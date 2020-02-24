Monday February 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Paintings of Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) – Brahms Variations on Theme by Haydn
A playlist of 5 Star Trek music videos done to the music of Dire Straits
The video is arranged chronologically, so you can watch the progression of his technique as he ages.
Very nice, Mary – Thank you!
Enemies Of The Cross
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the Cross of Christ: Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.”
— Philippians 3:18, 19
During the Apostle Paul’s visits to Europe he had frequently warned the Philippians about those who were nothing more than deceivers. It is apparent that the problem in the assembly had greatly intensified for Paul writes, “I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping.” These men are labeled by the apostle as “the enemies of the Cross of Christ.” They may have appeared outwardly religious but in reality they were ungodly, self-seeking, arrogant, sensual men who were destitute of faith.
There are three indictments that are handed down against these workers of iniquity: First, in the order of enumeration is the statement, “whose end is destruction.” Surely this cannot be said of the saved. On the other hand the unsaved will experience everlasting destruction as foretold in II Thessalonians 1:7-9. Secondly, notice the object of their worship. Were they worshipping the true and living God? No! their god was their belly — sensuality, which produced the insatiable desire to satisfy the appetites of the flesh. Thirdly, we are told they set their affections solely on worldly things such as: philosophy, intellectualism, power, popularity, fortune, etc.
Little wonder Paul calls them enemies of the Cross, “they had a form of godliness, but denied the power thereof.” These emissaries of Satan had no desire to understand the preaching of the Cross, whereby they could be justified from all things. Things haven’t changed very much, today these imposters brazenly substitute the gospel message with the doctrine of positive thinking, which has led many to a false sense of security in thinking that they are right with God. Sad to say, that even some believers have fallen under the spell of this insidious teaching. Sir Walter Scott said of those who are given to deception:
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave,
when first we practice to deceive.”
Thankfully, even though the gospel is sometimes hindered, it continues to be the “power of God unto salvation.” Beware of the enemies of the Cross, they are among us even at this hour.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/enemies-of-the-cross/
Philippians 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ:
19 Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.)
2 Thessalonians 1:7 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels,
8 In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ:
9 Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power;
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY IN INDIA (In honor of our President and First Lady’s trip to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi, the entire nation will be celebrating)….
Sabarmati Riverfront Walkway, Ahmedabad…
Taj Mahal, Agra…
New Delhi…
Joggers Park, Mumbai…
Phawngpui Blue Mountain National Park, Mizoram…
Which brings to mind the problems India has that are about to become world problems and they’re all about water.
India consumes some 158 trillion gallons of water a year for industrial, personal and agricultural uses. Of that it pulls some 40% of it, roughly the same amount of water Lake Erie holds, from its underground aquifer. On top of that it’s estimated that some 70% of its surface water is heavily polluted and at least 21 major Indian cities (population ~100-million) are scheduled to go dry, their total water supply going effectively to zero, in the next very few years. New Delhi is scheduled to run out of ground water this year or the next and its aquifer has dropped from 40 to 80 meters in just 20 years – and that was while there was still enough ground water to harvest.
Our good friend China is also well into (no pun intended) a plan to build some 80 hydroelectric dams on the rivers on the Tibetan Plateau which will block water from entering many of India’s already water-short areas. India’s already start to raise hell about the huge dam China built that will block the Brahmaputra river, it has ‘expressed its concerns’ tio China and you can bet those dams will be a topic of conversation with Trump. Not only will those dams have the potential to dry up India but they could also dry up the entire Mekong River flow. We’re looking at a potential cause for a nuclear war.
I don’t envy Trump this trip.
More desalination plants?
India: The largest desalination plant in South Asia is the Minjur Desalination Plant near Chennai in India, which produces 36.5 million cubic meters of water per year.[28][29]
A second plant at Nemmeli, Chennai has a full capacity of 100 million litres of sea-water per day since 2013.[30][31]
Desalination by country
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Desalination_by_country
They don’t have a choice, even at peak capacity they can’t meet demand and that’s not even factoring in how they’re going to distribute it around the country. Agricultural distribution will be particularly difficult.
This recording of the Giuliani Grand Overture Op. 61 for guitar and orchestra gets my vote for being quite possibly the finest version yet recorded. It was made by Pepe’ Romero and the Academy Of St. Martins In The Field chamber orchestra with Sir Neville Marriner, conducting. Given the date—1978—I strongly suspect that this recording’s master was recorded on analogue tape instead of digital media. Regardless of the medium the recording quality is suburb. Pepe’ is playing an especially wonderful guitar on this recording. In the mid 70’s Cordoba luthier Miguel Rodriguez, who at the time made all of the Romero’s concert guitars, made a remarkably good guitar that Pepe’ promptly named “La Wonderful”. Listening to this now long ago recording shows why this instrument, with it’s luminous tone and deep dynamic range is now regarded, along with guitars like Segovia’s Herman Hauser, as one of the greatest concert guitars ever made. If you like Pepe’s playing, this is him at his very best.
US soldiers fighting to keep virus from base at ground zero of South Korean crisis
By KIM GAMEL | STARS AND STRIPES | Published: February 23, 2020
CAMP WALKER, South Korea — U.S. soldiers wearing face masks and gloves wielded thermometers instead of guns as the military fought to keep a deadly virus from spreading to this base in the middle of South Korea’s hardest-hit area.
https://www.stripes.com/news/us-soldiers-fighting-to-keep-virus-from-base-at-ground-zero-of-south-korean-crisis-1.619953#.XlKpcZAyuEE.twitter
If they’re doing this at K-37 they’ve got to be jumping through knotholes in the military facilities in Seoul. Israel just sent a South Korean plane full of tourists, many Korean, back, to Seoul after fears the COV-19 outbreak in S. Korea would contaminate Israel. Israel expressed regret about the incident after the Korean government pitched a fit but they kept the Koreans out.
This is going to give the ‘global pandemic planning’ Cassandras a whole new paradigm top play with.
More India photos….
Law Garden, Ahmedabad…
Kuzhupilly Beach, Kochi…
No explanation re the tent – LOL!…
Dogs of Ahmedabad…
Close America’s boarders to the CCP-COVID-19 virus now.
