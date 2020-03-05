‘Stands With Tin Cup’ Takes a Knee…

As expected most media outlets are now reporting Elizabeth Warren is ending her ill-fated bid for the presidency and is gonna git her a beer.
NEW YORK TIMES – Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts plans to drop out of the presidential race on Thursday and will inform her staff of her plans later this morning, according to a person close to her, ending a run defined by an avalanche of policy plans that aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left and appealed to enough voters to make her briefly a front-runner last fall.
Though her vision excited progressives, that did not translate to enough excitement from the party’s more working-class and diverse base, and her support had eroded by Super Tuesday. (more)
It will be interesting to watch if Warren endorses Sanders on the trail of tears, or if she takes her tin cup to Joe Biden.
A most likely scenario for Liawatha is a non-endorsement of Sanders without an overt endorsement of Biden and the Big Club; simply because a non-endorsement of Sanders is a covert endorsement of Biden and her limo-liberal alliance.
Subscribers receving a copy of the Times will now receive a mostly blank newspaper, with all the content smashed up against the far-left margin of the paper.
“We want our paper’s format to best represent the slant of our team of writers and editors,” a representative for the Times said. “If we printed in the center of the paper, or even to the center-left, that would be misrepresenting our views. Only the very far-left edge of the paper is worthy of our bizarre, progressive worldview.”
When was she ever a front runner?
Also – Love the Babylon Bee!
So Warren announced almost exactly a year ago she was running for president, essentially suspending her “work” as a $16,000+/month senator. So once you’re elected senator you can do anything you like, even run for president, and there’s no obligation to pay any attention to the job you were hired to do. In the case of Warren that was probably the best result we could wish for. But it seems to me her salary should have also been suspended. Government is overrun with non-accountable positions. Which is why President Trump’s many promises kept are so unique in Washington DC. The Swamp is truly the swamp in a thousand ways, and I’m hoping that in his next term he attacks spending in a way Washington has never even imagined.
Hawai’i tried the same thing with Tulsi….the left in the Hawaii mafia of course just wanted the seat to someone else they could control and had little do with “the people’s work”…
yeah, that didn’t work either..
when your enemy is failing….don’t interrupt.
sorry meant to reply to Richie below..
GOP….INVESTIGATE VIRGINIA FOR ELECTION FRAUD…THEY HAVE RUN A TRIAL RUN FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION…!!!!! THE NYTIMES AND YAHOO AND FRMR GOV MACCUALIFFE ARE SAYING THE SHIPYARDS VOTED FOR BIDEN …WE DID NOT WE VOTED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP…MORE JOBS ANNNNND PLENTY OF OVERTIME …THEY , THE DNC & TECH, HAVE SWITCHED OUR VOTES, AND WILL DO SO AGAIN …100/100 OF MY SHIPYARD PEEPS SAID BIDEN AINT THEIR GUY OR BERNIE SO WHAT GIVES
Tammany Hall boss William Marcy Tweed: “As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it?”
The GOP doesn’t care. If they did they would have someone checking vote counts. This is a major concern of mine. Ronna doesn’t seem to take it seriously.
Ronna doesn’t care because a vote for any Democrat is a vote for her employers!
And her worthless butt kissing uncle.
Liawatha’s momentary fence sitting could be good for the markets, as she negotiates her payoff. Much more important than concern for corona virus.
Bernie cannot possibly win. But Biden has one chance in 100. So Warren’s continuing straddle will keep her out of a Biden admin. Which means she cannot resurrect her CFTB fiasco, which although still alive has been castrated by the grownups.
Good likelihood of strong market rally if Liawatha either stays on fence or endorses Bernie. A Liawatha nod to Biden keeps things in limbo a bit longer. Less chance of a market rally as no one wants her as lending regulator in chief, no matter how long the odds against Biden.
Biden has a chance depending on who’s his VP.
Well I guess Elizabeth could claim she is African American.
My bet for Biden’s running mate is going to be Congresswoman Val Demings – she got her creeds on the street from the Impeachment Hearings; she has a sharp tongue and the right DNA and is from a state Biden needs – FLORIDA!
