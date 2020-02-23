Modi and Trump Livestream…

More will be upcoming soon, including schedule details and links to broadcast events; but with the excitement in India building here’s a quick 24hr livestream as President Trump arrives and India celebrates. It’s all HUGE!!
Sundance always delivers
Trump…international hero
Sundance…internet hero
हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!
We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!
Found this White House you tube link for the live event too:
