Odd Reversal – California Sheriff Now Says No Conclusion of Suicide in Mysterious Death of DHS Whistle-blower…

The Armador County Sheriff’s department now appears to be walking back their initial claim of suicide in the death of DHS Whistle-blower Phillip Haney. In addition to the announcement the sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the FBI:
From Gateway Pundit – […] “Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately being put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be a suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate. No determination will be made until all evidence is examined and analyzed.” (read more)
Prior statement below:
Assistance from the FBI!?
Comedy gold right there Sundance.
The sheriff must be going for the maximum bribe.
Best write up so far…
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/02/23/obama-admin-whistleblower-found-shot-to-death-in-rural-northern-california/
Really good article. Thanks!
He got Hilaried.
Assistance from FIB? Well, what’s one more cover up, right Wray?
Assistance from the FBI! Lmao! Kinda looks like they already assisted.
‘Cause the FBI is the first place you go when you need tough, honest investigation…
Rut ro ragy.
The Fan Belt Inspectors will get right on it and figure it out immediately.
Yeah……they couldn’t figure out the full scale ” Military Operation ” in Las Vegas,
Now with most of those witness’s dead of “accidents or suicide…….but now they will figure this one out?
Fan Belt Inspectors……classic…
Where was Hillary on the night of Haney’s death?
Jeffrey Epstein was unavailable for comment…
“Haven’t you helped enough?”
Most guys when they commit suicide do it right next to a major roadside, right?
Is there a potential “metric” of the proportion of comments for a given article that are “awaiting moderation” … for articles such as this one?
I mean, this is probably the fourth in line of comments that I contemplated …
maybe message for Rep. Nunes…Distrct is three hours away but similar terrain…One of Devin’s friends passed away at 46: https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/politics-columns-blogs/political-notebook/article221549980.html
Chris Wray and his G-Men are on the case? I feel less than reassured by that.
He’s get better faster justice if they call the Canadian mounted police.
And asked for Nell.
Dudley Do-Right
Or just call Hillary Clinton direct.
Maybe this is a spin off of the Trump Winnamins effect!
Could trickle down accountability be having an effect on locals whom may otherwise stay in their PC bubble and sweep stuff under the rug.
An estimated 329,227,745 out of 329,227,746 Americans agree.
He was Epsteined!!
Very very curious …. reported on an alternate mostly reliable site that Mr. Haney ( 5 days prior to being shot and killed ) had communicated with a former friend / colleague / infectious disease expert who happens to be Russian .
The Russian disease scientist was working in Tenarife ( Spain ) and was helping track a certain disease from Spain which also showed up in Iran.
The impact in Iran has allegedly been under reported . Theory is that many Chinese workers are building something in Iran . Maybe a mosque or something.
Also , the Russian scientist was supposedly jailed in Spain .
“Sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the FBI”
There went any chance at the truth.
Me thinks the loud voices complaining about a coverup (already) has made the Sheriff rethink.
Calling in the FBI, where crimes go to die.
They need some help proving it was a suicide, IMO. Big names pushed back.
I am no expert on suicide, but found it odd that the cause of death was a gunshot to the chest. It is the first time I have ever heard of someone shooting themselves in the chest and not the head. It was a detail that just kind of jumped out at me, and may mean absolutely nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read that also but just that he got out of the car bothered me, I guess he didn’t want to make a mess.
I would say lets wait for the truth but have my doubts that is coming.
I hope Pres. Trump realizes the FBI is beyond repair and has lost all legitimacy and trust. I’m not saying he can shut it down overnight but I do hope he understands that it must be shuttered.
