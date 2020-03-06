BREAKING: President Trump Announces Mark Meadows as Chief of Staff…

Posted on March 6, 2020 by

As anticipated for some time…. President Donald Trump announces that congressman Mark Meadows will be joining the administration as White House Chief of Staff.

  1. Tom22ndState says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    There’s ALWAYS something happening in this administration. Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead Mr President!!!

  2. The Devilbat says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    “Mick Mulvaney will become the United States special envoy.” Boy he must have pissed off President Trump in a very bad way to get that assignment.

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Hey now! Excellent news and more pieces fall into place. Winning!

  4. vicschick says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    This makes me happy. But I thought Mick was a numbers guy. Special Envoy to Ireland sounds like a get the heck outta here Mick.

  5. cantcforest says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Come on Mark. Do everything I’ve thought you can do.

  6. samwise163 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Think of the exponential improvement in COS: Preibus < Kelly < Mulvaney (acting) < Meadows. Only one is true MAGA/KAGA. I’m sure Turtle is exited about this 🤓

  7. trialbytruth says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Okay Ireland Both a plum assignment and an ocean between him and the Whitehouse. I know Mic has gonna mixed reviews here So I guess I will wait and see

  8. missycaulk says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    Great news, I like Mark.

  9. MAGADJT says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    You’d think POTUS could find a more productive position for Mulvaney. He seemed great in his OMB and CFPB roles.

    • trialbytruth says:
      March 6, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      Either the thrill is gone , or its a holding pattern

      • vicschick says:
        March 6, 2020 at 8:56 pm

        I never thought of that! Good observation.

      • meow4me2 says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm

        Maybe the guy is just tired. Give him something less high pressure for a bit?

      • H.R. says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:10 pm

        I think Mulvaney had it with DC.

        He’s a numbers guy, and a good one. He may struggle with the political BS.

        Numbers don’t lie, but 99% of DC does and it may be hard for him to deal with that.

        He didn’t resign and this assignment appears to move him back to his roots. I think of it as a working vacation away from DC for Mulvaney to recharge his batteries a bit.

        I dunno and of course I’m just guessing. I could easily be 180 degrees off. We’ll see.

      • Bill says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:12 pm

        I was thinking holding pattern. Keep him in the queue so he can be slid into another important role when a key opening happens and the turtle doesn’t want to nominate a true MAGA candidate. Trump can pull him off side and put him right in.

    • The Boss says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      Wondering if Mick is being sent there to smooth things between the EU, NI and UK as Brexit unfolds.

      • PS says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:55 pm

        That’s my opinion as well. Ireland is the home to many US corporations hiding overseas money (Google, Apple, etc) so maybe there’s an angle there as well. Getting Britain, North Ireland, Ireland aligned with US trade will encroach on the west edge of the EU. Ireland is a nation with very few fossil resources, no manufacturing, but great farming and labor. They need trade to keep themselves relevant. The biggest treat to Ireland is the cheaper labor flowing into the EU from Turkey, and they aren’t exactly a pro Muslim nation.

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:30 pm

      Ireland…now it’s his island! A place where Mick can converse with the almighty regarding the sad state of affairs there in DC.

  10. listingstarboard says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Hopefully there is a MAGA candidate for Meadows seat?

    • ReadyandAble says:
      March 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      I think they gerry’d Away his seat pretty much, can’t win the new district.

      • littleflower481 says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:07 pm

        Not necessarily. Yes, they put all of Asheville in his district, but there is still a slight edge for the Republicans. Being a Presidential election year with P/T running, it still can be won.

        • PatriotKate says:
          March 6, 2020 at 9:59 pm

          My liberal buddy in Asheville will no doubt be happy he’s no longer their Congressman.I don’t know what redistricting did for his seat. My guess is it will be somewhat safe. Mine in District 6 changed and Mark Walker decided not to run for re-election. An activist friend Lee Haywood just won the Republican nomination for District 6. I hope we hold both district.

