Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Statement and Press Conference Following 50 Point Fed Drop…

Posted on March 3, 2020 by

Earlier this morning the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a .50 drop in their lending rate in response to the potential for economic impacts from the coronavirus.  Following the rate cut Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a statement and held a press conference.  [Video Below]

5 Responses to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Statement and Press Conference Following 50 Point Fed Drop…

  1. JonS says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    This guy can screw up a rate drop better than anyone in history

  2. oldersoul says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    On Super Tuesday, with a Communist winning most races?

  3. C says:
    March 3, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    This is bizarre. Too many open questions still. Markets are extremely volatile. Unclear who knows what and if anyone knows anything at all. China’s bluff is taking the market down with it. Might be their intention through misinformation and the Fed is either panicking or collaborating with the Euro banks.

    Trump is pushing for even MORE easing and rate drops though. It’s hard to tell what is real at this moment.

