President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Charlotte North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Charlotte, NC, for another massive Keep America Great rally at The Bojangles Coliseum. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST.
RSBN Livestream Link – Donald Trump 2020 Livestream – Fox News Livestream
.
.
Sen. Tom Tillis ON FIRE!!!
Ladies
I’m watching Trump rally on C-SPAN III
tonight.
North Carolina, I’m told you have two Republican senators…well, at least Sen. Tillis proves his mettle. How ’bout it Burr, can you get away from your best bud Warner (liberal d from up north in VA) long enough to thank our POTUS?
hmmm
I think POTUS has Linsdy by the gonads
I doubt Limply Graham has much to hang onto… 😈
lol thats funny
🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀
Dude, I love that stuff! 🚀🇺🇸🚀
This is a great crowd! High energy ladies behind him having a ball
still grinning
I love our POtUS
The survival of our Nation is at stake in November.
That beautiful,beautiful, beautiful phrase “made in the USA”.
N’est-ce pas?! 🇺🇸
I understand why Trump endorses Tillis. I will not vote for Tillis in primary.
I will vote for one of his primary challengers tomorro: LARRY HOLMQUIST who knows what a sellout Tillis is, how he trashed Donald Trump last election, and failed to support him when he became our President
My wife saw him and was thinking about it but same here we won’t vote for in the primary tomorrow and really didn’t when he first ran.
I did the exact same thing, sDee. But will support Tillis in the fall.
Tillis was a very effective House leader when NC turned red. I watched him in action a few times. Problem is that Tillis owes McConnell for his Senate seat. McConnell hates Trump.
McConnell and Rove sent their dirty tricks team in to destroy Greg Brannon – Tillis’ primary competition and Tea Party front runner. North Carolina would have been better off had Tillis lost and stayed in the NC House. America would have been FAR FAR better off with Greg Brannon in the Senate,
McConnell is a traitorous sleaze bag.
Oh snap! POTUS switched it up tonight:
WE HAVE MADE America wealthy, strong, proud, safe and great again.
KAG!!!
KAG…. If you can keep it. We will.
Damn Straight!
Yes! I noticed too!
Thank you President Trump!
First time I’ve heard the President say, “We have made America great again.”
The contrast of President and Candidate Trump is interesting. He’s always been confident and a bit over the top, but he slaps that podium this time around and not without good reason. The President has an outstanding record to seek re-election, and has set the tone for what he would do when he was a candidate. Senator Tillis’ remarks were an excellent summation of Mr. Trump’s first term. Given a second term, ‘The Best is yet to come’ might turn out to be a bit of an understatement as far as the President’s future success.
V OT E
Your birthright, Bill of Rights depend on it. Liberty to be and Free. American. 21st Century.
Father,we thank you for your hand on our president for you have called him for a such a time as this..Father ,we plead the precious blood of Jesus Christ over him and his family..We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family that no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no curse,no voodoo,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in anyway,and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father,we thank you that you surround him and his family with the fire of your glory 24/7.,give him your anointing Father to guide him in the affairs of our nation everyday,surround him with righteous ,honorable men and women at all times.Father,let those who would see the destruction of our nation be exposed and removed quickly from any position of authority.Father we ask that you dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy completely..For this nation belongs to you and is being blessed by you.Father ,we worship you,we glorify you,we give you praise in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,King of Kings ,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.
AMEN!!!!
That should be a campaign Ad!!!! Sign that wonderful gentlemen up!!!
president supporters are over welming movement that feel’s Great to watch every Rally’s,
Best president ever had,
Thank you all you Doing president,👏🇺🇸👊