    • littleflower481 says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:05 pm

      Well..that’s debatable. We had the primary and there is going to have to be a runoff on the Republican side. The woman that Meadows endorsed is heard on audio tape saying she is a never Trumper. There is a lot of back story to this with lots of small town politics and Meadow’s wife involved. I am disappointed with Meadows on this one….the other candidate who came in second is a 24 year old male and he sounds pretty sharp but for me it is a stretch to vote for a 24 year old.

      Only good thing is they both live in the district; the other 9 candidates didn’t even live in the district. I don’t understand; has that always been the case where you don’t have to live in the district? Consequently, I will not be voting in the runoff, but will vote for whoever wins it.

      in the meantime, the Dems have one of their pre-fab candidates, you know, military veteran, good looking, articulate and probably lots of Soros money behind him. I have no idea if he even lives in the district.

      I am not happy with Meadows on this.

      • WSB says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:11 pm

        So, if Meadows leaves early, then there is an appointed replacement?

      • Hiker Mike says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:22 pm

        “I don’t understand; has that always been the case where you don’t have to live in the district? ”

        Here’s the answer to your question.

        U.S. Constitution Article 1 Sec. 2…..No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the Age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.

        Only have to a reside in the state says nothing about living in the district itself.

      • Swimeasy says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:40 pm

        Little flower, sounds like the Dem pre-fab Cunningham candidate running against Tillis! I’m holding my nose for Tillis but we’ve got to keep the Senate.

    • Ordinaryman says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn (both good choices from the Tuesday Primary of 12 candidates trying to replace Mark) will be in a run off in April. Mark endorsed Lynda before the Tuesday primary. The North Carolina GOPe candidates in Tuesdays primary lost. The district even with the redraw is still very conservative in all areas except Asheville.

  11. tvollrath66 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Really good news! So glad we are not losing Mark.

  12. Merle Marks says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Our great President seems to now be surrounding himself with proven allies and patriots. These choices seem like they are more his organic ideas and “recommendations” of advisors…I think impeachment taught him a lot…

  13. Janie says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    1)Will be really interesting to hear more about the why and what of the change. Or maybe just upgrading to even better man for the job.
    2)At first I thought that picture was of Sean Spicer!

  14. SR says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    PTrump knows what is happening and he has own adviser team that no knows who they are. On top of this news PTrump campaign team is suing fake media. Why now? Think

  15. bulwarker says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    My take on Mick’s move: He was the hardest working guy in the administration, wearing multiple hats and putting out fires – this is a needed break. It’s also a prime position to deal with the emerging UK deal and their ongoing negotiation with the EU regarding the backstop.

  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

  17. zekness says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Today, I am not tired of winning.

  18. Parker Longbaugh says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    With Brexit having a person who has the confidence of President Trump in the area is a big plus. If there is a genuine effort to investigate the Clintons, Hillary’s recent Chancellor appointment in Belfast may have been cover. Just as Rudy had to go to Ukraine maybe Mick will help in Ireland one of the world’s worst tax havens. We know there appears to be very few current DOJ officials who willingly take documentation of Clinton crimes.

  19. Tl Howard says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    We knew this was going to occur at some point, but I am wondering why the skills of Mick M. can’t be better used than making him special envoy to Northern Ireland.

    Sundance, is something brewing in that part of the world or does Mick simply have relatives there?

  20. SeekerOfTruth says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Ireland is a “home” to many US companies for tax purposes. So Maybe Mulvaney will be dealing with and trying to repatriate some of those missing offshored US dollars.

  21. Mike Van says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Might not of liked seeing mulveney in that clip during the impeachment hoax. Over and over.

  22. Adios Traidora says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Mulvaney Ireland …..it kind of sings like the name of an Irish town
    or maybe a Tavern …Meet me at Mulvaney’s for a pint after work.

    • zekness says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      after work…? I’m confused…we are talking about ireland no?

      lol…just kidding..no not really…I’m irish..I know these things.

      great place…you know it special when the origins of some of the finest spirits, uisce beatha, were perfected by some very focused monks!!!

      ireland in many ways is alot like America…very independent and excessive in all the most ridiculous and charming ways.

  23. republicanvet91 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Good move. Meadows can help him navigate the swamp actions regarding the coup.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      The click is ticking. The last 2 years are often Lane Duck.

