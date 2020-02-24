Odd Reversal – California Sheriff Now Says No Conclusion of Suicide in Mysterious Death of DHS Whistle-blower…

The Armador County Sheriff’s department now appears to be walking back their initial claim of suicide in the death of DHS Whistle-blower Phillip Haney. In addition to the announcement the sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the FBI:

From Gateway Pundit – […] “Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately being put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be a suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate. No determination will be made until all evidence is examined and analyzed.” (read more)