Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz Bernie…

There has been a notable shift in the political battlespace in the past 72 hours; and particularly since the Nevada democrat debate. More and more democrats are openly criticizing Bernie Sanders directly. However, they only have a window of about ten days to attack Bernie before Super Tuesday when the Rubicon of inevitability will be crossed.
Institutional democrats had conducted a few test runs against Sanders in previous months; however, as with the example of Hillary Clinton, each effort resulted in a quick reversal after the backlash from Bernie’s grassroots activists. What appears to be happening now is a blitzkrieg effort with all elements aligned and focused.
The Sunday evening CBS interview was carefully crafted and highlighted some of the more severe opinions and beliefs of Bernie. The framing was noted to draw particular attention to his Socialist & Marxist underbelly via emphasis on Sanders outlook toward Fidel Castro.
A soft type of narrative engineering is similar to passive aggression; noted the way it is presented to the audience. The Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes interview was a case study.
We are starting to see the ‘Never-Bernie’ candidates taking direct aim at the front-runner from all directions. Along with the shift the campaign of Mini Mike Bloomberg announces they are going to carpet bomb Sanders with a mass media blitz of negative attack ads.
VIA NBC – Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign plans to unleash its cash-flush media operation against Bernie Sanders.
[…] The campaign plans a multi-pronged attack, including the publication of opposition research on Sanders, these people said. It will also push out digital attack ads focused on Sanders’ record. On Monday, the Bloomberg campaign attempted to paint Sanders as a past ally of the National Rifle Association, a gun advocacy group that Bloomberg has fought for over a decade.
The attacks on Sanders, who has accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination, will also attempt to highlight negative aspects of his record on race relations both as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as a senator, the sources said. This comes after Sanders, now seen as the Democratic front-runner, has taken aim at Bloomberg for his support of a policing policy known as stop-and-frisk that often targeted black and Latino people.
People within the Bloomberg campaign are also discussing whether to have surrogates and supporters write op-eds and show up on TV to speak out against Sanders, these people added.
Bloomberg’s campaign is sounding the alarm on Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states hold their primaries. (read more)
I love the angle that they are playing up his coziness to Castro. Remind me who else cozied up to the Castro regime?? 🤔 🤔 🤔…. oh yeah…. Obama/Clinton and the DNC. Keep outing yourselves dummies…
This is what we’ve been waiting for. 🙂 Eating their own on a grand-scale. Let’s see how far they take it. The UC Berkeley types ain’t gonna take kindly to all this anti-commie, anti-Castro talk.
Which really serves to highlight the grand plan, which is to get Hillary through to the brokered convention unscathed and unchallenged. Which will no doubt coincide with fresh, alarming attacks on Trump culled from illegal Deep State research.
“What appears to be happening now is a blitzkrieg effort with all elements aligned and focused”. Sounds like 2016 and what they did with PDT. At least they don’t completely own the IC, FBI, CIA.
The UC Berkeley kids will all come out wearing their Che Guevara shirts, totally ignorant of who he was. Che was a racist and a murderer who said that he enjoyed executing people.
After the Cuban Revolution in 1959, he said: “We’re going to do for blacks exactly what blacks did for the revolution. By which I mean: nothing.”
Guevara wrote, “The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink.” He also referred to Mexicans as “a band of illiterate Indians.”
It is absolutely amazing how fast the communists have completely rewritten history.
The little Berkeley grad students have been protesting since December and recently began blocking streets for a $1400 a month raise.
There will be a noticeable increase in thefts of Che 👊 t-shirts and a minor uptick in thefts of black hoodies and pajama pants.
How arrogant is Bloomberg?
He spends $400 million going after Trump and he can’t get passed a socialist!
Maybe so, but that tweet Sundance posted coulda/shoulda/wish it woulda, been made by PDJT. It is priceless.
Bernie wants the nomination only to get total control of the Democrat Party. Once in control, Bernie will purge out the old elites and Party leaders. He will appoint Bernie Bro’s and the transformation of the Democrat Party will be complete.
agree. Bernie is too lazy to be President… he wants control of the Dem party. He and the squad will own the Democrats, and will be the ruination of it and our 2 party system. Time for the real Democrats to get a clue.