Personally, I think if you are currently in public office you should have to resign your position in order to seek another office. It would level the playing field for private sector employees and also get rid of the non-serious candidates who run simply for the money and notoriety.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@illinoiswarrior – It USED TO be that way exactly! If you were in ANY office of government, and wanted to run for another you had to RESIGN from your current job BEFORE you filed for the new one. Somewhere along the line the professional pols slipped in a bill, and passed it into law, that they could retain their current seats and still run for a new one!
Who knew politics could be so entertaining.
The Wild Wild Left starring Sleepy Joe Biden as The LONELY Ranger
and
Elizabeth “rain break dance” Warren as
TONTO.
KEMOSABE can’t remember what time it is, but TONTO knows where the
HIGH HO SILVER COINS ARE!
Away!
She had a chance to make history. She could have been the SECOND woman in American political history to get her butt kicked by Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Biden was the SECOND woman to have his read end handed to him by Trump
Mittens was the THIRD
Rubio was the FOURTH.
Even in defeat Warren couldn’t break into the top 4.
maybe that’s the real reason she dressed up as a native. She wanted desperately KNOWN as something to brag about.
bless her heart.
She’ll be OK. At her news conference today she apologized for ever, ever claiming to be a Native American and never, ever again will she do anything to mislead people into believing she is even a tiny, itsy bitsy part Native American. Then she announced the sale of her newest book, “Bending My Knee at Wounded Heart”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find absolutely nothing entertaining about politics. It may make you feel superior to say such a thing, but it rings hollow with sober Americans who care what happens to this country.
In particular the lack of justice is appalling, not to mention the rank corrupt sh*t show we call the house and senate. And all this supported by a bureaucracy festering with unqualified unelected fiefdoms that poison the administration of even the most mundane laws for this country.
Yeah, eat your popcorn and toast these idiots debacle, well and good, but for me I am grieving the depravity we have all sunk to.
All true, but way better than having Obammy as prez.
Cant wait for CTH analysis on this latest development…….
FISA Court Bars FBI Officials Involved in Carter Page Spy Warrants From Seeking Surveillance
LikeLiked by 3 people
yup was reading that last night….
spoiler: now what happens if they cannot do the work..and why are they even employed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hawai’i tried the same thing with Tulsi….the left in the Hawaii mafia of course just wanted the seat to someone else they could control and had little do with “the people’s work”…
yeah, that didn’t work either..
when your enemy is failing….don’t interrupt.
Did that yesterday.
And your premise is 100% wrong.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/04/fisa-court-responds-to-doj-and-fbi-reform-proposals-opinion-and-order-does-not-outline-ramifications-from-fisc-abuses/
LikeLiked by 3 people
This par sums it up:
“The only FISC reform proposed, that could dissuade corrupt exploitation of the court, is simply a ruling that no DOJ or FBI official is allowed to participate in the FISA process if they are caught -and under review- for engaging in illicit conduct. There are no legal consequences upon any DOJ or FBI member for any fraud upon the court in the past, present or future; they just get put in time-out.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
All that means is that they’ll have no legal predicate to surveill at will. Doesn’t mean they won’t stop spying on anybody they want to. It just means the DOJ will have to do a better job covering up.
Yeah, but Chris Wray HAS A NEW CHECKLIST!!! So we got that goin’ for us.
Sundance,did you not break one of your rules.not in the context of the thread?
Show some respect. You’re a guest here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s also responding to someone else!
A limp, tone-deaf response trying to make noise level go down. Who cares what the perps can or can’t do now? Book’em, Durham!
That is about all they have done. None of the other issues from the IG Report have been addresses. It is business as usual!
[From email I just wrote my 17 year old daughter]
Stay in Tulsi – you actually have a shot at the remaining two old white guys.
One or both have dementia.
Both are ludicrously corrupt.
Neither has ever worked a real job. Not even for a day.
