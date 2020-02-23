Bernie Sanders: Fidel Castro Wasn’t So Bad…

Well, Bernie can write-off Florida; literally, write it off. This is such a mega-mistake, it’s impossible to overestimate. Bernie Sanders doesn’t even need to bother campaigning in Florida… and I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t lose the Democrat primary to Bloomberg… that’s how big an effen’ deal this is.

The Latino, Cuba, Argentina and Venezuelan community in/around Miami-Dade is the central voting block for democrats; proud and loud. However, there is one issue, one central issue so encompassing they will walk away. The murderous bloodthirsty Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is hated with the blazing sun of a thousand supernovas…. This is a non-optional outlook. Get on the wrong side of that position and there is NO recovery.

He’s done. Bernie Sanders looking for the not-so-bad side of Fidel Castro, or the current Castro regime, is a non-starter for Miami-Dade Latinos. Period. There is no national electoral issue equivalent for this position. It is intensely personal, and you can’t throw a rock without finding a family with a first-hand victim account from Castro’s brutality.

he’s not only going to lose florida by double digits but he could lose miami-dade county outright too there is nothing that cuban-americans hate more than castro this is electoral poison https://t.co/Dp8LQOv5Xq — Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) February 24, 2020

I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

What a gaffe by Sanders on Fidel Castro. If he's below 15 in Florida on Super Tuesday, he'll relinquish leader status. So unnecessary. #60minutes — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 24, 2020