Takeaways from Super Tuesday…

The key takeaways from the Super Tuesday results so far… Joe Biden won significantly, and it looks like those wins were by design. The media are amplifying a strong Biden narrative on behalf of the professional political class within the DNC Club.
(1) If you accept the Club objective to keep the progressive Sanders vote split, and then assemble the non-Sanders vote – all proportional states, the Club was very successful.
(2) As a result of coalescing within the moderate lane, the withdrawal of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg helped Joe Biden achieve wins in states he never even campaigned in.
(3) If you align Elizabeth Warren votes with Bernie Sanders (progressives) and Michael Bloomberg votes with Joe Biden (Club “moderates”)… Elizabeth Warren staying in the race cost Bernie Sanders wins in Minnesota, Maine and Massachusetts.
(4) Extending the math, the delegate impact from Warren staying in the race was a net negative to Bernie Sanders and a net positive to Joe Biden. Without Warren Bernie would have had larger delegate wins in Utah, Colorado and California.
(5) Joe Biden winning Texas was arguably the biggest surprise.
(6) Without Warren in the race Bernie would have won seven states: Minnesota, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Colorado, Utah and California. Biden would have also won seven states: Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.
(7) If you accept the Club goal was to diminish Bernie Sanders, the plan for Klobuchar and Buttigieg to exit the race and Warren remaining in the race did exactly what was intended.
(8) Despite winning some delegates Michael Bloomberg did not negatively impact Joe Biden. Biden’s wins in North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas would have been larger; but the resulting delegate additions would have been less than the delegate additions Bernie would have received from Warren’s exit.
Bernie Sanders is in a tenuous position as long as Elizabeth Warren remains in the race.
The total delegate distribution is still unknown. However, it does not currently appear like Bernie will achieve the threshold of half the total delegates that were available. California might be Bernie’s firewall to keep the delegate count close.
Team Bernie will now have to try and withstand an absolute blitz of pro-Biden media as the Club gets everyone to fall-in-line.
Meanwhile the voter turnout for an essentially uncontested President Trump was a very good sign. The turnout numbers for President Trump far exceed any former incumbent.
All good signs for President Trump moving forward into the general election.
The decisions by Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg are also very important now.
And Brennan, Comey, Rice, Powers, etc. did their part. Some of their tweets had lines that seemed like they came from the original Manchurian Candidate screenplay
The tweets themselves may be the biggest takeaway. They seem to have been sent not so much to change the minds of voters, but rather to inform their fellow conspirators and Deep State brethren, “Don’t worry. We got this.” Otherwise, why send them?
This Biden win is a disaster for spygate. Now any investigation by Barr or Durham will be deemed political interference. Barr and Durham missed their window, and now the Democrats will lock the window, Bar it and brick it by announcing Michele Obama as Biden’s running mate. That will put all the Obama acolytes off limits as well. Barr is as bad as sessions. Michele Obama will give hope to the Democrat down ballot and possibly help save the House for the Democrats. Transparency and accountability died on Super Tuesday.
The silver lining in every such dark cloud, is that real war is inevitable if such clouds persist, in the minds of a deluded electorate.
On a positive note, kind of: I didn’t vote, although I started out to. But I am in Tennessee, and I knew how it would go, with or without me (the story of my voting life, by the way). So with the results in, I can say, well, I didn’t want to run up the score for President Trump. It’s all so embarrassing (/s).
Great observation John and I think you are correct- the running for President as an indictment shield reinforced with all the deep state bad actors pledging their support for Biteme is a circle wagon tactic to thwart prosecutions. “We’ll see what happens”.
But I still pray… thy will be done oh Lord!
So, wonder what Warren gets out of this? She knew what would happen to Bernie if she stayed in. It will be interesting listening to her ‘explanation’ when she endorses Biden.
It’s all staged I believe.
She’s an actor. Everything she says is an act, and 95% of politics is “kayfabe”. All their friendships and rivalries are staged. Every candidate other than Biden was in it to siphon off delegates from Bernie, to prevent him from getting 51% and winning the nom on the first ballot.
She will be named to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau if Biden wins.
“Here comes Peter Cottontail, bouncin’ down the bunny trail….” Thump, thump
If Biden won states he didn’t campaign in – I’m no consultant but I would tell him not to open his mouth from here to Election Day. Best strategy ever – he would do better on some fictional character than who he actually is at this present day.
Seriously – how can anyone vote for this fool ? You want this guy making rules for your life? He doesn’t know what room he is in half the time.
That says it all for me, too. But you know, the Democrats are desperate to have a moderate candidate (I am being intentionally funny, because “moderate” there should come with quote marks around it, indicating its unreality no matter who they go for).
And also, Hey, how about them Supreme Courts (like the Mets, get it)? That’s crazy too, right?…but nothing new…
As you said: Seriously? to all of it.
Bigly: “I’m no consultant but I would tell him not to open his mouth from here to Election Day.”
If Biden is the Dem nominee, there will not be any Presidential debates. The Biden campaign will strenuously object to some of the terms of the debate, the primary objection being that Gropin’ Joe would actually have to show up. That would be unacceptable to the Biden camp.