Biden became a lawyer at 27 (right after law school) and joined a County Board at 28 and has been in politics ever since. He and all his family/brothers/sons are fabuously wealthy due to the public sector graft he has generated.
Bernie is a committed socialist/communist. He has never had a real job. His first employment was for the government registering people for food stamps. Then he found there was more money in being an agitator and politician. And joined congress. Never worked a real job a day in his life, yet he is a multimillionair with 3 houses valued at over $10 million combined.
Tulsi Gabbard is none of this. I dislike her wishy washy positioning on gay marriage, but otherwise she is just so young and so not part of the Washington elite, that she appears innocent next to these corrupt old demented crooks.
You asked me yesterday if I had to vote for one of the Democratic candidates (which I do not!), who would I vote for? I choose Tulsi Gabbard (as I have all along).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsi_Gabbard
Watch what happens between now and the next Democratic debate! The DNC and insiders are going to go absolutely NUTS trying to make sure she is not onstage with this pair of ELDERLY WHITE MALE goobers. If she is, that will be a debate for the ages.
[My point being – Please let’s see Tulsi on stage with these two old demented corruptocrats. That would be awesome!]
I dislike her wishy washy positioning on gay marriage, but otherwise she is just so young and so not part of the Washington elite, that she appears innocent next to these corrupt old demented crooks.
Her youthful appearance is another reason she will not be appearing on stage beside the elderly Democrats — they woukl look even more geriatric.
You surely are entitled to your opinion. IMHO, Tulsi’s youth and naivete is an excellent reason for her not to be in the white house. I’ll grant you that she is nice to look at, but otherwise, too young to be wise enough to qualify for such a significant position.
And nobody “trumps” President Trump.
I know she served our country and I thank her for that, but that’s as far as it goes in my opinion. I would never vote for her unless I live long enough to see her age and mature and change my mind.
In other words, “Let the bidding war commence!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
👍vikingmom
Or she can have a beer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe one of these…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie opens the bid with half of one wooden nickel…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Biden counters with a seat on the board of Burisma – no experience necessary!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Bernie withdraws with a deed to the property next to obama’s in Martha’s Vineyard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and even that wooden nickel is someone else’s.
“Let the bidding war commence!”
I wonder if she’ll accept beads & knives ?
nah..with this one, it’s easy..
lightning water and some land deal for a slot business.
too much?
Hasn’t gotten her marching orders yet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad this ‘space’ was not a Presidential emergency…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that’s why she’s not fit to be president. She “needs space” to think. She will never be able to make important snap decisions. And she wonders why people don’t want to elect women to be president. She makes women look bad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t it be fun if Warren endorsed Tulsi? Of course it would never happen, but Warren was faux-remorseful in her speech as she specifically addressed that there won’t be a woman president for at least four more years.
Hurry Joe, here’s your chance to sniff her hair.
…what this space is…to finish a case of beer with husband ??????Liz…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Seems to me the question that may be being asked in both the Biden and Bernie camps is whether they even need her endorsement. Does it have any value? Would it have any effect whatsoever on the outcome? Why pay anything for an empty sack?
We know what she is saying publicly, but perhaps it is less a matter of Warren being undecided, and more reluctance in both Biden and Bernie camps to even engage with her. Perhaps she is sitting at home staring at a silent telephone, waiting, hoping, someone will ask her to the prom.
breathing space = I gotta make sure that big check clears the bank before gettin me a beer
Well, there is plenty of space between her ears, so she has that going for her.
Back to the reservation for her!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you have a way with words…………so funny………….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Full Presser:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauxconhontas’ own Trail of Tears.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“No regrets!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
A future leader…
If Bernie has a son…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has put herself in the uncomfortable position of losing whichever way she goes. Endorsing Joe will get her drummed out of the Bernie Bros Corps, and endorsing Bernie will wall her off from the rest of the Dems. No matter how delicately Warren tries to thread the needle, she will end up close to the political zero point. Is she the first Indian to scalp herself??
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Is she the first Indian to scalp herself?”
