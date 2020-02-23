Bernie Sanders: Fidel Castro Wasn’t So Bad…

Well, Bernie can write-off Florida; literally, write it off. This is such a mega-mistake, it’s impossible to overestimate. Bernie Sanders doesn’t even need to bother campaigning in Florida… and I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t lose the Democrat primary to Bloomberg… that’s how big an effen’ deal this is.
The Latino, Cuba, Argentina and Venezuelan community in/around Miami-Dade is the central voting block for democrats; proud and loud. However, there is one issue, one central issue so encompassing they will walk away. The murderous bloodthirsty Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is hated with the blazing sun of a thousand supernovas…. This is a non-optional outlook. Get on the wrong side of that position and there is NO recovery.
He’s done. Bernie Sanders looking for the not-so-bad side of Fidel Castro, or the current Castro regime, is a non-starter for Miami-Dade Latinos. Period. There is no national electoral issue equivalent for this position. It is intensely personal, and you can’t throw a rock without finding a family with a first-hand victim account from Castro’s brutality.
Years ago, at a local Cuban restaurant here in Orange Cty, CA, when they only had a beer and wine licence, the waiter asked me what I wanted to drink. I sighted and told him:
“Hmmmm, me gustaria un cuba libre”
The waiter, as he handed me the wine list sighted:
“Ay señor, we want would like una Cuba Libre too”
I’ve met quite a few Cubanos who vote Republican. The Cubanos out here at the West Coast are all businessmen and/or professionals.
So, you can read while you’re rotting in jail. Not bad.
Bernie stepped the true third rail of Democrat politics
– admitting what they really think or really intend to voters
… ” stepped ON the true ” …
Nimrod:. This is no big deal because the msm aren’t reporting this. Not reported, so never happened!
Bernie is just pretending to run! He doesn’t want a real job! That is too much work!
Bernie is just clearing the way for Hillary!
Bernie is quite content to funnel 15% of his campaign contributions to his wife.
He is a multi millionare already!
Luckily for Bernie, no one has watched 60 minutes for at least 10 years!!
MSM doesn’t mean squat anymore.
This will be plastered all over the internet.
He’s such an idiot thinking that questions like these won’t hurt him, he sure knows how to deliver the medicine but HELL, he sure can’t swallow it.
L=LOSER….
What convenient timing…will there be another vacation home show up in Bernie’s near future?
doesn’t Bernie Sanders see the correlation between Cuba’s absolute-in-control government that has taken everyone’s weapons and controls their food, their movements and their everyday lives and the Nazis who conducted the Holocaust in which we understand he lost members of his family –
doesn’t he realize where he is going with this?
Of course not! Anyone that votes to live under socialism has to believe that everywhere else it has been tried and failed was the result of those running it just didn’t do it right!
I was just thinking exactly the same thing. This is his fall..the hook I’ve been waiting for…I hope you are getting more than a house for this Bernie…bye bye.
It will not be in Miami. 🙂
Call me cynical, but this is no mistake. Bernie does not want to be President. Bernie wants another cash payout from the Fascist Hate (former Democrat) party. That is what he wants.
The man never held a full-time job until he was 40 years old. He has been sucking off the teat of taxpayers his whole life. A parasite. We all know how hard politicians work (sarc). Just ask the lovebirds Strozk and Page who resided at the FBI and spent 90% of their time on the clock texting each other about the “woes” of the bureaucracy and how only wonderful them could save it.
But to any Democrat lurker on this site today reading this needs to know – the Democrat party wants socialism. Warren, Buttigieg, all of them are no different than Bernie. To somehow paint Bernie as an odd duck amongst moderates is a grave lie if you are foolish enough to believe it.
America has only ONE choice if you wish to remain FREE – Vote Republican up and down the entire ticket. Vote Trump, Republican for Senate, Republican for House and Republican for all State and local offices. For judges, you must research each judge’s rulings and positions to ensure they are a Constitutionalist and not an activist judge as the ballot does not indicate a party for judges. WAKE UP. If you love America, freedom, and the best country on the face of the Earth – vote Republican. That is the only choice.
Question: last time I researched judges I used Ballotpedia. I didn’t get all the answers I was looking for but I got most. Is this a good source or is there a better on?