The DNC can always go back to there old stand by….voter fraud
“can” = will.
Guaranteed.
Not to mention the literacy program was a marxist indoctrination program tossed upon their youth….
Alrighty then, because the indoctrination . . .uh, literacy program has already been implemented here. On to forced labor camps and firing squads. Fun times.
Call me crazy, but I predict the attempts to take down Bernie will only make his support stronger.
That’s a good thing because it means the only way the Dem establishment stops him is to outright steal it from him in broad daylight for all to see.
If they do, with the Super Delegates at the convention, then good look mending that divide. Even the ultra-amazing Stacey Abrams wont help them. Neither could Moochel…no DNC Establishment Connected person could. Imagine if Republicans had done that to Trump…would we have willing gone along? 🤔 No one else could have beat the Hildabeast but Trump.
If the Sanders campaign was a Twilight Zone episode, it would look like this…
Air crisped or deep fried? 🙂
Well done
I’ve been reading comments around the interwebs that many Trump supporters in Nevada changed parties so they could vote for Bernie, in an hilarious attempt to get him the nomination so Trump could bury him. Any truth to this??
Can’t vouch for Nevada but it seems to be going on as you read this in South Carolina.
Yes, on the radio on Friday was a man who has led this movement in S. Carolina. Initially he was outraged at open primaries, but now he realized that he could game the system and so he shocked his friends and family, familiar with his highly conservative viewpoint, by jubilantly letting them know he was voting in Bernie.
He said that though he attempted to explain it,many people, rightfully afraid of socialism, didn’t grasp his intent.
This is great! I was a huge lefty back in the ’70s. I remember, 1970 mid-terms, the hard left starting to take over the D partay in Michigan after Daley kicked our azz in Chicago in ’68.
Of course I was butt hurt when the results of all our efforts fell out in ’72 with the McGovern debacle.
Now, a resident of South Carolina, conservative…um, don’t we need another word. When I say the word conservative I catch a whiff of Kristol, Mittens, GWB, Boot, you name ‘m, and it smells like shite. OK, parenthetical remark there.
This Saturday, as a full blown Namaste Trumpian I intend to dip my toe in my sordid leftist past and vote for Bern, that azz hat. Finally, a D who admits to being a friggin commie! Hey, Cubans can read amirite?
I encourage all S Carolinians to do the same. VOTE FOR THE GRUMPY COMMIE! Make it more obvious when the Dem macher fellow travelling #Never Berns steal it from him again. The debacle will be spectacular with Bernie bros staying home or even voting for VSGDJT in utter contempt.
Think of it as a nostalgic excursion into your mis-spent youth. I don’t blame you if you can’t bring yourself to do it. Standing in line with a bunch of Dems wearing my Namaste hat… yuk. But I’m trying to muster all all the civic duty I can to vote for a commie again after all these years.
One of your own was interviewed on the radio ( I heard it in the SF BAy ARea, I think it was on Dennis Prager) encouraging this very thing.
🙂
I’ve been wondering today if Bernie’s self-immolation of praising Castro on 60 Minutes, thereby throwing away Florida for all time, was actually a deliberately suicidal act, signaling he’s prepared to accept his DNC buy out now. The guy’s never worked a day in his life and I don’t honestly think he cares to be elected president– too strenuous.
Sorry to say but I’m not in the “Trump landslide” camp so IMO anyone who gets the D nomination has a chance. I fled Commiefornia in 2014 and sad to say the zombie hoard followed me to Colorado and the free s..t army is growing by the day with no end in sight. Education, entertainment, news, corporate America, and most government agencies are over run with commies so I wouldn’t be to cocky about president Trumps second term. Margins are already thin so pray they don’t ever get their hands on the 16yr old and prisoner voting block.
The subversion of America has been underway for decades.
Think about it, where did all the Kommies go when the USSR went poof? Think they just went away??? No dice.
