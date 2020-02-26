Giddy Up – “Stronger”…

Starts airing tomorrow in local TV markets in Denver and Colorado Springs:
Wow – is it just me or was this new video a special kind of awesome?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes! And what makes it awesome are the expressions on the faces of the people who clearly respect, appreciate and love our President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Honestly, I don’t think I have ever teared up watching a campaign ad ever in my life.
I think it happened because for the first time ever we have a president who will give every moment of every waking hour for US. It is superhuman what our president can do. To think he is doing all of this for you and me, and for all of us, just grabs me in the heart so deeply.
Let the cowboys ride and the eagles soar Colorado! I hope and expect he does similar ads for each and every state. I can’t wait to see what we get for Wisconsin!
GOD BLESS PDJT!
LikeLike
It was beautiful and awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Donald” is America’s Cheerleader-in-chief!
He might be considered an “assh^le” by some, but to me, he’s “our assh^le”!
Donald Trump: Fighting for America, Getting Sh!t Done.
It’s REAL, and it blasts past the barrier of the fake news of OZ. They’re melting…
The charade that is all American media is dead. Bury it deep. The TRUTH is now in plain view, hoist it high and carry it proud to all that you know and those you can soon know after sharing it.
Trump Forever, did you see it? In many ways, that will be true if WE do our part!
Damn, I got something in my eye.
Damn I got something in my eye too. And goose bumps.
Damn Onions!!!
Some folks can’t pull off wearing a cowboy hat. Looks to me like he’s making a Stetson proud! 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
PDJT in his cowboy hat is just as awesome.
LikeLiked by 8 people
❤❤❤ So awesome! God bless America and our great President Donald J. Trump! MAGA/KAG! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
The last time I felt like this after watching a political ad was Reagan’s “It’s Morning in America” 😁😁😁😁❤❤❤❤
President Trump knows how to give a speech better than anyone since Reagan. Better, I would say.
Meanwhile, Buttigieg is doing to 0bama what Joe Biden did to Neil Kinnock.
You have to see this! Watch:
Is "Pete Obama voice" a thing? pic.twitter.com/IWU0tdg7xb
— The Recount (@therecount) February 25, 2020
Is "Pete Obama voice" a thing? pic.twitter.com/IWU0tdg7xb
— The Recount (@therecount) February 25, 2020
I called Buttigieg on being a cheap 0bama knock-off.
But I had no idea how right I was!
Wow! Plagiarism? Wasnt Melania accused of plagiarizing Michelle Obamas speach? Boy what a bunch of hypocrites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hypocrisy is the democrap parties platform!
And he sucks just as bad as bathhouse bari did/does.
They are two cueer peas in a POD PERSON.
Sorry, Reagan wasn’t nearly as good, and when it comes to First Ladies, no contest.
Wow, the Buttigieg video is very telling. He is copying speech patterns. I had noticed listening to him speak, that very much like Obama he uses words that have no real meaning to them. You can interpret them any way you want.
This is the second ad like this, the first being the one after the Las Vegas rally. They are smartly using the rallies now as the basis for new ad campaigns in specific states.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Correction… first was Arizona ad after Phoenix rally.
Yuppy Californians have ruined CO.
STRONGER this message is ABSOLUTELY 100% from the MAY 15TH PROPHECY unlike that weak sh!t Obama put us through!, https://may15thprophecy.wordpress.com/
Sweet! As one of the 1,000’s that stood in the 10-15 degree, blowing cold all that night before, it’ll be great to relive these scenes over and over. Instead of constant Bloombutt, Biden, & ButtGig ads. For those who have the opportunity and have not as yet gone, don’t miss a Trump rally if it comes to your area. Memorable to say the least, historic to be part of the:
GOATPOTUSDJT ‘Take America Back!’ tour. [Not really the name]
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/
p.s. The presstitutes are actually worse in real life and up close than one can imagine.
Amazing video, but where did they find all those people in red? Bused in after crossing the southern boarder? Or were they handing out free stuff?…like job opportunities.
Gonna have to ask the msm about that. /sarc
And then of course there’s Mike Bloomberg’s message. “Donald likes his steak burnt. Mike likes his medium rare.” lol
Mike should demand a refund.
I was there, with my wife and adult daughter, taking turns in line beginning at 9:30 pm the night before. Best experience ever!!!
Now, compare this Trump ad to Mini Mike’s, or Comrade Bernie’s, or any of the other incompetent Democrat stooges’ ads. Bottom line: there is no comparison!
The first Tuesday in November can’t get here fast enough for me. I’m looking forward to four more years on the Trump Express locomotive.
Trump makes me happy because he makes liberals cry.
Five years in and i can still tear up watching and listening to our POTUS! Five more to go!
Isn’t that the truth?! I am a patriotic person and ALWAYS have tears when I watch these.
BTW, that hat was made right here in the great state of Texas! As the mother of a ranchman, I am not only patriotic, but love to see a man in a hat like that. ❤️🇺🇸🤠👍🏻
Love it…..VERY well done!
Take a look at the YT comments from all over the world…they love our favorite President:
The left hates him because he loves America. That’s why we love him.
I’m Mike Bloomberg….I’m a problem solver.
I’m Mike Bloomberg….I got NYC through 9/11. Actually that was Rudy Giuliani, but whatever — the lying, complicit, and DNC-loving press will cover for me.
How come Trump never talks about the wonderful things 0bama did? Oh yeah, because funding Iran, creating 0bamacare, spying on his campaign, and letting Americans die in Benghazi aren’t wonderful.
Tell that to some of my liberal friends…
Actually, take my liberal friends away….please!!!
I always love hearing this powerful line: “The Best is Yet to Come!”
Thank you Mr. President!!
Some believe that Trump pays people to attend these rallies.
So, naturally, some are going to ‘believe’ that the voters shown in this clip are actors.
And it will again be to their own fault for not acknowledging what is being accomplished by this man, and his administration.
TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
