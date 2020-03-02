VP Mike Pence and The Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Conference…

Posted on March 2, 2020

Following briefings with local and state officials, and after a roundtable debriefing with President Trump; Vice President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 Task Force hold a press briefing to update the public on the coronavirus prevention and containment efforts.

4 Responses to VP Mike Pence and The Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Conference…

  1. CharterOakie says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Very professionally done. Very informative.

  2. paintbrushsage says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    What a great group! So positive and smart. Finally a group that really loves working with the public, President Trump and VP Pence. 🙂 This is so helpful for Americans’ health, and I am thankful. I’ve discussed with my son who is in college in Washington State in the Seattle area about his preparedness as he’s going about his daily life there. He’s been washing his hands non-stop!

    (I’m still not over how the intelligence community and state department peeps treated the President and his family. So disrespectful.)

  3. Don McAro says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Just out of curiosity….Why don;t you think the President did not pick Ben Carson to run this?

  4. A2 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Great presser. Pleased to see a shoutout to Hong Kong. Much experience there in community mitigation.

