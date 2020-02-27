Bernie Sanders Receives Glowing Praise From Cuban Communist Government – Florida Poll Shows Immediate Collapse…

Well, it might not exactly be the best endorsement for the American political aspirations of Bernie Sanders but the official communist propaganda outlet in Cuba, Granma, is heaping high praise upon Bernie “Fidel” Sanders for his support for the communist regime.

Miami Herald – Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, prominently displayed a report about Sanders and his praise of “some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.”

“U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, today one of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Party to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba’s role in sending doctors worldwide,” Granma said. (more)

[You can read the communist praise here] Meanwhile, in directly related news, Bernie Sanders has plummeted to third place in the latest poll of Florida Democrats.  Early voting is underway and election day is March 17th.

The Florida poll shows Biden surging ahead with 35% as support for Bloomberg and Sanders has collapsed in the past ten days.

After Bloomberg displayed his unlikable disposition he immediately dropped to 25%.  And the latest Bernie Sanders display of support for communist Fidel Castro has collapsed the Vermont senator to 13%.

Early voting is underway in Florida and about a third of voters have now cast their ballot.  That means Biden is very likely to win Florida far ahead of Bloomberg and a very distant Bernie will slide even further down in the final results.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is back on top in Florida.

That’s according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls, which shows Biden with 34% support among likely Democratic primary voters. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg slipped to second place with 25% support.

That’s a change from the previous two versions of the St. Pete Polls survey, which showed Bloomberg had taken the lead. A mid-February version had Bloomberg eclipsing Biden in the Sunshine State for the first time. (link)

“How’d ya like them apples”…

“Who wants to hear the story about how I took on the Corn Pop gang again?”…

  1. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Russia Russia Russia….country interference in US elections seem rampant, and always how the Dems want it to work…Hmmmm, yet they scream when it doesnt go their way.

    • luke says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      When they start this crap about the virus threat PDT needs to remind the media and Americans that these malcontents couldn’t even count votes in Iowa and Nevada.

    • hawkins6 says:
      February 27, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      “Cuba, Cuba, Cuba,,,” will be ringing in crazy Bernie’s ears for the foreseeable future.

      • H.R. says:
        February 27, 2020 at 8:57 pm

        “Disney, Disney, Disney…” will be ringing in Buttigieg’s ears for the foreseeable future.
        .
        .
        With all the LBGTQRSTUV-alphabet junk Disney is pushing nowadays, ol’ Walt is spinning in his grave so fast that we should probably consider hooking a generator to his body. We could probably power Denver, at the least. Definitely Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho combined.

      • I Hear You Now says:
        February 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

        as progressives / socialists / commies I knew as a child have lovingly (barf) said:

        “Cooba, Cooba, Cooba”

  2. Genie says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    What’s next? An endorsement from Pravda!

  3. progpoker says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Buh Bye, Bernie!

    Can’t wait to hear reports of the payoff he accepts to drop out.

    Truth IS stranger than fiction!!

    • Amy2 says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:41 pm

      He’s waiting to lose Florida. I’m sure he’s already writing his deposit slip….er concession speech.

      Liked by 3 people

      • BoreMole says:
        February 27, 2020 at 7:55 pm

        I don’t think so – he will still come in BIG in many other states – this is really a best case scenario for us – continues to string out the Dem frontrunner status so that no one emerges a clear victor. Chaos continues to reign.

        The longer this dumpster fire goes on, the better it is for America, honestly, to really see what they have become, just as the LIV’s are starting to pay attention to the election.

  4. Merkin Muffley says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    A Democrat president left Cubans to die on the beaches of the Bay of Pigs. Any Cuban American who would vote for a Democrat is beyond me!

    Liked by 4 people

    • George Hicks says:
      February 27, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      Cuban Americans were historically staunch Republicans however in the last decade their have been concerns about them softening their views towards the Democrat Party. Bernie, unwittingly, is doing his best to reign them back to their conservative roots.
      Haitian Americans are another strong conservative group, their hatred of the Clintons is palpable. I know one Haitian woman who will not allow the name to be mentioned in her house!

      Liked by 2 people

  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Biden was always privy to “the plan”. Probably not the entire plan, but yeah…

    Private companies that do what they want to, to hell with the people ya know.

    Even Bernie and Biden.

    Maybe they have stored up enough adrenochrome to revive krooked killery?

    • Johnny Boost says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      Biden forgot the plan a long time ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Raptors2020 says:
        February 27, 2020 at 10:03 pm

        This stuff is funny now, but what happens in the fall if nominee Bernie drops dead on stage, or nominee Biden comes out in a toga demanding to be called Julius Caesar?

        The Democrats will demand the election be postponed, while they start their nominating process over. And it will get ugly.

  6. Pinky1920 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    This is the best campaign season of my life.

    As much as I detest Biden, and I do, I despise Sanders even more. How could ANY American vote for an admitted communist??? I understand the pampered woketards under the age of 30, but anyone else just needs to GTHO of my country.

  7. JohnCasper says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Are the rumors true that the Cuban government will put up a statue of Fidel’s Dear Comrade Sanders right next to the one of Fidel’s Dear Comrade Stalin ?

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    The democrat establishment spent the first two plus years of this administration trying to convince their dullard base that the president was colluding with an old school communist autocrat and now that very same base wants to nominate one as their presidential candidate.

    You just can’t make this stuff up folks!

    Pass the Borscht

  9. TeaForAll says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    The attacks are just starting to take Sanders down. This will get Violent if he is not the nominee

    Liked by 3 people

  10. mr.piddles says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Bernie’s officially an Idiot. But I’m glad he totally exposed himself for what he really is.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. InAz says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Bernie Sanders is the only one who does not hide that he is a Socialist/Communist.
    The voters know exactly he will do.

    All the other Commie Dems hide their Totalitarian Communism

    Liked by 3 people

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      Bernie hides behind the “Democratic Socialist” banner. But in reality he wants to kill all of the Billionaaayuuzz. He’s obsessed with Billionaaayuuzz. I think he wants to kill them all.

    • sDee says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      “All the other Commie Dems hide their Totalitarian Communism”

      Yup. they trip over each other calling themselves Progressives. The Progressive party merged with the Democrat party with FDR’s massive expansion of federal power.

      Bloomberg is the Globalists choice as he supports “State Capitalism”, an ugly form of neo facscism that now grips our government.

      Godspeed Donald J Trump

      ———————————

      Congressional Progressive Caucus Has Extensive Ties to Marxist Organization

      “The Congressional Progressive Caucus is by far the largest and most influential coalition in the federal government. It is also the most radical, having extensive ties to several major Marxist organizations.

      Buoyed by an influx of new far-left members, the caucus has struck a deal with Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi to significantly increase socialist power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

      The deal will see more Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) supporters appointed to key congressional committees and enjoy a greater role in influencing legislative priorities.”
      https://huntforliberty.com/marxism-and-progressives-in-america/

    • jx says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      His agenda is the Democrat agenda unvarnished. It’s the same agenda as that of nation killer Soros.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Super Elite says:
      February 27, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      Maybe the voters do not know exactly what Bernie will do. Perhaps they have not read about the millions murdered by communist dictators in the history of Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot to name just a couple of them.

      Liked by 1 person

  12. TarsTarkas says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    WIld hypothesis here: Raul Castro is working with the Democratic Party Establishment and Deep State to Deep Six Bernie Sanders: Possible? Considering how much Obama like the Cuban establishment?

    Liked by 2 people

  13. SharkDiver says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    But I want Crazy Bernie to win the nomination!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. AnotherView says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    I’m so happy for Comrade Sanders….how wonderful to be endorsed by fellow Communists.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    “That means Biden is very likely to win Florida far ahead of Bloomberg and a very distant Bernie will slide even further down in the final results.”

    So whoever has the (D) following their name on the ballot next November will be receiving millions of votes from people holding their nose.

    Just because their TDS will not allow them to vote for PDJT, despite the EXCELLENT job he is doing both domestically and internationally.

    Liked by 3 people

  16. Cathy M. says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    LMAO!!

    Liked by 12 people

  17. jx says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    2 Florida Democrats sue to keep Sanders off primary ballot

    “Florida is a closed primary state, yet here we have someone who is an independent on the Democratic ballot”

    https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2020/02/25/2-florida-democrats-sue-to-keep-sanders-off-primary-ballot-1263505

    Liked by 3 people

  18. Les D says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Teddy’s delayed report of the car wreck, Dukakis driving the Tank wearing a helmet, married Gary Hart’s 29 y.o.cutee hiding out at his DC crib, Howard Dean’s exorcist laughter, Bernie touts Fidel just before Florida. Please add to the list of self inflicted fatalities.

    Liked by 6 people

  20. freepetta says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Watch Bernie BURN like coal in a bbq!!

    Like

  21. hawkins6 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    There was a time not long ago in this fluctuating race that Biden’s unexpected, campaign surge today could have been interpreted as a political form of “Terminal lucidity” or the sudden and unexpected return of a person’s mental clarity and physical strength just before the end (of his campaign).

    But as sundance indicated, the other potential front runners on the track have either stupidly tripped like Bernie on a Cuban banana peel or been passed easily by the others like Bloomberg who couldn’t hack the fast pace and the piling on strategies of the other runners. Even if Bloomberg had entered all the previous races and been better prepared, it wouldn’t have made a difference. His money gave him the best chance to win but when the curtain was pulled back twice it was probably over.

    Even $ Billions “can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” But as some of Bloomberg’s paid supporters proved, money can entice some people to pretend he is the savior of the nation –as long as the money flows. Maybe Clint Eastwood’s alleged endorsement jinxed him.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Guffman says:
      February 27, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      And Judge Judy. I honestly cant for the life of me understand what her and Clint are putting their names behind the mini-loser for.
      One of Judge Judy’s most well known phrases to hapless complaintants/defendants on her show keeps playing in my head… “if it doesn’t make sense, it’s not true!”

