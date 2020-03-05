‘Stands With Tin Cup’ Takes a Knee…

Posted on March 5, 2020 by

As expected most media outlets are now reporting Elizabeth Warren is ending her ill-fated bid for the presidency and is gonna git her a beer.

NEW YORK TIMES – Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts plans to drop out of the presidential race on Thursday and will inform her staff of her plans later this morning, according to a person close to her, ending a run defined by an avalanche of policy plans that aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left and appealed to enough voters to make her briefly a front-runner last fall.

Though her vision excited progressives, that did not translate to enough excitement from the party’s more working-class and diverse base, and her support had eroded by Super Tuesday. (more)

It will be interesting to watch if Warren endorses Sanders on the trail of tears, or if she takes her tin cup to Joe Biden.

A most likely scenario for Liawatha is a non-endorsement of Sanders without an overt endorsement of Biden and the Big Club; simply because a non-endorsement of Sanders is a covert endorsement of Biden and her limo-liberal alliance.

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

313 Responses to ‘Stands With Tin Cup’ Takes a Knee…

Older Comments
  1. OhNoYouDont says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Subscribers receving a copy of the Times will now receive a mostly blank newspaper, with all the content smashed up against the far-left margin of the paper.

    “We want our paper’s format to best represent the slant of our team of writers and editors,” a representative for the Times said. “If we printed in the center of the paper, or even to the center-left, that would be misrepresenting our views. Only the very far-left edge of the paper is worthy of our bizarre, progressive worldview.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Art Hyland (@arthyland) says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    So Warren announced almost exactly a year ago she was running for president, essentially suspending her “work” as a $16,000+/month senator. So once you’re elected senator you can do anything you like, even run for president, and there’s no obligation to pay any attention to the job you were hired to do. In the case of Warren that was probably the best result we could wish for. But it seems to me her salary should have also been suspended. Government is overrun with non-accountable positions. Which is why President Trump’s many promises kept are so unique in Washington DC. The Swamp is truly the swamp in a thousand ways, and I’m hoping that in his next term he attacks spending in a way Washington has never even imagined.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • zekness says:
      March 5, 2020 at 1:12 pm

      Hawai’i tried the same thing with Tulsi….the left in the Hawaii mafia of course just wanted the seat to someone else they could control and had little do with “the people’s work”…

      yeah, that didn’t work either..

      when your enemy is failing….don’t interrupt.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • FHB says:
      March 5, 2020 at 1:29 pm

      GOP….INVESTIGATE VIRGINIA FOR ELECTION FRAUD…THEY HAVE RUN A TRIAL RUN FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION…!!!!! THE NYTIMES AND YAHOO AND FRMR GOV MACCUALIFFE ARE SAYING THE SHIPYARDS VOTED FOR BIDEN …WE DID NOT WE VOTED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP…MORE JOBS ANNNNND PLENTY OF OVERTIME …THEY , THE DNC & TECH, HAVE SWITCHED OUR VOTES, AND WILL DO SO AGAIN …100/100 OF MY SHIPYARD PEEPS SAID BIDEN AINT THEIR GUY OR BERNIE SO WHAT GIVES

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      March 5, 2020 at 1:55 pm

      Liawatha’s momentary fence sitting could be good for the markets, as she negotiates her payoff. Much more important than concern for corona virus.

      Bernie cannot possibly win. But Biden has one chance in 100. So Warren’s continuing straddle will keep her out of a Biden admin. Which means she cannot resurrect her CFTB fiasco, which although still alive has been castrated by the grownups.

      Good likelihood of strong market rally if Liawatha either stays on fence or endorses Bernie. A Liawatha nod to Biden keeps things in limbo a bit longer. Less chance of a market rally as no one wants her as lending regulator in chief, no matter how long the odds against Biden.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        March 5, 2020 at 2:19 pm

        Biden has a chance depending on who’s his VP.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • not2worryluv says:
          March 5, 2020 at 2:44 pm

          Well I guess Elizabeth could claim she is African American.
          My bet for Biden’s running mate is going to be Congresswoman Val Demings – she got her creeds on the street from the Impeachment Hearings; she has a sharp tongue and the right DNA and is from a state Biden needs – FLORIDA!

          Like

          Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      March 5, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      Personally, I think if you are currently in public office you should have to resign your position in order to seek another office. It would level the playing field for private sector employees and also get rid of the non-serious candidates who run simply for the money and notoriety.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Normally Quiet Observer says:
        March 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        @illinoiswarrior – It USED TO be that way exactly! If you were in ANY office of government, and wanted to run for another you had to RESIGN from your current job BEFORE you filed for the new one. Somewhere along the line the professional pols slipped in a bill, and passed it into law, that they could retain their current seats and still run for a new one!

        Like

        Reply
  3. zekness says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Who knew politics could be so entertaining.

    The Wild Wild Left starring Sleepy Joe Biden as The LONELY Ranger

    and

    Elizabeth “rain break dance” Warren as

    TONTO.

    KEMOSABE can’t remember what time it is, but TONTO knows where the

    HIGH HO SILVER COINS ARE!

    Away!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mac says:
      March 5, 2020 at 1:25 pm

      She had a chance to make history. She could have been the SECOND woman in American political history to get her butt kicked by Donald Trump!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • zekness says:
        March 5, 2020 at 1:44 pm

        Biden was the SECOND woman to have his read end handed to him by Trump
        Mittens was the THIRD
        Rubio was the FOURTH.

        Even in defeat Warren couldn’t break into the top 4.

        maybe that’s the real reason she dressed up as a native. She wanted desperately KNOWN as something to brag about.

        bless her heart.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        March 5, 2020 at 1:51 pm

        She’ll be OK. At her news conference today she apologized for ever, ever claiming to be a Native American and never, ever again will she do anything to mislead people into believing she is even a tiny, itsy bitsy part Native American. Then she announced the sale of her newest book, “Bending My Knee at Wounded Heart”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • dougofthenorth says:
      March 5, 2020 at 2:24 pm

      I find absolutely nothing entertaining about politics. It may make you feel superior to say such a thing, but it rings hollow with sober Americans who care what happens to this country.
      In particular the lack of justice is appalling, not to mention the rank corrupt sh*t show we call the house and senate. And all this supported by a bureaucracy festering with unqualified unelected fiefdoms that poison the administration of even the most mundane laws for this country.
      Yeah, eat your popcorn and toast these idiots debacle, well and good, but for me I am grieving the depravity we have all sunk to.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Richie says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Cant wait for CTH analysis on this latest development…….
    FISA Court Bars FBI Officials Involved in Carter Page Spy Warrants From Seeking Surveillance

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. ganesh says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    [From email I just wrote my 17 year old daughter]

    Stay in Tulsi – you actually have a shot at the remaining two old white guys.

    One or both have dementia.

    Both are ludicrously corrupt.

    Neither has ever worked a real job. Not even for a day.

    Biden became a lawyer at 27 (right after law school) and joined a County Board at 28 and has been in politics ever since. He and all his family/brothers/sons are fabuously wealthy due to the public sector graft he has generated.

    Bernie is a committed socialist/communist. He has never had a real job. His first employment was for the government registering people for food stamps. Then he found there was more money in being an agitator and politician. And joined congress. Never worked a real job a day in his life, yet he is a multimillionair with 3 houses valued at over $10 million combined.

    Tulsi Gabbard is none of this. I dislike her wishy washy positioning on gay marriage, but otherwise she is just so young and so not part of the Washington elite, that she appears innocent next to these corrupt old demented crooks.

    You asked me yesterday if I had to vote for one of the Democratic candidates (which I do not!), who would I vote for? I choose Tulsi Gabbard (as I have all along).

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsi_Gabbard

    Watch what happens between now and the next Democratic debate! The DNC and insiders are going to go absolutely NUTS trying to make sure she is not onstage with this pair of ELDERLY WHITE MALE goobers. If she is, that will be a debate for the ages.

    [My point being – Please let’s see Tulsi on stage with these two old demented corruptocrats. That would be awesome!]

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Exurban says:
      March 5, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      I dislike her wishy washy positioning on gay marriage, but otherwise she is just so young and so not part of the Washington elite, that she appears innocent next to these corrupt old demented crooks.

      Her youthful appearance is another reason she will not be appearing on stage beside the elderly Democrats — they woukl look even more geriatric.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dixie says:
      March 5, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      You surely are entitled to your opinion. IMHO, Tulsi’s youth and naivete is an excellent reason for her not to be in the white house. I’ll grant you that she is nice to look at, but otherwise, too young to be wise enough to qualify for such a significant position.

      And nobody “trumps” President Trump.

      I know she served our country and I thank her for that, but that’s as far as it goes in my opinion. I would never vote for her unless I live long enough to see her age and mature and change my mind.

