Bernie Sanders Receives Glowing Praise From Cuban Communist Government – Florida Poll Shows Immediate Collapse…

Well, it might not exactly be the best endorsement for the American political aspirations of Bernie Sanders but the official communist propaganda outlet in Cuba, Granma, is heaping high praise upon Bernie “Fidel” Sanders for his support for the communist regime.

Miami Herald – Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, prominently displayed a report about Sanders and his praise of “some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.” “U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, today one of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Party to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba’s role in sending doctors worldwide,” Granma said. (more)

[You can read the communist praise here] Meanwhile, in directly related news, Bernie Sanders has plummeted to third place in the latest poll of Florida Democrats. Early voting is underway and election day is March 17th.

The Florida poll shows Biden surging ahead with 35% as support for Bloomberg and Sanders has collapsed in the past ten days.

After Bloomberg displayed his unlikable disposition he immediately dropped to 25%. And the latest Bernie Sanders display of support for communist Fidel Castro has collapsed the Vermont senator to 13%.

Early voting is underway in Florida and about a third of voters have now cast their ballot. That means Biden is very likely to win Florida far ahead of Bloomberg and a very distant Bernie will slide even further down in the final results.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is back on top in Florida. That’s according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls, which shows Biden with 34% support among likely Democratic primary voters. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg slipped to second place with 25% support. That’s a change from the previous two versions of the St. Pete Polls survey, which showed Bloomberg had taken the lead. A mid-February version had Bloomberg eclipsing Biden in the Sunshine State for the first time. (link)

.

“How’d ya like them apples”…

“Who wants to hear the story about how I took on the Corn Pop gang again?”…