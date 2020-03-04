Doug Collins Discusses Opposition to FISA Renewal, and Mitch McConnell Opposition to His Senate Campaign…

Representative Doug Collins appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the expiring FISA authorization and a push by some in DC for a clean renewal instead of structurally changing the FISA system to prohibit abuse.

Additionally, Mr. Dobbs asks Collins about Mitch McConnell’s back-room effort to block his senate campaign. McConnell has a well-used playbook he deploys to retain power at all costs and select candidates that will be indebted to his Senate schemes. Doug Collins is up against the same Senate machine readers here are very familiar with: