The First Sunday of Lent 2020

Gospel Mt 4:1-11
At that time Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert
to be tempted by the devil.
He fasted for forty days and forty nights,
and afterwards he was hungry.
The tempter approached and said to him,
“If you are the Son of God,
command that these stones become loaves of bread.”
He said in reply,
“It is written:
One does not live on bread alone,
but on every word that comes forth
from the mouth of God.”
Then the devil took him to the holy city,
and made him stand on the parapet of the temple,
and said to him, “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down.
For it is written:
He will command his angels concerning you
and with their hands they will support you,
lest you dash your foot against a stone.”
Jesus answered him,
“Again it is written,
You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.”
Then the devil took him up to a very high mountain,
and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in their magnificence,
and he said to him, “All these I shall give to you,
if you will prostrate yourself and worship me.”
At this, Jesus said to him,
“Get away, Satan!
It is written:
The Lord, your God, shall you worship
and him alone shall you serve.”
Then the devil left him and, behold,
angels came and ministered to him.
1 Peter 5:6
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.
@Menagerie <= I'm never disappointed when I read your posts in here!
These words are what I was taught 60++ years ago, I don't always believe utterly in certain aspects, but some values always remain the same!
Thank you!
I note the same 3 undermining appeals used on Adam and Eve.
-Lust of the eyes
-Lust of the flesh
-Pride of life
Where the first son of God failed, the second son of God succeeded in spades!
If Christ had taken the last offer, we would all be hopelessly damned for eternity. Nothing accomplished on the cross for our sakes would have happened. It is finished indeed.
The glory of these forty days
We celebrate with songs of praise;
For Christ by whom all things were made,
Himself has fasted and has prayed.
Alone and fasting Moses saw
The loving God who gave the law;
And to Elijah, fasting, came
The steeds and chariots of flame.
So Daniel trained his mystic sight,
Delivered from the lions’ might;
And John, the Bridegroom’s friend, became
The herald of Messiah’s name.
Then grant us, Lord, like them to be,
Full oft in fast and pray’r with thee;
Our spirits strengthen with thy grace,
And give us joy to see thy face.
O Father, Son, and Spirit blest,
To thee be ev’ry pray’r addressed,
Who art in threefold Name adored,
From age to age, the only Lord.
