Czar helping Durham and Mick as Wray’s replacement.
Still haven’t outted Anonymous & cohorts.
Grenell hasn’t “cleaned house”.
General Flynn still in limbo.
Whistleblower executed.
Christopher Wray still blocking daylight.
No indictments.
No Durham significant moves.
Any investigations that need to be kicked off that could be handled with the help from the good folks there in Northern Ireland?
ANONYMOUS ????
Anonymous IMO would come with a book deal. Stay tuned more to come IMO.
