March 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1139

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The MAGA March ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Super “Thursday” Tuesday–Pray for Election Integrity today (Tuesday)
👉 Amy Klobuchar dropped out–-Six Little Demmies scratched their hive, one grumbled to her staff, and then there were FIVE. (see ‘Note’ at bottom of this post)
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Those who are far from you will perish;
you destroy all who are unfaithful to you.
But as for me, it is good to be near God.
I have made the Sovereign Lord my refuge;
I will tell of all your deeds..“ 🌟 — Psalm 73:27-28
***Praises:
✅ President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
✅ In Feb alone, Trump Campaign (& RNC) raised $86 million
✅ Yesterday (Monday) ArmyforTrump.com was launched to recruit and mobilize America/Americans across the country
✅ North Carolina: 220, 000 new jobs, Unemployment is 3.7%, 8,000 out of poverty
✅A federal judge ordered Hillary Clinton to give sworn deposition, thanks to Judicial Watch’s lawsuit
✅ Commentator Chris Matthews got boomerang out of TV world and into irrelevance
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend two events locally (#1-Dep WH 10:45am ET–Speak 11am at Nat’l Assc of Counties Legislative Conf. in DC ***Arr back at WH 11:45am–#2-Dep WH 2pm–Roundtable & Tour of NIH in Bethesda, MD at 2:50pm ***Arr back in WH 4pm ET)
— for election integrity/safety for voters in Repub primaries on Super Tues.
— for more Racial Healing that Dems/Fake Media keeps trying to disrupt
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for Treepers who are/had surgeries/other treatments–and healing
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Vote R.E.D. (Remove Every Democrat) *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 245 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Note: Many are saying 4 Candidates (Bernie, Biden, Bloomberg, Warren) are now competing against Pres. Trump, but Tulsi is still on the list of candidates and that why I haven’t changed my number yet–what’s up with that Sly Sneaky Tulsi? Is she or isn’t she running? Is she shooting for a bigger house, more money or even a VP job?
In Honor of ‘Read Across America’ yesterday, a flashback….
“Run, Spot, run.” Look, Jane, look.” “Come, Dick, come.”
“Funny, funny, Baby.” “See it go up. Up, up it goes.” “Away I go.” 😊
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/02/march-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1138/comment-page-1/#comment-7899100)
Monday night update – 3/2/20
– Mary Ann Mendoza post about her trip with Foreman Mike to CPAC. They met POTUS for a few minutes before he spoke.
– Jeff Rainforth photos of taken during a scouting trip on the border in Arizona last February. (25 photos)
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Mary Ann Mendoza Facebook post – 3/1/20
Slideshow with 25 photos.
Brian Kolfage: – 3/2/20
Here are some photos I took during our scouting trip on the border in Arizona last February. I wasn’t allowed to post any of them because we were meeting with landowners & scouting where we would build border wall. It’s OK now because we didn’t build there. On the trip were Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach, Breitbart’s Brandon Darby, and myself. In the pictures, you can see Normandy barrier as far as the eye can see, plus unfinished fence, and regular cyclone-type fence, all very easy to get over. We were far from civilization on dirt roads & had no cell service most of the time we were out there. Darby told us not to go near some parts of the border because of cartel scouts, but, we took our chances to get a better look. I’m waiting to head to project 3 to document construction, should be very soon! Thanks for everyone’s continued support! 🇺🇸
1:
2:
3:
4:
5:
6:
7:
8:
9:
10:
11:
12:
13:
14:
15:
16:
17:
18:
19:
20:
21:
22:
23:
24:
25:
Edit: This is Jeff Rainforth’s Facebook post, not Brian Kolfage’s. I forgot to change the name.
Good Morning Stillwater! I am still hanging around! Some very nice photos of the country side along the border. Reminds me of my time living in New Mexico back in the late 1970s!
New Mexico has some scenic places. Sort of makes you want to go on a road trip. 🙂
This study explains Democrats whittling down their 2020 field to what they have left now.
The following is from from the U.S. Army War College Quarterly – Winter 1996-1997. It is “amazing” how little of it would have to be changed to fit Afghanistan (Even less than Mayor Pete changed from Obama speeches). But then what Talleyrand said of the Bourbon Dynasty applies equally well to the Pentagon Generals and their admirers, “They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing”. Now DJT has to try to drag these Bourbon Generals into reality, but they will be kicking and screaming all the way.
“Norman Podhoretz, who believes that American intervention in the Vietnam War was “an attempt born of noble ideals and impulses,” has concluded that “the only way the United States could have avoided defeat in Vietnam was by staying out of the war altogether.” His judgment, in retrospect, appears to be as reasonable as any. The United States intervened in the Vietnam War on behalf of a weak and incompetent ally, and it pursued a conventional military victory against a wily, elusive, and extraordinarily determined opponent who shifted to ultimately decisive conventional military operations only after inevitable American political exhaustion undermined potentially decisive US military responses. Even had the United States attained a conclusive military decision, its cost would have exceeded any possible benefit. Vietnam was then, and remains today, a strategic backwater, and the US decision to fight there in the 1960s was driven by a doctrine of containing communism that in the 1950s was witlessly militarized and indiscriminately extended to all of Asia. Bernard Brodie observed in the early 1970s that “it is now clear what we mean by calling the United States intervention in Vietnam a failure. We mean that at least as early as the beginning of 1968 even the most favorable outcome could not remotely be worth the price we would have paid for it.”“
Thus, the Trump Doctrine exists of assigning responsibility of bad leadership and changing that behavior by economic consequences.
BOOM!
I live in Charlotte. When I wake up, i’m going to go vote for President Trump.
I live in California, where I can see the ocean from my window. When I wake up, I am going to vote for President Trump.
As Lisa Boothe said tonight on Fox News,”Everyone should go vote for Joe on Thursday.”
I noticed Hunter Biden has turned to painting as his next career move. Apparently he has decided to forgo technique, understanding perspective, etc and get right into it. I’m guessing he has got to account for some substantial income, and the “speeches” and book deals are a little too obvious now. Of course, on the rare chance that Joe wins, Hunter’s work will be in demand all over the world!
Anyone voting in the Massachusetts primary should go to votereform.org to find out who to choose down ballot. Beware of Never-Trumpers on the Republican side! I’m a registered “unenrolled,” so I can take a Dem or Republican ballot, and would have taken a Dem ballot to vote against Lieawatha, but don’t want to hand a state office candidacy over to a RINO.