Many of today’s college aged kids have been brainwashed by Neo-Marxist Bernie Bro useful idiots.
When income tax was introduced to the nation, the door to bureaucracy, and thus corruption due to power and immunity from consequences, was opened. FDA, IRS, Intelligence, FAA, HUD, FCC, EPA …. not a one avoided the transition to dangerous power entrusted to non-representative authority.
AND when the summer of love in SF, the anti-vietnam marauders and the sexual revolution exploded, those young people who demonized older generations and protested America, wormed their way into the venues of influence, education, media, D.C., etc…in order to be able to game the system and amass wealth in the manner of elitists in every other corrupt nation, rather than honoring the egalitarian vision of opportunity that our founders had created.
Ironically they demonized the older generation and with the years as they went from youth to middle age to geriatric status, they demonized every group that wasn’t them….with their death cult ultimately finding its cozy fit in socialism, communism, atheism, nihilism and totatitarianism…commonly embraced now by the globalist elite.
Our colleges are run by people who were smoking, stoking and poking back in the 60s and 70s and despite hormones that have long since rotted, they are still stuck in the rebellious and self-absorbed mindset of adolescence: Lust, Vice and death….
Look at the commercials for depression and litigation for illness that is blamed on specific products rather than ruinous lifestyles. Be they politician or merely cult followers, the path to success through hard work, integrity and values that ARE pure Americana, is rejected in favor of parasitic existence, stealing from those who do honest labor and live lives of gratitude and integrity.
Ernie, I’m a former leftie and my comment below shows you what might happen. As a leftie I led away from EVER looking at any other viewpoint. When I innocently asked a few of the most innocuous questions, with absolutely zero undercurrent of criticism, I was nonetheless marginalized as a traitor to the narrative and branded a conservative.
Once I got past my outrage at such a HORRIBLE label, I realized that I had two choices: slink away into obscurity, bitter and still ignorant, or stick my big toe into that enormous pool of information that I had never heretofore examined.
Once I stuck my toe in I was swept away by an giant undertow that took me deep into the sea of knowledge that I’d never known about and which far more logically, practically and satisfactorily provided to questions and dilemmas that a mindless left narrative never could and never even tried to provide.
It was an exhilarating reawakening and also an ignition of militant disgust with a group that was so contemptuous of its members.
This is going on now with blacks and with LGBT. Please know that I, who live in SF Bay Area, am seeing leftists voicing disgust at a governor and his factions who are ripping away the gossamer thin veil of respect for American citizens and our way of life.
As Dr. Thomas Sowell has said, those who live in very very leftist areas have to be aware that where we live does not give us a good viewpoint from which to read the nation’s views.
Have hope. Of course do not be cocky, but remember that this president hides 90% of what he is doing effectively, while getting the left to expose itself with outrageous, over the top responses to his innocuous comments.
Colorado vehicular accidents have spiked with the legalization of marijuana and activist educators are alienating parents.
I can tell you that lefties CAN be taught and have our eyes opened and when they are opened and we cross over, the adrenaline that surges through us is …outlandish and impressive. 🙂
Unlike gender transitioning and transfer to leftist causes, there is almost NEVER any regret for pursuing this new course, but there is a super awareness of how evil is the left having once inhabited the abyss of nihilism and venality that characterizes it.
“As a leftie I ”was’ led away from…”
great comments! re: leftist bubbles, I always love the Pauline Kael quote (which is actually a bit different than what is usually quoted, as though “nobody” she knew voted for Nixon:
“In December 1972, a month after U.S. President Richard Nixon was reelected in a landslide victory, Kael gave a lecture at the Modern Language Association, during which she said, “I live in a rather special world. I only know one person who voted for Nixon. Where they are I don’t know. They’re outside my ken. But sometimes when I’m in a theater I can feel them.”” [Wikipedia from NY Times article]
The forerunner for Strzok and Page discussion of being able to “smell” the Trump supporters in a Walmart….. our self-styled elitist oppressors are pretty much alike.
