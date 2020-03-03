President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks After NIH Visit – Video and Transcript…

Chopper Pressers are the best Pressers. President Trump and members of the Coronavirus taskforce deliver remarks to the press pool after arriving back at the White House from a visit to the National Institute of Health in Maryland. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, we just got back. We had a great tour of NIH. And Dr. Fauci is here, along with our Secretary. And a lot of progress. Maybe, Alex, you’d like to start and then we’ll have the Doctor say something.
SECRETARY AZAR: Well, we just had an incredible visit up at NIH at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease that Dr. Fauci leads. And the President got to hear from the actual bench scientists who, within three days — within three days — developed a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
And they reported some really important news to the President that, yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the entry of that vaccine into phase one safety clinical trials.
Dr. Fauci?
THE PRESIDENT: Which is a record. Yeah, please.
DR. FAUCI: So, what we did is we just had the opportunity to take the President and show him the actual individual researchers who are doing the things that we’ve been talking about. And what they were referring to is that the actual scientists — middle level, senior, junior — were there and explained to the President what I have actually been explaining to the press, but showed it on graphics: how after the virus was identified, the sequence was taken and put into this platform called messenger RNA. And what happened is that, literally, within a period of a couple of days, we were able to stick it in.
And now, as I said, we’re going to go into a phase one trial in about three months from that day — well, we’re probably, you know, a month or so — I mean, I don’t want to over promise. I said a month and a half the other day; it may be about a month or so. And then very soon, we’ll be sticking the first person with the vaccine.
But I want to caution everybody: That’s only the first stage of the development of the vaccine because we emphasized to the President that since we’ll be giving the vaccine to normal, healthy people, that safety is very important and you really need to know that it actually works.
That next phase is a phase two trial. We’re not going to be able to start that for at least another three or four months after we go in. So the whole process is going to take a year, a year and a half at least.
THE PRESIDENT: Do you want to talk about therapeutics?
DR. FAUCI: Yeah. The other thing that’s interesting that we explained to the President, and the Secretary already knew is that the difference between testing the vaccine and testing therapy are almost qualitatively different. Because with the therapy, you’re going to give it to someone who is already ill and you compare it to standard of care. So, within a reasonable period of time, you’re going to know if it works or not.
So, right now, as of like today, there are two large trials going on in China that are comparing one of the drugs — and there are several — one called remdesivir with the standard of care alone.
And when we get those results — which likely will be several months because you’re going to have to accumulate hundreds of patients to decide. We have our own trial right now in the United States with some people at the University of Nebraska who are infected and put there. So once you get the result with the therapy — unlike a vaccine, which takes quite a while — once you get a result, you can start distributing the medication.
Q So, Dr. Fauci, just to be clear: You’re saying three months away from treating people who already have coronavirus?
DR. FAUCI: No, I didn’t say that. I said, if the drug works and you prove it works, you will treat them. I am not saying that three months from now we’re going to have a drug to treat people. Okay?
THE PRESIDENT: If it works.
DR. FAUCI: Yeah.
Q So if it works, three months from now, it is possible —
DR. FAUCI: No, I — no. I didn’t say. I said you have to accumulate enough patients, when they get to 400 patients in each trial. That may take three months. That may take five months. I don’t know.
When the trial is over and they evaluate the data, if the drug works, then you’ll be able to apply it.
Q Mr. President, can you react to the market drop? Are you concerned about a recession?
THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t seen it. I’m focused on this. The country is in great shape. The market is in great shape. I’m focused on this. This is very important.
Q Do you want tax cuts, in addition to the Fed acting? The Fed acted and you’ve suggested that you also want tax cuts.
THE PRESIDENT: I like middle-income tax cuts. I think it would be a good time.
Q This year?
THE PRESIDENT: Middle-income tax cuts. If the Democrats would approve it, I’d go along with it.
Q And that’s a payroll tax cut, or did you —
THE PRESIDENT: It’s a payroll tax, yeah. Payroll tax cut.
Q And you want that to happen this year?
THE PRESIDENT: I would do it if they can approve it. I would do it.
Q And then, in terms of travel, obviously spring break is coming around the corner. Should Americans be concerned — are you concerned? For example, would you let your son go to Disney?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I think there’s — I think we have a lot of great places we could travel to, right in the United States. We have a lot of great places we can travel to. Okay?
Q Mr. President, we’ve heard about confirmed cases, but what are the estimates for how many people and how many cases we actually have? What are the estimates?
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
SECRETARY AZAR: You said how many cases we actually have right now?
Q We have confirmed cases, but what are the estimates that you guys have?
SECRETARY AZAR: Oh, estimates. Estimates. Well, we can only have confirmed cases. So we don’t estimate other than the 60 cases we have from here in the United States that are confirmed, as well as the 48 cases that we have that came from our repatriation activities.
