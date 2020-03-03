President Trump Participates in Roundtable Briefing at The National Institute of Health – 2:30pm ET Livestream

As part of the overall administration effort to contain and respond to the Coronavirus issue President Trump is traveling to Maryland today to participate in a roundtable and tour of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Anticipated start time 2:30pm ET.

Fox News LivestreamWH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

  1. Skippy says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Informative! Thanks for giving the American public a window in each day! Hope the CDC can resolve this problem with Corona state testing asap!

  2. Reserved55 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Did the press receive a new rage relieving drug from the NIH prior to the briefing?

    Suprisingly they asked pertinent questions and were well behaved.

  3. Merle Marks says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    let me know when coronavirus has killed more people than Hillary…then I’ll be concerned…

  4. Publius2016 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Wow! Incredible briefing…real PROs!

    Totally forgot about Zika during Brazil Olympics!

  5. EnoughIsEnough says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I don’t recall a more hands-on president in my lifetime. President Trump squeezes 25 hours into a 24-hour day. We are truly blessed to have such a strong, committed and intelligent man leading us.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Thank you 45 and NIH…so happy we have you in charge and not WHO!

