February 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1132

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Stand In The Gap In Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🌟 “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. 🌟 —–Matt 6:9-13
——————–
***Praise: A very fruitful day in India…very moving and meaningful
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and many, many legs of safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they attend events, meetings, Bilats, and State Dinner in India(Tues–Dep RON 11:10pm ET (9:40am-India)–Palace 11:25-11:50pm ET–Wreath laying-Tree Planting Ceremony 12:05-12:35am ET–Two Bilats-1:05 & 1:35am ET–Press Statement 2:40am ET–Lunch w/Modi 3:05am ET–Business roundtable at Ambassador House 4:30am ET–Embassy Meet/Greet 5:30am ET–Dep back to RON 6:05am ET–Presser (?) 6:30am ET–Dep RON for State Dinner 8:40am ET (7:10pm India)–Dep for Airport 10:55am ET–Fly out to Ramstein, Germany 11:30am ET then conk..ZZZZzzzzz……😴 😴
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and any other viruses/diseases
— for exposures and boomerang treatments on politicians scrambling to cover their crimes/keep their crimes covered
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek more successful arrests
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Our Praying Nation *🇺🇸*
🦅 “And, Yes…Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America.” {Remember this >>….then the Newly inaugurated President Trump went inside and signed some EOs as he promised. Promises Made, Promises Kept!}
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 252 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
————————–Looking ahead….Feb 23 to Feb 29th
>>Tues: India, then they are coming home!!…and another Doofus Dem Debate…pffth..
>>Fri: Trump KAG Rally in SC 7pm ET
>>Sat: President Trump speaks at CPAC…and another ‘Common Core Math-style’ (or would that be Commie-Core Math Soviet-Style–ha) Dem Primary in SC–
Forcing disparate ethnicities together and instilling the kind of resentments that’ll result in throat-slittings and IRA-style bombings down the line.
Twenty years now they’ll be clamoring for United States peace-keeping forces to calm guerilla conflict in the new Sarajevo-with-Redheads
I hope the hell we say “NO”
‘House the Irish First’ – Protesters Block Housebuilding for ‘Non-national Families’
Desperate Irish protesters whose families have been waiting up to 15 years for social housing have blocked the construction of new homes for “non-national families”, demanding “local houses for local people”.
“We watch these houses being built, and none of our children on the list are getting them,” one middle-aged woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Irish Times.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/17/house-irish-first-protesters-block-housebuilding-non-national-families/
Twenty years FROM now …
Please pass this around to all you friends and family it lays it out beautifully.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/international-capital-starting-to-fear-bernie-sanders/
Long hit piece by Chelsea Clinton released 5 hours ago:
https://www.ktbs.com/news/national/under-trump-america-is-less-prepared-for-a-coronavirus-outbreak/article_80feed2d-a267-5078-bf25-1a0906051dcb.html
No one cares what you (Chelsea) think.
No one.
The Clintons are trying to figure out an angle to profit off the Coronavirus Outbreak. The Clinton Foundation will start soliciting donations at the very same time Hillary decides to throw her hat in the ring. Timing is everything.
I was tipped off by a text from my daughter. Looks like a coordinated push of desperation to me. Watch for Tim Ziemer to be pushed by all the FNM tomorrow.
I put Chelsea’s opinions in the round file with Hunter’s.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/24/february-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1131/comment-page-1/#comment-7880943)
– – – – –
Monday night update – 2/24/20
– Short Foreman Mike video on Mike Bloomberg.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 2/22/20
“Foreman Mike takes a stand for the working man. He delivers a knockout punch to little Mike Bloomberg who insulted American Farmers.”
Foreman Mike -VS- Anti Farmer Mike Bloomberg – (2:17)
“White Powder” Pete in Africa for 42 months with Peter Strzok doing what where?/
Feb 13, 2020
https://brassballs.blog/home/white-powder-pete-africa-with-strzok-missions-where-joint-chiefs-guy-hollingsworth-romney-utah-tn-paul-karweik-libya-chemical-weapons-syria-somalia-iraq-iran-white-obama-saturday-night-live-snl
“Poppy” Pete part of Afghan poppies to heroin network/
Feb 11,2020
https://brassballs.blog/home/pentagon-poppy-pete-white-powder-heroin-nato-buttigieg-cia-afghanistan-pakistan-cassandra-patraeus-mcchrystal-threat-finance-cell-kirk-meyer-yves-chandelon-hillary-clinton-united-nations-afghan
brassballs.blog deep dives on Buttigieg/
time to check Pete in at Hotel Gitmo with Strzok.
“…They have infiltrated every conceivable sphere of activity: youth groups, radio, television, and motion picture industries, church, school, educational and cultural groups, the press, national minority groups, and civil and political units…” – John Stormer – “None Dare Call it Treason” – 1964
Team Trump just called a halt to the Obama-era war on American suburbs
By Rob Astorino – February 14, 2020
President Trump gets credit — and takes heat — for many things, but many folks don’t even know about one of his best accomplishments: blocking the federal government’s power grab for control of America’s suburbs.
https://nypost.com/2020/02/14/team-trump-just-called-a-halt-to-the-obama-era-war-on-american-suburbs/
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
It beggars belief the POTUS was not briefed in on this. This is inexcusable.
If the President, by way of Grennell, goes scorched earth and lays waste to the intel community it will not only be richly deserved but entirely self inflicted.
The Bernie Sanders campaign is not about electing Bernie Sanders. It’s about implementing communism in America. He’s just the figurehead. He would be eliminated as soon as the takeover was successful. That’s when the bloodshed would start.
I see Paul Krugman of the New York Times is insisting Crazy Bernie is not an authoritarian. Previously, petit Paul also insisted Bernie is not a socialist, despite Sanders routinely using that descriptor for himself.
To a leftist, it’s always 1943, and the world is locked into an eternal, existential struggle between the good, international socialism, and the bad, national socialism. Stalin versus Hitler.
Therefore, all socialists/communists will be strenuously defended, at the price of any empirical evidence or logical consistency. Bernie Sanders is an international socialist: he must be defended at any cost.
You’ll soon be amazed by the long list of Democrats, who have been masquerading as centrists/moderates etc., who will endorse Crazy Bernie. Their objection to Sanders is not his radical views, their objection is to being forced to leave the closet of moderation.
Contrast the long list of Democrats/Never-Trumpers who’ve slandered Donald Trump as a Nazi/fascist/Hitler. To them, the choice is binary: Trump is not an international socialist, therefore he’s a Nazi. All must, in the end, choose their side. Moderate/centrist means a clever deceiver.
Christians understand this Manichean divide. There is no middle ground between God and the devil. This is why leftists hate Christians: Christians see right through their smokescreen.
The smarter leftists have realized the absurdity of calling anyone who differs a Nazi. Therefore, they’ve added a long list of other pejoratives. Racist is very popular among American leftists. Hillary frivolously announced that every mundane insult of the American Left applies to Trump’s deplorable voters. Not smart, but definitive. Intersectionality is the fancy name for their ugly divide.
