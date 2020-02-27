Bernie Sanders Receives Glowing Praise From Cuban Communist Government – Florida Poll Shows Immediate Collapse…

Well, it might not exactly be the best endorsement for the American political aspirations of Bernie Sanders but the official communist propaganda outlet in Cuba, Granma, is heaping high praise upon Bernie “Fidel” Sanders for his support for the communist regime.
Miami Herald – Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, prominently displayed a report about Sanders and his praise of “some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.”
“U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, today one of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Party to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba’s role in sending doctors worldwide,” Granma said. (more)
[You can read the communist praise here] Meanwhile, in directly related news, Bernie Sanders has plummeted to third place in the latest poll of Florida Democrats. Early voting is underway and election day is March 17th.
The Florida poll shows Biden surging ahead with 35% as support for Bloomberg and Sanders has collapsed in the past ten days.
After Bloomberg displayed his unlikable disposition he immediately dropped to 25%. And the latest Bernie Sanders display of support for communist Fidel Castro has collapsed the Vermont senator to 13%.
Early voting is underway in Florida and about a third of voters have now cast their ballot. That means Biden is very likely to win Florida far ahead of Bloomberg and a very distant Bernie will slide even further down in the final results.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is back on top in Florida.
That’s according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls, which shows Biden with 34% support among likely Democratic primary voters. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg slipped to second place with 25% support.
That’s a change from the previous two versions of the St. Pete Polls survey, which showed Bloomberg had taken the lead. A mid-February version had Bloomberg eclipsing Biden in the Sunshine State for the first time. (link)
.
“How’d ya like them apples”…
“Who wants to hear the story about how I took on the Corn Pop gang again?”…
Russia Russia Russia….country interference in US elections seem rampant, and always how the Dems want it to work…Hmmmm, yet they scream when it doesnt go their way.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When they start this crap about the virus threat PDT needs to remind the media and Americans that these malcontents couldn’t even count votes in Iowa and Nevada.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Cuba, Cuba, Cuba,,,” will be ringing in crazy Bernie’s ears for the foreseeable future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Disney, Disney, Disney…” will be ringing in Buttigieg’s ears for the foreseeable future.
.
.
With all the LBGTQRSTUV-alphabet junk Disney is pushing nowadays, ol’ Walt is spinning in his grave so fast that we should probably consider hooking a generator to his body. We could probably power Denver, at the least. Definitely Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho combined.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance – did you “vet” that photo of Sanders?
I’m thinking it’s … um … “doctored”
LikeLike
as progressives / socialists / commies I knew as a child have lovingly (barf) said:
“Cooba, Cooba, Cooba”
LikeLike
What’s next? An endorsement from Pravda!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Genie: Pravda has standards to uphold.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the truth….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buh Bye, Bernie!
Can’t wait to hear reports of the payoff he accepts to drop out.
Truth IS stranger than fiction!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s waiting to lose Florida. I’m sure he’s already writing his deposit slip….er concession speech.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think so – he will still come in BIG in many other states – this is really a best case scenario for us – continues to string out the Dem frontrunner status so that no one emerges a clear victor. Chaos continues to reign.
The longer this dumpster fire goes on, the better it is for America, honestly, to really see what they have become, just as the LIV’s are starting to pay attention to the election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A Democrat president left Cubans to die on the beaches of the Bay of Pigs. Any Cuban American who would vote for a Democrat is beyond me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cuban Americans were historically staunch Republicans however in the last decade their have been concerns about them softening their views towards the Democrat Party. Bernie, unwittingly, is doing his best to reign them back to their conservative roots.
Haitian Americans are another strong conservative group, their hatred of the Clintons is palpable. I know one Haitian woman who will not allow the name to be mentioned in her house!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden was always privy to “the plan”. Probably not the entire plan, but yeah…
Private companies that do what they want to, to hell with the people ya know.
Even Bernie and Biden.
Maybe they have stored up enough adrenochrome to revive krooked killery?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden forgot the plan a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This stuff is funny now, but what happens in the fall if nominee Bernie drops dead on stage, or nominee Biden comes out in a toga demanding to be called Julius Caesar?
The Democrats will demand the election be postponed, while they start their nominating process over. And it will get ugly.