I think you nailed it Ryan
The guy is incredibly nuts and incredibly stupid. And Dems are voting for this immoral moron? All I can say is “Go Bernie, Go!” The Dem party deserves him. Remember in Ghostbusters where Gozer demands “Choose the form of the destructor”? Well, Sanders is the logical result of the Dem outrage and outrageousness of the Trump era. Only fitting that he also ends up as their destructor.
I think Bernie is more directly the result of our education (indoctrination more accurately) system that was largely taken over by the communists and atheists in the late 1960s.
A contributing factor, no doubt!
American POWs in Hanoi were tortured by Cubans and even experimented on both in Hanoi and after they were taken to Cuba for medical experiments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some Venezuelans took some bullets from Cubans recently, too.
And let’s not forget the State Department folks that ended up with unexplained brain trauma a couple of years.
Sundance you know what you always remind us of – that Democrats/Leftists have to pretend not to know things – such as murderous dictators who happen to also be Communists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s not throwing the towel yet, just signaling that he already found the house he wants.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Was this deliberate ? His way of bowing out (to get paid by the DNC & Big Club) to get out (or lose early) of the race ? In order to make way for Bloomberg ???
I can’t believe he, or his staff, are this stoopid as to have not known this.
I gotta say, I was wondering about this too. Did he take a dive? And now he expects another cash payout? It all seems so crazy, even for Crazy Bernie.
Good question, it’s curious. Is this Burnie snatching defeat from the jaws of victory? Must’ve been some payoff but on the other hand, why not let 78 year old heart attack Burnie be the sacrificial lamb? Optics, I guess.
Won’t Bernie lose his leverage for a pay-day if he starts losing now, well ahead of the majority of the state primaries? He needs strength in numbers in order to exit closer to the Convention, as the un-Nominee with the parting gift of his choice.
Excerpt:
While it is true that Castro implemented a reading program on the island after seizing power in a bloody revolution in 1959, Cuba’s literacy rate was already high for a Latin American nation at the time…….
>Snip<
Dr. Andy Gomez, a retired University of Miami professor who led the school’s Cuban Studies department for decades, told The Blaze: “Contrary to what Senator Bernie Sanders said, the literacy campaign used by the Castro regime was part of their strategic plan to indoctrinate the Cuban people by using education at all levels in support of a Marxist ideology.”
This was not a gaff it is what this communist believes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this was a gaff, I think it might be part and parcel of a planned series of gaffs. I don’t have a link but I saw an online headline that has Bernie demanding free healthcare for all illegal aliens.
*My bad: my own choice of vernacular is not pc, and I am not sorry.
30 trillion dollars is what he estimates that just Medicare for All will cost. Loves communists. Loves illegals and giving them freebies too. The man is insane and his followers are clueless to his pandering. https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/02/bernie-total-price-of-my-promises-is-unknown-but-medicare-for-all-alone-is-30-trillion/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+LegalInsurrection+%28Le%C2%B7gal+In%C2%B7sur%C2%B7rec%C2%B7tion%29
Sanders meant everything he said. He’s not trying to throw the campaign; it’s just who he is. He’s a commie, plain and simple. He’s been saying the same thing for decades. Finally enough kids have graduated from Hammer & Sickle 101 taught in our universities and he gained a following. He is the most genuine Democrat running–granted a very low bar to clear, but incredulously he actually believes what he says.
Did the DNC offer him the big payoff so this is how he is starting to blow the nomination?
I can hear Hillary cackling in the distance.
LikeLike
Thought Experiment…
Which of the following Democrat Candidates scares the Bejesus out you… either more or less, doesn’t really matter:
1.) Bloomberg — says President Xi is not a dictator
2.) Bernie — says Castro wasn’t so bad
I say: Bernie is scarier. ‘Cuz Bloomberg is just making a good ol’ fashioned, opportunistic Capitalism play. For Bernie… it’s ideology.
I pray God leads Bernie to the nomination. I am getting way to excited to see Trump utterly anialate this dingbat.
Bernie is being honest.
Not a lying politician, pandering for votes Actually refreshing in a perverted. Bizzaro way.
That’s what he believes, heart and soul.
If the coming November election is going to be a choice about the direction that the country will take then let it be an obvious choice. Two polar opposite visions. Not the usual twisted and fake platforms of career politicians.