We’re very careful to not try to extrapolate or predict with an unknown virus here in the United States.
THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.
Q Mr. President, Google just — Google just canceled its big annual conference, sir. Are companies that are canceling conferences and travel doing the right thing or is that an overreaction, do you think?
THE PRESIDENT: That’s up to them. Hey, let them stay in the United States. If they don’t travel, if they stay here, that’s not a bad thing for us. I — I’ve been saying for a long time people should do that.
Q Do you think the Fed wasted its ammunition today? They cut rates and the Dow went down.
THE PRESIDENT: No, I think they could have done — I think they should do more. I think they hinted that they’re not going to do much more and that’s unfortunate.
He gave a very bad signal, in my opinion.
This seems like the right place to leave this. Bloomberg eating food and licking his fingers… and then going in for more.
And people wonder how super spreaders happen. People like Mike who don’t have a clue about normal sanitation. I bet he double dips in dip bowls.
Hey Mike, whoever released this is a Trojan Horse in your campaign, or totally clueless themselves.
A little Yah! scream by Howard Dean ended his presidential run. I hope this ends Bloomberg’s.
James Woods’ tweet on the subject was hilarious:
Thanks, #MichaelBloomberg. Here’s a handy little (unintentional) demo on the way to spread #coronavirus by the most clueless person in America: touch community food as much as you can with your saliva-soaked fingers. #MiniMikeBloomberg #DroolingBloomberg
In life, we cultivate manners that are routine practices reflecting behaviors that protect others from actions like double dipping, here. It is an unfortunate trait of the wealthy to substitute their typically more aggressive style and ignore good manners.
Here is the man sneaking food.
He knows better but doesn’t care. Bloomie in a nutshell.
Here is the presser before the NH visit:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?469971-1/president-trump-departs-white-house
There is a part of these meetings that seem like ‘I scratch your back and you scratch my back’. Probably comes from the need to show the country the good that we have done and are doing.
On the other hand, part of it seems like taking advantage of the opportunity that a crisis provides. And no, I don’t mean Trump. He is just working to get things done.
But this crisis has brought agencies to the fore that usually have to struggle for attention. Brought leaders into daily contact with the President and V.P. And parades them daily in front of the nation’s press.
For agencies that have to fight tooth and nail each and every year for funding, this has proven to be a great opportunity. And it is odd to see them so quickly switch from their normal mode of scaring the funds out of Congress to demonstrating that they are competently in charge.
Anyways, right now it is all for the good. Keep scratching the President’s back. JMHO.
Watching live TV in Columbus as Mike DeWine announced cancellation of the Arnold Classic, basically saying gatherings of large crowds are dangerous now and a threat to public health. Could this be a way to tamp down Trumps rally’s before the 2020 election?
Maybe they should shut down the subway system in NYC then. Millions of people ride them. Hell, they should just tell everyone to hide in their homes for the next 3 months.
I would still go to a rally if one is in a decent driving distance of me. That’s the kind of scare tactic that the president has been talking about.
Cities could deny the rally permit to use the facility over health concerns. Of course this would be in play if they start cancelling all public events over the virus. Also would neatly solve the dems brokered convention problem. Public not allowed to attend, sorry Bernie Bro’s, your riots have been cancelled.
believe some of the competitions will go on..just not with any audience until the finals?
The Arnold Classic is a week long event with trade shows, demonstrations, vendors, preliminary competitions, etc. etc. So yes they will have the final competition open to the public Sat night but really the event is now a shell what it is supposed to be.
In Cambodia they emptied the cities into the countryside.
The virus didn’t stop Bernie and his large rally in CA a couple of days ago. CA that has more virus patients than anywhere else. CA welcomes a large homeless and street population were this virus could be horrible.
I believe that someone mentioned that Trump doesn’t have much in the way of rallies scheduled. So we’ll see what happens.
I wish Trump and others would stop shaking hands. In a business situation it is often required and you often can’t just go wash your hands.
Chopper pressers are indeed the best. POTUS (and in this case Azar and Fauci) answer with information relevant to the public, and the media hacks don’t get any publicity. Can’t see them and can hardly hear them.
Awesome formula. Brilliant.
Paranoia will destroy ya!
This scientist very carefully described the actual science.
I am sure that those afflicted with TDS would love to see that happen, but following that twisted logic, for the safety of the children of course and all huge-manatees, every concert, every sporting event, every entertainment event, every amusement park show arena, any large school or college lecture hall, every single college graduation ceremony, all gatherings at houses of worship, etc., etc., etc., would all have to be shut down.
Gosh, but if just one life can be saved it will be worth it!
For the children.
Unless it is in utero. The hypocrisy is, frankly, unbelievable.
Two times now I notice that President Trump is giving his chopper presser in front of a building or steel barricade, is it my tin foil hat moment?