LikeLike
This is the best campaign season of my life.
As much as I detest Biden, and I do, I despise Sanders even more. How could ANY American vote for an admitted communist??? I understand the pampered woketards under the age of 30, but anyone else just needs to GTHO of my country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A lot of old 60’s HIPPIES are voting for that Communist. You see them driving with the Bernie stickers on their cars.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The problem is: an even bigger population of young people have been indoctrinated into Cluelessness.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mr. P- I would give your post 10 stars if I could. LOVE it!
LikeLike
Its funny how I can predict with 80% accuracy what the people in the car with a Bernie sticker will look like as I burn fossil fuels to pass them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Hope you enjoy your Soviet style apartment when he’s elected Dick …
LikeLike
You have to understand that these entertainment types crave attention more than anything else in life, their biggest nightmare is to be forgotten. They will do ANYTHING to be controversial and keep themselves in the limelight…like a mental disorder.
We knew him many years ago, lived nearby, he was anything but a liberal loser then.
LikeLike
“How could any American vote for an admitted communist???”…. Only because he honestly admits his crazy whisky dream for America. Our bigger danger is the many commies that pretend to be patriots. Millions followed Lenin, Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, Chavez, Castro, Obama, Maduro. Free Stuff for the useful idiots. The less obvious commies are our biggest danger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
how can anyone vote for …BHO ….mickey..
LikeLiked by 3 people
2008, 2012. Bad dream.
LikeLike
Yes we are all particularly fond of his porno and pedophilia rants in his articles. NOT!! Freaking perverted pathetic commie nutbag!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“How could ANY American vote for an admitted communist???”
How could ANY U.S. Federal Government allow an admitted Communist/Communist-sympathiser to become Director Of The Federal Bureau Of Investigation or the Director Of The Central Intelligence Agency???
Sometimes things just don’t make sense, I guess.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“How could ANY American vote for an admitted communist???”
How could any Senator vote to confirm a Moslem convert named John Brennan that wrote Op-Ed pieces against lawful American military doctrine to be head of the CIA?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, Deplorable, Amen. It blows my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pinky- as Levin keeps saying, we should refer properly to Sanders as a Marxist.
LikeLike
Are the rumors true that the Cuban government will put up a statue of Fidel’s Dear Comrade Sanders right next to the one of Fidel’s Dear Comrade Stalin ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrat establishment spent the first two plus years of this administration trying to convince their dullard base that the president was colluding with an old school communist autocrat and now that very same base wants to nominate one as their presidential candidate.
You just can’t make this stuff up folks!
Pass the Borscht
LikeLiked by 13 people
That is why they want to keep full FISA in place, an insurance policy in case Bernie gets elected.
LikeLiked by 5 people
THAT exact statement needs to be posted in every news comments section on the internet. Put their bovine feces right in front of their faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s Gold, Clivus…
LikeLike
The attacks are just starting to take Sanders down. This will get Violent if he is not the nominee
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more violent they get the more people will swing over to Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But as you watch him isn’t he responsible as he seems to be taking down himself.
Was hoping for him to win the vote but denied by the establishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie’s officially an Idiot. But I’m glad he totally exposed himself for what he really is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That makes it all the more disturbing that he seems to have supporters who agree with him.
LikeLike
Bernie Sanders is the only one who does not hide that he is a Socialist/Communist.
The voters know exactly he will do.
All the other Commie Dems hide their Totalitarian Communism
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie hides behind the “Democratic Socialist” banner. But in reality he wants to kill all of the Billionaaayuuzz. He’s obsessed with Billionaaayuuzz. I think he wants to kill them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was obsessed with millionaires also, until he became one. If mini Mike writes him a check for $1 billion he’ll be out of the race tomorrow and spending his “extra” campaign funds on a new airplane.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“All the other Commie Dems hide their Totalitarian Communism”
Yup. they trip over each other calling themselves Progressives. The Progressive party merged with the Democrat party with FDR’s massive expansion of federal power.
Bloomberg is the Globalists choice as he supports “State Capitalism”, an ugly form of neo facscism that now grips our government.
