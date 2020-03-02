President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Charlotte North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on March 2, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump heads to Charlotte, NC, for another massive Keep America Great rally at The Bojangles Coliseum. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST.

RSBN Livestream LinkDonald Trump 2020 LivestreamFox News Livestream

139 Responses to President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Charlotte North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. jmgreenwell says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Sen. Tom Tillis ON FIRE!!!

  2. Reserved55 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Ladies

  3. Sue says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    I’m watching Trump rally on C-SPAN III
    tonight.

  4. Gunner says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    North Carolina, I’m told you have two Republican senators…well, at least Sen. Tillis proves his mettle. How ’bout it Burr, can you get away from your best bud Warner (liberal d from up north in VA) long enough to thank our POTUS?

  5. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    hmmm
    I think POTUS has Linsdy by the gonads

  6. tuskyou says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀

  7. tuskyou says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    This is a great crowd! High energy ladies behind him having a ball

  8. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    still grinning
    I love our POtUS

  9. Maquis says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    The survival of our Nation is at stake in November.

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    That beautiful,beautiful, beautiful phrase “made in the USA”.

  11. sDee says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    I understand why Trump endorses Tillis. I will not vote for Tillis in primary.

    I will vote for one of his primary challengers tomorro: LARRY HOLMQUIST who knows what a sellout Tillis is, how he trashed Donald Trump last election, and failed to support him when he became our President

    • sickconservative says:
      March 2, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      My wife saw him and was thinking about it but same here we won’t vote for in the primary tomorrow and really didn’t when he first ran.

    • albertus magnus says:
      March 2, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      I did the exact same thing, sDee. But will support Tillis in the fall.

      • sDee says:
        March 2, 2020 at 9:21 pm

        Tillis was a very effective House leader when NC turned red. I watched him in action a few times. Problem is that Tillis owes McConnell for his Senate seat. McConnell hates Trump.

        McConnell and Rove sent their dirty tricks team in to destroy Greg Brannon – Tillis’ primary competition and Tea Party front runner. North Carolina would have been better off had Tillis lost and stayed in the NC House. America would have been FAR FAR better off with Greg Brannon in the Senate,

        McConnell is a traitorous sleaze bag.

  12. tuskyou says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Oh snap! POTUS switched it up tonight:

    WE HAVE MADE America wealthy, strong, proud, safe and great again.

  13. Lion2017 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you President Trump!

  14. Brian Carey says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    First time I’ve heard the President say, “We have made America great again.”

    The contrast of President and Candidate Trump is interesting. He’s always been confident and a bit over the top, but he slaps that podium this time around and not without good reason. The President has an outstanding record to seek re-election, and has set the tone for what he would do when he was a candidate. Senator Tillis’ remarks were an excellent summation of Mr. Trump’s first term. Given a second term, ‘The Best is yet to come’ might turn out to be a bit of an understatement as far as the President’s future success.

  15. Papoose says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    V OT E

    Your birthright, Bill of Rights depend on it. Liberty to be and Free. American. 21st Century.

  16. NICCO says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Father,we thank you for your hand on our president for you have called him for a such a time as this..Father ,we plead the precious blood of Jesus Christ over him and his family..We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family that no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no curse,no voodoo,no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in anyway,and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father,we thank you that you surround him and his family with the fire of your glory 24/7.,give him your anointing Father to guide him in the affairs of our nation everyday,surround him with righteous ,honorable men and women at all times.Father,let those who would see the destruction of our nation be exposed and removed quickly from any position of authority.Father we ask that you dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy completely..For this nation belongs to you and is being blessed by you.Father ,we worship you,we glorify you,we give you praise in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,King of Kings ,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:13 pm

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:22 pm

  19. sundance says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:25 pm

  20. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    March 2, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    president supporters are over welming movement that feel’s Great to watch every Rally’s,
    Best president ever had,
    Thank you all you Doing president,👏🇺🇸👊