Probably too little too late. They can’t sway the zombies on the left with a week to go. Bernie is what they have wanted for years. They will get what they want. And so will we, in November.
MAGA!
A rare possibility is that all of this blitzkrieg could spill the beans about what socialism actually is, giving to the snowflakes a lesson in real history that their indoctrination never accorded them.
I don’t know how you can demonize Bernie without demonizing socialism and since they will be going to all of the venues of social media…won’t this open up the sheeple to something they’ve never seen…and also possibly make them REALLY really angry that they’ve spent fortunes on education that was not really educating them?
Let the Democrats have their Civil War while The Good Guys concentrate on Taking-Out the DC Deep State!!
The Dems let the snake in to their party, and I am not just talking about Sanders. They bent to the desires of the most radical left and now the left is on the verge of destroying the Party and forming the new Dem Party where the old folks are put out to pasture.
Personally, I think Trump will win in a historical landslide. I don’t believe anyone will ever turn up to vote in the same numbers again. Well, unless is Donald Jr, or Eric.
At two separate doctor office visits today, in WNY, the TV in the waiting room was barraged with Bloomberg ads. Nothing was said about Bernie, but the ads were targeted as Mike being a better candidate to defeat Trump. They even managed to “find “two people of “color” to advocate for how great Mike was as mayor of NYC. Must have been some “Nigerian” actors from the same troupe Jessie Smollet employed. During my time as a corrections officer for NYS I can personally verify that “people of color” hate Mike’s guts.
Workers will unite against champagne Socialists, their idiot eggheads, and big mouthed, power hungry thugs.
If I we’re the resist establishment, I would dig into berns jihadi campaign managers associations with terrorist groups, along with the ISIS supporting Linda the cockroach sarsour.
Unfortunately it would also expose many dems ties to these stealth jihadists too, so I doubt that the 3rd rail would be touched.
The Democrats opposition to Sanders seems to come from two sources. (1) They think he might not be electable, though they generally agree with his political views. (2) To the extent that the Dem establishment does NOT agree with his views, they are concerned that Sanders will continue Trump’s anti-China trade policies.
If HRC does steal the nomination, the Bernie Bros, already prone to violence, will burn MIlwaukee down.
Bloomberg as a candidate with a chance is done after Biden wins SC.
Brad Parscale will be taking notes with the MSM launches against Bernie – great fodder for downstream campaigning.
Meme-makers, create! But hold your shots until Bernie clears mini-mike. Once / if he does, fire with all your might!
The again, my bet is that mini-mike is already buying the superdelegates’ votes in order to force a brokered convention where Bernie loses. In that event, Sanders folks stay home.
I can write the obituary for the Democrat Party: Died from advanced complications of Eugenis McCarthyism and Georgum McGovernism; a form of insanity unlike AOC syndrome which is known as the “nothing there anyway” disease. The “party” suffered its most recent bout in 2016 and drowned recently in a pool of Nadlerized Schiff[t] to the sound of ripping paper; a classic death rattle of a gerantocracy. Its survivors Spartacus, Pocahontas, and The Klown Kar Riders.mourn the party passing as a “really great gig” for people without a skill. “Cryin” Chuck is accepting donations now to conserve the swamp and fight Trump before he does more good. Michael Bloomberg is handling final arrangements. Hillary will give the keynote eulogy in the Epstein Room and will be selling customized and personalized discreet photographs to select individuals.
Mitt Romney will provide the treacle and syrup. Donald Trump.has not been invited to the service but is holding a Rally called “Drive a Stake Through It” from the White House front lawn. Tailgaters welcome.
What’s he gonna’ do? Put up a billboard that says Bernie drinks pinot noir?
The pile-on continues….
instead of swift boat stories emerging out of the woodwork, Mike will find all the hitchhike/bus station/plasma center/laundromat Bernie encounters to expose.
‘yes, and my poor new duster never smelled right again..’
So they’re trying to paint the socialist as a racist pro-gun-rights guy?
Don’t look forward to them criticizing him for being a socialist.
