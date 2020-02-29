President Trump Press Briefing – Coronavirus Taskforce – 1:30pm ET

President Trump will be delivering remarks from the briefing room at the White House. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET. Livestreams Below
WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
President Trump will be delivering remarks from the briefing room at the White House. Anticipated start time 1:30pm ET. Livestreams Below
WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
Lovely, 1st death in US in Washington State…their press conference is at 1pm PST…Last night there was a high school student & a lady who had returned from S Korea that presumptively tested positive…
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/department-health-confirms-first-coronavirus-death-washington-state/XIDPHMLVOJAAREQ5YCL75367PU/
LikeLike
POTUS is doing the right thing by having this press conf. now. He will going to Cpac later, and they will slam him for being insensitive or some crap. Which they will probably do anyway, but at least he is trying to keep everyone calm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The latest globalist plot to take down Trump? I hate to be conspiratorial but too many coincidences. The trade deal with China, which was a major victory by Trump is soon followed by this epidemic centered in China. Now we have spread in the US and the media trying torment panic to cause a global recession. The Fed has sat on its hands pretending there’s nothing to see. While the Dems try to politicize this whole affair and take advantage of it all by nominating a socialist right on time in case this globalist plot prevails.
Thankfully, no weapon that has formed against our VSG has prospered! Trump is in his element in the midst of “chaos” and he will, with God’s help, once more defeat the evil forces arrayed against him but it won’t be easy because the enemy is relentless! However, Trump has already called them out. First Russia, then impeachment, now this panic.
Don’t be afraid. March will be a challenging month but Trump is moving swiftly and decisively. Come April, I believe we will reap the whirlwind. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CDC statement while 45 was in India proves this is DEEP STATE! their problem is BLOWBACK!
If 45 wanted to play politics, he’d identify Wuhan 400 as GeoPolitical BioWeapon from China…he’d win 2020 in LANDSLIDE VICTORY but 45 is about USA past present future!
LikeLike
The President is certainly going to counter the media hysteria over “pandemic” spread of coronavirus about to engulf the US. Giving these press conferences is one way to get the message out. VP Pence will probably report on what his task force is doing.
BTW has China completely collapsed? Was looking pretty wobbly last few days, Xi must be very nervous with Chinese economy in the toilet. PT probably won’t comment on that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you see this bs, know that the globalist foes are working hard to make this a panic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
New pope watch?
LikeLiked by 2 people
i just read he only has one lung from a childhood illness.
Makes him major at risk.
But hey, I’m sure it will be Trump’s fault, amirite?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hear what the professionals/task force AND the President say.
>Later we’ll hear the spin
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, sadness always for the loss of any (well most) human life. But this quote from the Washington State Governor was something – “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”
LikeLike
Agreed that of course the death is a tragedy, but I cannot help but feel that these local health officials etc ramp it up for maximum panic. So Washington releases notice ahead of a press conference indicating a death. No age, sex, history- just press conference in three hours. Why? To incite maximum speculation and panic until the press conference? What do you want to bet if this was a young person they would have put their age in the press release.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it a coincidence that after the rally last night when Trump announced there were no deaths, that there is a death the very next day?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was concerned about her last night— mention it at the rally. He said she wasn’t doing well.
At today’s press conference he said she was in her late fifty’s and medically compromised before contracting the virus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
* Fifties
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut the boarders down, every single entry point!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://enewspaper.latimes.com/desktop/latimes/default.aspx?edid=742d54b5-4614-44c3-8dfc-5366856b9767
article in today’s “Los Angeles Times” regarding the Coronavirus in Chinese prisons, by Alice Su and Emily Baumgaertner
from the above article:
Experts from a World Health Organization team that visited China this month have praised the country’s response for its efficiency and scale.
“If I had COVID-19, I’d want to be treated in China,” WHO public health expert Bruce Aylward said in Geneva on Tuesday.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I understand the need to reserve masks for “health care workers” so why aren’t they just buying them all up?
