Odd Reversal – California Sheriff Now Says No Conclusion of Suicide in Mysterious Death of DHS Whistle-blower…

Posted on February 24, 2020 by

The Armador County Sheriff’s department now appears to be walking back their initial claim of suicide in the death of DHS Whistle-blower Phillip Haney.  In addition to the announcement the sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the FBI:

From Gateway Pundit – […] “Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately being put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be a suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate. No determination will be made until all evidence is examined and analyzed.” (read more)

Prior statement below:

This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, DHS, FBI, Jihad, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Odd Reversal – California Sheriff Now Says No Conclusion of Suicide in Mysterious Death of DHS Whistle-blower…

  1. Graham Pink says:
    February 24, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Assistance from the FBI!?
    Comedy gold right there Sundance.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. srfndoc says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    He got Hilaried.

    Like

    Reply
  4. scrap1ron says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Assistance from FIB? Well, what’s one more cover up, right Wray?

    Like

    Reply
  5. frankmystery says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Assistance from the FBI! Lmao! Kinda looks like they already assisted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Kirsty I says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    ‘Cause the FBI is the first place you go when you need tough, honest investigation…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Slowkid says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Rut ro ragy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Rj says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The Fan Belt Inspectors will get right on it and figure it out immediately.

    Like

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      February 24, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Yeah……they couldn’t figure out the full scale ” Military Operation ” in Las Vegas,

      Now with most of those witness’s dead of “accidents or suicide…….but now they will figure this one out?

      Fan Belt Inspectors……classic…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Johnny Boost says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Where was Hillary on the night of Haney’s death?

    Like

    Reply
  10. vikingmom says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Jeffrey Epstein was unavailable for comment…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    “Haven’t you helped enough?”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. lieutenantm says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Most guys when they commit suicide do it right next to a major roadside, right?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Reloader says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Is there a potential “metric” of the proportion of comments for a given article that are “awaiting moderation” … for articles such as this one?

    I mean, this is probably the fourth in line of comments that I contemplated …

    Like

    Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    maybe message for Rep. Nunes…Distrct is three hours away but similar terrain…One of Devin’s friends passed away at 46: https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/politics-columns-blogs/political-notebook/article221549980.html

    Like

    Reply
  15. John55 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Chris Wray and his G-Men are on the case? I feel less than reassured by that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. SteveO says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    He’s get better faster justice if they call the Canadian mounted police.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Greeneghis Khan says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Maybe this is a spin off of the Trump Winnamins effect!

    Could trickle down accountability be having an effect on locals whom may otherwise stay in their PC bubble and sweep stuff under the rug.

    Like

    Reply
  18. T2020 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    An estimated 329,227,745 out of 329,227,746 Americans agree.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Richard Gorman says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Very very curious …. reported on an alternate mostly reliable site that Mr. Haney ( 5 days prior to being shot and killed ) had communicated with a former friend / colleague / infectious disease expert who happens to be Russian .
    The Russian disease scientist was working in Tenarife ( Spain ) and was helping track a certain disease from Spain which also showed up in Iran.
    The impact in Iran has allegedly been under reported . Theory is that many Chinese workers are building something in Iran . Maybe a mosque or something.
    Also , the Russian scientist was supposedly jailed in Spain .

    Like

    Reply
  21. JohnCasper says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    “Sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the FBI”

    There went any chance at the truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Mortimer says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Me thinks the loud voices complaining about a coverup (already) has made the Sheriff rethink.

    Like

    Reply
  23. lolli says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Calling in the FBI, where crimes go to die.
    They need some help proving it was a suicide, IMO. Big names pushed back.

    Like

    Reply
  24. EnoughIsEnough says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    I am no expert on suicide, but found it odd that the cause of death was a gunshot to the chest. It is the first time I have ever heard of someone shooting themselves in the chest and not the head. It was a detail that just kind of jumped out at me, and may mean absolutely nothing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      February 24, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      I read that also but just that he got out of the car bothered me, I guess he didn’t want to make a mess.
      I would say lets wait for the truth but have my doubts that is coming.

      Like

      Reply
  25. IGiveUp says:
    February 24, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    I hope Pres. Trump realizes the FBI is beyond repair and has lost all legitimacy and trust. I’m not saying he can shut it down overnight but I do hope he understands that it must be shuttered.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s