And as a side note, when Bernie gets buried in a landslide, it should be the signal for a modern McCarthyesque investigation into the entire educational system. That is where the Bernie movement became brainwashed and radicalized.
The ‘red menace’ as it was called during the last century has always been real. The entertainment field amplifies what is originally articulated and spread through the educational system. With a significant portion of those who later enter law, politics, journalism largely indoctrinated into that belief system.
Trump vs. Sanders will be the time of choosing. One future or then other.
Yes, because what they fail to teach about McCarthy… HE WAS RIGHT!
“Bernie is being honest…” Except for the fact that he has already established himself as a grifter, and if that which at least 60% of the posters on this thread believe is true, he’s setting up a pay-off replay in 2020 of his 2016 sell-out to Crooked and the Club.
Not so lily white that soul of his may be after all – just sayin’.
Commies gonna commie.
Is Bernie doing this on purpose because he truly knows he is not going to win and truly doesn’t want to win ? Soon to be paid off again like in 2016 then pushed out of the way knowing it is all a Ruse ?
Sanders has never wanted to be President. He’s just another lazy, greedy bastard who wants everything for nothing. He has done better than most, and certainly better than the morons that keep handing him $27 donations. Most people who espouse his crap live in tent cities. Bernie got lucky when he got elected. He’s a POS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie can kiss my Cuban butt. He knows nothing about Cuba- shame on him.
I visited Cuba only once since leaving in 1964. My family and I were at the Bodegita Del Medio – a very famous restaurant- when a South American – a communist – snapped his very brown fingers at our very old, very white haired, very black skinned and very humble Cuban waiter. The South American was a professor, and his lunch guests were several young Cuban girls selling their bodies for food. Our table was ordering desert when the professor snapped his fingers to the waiter – as if he were a dog. I responded ‘let him finish taking out order.’ The professor barked at me, “we need to educate them” referring to our Cuban waiter.
Well, that sent my Cuban born mother over the edge. Like a lion, she lashed out, “from Lenin on down they have educated Cuba. Go to you own country to educate.” Clearly he didn’t expect that! The professor stood and started to scream that He was a professor and that we disrespected him, the young putas panicked sure they would be arrested, the waiter turned white as a sheet, the staff came running in, and my mother the lion kept Screaming go back to your own country to educate. The professor and his putas has to be whisked out of the restaurant, and we were done eating we gave our waiter a HUGE tip. Poor man had never heard a woman roar like my mother. She defended him proudly.
Like the professor, Bernie thinks HE knows what was best for Cubans. Now he thinks he knows what is best for Americans and he plans to educate us.
Like all communists, Bernie see Humans as Victims. And I will go further, he sees humanity as victim/slaves. Cuba was a first world country before Castro. In 1958, Cuba had a higher literacy rate than some states in the USA. Bernie’s vision of 1958 Cubans as victims is because that is how he sees humanity- an endless sea of slaves/victims chained and yearning to be free. That is how liberals/ leftists see humanity. Humans need to be saved from themselves- so they must be indoctrinated- for their own good.
Listen Bernie- the USA does need you. . We are not victims. We are not slaves. Americans are BORN FREE. Naturalized Americans are REBORN on the day they swear allegiance to OUR flag. They are forever FREE. Bernie – go live in Cuba and experience communism first hand But leave your USA passport behind. We don’t need you here. We are not victims. Americans will never be your slaves.
Anyone interested in knowing what the Cuban Revolution was really like should see the movie The Lost City. The mass killings. The ruthlessness of Che Guevara. The power grab. It is all there.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lost_City_(2005_film)
Nicely done, Crazy Bernie. Just like every Marxist, ideology before brains….
There are 5 communist countries left in the world. They would have all been dead except for Nixon and his China Policy. Chinese communists would have been in the same shape as Cuba except for American investors and businesses who saw an opportunity for cheap labor and a vast market for their goods. Those investors (Bloomberg, etc.,), business vultures and the politicians who supported them sold out not only this country but all western nations, South America, Africa and much of South East Asia. It was not until Donald Trump became President that some brakes were applied to this runaway giveaway of American wealth. It will be years before history will acknowledge just how important the Trump Presidency was to the western world. God bless and God’s speed to President Trump.
Bernie’s totally NOT a Communist though!
