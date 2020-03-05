‘Stands With Tin Cup’ Takes a Knee…

As expected most media outlets are now reporting Elizabeth Warren is ending her ill-fated bid for the presidency and is gonna git her a beer.

NEW YORK TIMES – Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts plans to drop out of the presidential race on Thursday and will inform her staff of her plans later this morning, according to a person close to her, ending a run defined by an avalanche of policy plans that aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left and appealed to enough voters to make her briefly a front-runner last fall.

Though her vision excited progressives, that did not translate to enough excitement from the party’s more working-class and diverse base, and her support had eroded by Super Tuesday. (more)

It will be interesting to watch if Warren endorses Sanders on the trail of tears, or if she takes her tin cup to Joe Biden.

A most likely scenario for Liawatha is a non-endorsement of Sanders without an overt endorsement of Biden and the Big Club; simply because a non-endorsement of Sanders is a covert endorsement of Biden and her limo-liberal alliance.