      Like

  22. Life Coach says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    CTH is my favorite site, but I have to differ with Sundance on this one. The SoFla Cubans have always been conservative, were never going to vote Sanders & his idiotic comments will have very little impact on his chances.

    In fact, the poll Sundance links shows Sanders was only at about 10% in Florida a month ago & is now up to about 13%. Not an important spike of course, but it illustrates 1) how little popularity Sanders had there in the 1st place & 2) that he hasn’t plummeted in the polls like one might think, but has in fact gone up slightly.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Sammy Hains says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Granma endorses Granpa.

    Liked by 4 people

  24. Sepp says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Tucker Carlson is starting a special series that examines the policies Senator Sanders advocates, especially his immigration plan.

    Like

  25. TarsTarkas says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Townhall has dug up an old episode of Bernie Sanders in action involving what was named by many to be ‘environmental racism’, pushing a nuclear waste disposal facility in a mostly hispanic area of Texas:

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2020/02/27/heres-a-devastating-story-about-bernie-sanders-why-havent-his-rivals-exploited-it-n2562002

    Like

  26. Strangely Accurate says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    One of the Democratic candidates will win the nomination… could be Buttigieg. He is the most formidable foe for a Republican.

    Like

    • jx says:
      February 27, 2020 at 9:51 pm

      Not a chance.

      Like

    • Sammy Hains says:
      February 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      Buttigieg is going to be over after South Carolina.
      We’re going to see a Biden Bounce.

      With Biden’s South Carolina comeback, Steyer making a showing, Bloomberg’s Wizard of Odd routine, and Buttigieg’s nosedive, it is going to be impossible for Democrats to coalesce around a single anti-Bernie candidate.

      This is unprecedented in the modern era.

      And now, Bolshevik Bernie threw a Molotov cocktail right into the middle of his own campaign with his compulsive defense of Communist dictators, which may be the thing that prevents him from reaching 50% before the Convention.

      What we want is an ugly, nasty fight all the way to the end of the convention, with Antifa riots outside and fist fights on the convention floor, and Sanders winning the nomination by a single vote while the other half of the delegates walk out.

      Like

  27. Doug Amos says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Biden was just charged with criminal activity by the Ukraine and the USA has an accord with them and many other countries signed by none other than Slick. Imagine if his wife gets extradited and imprisoned by something he signed? Try to make that 1 up!

    Like

  28. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I know Florida politics very well, because I have been practically all over the state.
    _____

    In a general election, where is Bernie Sanders going to campaign in?

    The big college towns are a given: Tallahassee (FSU), Gainesville (UF), Orlando (UCF) and maybe Tampa (USF), plus expected traditional stronghold Democrat spots.

    The I-4 corridor should be tolerable to Sanders, may even be favorable (heavy Democrat leaning Puerto Ricans transplants in Orlando/Kissimmee.)

    Other than that, North Florida loves Republicans and despises Socialists.

    Southwest Florida is also distinctly Republican.

    South Florida (where a large percentage of the population in the state lives) is loaded with Cuban Americans and Jewish Americans. The Castro defending, AIPAC hating, Jihad accepting Crazy Bernie would be in trouble there.
    .
    _____
    _____

    I had lived mostly in the Tampa area (Brandon, South Tampa) on the Hillsborough side of the bay.

    Also, spent months living in Orlando, Miami Beach, and Winter Haven.

    When I moved out of Florida, every year for over 10 years I spent weeks or months each year in Boynton Beach.
    _____

    I was the Florida District Specialist as a technician on a high speed digital printing press.

    After that position ended, I had a Florida Rail Pass on Amtrak for two years.

    I have visited Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Daytona, the Space Coast ….Bradenton, Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Naples, all down the west coast and up to Brooksville.. all over Palm Beach/Broward/Dade counties … all through the Keys including Key West …all through the center, Gainesville, Ocala, Lakeland, Sebring … I have even been to Yeehaw Junction!

    Plus, every spring training venue and all professional sports stadiums in Florida that was operating prior to 2015.

    Like

  29. Don McAro says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Is Sanders really that Rabid that he would not know Florida would be just a rabid for his Castro comments? What did he have to gain by doing that interview? What purpose would he accomplish from it?

    Its just to weird for me… its not right something more going on here…

    Liked by 1 person

    • Sammy Hains says:
      February 27, 2020 at 10:10 pm

      He is a dyed-in-the-wool Communist.
      This is what he really believes.
      To him, what he said was totally valid and reasonable, and no one would argue against it.

      He is compelled to defend and promote Communist dictators.
      Just like any other wild-eyed Communist.

      It’s just who he is.

      Like

  30. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I think Bernie sells out and steps down for “health”, so his voters can’t blame the Party.

    Like