Godspeed Donald J Trump
———————————
Congressional Progressive Caucus Has Extensive Ties to Marxist Organization
“The Congressional Progressive Caucus is by far the largest and most influential coalition in the federal government. It is also the most radical, having extensive ties to several major Marxist organizations.
Buoyed by an influx of new far-left members, the caucus has struck a deal with Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi to significantly increase socialist power in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The deal will see more Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) supporters appointed to key congressional committees and enjoy a greater role in influencing legislative priorities.”
https://huntforliberty.com/marxism-and-progressives-in-america/
LikeLiked by 3 people
His agenda is the Democrat agenda unvarnished. It’s the same agenda as that of nation killer Soros.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the voters do not know exactly what Bernie will do. Perhaps they have not read about the millions murdered by communist dictators in the history of Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot to name just a couple of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WIld hypothesis here: Raul Castro is working with the Democratic Party Establishment and Deep State to Deep Six Bernie Sanders: Possible? Considering how much Obama like the Cuban establishment?
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I want Crazy Bernie to win the nomination!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so happy for Comrade Sanders….how wonderful to be endorsed by fellow Communists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“That means Biden is very likely to win Florida far ahead of Bloomberg and a very distant Bernie will slide even further down in the final results.”
So whoever has the (D) following their name on the ballot next November will be receiving millions of votes from people holding their nose.
Just because their TDS will not allow them to vote for PDJT, despite the EXCELLENT job he is doing both domestically and internationally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
OMG! That made me laugh out loud!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is so damn funny…
LikeLike
2 Florida Democrats sue to keep Sanders off primary ballot
“Florida is a closed primary state, yet here we have someone who is an independent on the Democratic ballot”
https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2020/02/25/2-florida-democrats-sue-to-keep-sanders-off-primary-ballot-1263505
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually it is reported that Sanders changed party from Independent to Democrat in 2019.
LikeLike
Backdated to 1/2/2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
Teddy’s delayed report of the car wreck, Dukakis driving the Tank wearing a helmet, married Gary Hart’s 29 y.o.cutee hiding out at his DC crib, Howard Dean’s exorcist laughter, Bernie touts Fidel just before Florida. Please add to the list of self inflicted fatalities.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Farming is easy.” “Throw the black kids up against the wall.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden winning the nomination and the day after he is extradited by Ukraine for a felony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FORE MORE YEARS
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-nancy-pelosi-mardi-gras-float-madame-speaker-will-not-be-amused/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really great float for Articles I and Articles II. Rip ’em up. 😉
LikeLike
Cathy- thanks for posting- hilarious!
LikeLike
Watch Bernie BURN like coal in a bbq!!
LikeLike
There was a time not long ago in this fluctuating race that Biden’s unexpected, campaign surge today could have been interpreted as a political form of “Terminal lucidity” or the sudden and unexpected return of a person’s mental clarity and physical strength just before the end (of his campaign).
But as sundance indicated, the other potential front runners on the track have either stupidly tripped like Bernie on a Cuban banana peel or been passed easily by the others like Bloomberg who couldn’t hack the fast pace and the piling on strategies of the other runners. Even if Bloomberg had entered all the previous races and been better prepared, it wouldn’t have made a difference. His money gave him the best chance to win but when the curtain was pulled back twice it was probably over.
Even $ Billions “can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” But as some of Bloomberg’s paid supporters proved, money can entice some people to pretend he is the savior of the nation –as long as the money flows. Maybe Clint Eastwood’s alleged endorsement jinxed him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Judge Judy. I honestly cant for the life of me understand what her and Clint are putting their names behind the mini-loser for.
One of Judge Judy’s most well known phrases to hapless complaintants/defendants on her show keeps playing in my head… “if it doesn’t make sense, it’s not true!”
LikeLike
CTH is my favorite site, but I have to differ with Sundance on this one. The SoFla Cubans have always been conservative, were never going to vote Sanders & his idiotic comments will have very little impact on his chances.
In fact, the poll Sundance links shows Sanders was only at about 10% in Florida a month ago & is now up to about 13%. Not an important spike of course, but it illustrates 1) how little popularity Sanders had there in the 1st place & 2) that he hasn’t plummeted in the polls like one might think, but has in fact gone up slightly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also,there has been an influx of Puerto Ricans
LikeLike
Granma endorses Granpa.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s your thread-winner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson is starting a special series that examines the policies Senator Sanders advocates, especially his immigration plan.