      Yes, we’re winning now. And how quickly will the Democrats re-institute every Obama EO, and cancel ever Trump EO?

      The judges are huge. I just don’t see the Deep State losing much. They just got another $3 Billion in the Coronavirus bill to play with. No veto.

  24. MR52 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Well the CFPB is in the oven baking. So nothing to do there. Waiting for the SC to decide it.

    https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/supreme-court-justices-consumer/2020/03/03/id/956719/

    Supreme Court Conservatives Question Consumer Agency Structure

    Tuesday, 03 March 2020 01:21 PM

    Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to a challenge backed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector.

  25. Pokey says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    White House Chief of Staff is the toughest job in the DJT White House. PDJT prefers to be his own Chief of Staff. These other folks just never seem to keep up well enough. 🙂

  26. zekness says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Mulvaney, special envoy to ireland.

    hmm…

    now other than the obvious irish roots..

    what could this assignment really mean?

    ireland is how almost all US tech firms have sovereign wealth accounts and massive bank deposits, as well as massive network infrastructure. From microsoft, apple, google, oracle, amazon, etc…each of these gigantic corporations have established some very interesting OUTCONUS cloud and networking infrastructure that is not subject to US laws and is a well known tax avoidance country. In fact the facilities that operate in ireland are also KNOWN to be one “upstream/downstream” surveillance hubs that provide intelligence by NSL, backdoor, prism and others, for every 5 eye IC members.

    I have a feeling that Trump realizes that some interest in developing how they dark spying operations and offshore tax avoidance schemes are really the pinnacle of the spying apparatus.

    And then, this might just be mulvaney getting a different job.

    we shall see….this is interesting.

    • WSB says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:18 pm

      And maybe the Clinton Global Initiative?

      • zekness says:
        March 6, 2020 at 9:31 pm

        definitely..I latched on to that connection when the Haitian Earthquake happened…all manner of clinton foundation and initiative money and dubious contracts….and then pops up the billionaire from Ireland and is given the entire internet and mobile connectivity contract …at a price that made me blush with envy. Apparently this guy (who also owns ryanair, one of the most valuable airlines in all of europe) has some deep connections with the clinton camp.

        everywhere you go, ireland the deep state spying apparatus and some amazing deals seem to have occurred..some of this pre-dates obama, but it went peak during his tenure.

        • VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
          March 6, 2020 at 9:53 pm

          Please excuse my lack of Irish knowledge… A stop over at Shannon Airport doesn’t really count…

          The six(?) Counties that make up Northern Ireland, are Irish, more or less Protestant and Orange is their favorite color…

          BTW two of my favorite Christian musicians hail from there, Keith and Krystin Getty….

          Anyhow those Counties decided a hundred or so years ago to stay loyal to England’s crown, yes?

          When the predominantly Roman Catholic Irish Republic broke away from the English monarch.

          My main question, alluding to Intel sharing, 5eyes, etc could be a key aspect. Because, the Republic of Ireland is NOT part of 5eyes and if I recall correctly is also not part of the NATO alliance?

          Northern Ireland, as Crown territory IS then also connected in/with the 5eyes network and IS part of NATO?

          I get the territorial difference, and I’d guess despite that, there is a fair amount of informal Intel sharing between friends and countrymen and governments, just not necessarily official.

          So a friendly presence in Northern Ireland could be as a “listening ear” to info/rumor/scuttlebutt for the Republic happenings as well?

  27. Bogeyfree says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Mulvaney does have a JD degree so maybe Wray’s or Barr’s replacement?

    Although I like Eugene Scalia now as Barr’s replacement with Sidney as WH Justice Czar helping Durham and Mick as Wray’s replacement.

  29. Perot Conservative says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Still haven’t outted Anonymous & cohorts.

    Grenell hasn’t “cleaned house”.

    General Flynn still in limbo.

    Whistleblower executed.

    Christopher Wray still blocking daylight.

    No indictments.

    No Durham significant moves.

  30. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Any investigations that need to be kicked off that could be handled with the help from the good folks there in Northern Ireland?

  31. Conservative Foundations says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    ANONYMOUS ????