But telling people they are not effective for the general public but effective for health care workers just makes people cynical.
LikeLike
A mask alone will not do much to protect you unless you have googles, gloves, covering for your clothes and all other protection used in hospital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow what if we have to take care of our families…what do we do?
LikeLike
Thank you, President Trump for speaking of the MANY Americans who have given so much…., who have lost their lives and limbs….
Especially important to note prior to the ‘virus’
LikeLiked by 2 people
THEN AND NOW
Fact-Check: Obama Waited Until ‘Millions’ Infected and 1000 Dead in U.S. Before Declaring H1N1 Emergency
https://pjmedia.com/trending/fact-check-obama-waited-until-millions-infected-and-1000-dead-in-u-s-before-declaring-h1n1-emergency/
CNN reported at the time:
Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added]
Furthermore, the CDC’s Frieden fretted at the time that efforts to create a vaccine had stumbled:
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but, but….Trumpvirus!
Our media is an enemy of the people, and the Dems put political power above the welfare of the American people .
LikeLike
Speaking extemporaneously about serious issues is not our POTUS’ strength, IMO. I wish he’d stick to a script. He has a habit of changing comparative modifiers from sentence to sentence, causing confusion and allowing his enemies to attack him, sometimes attack him successfully.
LikeLike
Wish the Afghanistan agreement would have at least been on teleprompter. I agree, he does not speak extemporaneously
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Afghanistan deal with have its own separate moment— it was appropriate to mention it here.
LikeLike
I understood him just fine as did most people. Why don’t you write a letter to the WH with your concerns; I’m sure they will give it serious attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have actually written to him many times and received autographed photos and nice letters. No attack on him as you seem to try to insinuate. I understood him fine but the fact that we got a TRUCE in a huge war IMHO could be worded more flowery My humble opinion so flame on if it makes you happy :))
LikeLike
45 speaks American First! Funny thing about Dimms, they always try to understand others through their rose colored glasses…
45 speaks freely and always requires context…
LikeLike
Almost all the CA cases are the result of the State Dept. allowing those Japanese Princess American travelers to return to the US.
LikeLike
Notable shift in tone today.
Seems like containment was not an option. I suspect the US response has been focused on trying to slow the spread as much as possible, buying time to stockpile necessary resources, infrastructure, and information, as well as trying to prepare the public for wider spread.
Questions just started…. unbelievable and disgusting. First one was political hit asking, of all things, about the politicization of the outbreak.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t think we should be relying on the Italian officials to screen people in Italy who are trying to come here.
LikeLike
Does anyone have the full text comment from South Carolina when the President mentioned the Hoax…Cant find it anywhere and anywhere I’m looking its condensed for maximum damage
LikeLike
I posted it on the Pres Open. A tweet from Asche Scow, Daily Wire.
LikeLike
Here is a good article on it at Powerline that includes the relevant text from the speech.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/02/is-coronavirus-a-hoax.php
LikeLike
Way to go, Mr President. Don’t let these hacks take over the narrative. Go for offense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President announces the end of the Afghan debacle will soon be here.
This should have been President Bush 16 years ago.
LikeLike
I remember 10 years ago when the swine flu hit in the US. 65 million infected, over 250,000 hospitalized, over 12,000 died but I don’t remember all the media hype. Obama didn’t even declare an emergency until 6 months after the flu started. This is all BS!
LikeLike
Secretary Azar is spot on, Limit travel to and from. The President and Vice President has got this. It is funny in not a (Haha) way that the people of China cannot complain to their leaders asking WTF and contrast the American People that have minimal exposure to the Corona are banging their fist, screaming and blaming President Trump. Notice they do not have Rosenstein’s sister from the CDC at this presser.
LikeLike
Notice the protests in Kong are gone??? There are no coincidences.
LikeLike
Effing Communist reporterette.
It was not misinterpreted. It’s a straight up lie.
LikeLike