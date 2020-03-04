Doug Collins Discusses Opposition to FISA Renewal, and Mitch McConnell Opposition to His Senate Campaign…

Representative Doug Collins appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the expiring FISA authorization and a push by some in DC for a clean renewal instead of structurally changing the FISA system to prohibit abuse.
Additionally, Mr. Dobbs asks Collins about Mitch McConnell’s back-room effort to block his senate campaign. McConnell has a well-used playbook he deploys to retain power at all costs and select candidates that will be indebted to his Senate schemes. Doug Collins is up against the same Senate machine readers here are very familiar with:
Tell the president that he’s been advised to back up some candidates that are completely against him for the Senate and the Congress they’re not on the same page as the president. But he’s been told that they are. More deep state sludge
I made this comment on SD’s posting about Sessions: “I am starting a go-fund-me-page to send McConnell to Wuhan province (or city) to do a fact-finding mission for the Senate………………”
You add Graham and Graham also.
Sit the Turtle between them.
I missed that. Link to SD’s post about Sessions, please?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/04/comeuppance-jeff-sessions-places-second-in-alabama-primary-to-tommy-tuberville-runoff-march-31st/
Welp, it seems we need to put a spotlight on the NRSC. God only knows what cockroaches might crawl out.
I thought you were talking about the two Lindsays; you know the one before and the one after each election.
This is McConnell’s slush fund for dirty tricks against any MAGA Senate hopefuls. I still wish President Trump could call McConnell out on this.
Mitch has used thsi for years as money to fund smear campaigns against good, honest people.
Same as Nancy’s smear campaigns, except Turtle just doesn’t talk about his methods like she does.
It should have said you can add Graham and Romney. Sorry…..fat fingers.
The second best thing MAGA supporters could do is sacrifice McConnell in the Nov election.
It’s time to end his reign and voting him out is the second best thing we can do.
The first obviously is, getting PT re-elected.
Yes and Yes, Bogey. McConnell’s defeat is ground zero in order to clean out the trash and tactics of the Senate GOPe. Time to dump the Chamber pot.
I said the same thing in 2016 Bogey.. In 2016 I said we sacrifice Ryan in the house and McCain in the senate.. We have to make examples every election cycle.. We select one each from the house and Senate.. Until they fear us.. They will never respect us.. We need to clean our own half of the Uniparty.. Then we work on the Dem half.. Seat by Seat.. State by state..
“McConnell has a well-used playbook he deploys to retain power at all costs and select candidates that will be indebted to his Senate schemes.”
Luke 12:16-21 KJV
And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: [17] And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? [18] And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. [19] And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. [20] But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? [21] So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.
1 Timothy 6:7 KJV
For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
Kentucky has the same problem as SC. Their “esteemed Republican” politicians have a war machine that is unstoppable. We, literally, can’t vote them out.
Both of these men are as dirty as they get. McConnell bought by the Chinese and Lindsey bought by every one of McCain’s corrupt Mid-Eastern “Neocon” dictators.
If either one of them would attempt to get to the truth, they’d be in jail, but they have such a juggernaut of money and influence in their individual states nobody can primary them.
I’m in SC and Lindsey’s machine, on the ground, is insurmountable.
I didn’t realize it was that bad, yikes! Truth hurts… perhaps the best method to remove them is beginning at local level on up.
Or PT to instigate something on down.
McConnell and his Senate cabal are too powerful for the President to overcome, and they and he know it very well. They will be there long after the President is gone. JMO
Yep…very sad.
We are watching you Mitch.
It would only take 100,000 MAGA supporters in KY to just not vote for Mitch on their Nov ballot and poof he’d be gone forever from Congress.
Then we focus on dumping the next 1-2 Senate RINOS in 2022.
But we have to keep the Senate majority so President Trump can keep on appointing judges and Keep America Great. Do your eliminating during primaries vote straight Republican in the general.
This is why the phrase, “horns of a dilemma” was invented.
I’ve got one of those RINOS in the Senate, from PA – a 2022 candidate nicely eligible for dumping.
…nicely eligible for dumping in the 2022 Primary.
Is the swamp grasping at straws? Seems so
I have very little to support this. However, I believe POTUS and his side have the background dirt on both Turtle and Lindsey. Graham is a place holder until Graham gets back. Turtle is doing his assignment with the judges and will offer token resistance at times to keep the Uniparty unaware. Many of the member think they have cover – they don’t.
Doug Collins is on the record AGAINST FISA RENEWAL.
Where does Kelly Loeffler stand?
Does she stand with Mitch mcConnell who wants the
dirty unconstitutional FISA renewed with no changes?
It will be interesting to see if Trump comes out and supports Collins.
I anticipate that he will actively support Collins.
Outstanding job Mr. Collins!
PDJT always praises McConnell for his efforts in getting judges appointed. Since McConnell now has the “nuclear option” all he ever needs is a majority vote. A blind sheep could do that. The real issue is that McConnell can obstruct Trump’s choices if he wants and Trump is basically forced to continue blowing smoke McConnell’s way.
McConnell’s efforts to block Collins’ winning the Senate race, while up to this point not saying a single thing about what Schumer just did (threatening two Supreme Court justices and directly attempting to obstruct justice) pretty much tells us all we need to know about him. I can’t say anything more and remain civil.
McConMan is the Dracula of the DC Swamp. He sucks the blood out of decent people to keep himself alive and sustained.
No better than hitler’s capo.
Roy Moore libel 2.0
I read the Wikipedia article on Kelly. She says she’s a Trump.bot. Like many of us, she supported Mitt (to the tune of 750K). I’m not going to hold the Mittens support against her.
She says she’ll spend 20M of her own money for her campaign. That means that Mitch can spend money elsewhere. That’s good. GA has a jungle election. So Collins and Kelly will split the conservative vote against the Ds. Stacy Abrams almost won Georgia. I don’t like this at all.
Also I read where Trump tried bargaining with Collins to avoid this. Collins said no to Trump.
All in all (I’m not from GA) IMO this is not a good situation. Collins is putting himself first.