      Like

      Reply
  6. sundance says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Shyster says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Back to the reservation for her!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. rmhnc says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Sundance, you have a way with words…………so funny………….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. zozz1 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    She has put herself in the uncomfortable position of losing whichever way she goes. Endorsing Joe will get her drummed out of the Bernie Bros Corps, and endorsing Bernie will wall her off from the rest of the Dems. No matter how delicately Warren tries to thread the needle, she will end up close to the political zero point. Is she the first Indian to scalp herself??

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. Super Elite says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    “A most likely scenario for Liawatha is a non-endorsement of Sanders without an overt endorsement of Biden and the Big Club; simply because a non-endorsement of Sanders is a covert endorsement of Biden and her limo-liberal alliance.”

    Amazing call by Sundance. Who are you?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. AnotherView says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Warren amassed an impressive list of lies during her campaign. Between her and Joe a double-volume monograph could easily be put out.

    Like

    Reply
  13. JohnCasper says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Holding out for the highest bidder just as she has always done.

    Like

    Reply
  14. bearlodgeblog says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Now US Attorney Jeff Jensen’s review of Biden Family corruption will get interesting.

    It’s shocking the Dem’s run Biden as top nominee with documented Biden Family corruption evidence regarding Bank of China ($1.5B), Iraq sole source housing contract ($500M), and Burisma ($14.8M). They are confident they can bury this evidence, while manufacturing evidence against PDJT. Barr’s job just got a little more impossible.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      March 5, 2020 at 2:21 pm

      It’s not so much that they can bury the evidence, they and their MSM enablers pretend it isn’t there. That it’s all just a witch hunt. Watch for it, they will run impeachment at Trump one more time during the run-up to November.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Waymore says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    I guess this means the little transgender child will not be helping her choose the next Secretary of Education, after all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. askandgettruth says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    remember dances with wolves ? costner fell in love with a white woman taken in by the native americans, her name given to her by the tribe was stands with a fist. well warren should be called poor poor pitiful me

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mr. T. says:
      March 5, 2020 at 1:55 pm

      askandgettruth, funny you should mention Warren being called Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me. She just held a drop out party. Didn’t you see the coverage? lol

      Like

      Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      March 5, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      I remember Costner’s character in that movie being hit on the head so many times his brain should have swollen up to the size of a basketball. As though it was a Roadrunner cartoon. The directors/screen writers obviously had utterly no awareness of brain trauma.

      Like

      Reply
  18. askandgettruth says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    another good name would be STANDS WITH THE ENEMY

    Like

    Reply
  19. Magabear says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    I guess the 9 year old transgender crowd just wasn’t enough to put Liawatha over the top. Back to selling fur pelts and teepee making for the fake Indian.

    Like

    Reply
    • not2worryluv says:
      March 5, 2020 at 2:49 pm

      Joe will make her Secretary of Education, but he’s definitely going to want to be involved in the hair sniff test these kids are going to have to pass to join her team!

      Like

      Reply
  20. Deplore Able says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Warren simply isn’t a likable person. She reminds me of a substitute teacher we had in 5th grade, Mrs. Hellverson. That woman was aptly named. It has been 53 years and I still remember that name; sends a shiver up my spine. That woman knew everything about how to teach 5th graders, our regular teacher did not. We were hopeless and had to be lectured about how bad we were.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. keeler says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Nonetheless, she desisted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Robert VanBrunt says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Who’s gonna get her 14% Bra Burning Base?

    Like

    Reply
  23. ZurichMike says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    So relieved. No more screechy-preachy-bitchy Warren on the warpath.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Both Bernie and Lizzie were largely unknown outside of their home states until they piggybacked on to the Occupy Wall St. “movement” that was astroturfed using textbook Marxist class warfare rhetoric by 0bama’s “organizing” apparatus and was eventually embraced by 0bama himself.

    Just an observation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. pyrthroes says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Apologia pro vita sua:
    “A gimlet-eyed phony called Weeze, appealing as chronic disease,
    Sallied forth on a quest that pussy-hats blest
    To discover that Rats ate her cheese.”

    Like

    Reply
  26. tozerbgood8315 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. tozerbgood8315 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Such a screeching harpy……

    Like

    Reply
  29. Eileen McRae says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    I have the feeling that Bernie will offer her the VP position and she will support him. What that will do with Bernie’s chances will depend on who Biden names as his VP!