LikeLike
Townhall has dug up an old episode of Bernie Sanders in action involving what was named by many to be ‘environmental racism’, pushing a nuclear waste disposal facility in a mostly hispanic area of Texas:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2020/02/27/heres-a-devastating-story-about-bernie-sanders-why-havent-his-rivals-exploited-it-n2562002
LikeLike
One of the Democratic candidates will win the nomination… could be Buttigieg. He is the most formidable foe for a Republican.
LikeLike
Not a chance.
LikeLike
Buttigieg is going to be over after South Carolina.
We’re going to see a Biden Bounce.
With Biden’s South Carolina comeback, Steyer making a showing, Bloomberg’s Wizard of Odd routine, and Buttigieg’s nosedive, it is going to be impossible for Democrats to coalesce around a single anti-Bernie candidate.
This is unprecedented in the modern era.
And now, Bolshevik Bernie threw a Molotov cocktail right into the middle of his own campaign with his compulsive defense of Communist dictators, which may be the thing that prevents him from reaching 50% before the Convention.
What we want is an ugly, nasty fight all the way to the end of the convention, with Antifa riots outside and fist fights on the convention floor, and Sanders winning the nomination by a single vote while the other half of the delegates walk out.
LikeLike
Biden was just charged with criminal activity by the Ukraine and the USA has an accord with them and many other countries signed by none other than Slick. Imagine if his wife gets extradited and imprisoned by something he signed? Try to make that 1 up!
LikeLike
Not charged. Not yet.
I believe this is actually what you’re talking about:
“Ukraine court forces probe into Biden role in firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/ukraine-court-forces-probe-into-biden-role-in-firing-of-prosecutor-viktor-shokin/2020/02/27/92710222-5983-11ea-8efd-0f904bdd8057_story.html
LikeLike
I know Florida politics very well, because I have been practically all over the state.
_____
In a general election, where is Bernie Sanders going to campaign in?
The big college towns are a given: Tallahassee (FSU), Gainesville (UF), Orlando (UCF) and maybe Tampa (USF), plus expected traditional stronghold Democrat spots.
The I-4 corridor should be tolerable to Sanders, may even be favorable (heavy Democrat leaning Puerto Ricans transplants in Orlando/Kissimmee.)
Other than that, North Florida loves Republicans and despises Socialists.
Southwest Florida is also distinctly Republican.
South Florida (where a large percentage of the population in the state lives) is loaded with Cuban Americans and Jewish Americans. The Castro defending, AIPAC hating, Jihad accepting Crazy Bernie would be in trouble there.
.
_____
_____
I had lived mostly in the Tampa area (Brandon, South Tampa) on the Hillsborough side of the bay.
Also, spent months living in Orlando, Miami Beach, and Winter Haven.
When I moved out of Florida, every year for over 10 years I spent weeks or months each year in Boynton Beach.
_____
I was the Florida District Specialist as a technician on a high speed digital printing press.
After that position ended, I had a Florida Rail Pass on Amtrak for two years.
I have visited Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Daytona, the Space Coast ….Bradenton, Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Naples, all down the west coast and up to Brooksville.. all over Palm Beach/Broward/Dade counties … all through the Keys including Key West …all through the center, Gainesville, Ocala, Lakeland, Sebring … I have even been to Yeehaw Junction!
Plus, every spring training venue and all professional sports stadiums in Florida that was operating prior to 2015.
LikeLike
Is Sanders really that Rabid that he would not know Florida would be just a rabid for his Castro comments? What did he have to gain by doing that interview? What purpose would he accomplish from it?
Its just to weird for me… its not right something more going on here…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a dyed-in-the-wool Communist.
This is what he really believes.
To him, what he said was totally valid and reasonable, and no one would argue against it.
He is compelled to defend and promote Communist dictators.
Just like any other wild-eyed Communist.
It’s just who he is.
LikeLike
Sorry…he can not be that Dumb….Muslims do it all the time
LikeLike
I think Bernie sells out and steps down for “health”, so his voters can’t blame the Party.
LikeLike