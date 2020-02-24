Bloomberg Prepares to Blitz Bernie…

There has been a notable shift in the political battlespace in the past 72 hours; and particularly since the Nevada democrat debate. More and more democrats are openly criticizing Bernie Sanders directly. However, they only have a window of about ten days to attack Bernie before Super Tuesday when the Rubicon of inevitability will be crossed.

Institutional democrats had conducted a few test runs against Sanders in previous months; however, as with the example of Hillary Clinton, each effort resulted in a quick reversal after the backlash from Bernie’s grassroots activists. What appears to be happening now is a blitzkrieg effort with all elements aligned and focused.

The Sunday evening CBS interview was carefully crafted and highlighted some of the more severe opinions and beliefs of Bernie. The framing was noted to draw particular attention to his Socialist & Marxist underbelly via emphasis on Sanders outlook toward Fidel Castro.

A soft type of narrative engineering is similar to passive aggression; noted the way it is presented to the audience. The Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes interview was a case study.

We are starting to see the ‘Never-Bernie’ candidates taking direct aim at the front-runner from all directions. Along with the shift the campaign of Mini Mike Bloomberg announces they are going to carpet bomb Sanders with a mass media blitz of negative attack ads.

VIA NBC – Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign plans to unleash its cash-flush media operation against Bernie Sanders. […] The campaign plans a multi-pronged attack, including the publication of opposition research on Sanders, these people said. It will also push out digital attack ads focused on Sanders’ record. On Monday, the Bloomberg campaign attempted to paint Sanders as a past ally of the National Rifle Association, a gun advocacy group that Bloomberg has fought for over a decade. The attacks on Sanders, who has accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the Democratic nomination, will also attempt to highlight negative aspects of his record on race relations both as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and as a senator, the sources said. This comes after Sanders, now seen as the Democratic front-runner, has taken aim at Bloomberg for his support of a policing policy known as stop-and-frisk that often targeted black and Latino people. People within the Bloomberg campaign are also discussing whether to have surrogates and supporters write op-eds and show up on TV to speak out against Sanders, these people added. Bloomberg’s campaign is sounding the alarm on Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states hold their primaries. (read more)