Today’s internet winner!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, she could endorse Tulsi as a semi-neutral way out of her predicament. She could claim it’s for the womenz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm, two old guys. One a communist and the other with dementia or Tulsi, sharp, speaks well, looks good and who is far more moderate than either…. yet again, the democrats have lost their minds.
LikeLike
“A most likely scenario for Liawatha is a non-endorsement of Sanders without an overt endorsement of Biden and the Big Club; simply because a non-endorsement of Sanders is a covert endorsement of Biden and her limo-liberal alliance.”
Amazing call by Sundance. Who are you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren amassed an impressive list of lies during her campaign. Between her and Joe a double-volume monograph could easily be put out.
LikeLike
Holding out for the highest bidder just as she has always done.
LikeLike
Now US Attorney Jeff Jensen’s review of Biden Family corruption will get interesting.
It’s shocking the Dem’s run Biden as top nominee with documented Biden Family corruption evidence regarding Bank of China ($1.5B), Iraq sole source housing contract ($500M), and Burisma ($14.8M). They are confident they can bury this evidence, while manufacturing evidence against PDJT. Barr’s job just got a little more impossible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not so much that they can bury the evidence, they and their MSM enablers pretend it isn’t there. That it’s all just a witch hunt. Watch for it, they will run impeachment at Trump one more time during the run-up to November.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess this means the little transgender child will not be helping her choose the next Secretary of Education, after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
remember dances with wolves ? costner fell in love with a white woman taken in by the native americans, her name given to her by the tribe was stands with a fist. well warren should be called poor poor pitiful me
LikeLiked by 2 people
askandgettruth, funny you should mention Warren being called Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me. She just held a drop out party. Didn’t you see the coverage? lol
I remember Costner’s character in that movie being hit on the head so many times his brain should have swollen up to the size of a basketball. As though it was a Roadrunner cartoon. The directors/screen writers obviously had utterly no awareness of brain trauma.
Good stuff from Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/warren-returns-to-tribe-in-shame-after-failing-to-retake-land-from-the-white-man
LikeLiked by 3 people
another good name would be STANDS WITH THE ENEMY
I guess the 9 year old transgender crowd just wasn’t enough to put Liawatha over the top. Back to selling fur pelts and teepee making for the fake Indian.
Joe will make her Secretary of Education, but he’s definitely going to want to be involved in the hair sniff test these kids are going to have to pass to join her team!
Warren simply isn’t a likable person. She reminds me of a substitute teacher we had in 5th grade, Mrs. Hellverson. That woman was aptly named. It has been 53 years and I still remember that name; sends a shiver up my spine. That woman knew everything about how to teach 5th graders, our regular teacher did not. We were hopeless and had to be lectured about how bad we were.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To me Warren is Miss Almira Gulch, aka The Wicked Witch of the West.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the best lessons in life are from mean and crabby people….even IF no one wants to learn from someone or be around mean and crabby people. Especially IF that person is your boss.
Nonetheless, she desisted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who’s gonna get her 14% Bra Burning Base?
IMO Sanders gets 5-10%. Biden gets 1-2%. The rest stay home in disgust.
How many of that 14% are actually dudes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LoL, good one Greg….still laughing. Cause it’s a great Question!
So relieved. No more screechy-preachy-bitchy Warren on the warpath.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both Bernie and Lizzie were largely unknown outside of their home states until they piggybacked on to the Occupy Wall St. “movement” that was astroturfed using textbook Marxist class warfare rhetoric by 0bama’s “organizing” apparatus and was eventually embraced by 0bama himself.
Just an observation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, Lizzie is still largely unknown (and/or despised) INSIDE of her home state, given the results of the Massachusetts primary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or known too well.
Spot on.
Apologia pro vita sua:
“A gimlet-eyed phony called Weeze, appealing as chronic disease,
Sallied forth on a quest that pussy-hats blest
To discover that Rats ate her cheese.”
Such a screeching harpy……
I have the feeling that Bernie will offer her the VP position and she will support him. What that will do with Bernie’s chances will depend on who Biden names as his VP!
