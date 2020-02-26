Giddy Up – “Stronger”…

Posted on February 26, 2020 by

Starts airing tomorrow in local TV markets in Denver and Colorado Springs:

40 Responses to Giddy Up – “Stronger”…

  1. abdiesus says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Wow – is it just me or was this new video a special kind of awesome?

    • ms doodlebug says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Yes! And what makes it awesome are the expressions on the faces of the people who clearly respect, appreciate and love our President.

      • BuckyBadger says:
        February 26, 2020 at 5:58 pm

        Honestly, I don’t think I have ever teared up watching a campaign ad ever in my life.

        I think it happened because for the first time ever we have a president who will give every moment of every waking hour for US. It is superhuman what our president can do. To think he is doing all of this for you and me, and for all of us, just grabs me in the heart so deeply.

        Let the cowboys ride and the eagles soar Colorado! I hope and expect he does similar ads for each and every state. I can’t wait to see what we get for Wisconsin!

        GOD BLESS PDJT!

    • Issy says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      It was beautiful and awesome.

    • chinstrap says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:34 pm

      “The Donald” is America’s Cheerleader-in-chief!

      He might be considered an “assh^le” by some, but to me, he’s “our assh^le”!

      Donald Trump: Fighting for America, Getting Sh!t Done.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      It’s REAL, and it blasts past the barrier of the fake news of OZ. They’re melting…

      The charade that is all American media is dead. Bury it deep. The TRUTH is now in plain view, hoist it high and carry it proud to all that you know and those you can soon know after sharing it.

      Trump Forever, did you see it? In many ways, that will be true if WE do our part!

    • Golden Advice says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Damn, I got something in my eye.

  2. barnabusduke says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Some folks can’t pull off wearing a cowboy hat. Looks to me like he’s making a Stetson proud! 😉

  3. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    PDJT in his cowboy hat is just as awesome.

  4. buckeyejames says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    ❤❤❤ So awesome! God bless America and our great President Donald J. Trump! MAGA/KAG! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  5. buckeyejames says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    ❤❤❤ So awesome! God bless America and our great President Donald J. Trump! MAGA/KAG! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  6. maga2004 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    The last time I felt like this after watching a political ad was Reagan’s “It’s Morning in America” 😁😁😁😁❤❤❤❤

  7. Sammy Hains says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    President Trump knows how to give a speech better than anyone since Reagan. Better, I would say.

    Meanwhile, Buttigieg is doing to 0bama what Joe Biden did to Neil Kinnock.

    You have to see this! Watch:

    I called Buttigieg on being a cheap 0bama knock-off.
    But I had no idea how right I was!

  8. Eric says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    This is the second ad like this, the first being the one after the Las Vegas rally. They are smartly using the rallies now as the basis for new ad campaigns in specific states.

  9. Tl Howard says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Yuppy Californians have ruined CO.

  10. May15thProphecy says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    STRONGER this message is ABSOLUTELY 100% from the MAY 15TH PROPHECY unlike that weak sh!t Obama put us through!, https://may15thprophecy.wordpress.com/

  11. Romans 8:31 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Sweet! As one of the 1,000’s that stood in the 10-15 degree, blowing cold all that night before, it’ll be great to relive these scenes over and over. Instead of constant Bloombutt, Biden, & ButtGig ads. For those who have the opportunity and have not as yet gone, don’t miss a Trump rally if it comes to your area. Memorable to say the least, historic to be part of the:

    GOATPOTUSDJT ‘Take America Back!’ tour. [Not really the name]

    https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/

    p.s. The presstitutes are actually worse in real life and up close than one can imagine.

  12. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Amazing video, but where did they find all those people in red? Bused in after crossing the southern boarder? Or were they handing out free stuff?…like job opportunities.

    Gonna have to ask the msm about that. /sarc

  13. scrap1ron says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    And then of course there’s Mike Bloomberg’s message. “Donald likes his steak burnt. Mike likes his medium rare.” lol

    Mike should demand a refund.

  14. SharkDiver says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    I was there, with my wife and adult daughter, taking turns in line beginning at 9:30 pm the night before. Best experience ever!!!

  15. Crawler says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Now, compare this Trump ad to Mini Mike’s, or Comrade Bernie’s, or any of the other incompetent Democrat stooges’ ads. Bottom line: there is no comparison!

    The first Tuesday in November can’t get here fast enough for me. I’m looking forward to four more years on the Trump Express locomotive.

  16. srmikeinohio says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Trump makes me happy because he makes liberals cry.

  17. petszmom says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Five years in and i can still tear up watching and listening to our POTUS! Five more to go!

    • Landslide says:
      February 26, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      Isn’t that the truth?! I am a patriotic person and ALWAYS have tears when I watch these.

      BTW, that hat was made right here in the great state of Texas! As the mother of a ranchman, I am not only patriotic, but love to see a man in a hat like that. ❤️🇺🇸🤠👍🏻

  18. patti says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Love it…..VERY well done!

  19. Steve in Greensboro says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    The left hates him because he loves America. That’s why we love him.

  20. Coast says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    I’m Mike Bloomberg….I’m a problem solver.

  21. Caius Lowell says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    How come Trump never talks about the wonderful things 0bama did? Oh yeah, because funding Iran, creating 0bamacare, spying on his campaign, and letting Americans die in Benghazi aren’t wonderful.

  22. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    I always love hearing this powerful line: “The Best is Yet to Come!”

    Thank you Mr. President!!

  23. Linus in W.PA. says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Some believe that Trump pays people to attend these rallies.

    So, naturally, some are going to ‘believe’ that the voters shown in this clip are actors.

    And it will again be to their own fault for not acknowledging what is being accomplished by this man, and his administration.

    TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!