    Like

    Reply
    • chickenhawk says:
      March 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      I think it will be Biden who will offer her the VP slot and she will take it. Of course I’ve been wrong before!!

      Like

      Reply
  30. CharterOakie says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Oh, the horror of it all: “left with two (old-as-the-hills) white men.”

    Can you imagine! What ARE you going to tell the young girls?!!!

    Lizzie Liawatha, aka Fauxcahontas, tell us it ain’t so!

    Like

    Reply
  31. chuck lowe says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Ding Dong, the witch is dead. Thank God.

    I am, as always, jealous of ANYONE who has hair, but that flip thing Warren did with the hair on the left side of her head, make me crazier than looking at that stupid ear on Stephan Colbert’s dead-head.

    The DNC got her to kneecap Bernie and my guess is she sold him out for a hoped for position in the new “Woke” administration. Her title will probably be “Wallah Of Wokeness”.

    The movie will be called, “The Trail Of Beers” and will star transgender, liberal, beta-male white boys who identify as Cherokee Warriors when they are not cleaning the sneeze shield at the local Pizza joint.

    Now, Lie-a-watha is just another run of the mill Bolshevik looking for a payday on MSNBC.

    Here is my article from today, on American Thinker!
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/a_french_revolution_lite.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. ewreck1967 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Lying Gray Beaver will scurry back to her senate teepee and continue her grift off the taxpayers. Once again not shocked at how Dances With Rubes is not run out of the country for all her lies and falsehoods to climb the affirmative action ladder. A 100% fraud in every aspect of her life besides criminal and some people vote for this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Doug Amos says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Grey Beaver, forked tongue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. T2020 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Bye Sen. Warren…aka Fauxcahontas…aka Jokeahontas…aka Lieawatha…aka Sh*tting Bull…👋🏻

    Like

    Reply
  35. antitechnocracy says:
    March 5, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Now is the time for Pocahontas to do pow wows with the two remaining tribes – the Crazy Bernie Tribe and the Dirty Old Snake Tribe. Each tribe will offer Pocahontas many wampum to go to war with them. The Bernie Bros will lace their peace pipes with peyote. But even the most powerful medicine men cannot predict which tribe Pocahontas will choose.

    Like

    Reply
  36. webgirlpdx says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    No wonder MA gave her the finger on Tuesday. She ran for re-election Nov 2018, then turned around in Dec and announced she was running for President. Get back to Washington and sit there and shut up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. ChampagneReady says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    All I know is Tulsi Gabbard should switch parties. She’s one of the good democrats (if there is such a thing) and she is relegated to nothingness and obscurity with the slave-owner party.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MagaMia says:
      March 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      CR,
      I disagree with her politics but admire her for her fearlessness and military service.
      She doesn’t seem certifiably nuts like the rest of the Dems.
      Would love to see her join the next debate via Twitter assuming she’s banned from sharing the stage with Sleepy and Fidel.

      Like

      Reply
  38. Raptors2020 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Pocahontas, like Hillary, thought she was a leftist when she was a college girl.

    Personal ambition quickly surpassed ideology in their lives.

    Hillary, the feminist, called her husband’s victims bimbos.

    Liawatha exploited identity politics to advance her academic career.

    Lizzie then cynically decided the center-left-left was her niche.

    Be Bernie, without Bernie’s ideological purity. Brilliant.

    If a sharp swing to the right is the path to power for the Democrats, Liz will be the point of the spear.

    Warren is the Democrats’ answer to Romney: tell me what to say, and I’ll say it. Just let me be President!

    Like

    Reply
    • Bofh says:
      March 5, 2020 at 4:05 pm

      Tulsi’s political life would be over if she switched parties. Hawaii is bluest of the blue totally controlled by Dems

      Like

      Reply
  39. JuzSayn says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Can I get a selfi with her and the 9 year old transgender before she goes?

    Like

    Reply
  40. 335blues says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Hard to imagine a more despicable person
    than Warren. Her entire life is a lie.
    She got rich in our generous capitalist system
    then spends her life trying to destroy America.
    It’s almost as if she were planted
    by a hostile foreign government, isn’t it?
    Good for us she is also of low IQ.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Angus D says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    What office was she running for?

    Like

    Reply
  42. cheering4america says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Always wondered how the multimillionaire queen of Wokescold was always stupidly underdressed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Roy says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Adios Creep-o-hauntus! Change yer depends and just go away.

    Like

    Reply
  44. gary says:
    March 5, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    the trail of tears had black slaves on it.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s