I think it will be Biden who will offer her the VP slot and she will take it. Of course I’ve been wrong before!!
Oh, the horror of it all: “left with two (old-as-the-hills) white men.”
Can you imagine! What ARE you going to tell the young girls?!!!
Lizzie Liawatha, aka Fauxcahontas, tell us it ain’t so!
Ding Dong, the witch is dead. Thank God.
I am, as always, jealous of ANYONE who has hair, but that flip thing Warren did with the hair on the left side of her head, make me crazier than looking at that stupid ear on Stephan Colbert’s dead-head.
The DNC got her to kneecap Bernie and my guess is she sold him out for a hoped for position in the new “Woke” administration. Her title will probably be “Wallah Of Wokeness”.
The movie will be called, “The Trail Of Beers” and will star transgender, liberal, beta-male white boys who identify as Cherokee Warriors when they are not cleaning the sneeze shield at the local Pizza joint.
Now, Lie-a-watha is just another run of the mill Bolshevik looking for a payday on MSNBC.
Here is my article from today, on American Thinker!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/a_french_revolution_lite.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her 3/4 sleeves always drove me crazy. Good riddance!
Lying Gray Beaver will scurry back to her senate teepee and continue her grift off the taxpayers. Once again not shocked at how Dances With Rubes is not run out of the country for all her lies and falsehoods to climb the affirmative action ladder. A 100% fraud in every aspect of her life besides criminal and some people vote for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grey Beaver, forked tongue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF you could read smoke signals, you might have seen this coming. p.s., still laughing at the GB, FT comment!
Bye Sen. Warren…aka Fauxcahontas…aka Jokeahontas…aka Lieawatha…aka Sh*tting Bull…👋🏻
Now is the time for Pocahontas to do pow wows with the two remaining tribes – the Crazy Bernie Tribe and the Dirty Old Snake Tribe. Each tribe will offer Pocahontas many wampum to go to war with them. The Bernie Bros will lace their peace pipes with peyote. But even the most powerful medicine men cannot predict which tribe Pocahontas will choose.
No wonder MA gave her the finger on Tuesday. She ran for re-election Nov 2018, then turned around in Dec and announced she was running for President. Get back to Washington and sit there and shut up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You didn’t expect her to get a real job, did you?
All I know is Tulsi Gabbard should switch parties. She’s one of the good democrats (if there is such a thing) and she is relegated to nothingness and obscurity with the slave-owner party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CR,
I disagree with her politics but admire her for her fearlessness and military service.
She doesn’t seem certifiably nuts like the rest of the Dems.
Would love to see her join the next debate via Twitter assuming she’s banned from sharing the stage with Sleepy and Fidel.
I doubt she will be able to “see the light” however she could become a formidable centrist Democrat down the road…….but hope not!
Pocahontas, like Hillary, thought she was a leftist when she was a college girl.
Personal ambition quickly surpassed ideology in their lives.
Hillary, the feminist, called her husband’s victims bimbos.
Liawatha exploited identity politics to advance her academic career.
Lizzie then cynically decided the center-left-left was her niche.
Be Bernie, without Bernie’s ideological purity. Brilliant.
If a sharp swing to the right is the path to power for the Democrats, Liz will be the point of the spear.
Warren is the Democrats’ answer to Romney: tell me what to say, and I’ll say it. Just let me be President!
Tulsi’s political life would be over if she switched parties. Hawaii is bluest of the blue totally controlled by Dems
Can I get a selfi with her and the 9 year old transgender before she goes?
Hard to imagine a more despicable person
than Warren. Her entire life is a lie.
She got rich in our generous capitalist system
then spends her life trying to destroy America.
It’s almost as if she were planted
by a hostile foreign government, isn’t it?
Good for us she is also of low IQ.
HRC, Jr.
What office was she running for?
Always wondered how the multimillionaire queen of Wokescold was always stupidly underdressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adios Creep-o-hauntus! Change yer depends and just go away.
the trail of tears had black slaves on it.