Bigly, I know it seems beyond the pale, but remember the imbeciles who voted for BO – twice. They are still out there. Stupidity run amok.
I dont know what Biden was like 20 years ago, but I do know he has dementia issues now. He is more pathetic than foolish, and his advisors should be held accountable for putting him out there as a candidate.
FOX headline this morning is Joe Biden sweeps the South.
As they say here,
Bless his heart.
SMH
The real super Tuesday winner was our President.
PDJT is big here in N.C. It’s TRUE. It’s the economy stupid! Even though the turd govenor here dosnt get it. Doing my part to make this jerk a one term governor.
Great results for President Trump. Dims a bit surprising but not really. These people are lemmings awaiting their dog whistle. All it took was one week of Bernie fear factor, then a short week of Biden push and timed resignations/endorsements.
It’s amazing that so many people will fall for the same tricks major parties use to manipulate the vote. I can’t understand why anyone seriously votes for a Butt-judge or Klobuchar, and doesn’t realize that they’re just “sheepdogs” who will pass their delegates to the “party choice” of Biden. I don’t even believe that Biden suddenly won all the states he won in. Biden can barely speak, and sounds senile whenever he isn’t reading from a teleprompter. No one is voting for this guy, just like no one was voting for wahts-his-name that was Obama’s friend in Iowa.
People will fall for it all over again in 2024, having learned nothing from it this year.
I’m not sure I believe that any aspect of our system is what is claims to be anymore. They aren’t even really trying to hide their lies, I guess because they don’t have to. So many people treat what the media tells them as gospel, you can show them that you’re lying to them, and they’ll still believe you didn’t just because some talking head on ABC said so. The Deep State realizes that people are so gullible it doesn’t require effort anymore.
Every day, it’s another dead fish slap to the face. If it’s not Biden brain gargling out some gibberish, it’s Hillary lying through her teeth and cackling,
Today it was Donna Brazile.
I’ve been listening to Warroom Impeachment and 2020 via podcasts by Bannon, Kassam, and Miller. Raheem Kassam made a great point months back when asked why Bernie isn’t hitting Biden or Bloomberg about their wealth or corruption. Kassam said Bernie wont win the nomination because he doesn’t have a winner’s instinct. I believe we saw that last night.
Kassam is correct. Bernie is in his element standing on a soapbox in the Lower Eastside spouting Bolshevik rants about the evils of capitalism and the oppressive system. He doesn’t have the wherewithal to go mano-a-mano to Biden’s face. We saw this against Hillary. Its a pity because Biden would collapse after about five minutes of a Trump style beatdown. He would sound like Elmer Fudd when it was over. Bernie is no fighter; he’s a sloganeering BS artist.
So the Democrat establishment got what they wanted.
Their candidate, “…all men and women are created equal by, ah, you know that thing.” didn’t get trounced.
“Be careful what you wish for.”
It is almost like all of the splitters were there to get Joe to and thru Super Tuesday. Carry him over that line and coalesce around him, last minute like, and push all the votes his way in a big team fashion. 😉
I assume none of these people ever went after him in any of the debates. The DNC media wouldn’t allow that anyway. “Town halls” and “interviews” are all softballs. No one ever hits Creepy Quid Pro Joe on all the Biden Crime Family INC enterprises.
Everyone calls him their friend Joe, who I have known for decades. That alone is sickening. Most of them need to be put out to pasture, their expiration dates are long past, but no one more than Creepy Quid Pro Joe.
Damn,
Those PDJT numbers look good!
This train is pickin up even more steam!
I had pointed this out previously about Warren months ago. Warren is the designated splitter candidate, as she draws from the edges of Sanders’ base. She will be the last to drop out, as her usefulness in that role expires. It may already have after last night.
The goal is to keep Sanders under 51% before the first ballot, so the superdelegates can push the designated Establishment candidate over the top on the second. That designee remains Biden.
The DNC plan seems to be working efficiently. Warren deflected a disproportionate number of delegates from Sanders. Sanders remains unable to strongly draw past the youth vote. And the youth vote does not vote.
I still have concerns that Biden can hold it together across eight more months. His mental miscues are worsening. He even botched his speech last night … in the first sentence. But the media will increasingly simply refuse to cover his increasing mental incapacity.
That last observation is the most disturbing of all: that the corporate media is so malevolent that they will actively participate in nominating a patently demented man for President. Clearly they expect him to be a useless puppet office holder, controlled from elsewhere. And that further underscores their malevolence.
It is now highly probable that Biden will be the nominee. As nominee, Biden will be supported by Bloomberg’s money. Biden will still lose to Trump though, almost certainly.
There is, however, a real problem with the House. Bloomberg might well spend hundreds of millions to support Democrats in House races (he allegedly spent $100 million on House races in 2018). Such spending would make it difficult for the GOP to retake the House.
Spiritual reminder of the day:
Evil kills itself.
Stay tuned.
Trump received nearly as many votes as Biden and Bernie combined in California, as of this morning, with 75% precincts reporting.
Trump – 1,391,129
Sanders – 898,183
Biden – 656,133
For a state as large as CA, the turnout was abysmal.
