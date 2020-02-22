James Carville Reacts to Likely “Blowout” Nevada Win by Bernie Sanders…

Nevada caucus results are starting to come in, albeit there are again delays with reporting from most precincts; however, it is clear Bernie Sanders is well positioned for a blowout victory likely to exceed 50% of the Nevada vote.
With Bernie Sanders now positioned as the clear front-runner, DNC party insider James Carville reacts. WATCH:
.
A troubling early indicator for Democrats shows up in early vote responses showing a lack of turnout amid Latino and Black voters. Something to keep watching
2016: 19% latino / 13% black
2020: 17% latino / 10% black
Everybody is a Nazi now and Russia asset!!!! EVERYBODY!
“ Everybody is a Nazi now and a Russia(n) asset!,,” If that’s the case… Who’s going to attack Pearl Harbor?
Laos 🇱🇦
The Chinese!
The Germans, as before.
Ironically, something you might hear tumble out of Sleepy Joe’s mouth. It’s like Six Degrees Of Separation: Joe Biden Edition.
Unfortunately for socialist “Three Houses” Bernie there’s not enough participation trophy and gimme free stuff voters for the General election. Fortunate for the rest of us however.
LOL….great avatar! 😀
It’s the Deep State’s Nightmare at 20,00 Feet.
LOLOL…
You made me look…LOL!
Me too! I had to zoom in and check it out.
He might surprise you and offer to pay off our mortgages! LOL
By Nationalizing your homes?
Three House in the Tree House!
Let’s be fair to Bernie…one of his houses is only a “summer camp”.
summer camp for young Bolsheviks ??? calbear ???
No doubt his wife furnished it lavishly with the loot she scammed from Burlington College!
Aww Chris, you say that like it’s a bad thing! #MAGA
Lol now Bernie is a Nazi. He must be really getting under their skin to get crowned that title.
I thought that title was assigned to Pres. Trump & us supporters. Who knew the Commies would call one of their own a Nazi.
Well, hes a member of the National Socialist American Workers’ Party, just like Hitler was a member of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
Is the thrill gone, Chris? Oh well, it’s your Party and you can cry if you want to.
Chris is pissing and shitting all over himself.
Twitter world hitting Matthews pretty hard. Nice change of pace.
I can see where he was going with the reference… but the unintentional (projective?) linkage of Anything And Everything back to the The Nazis is priceless, indeed. They just can’ stop thinking about… Nazis.
“Anazisayswhat?”
“What???”
“Anazisayswhat?”
“What???”
Democrats: Vote for us! We will outlaw free Enterprise and dirty capitalism, we will turn the US into a police state where we spy on your every move, censor your social media, and confiscate your firearms, and we will outlaw fossil fuel to save the planet (except for our private jet.)
Also Democrats: OH MA GOD, BERNIE is winning and he’s a COMMUNIST! We can’t have a COMMUNIST representing our party!
😂😂😂
^^THIS^^
The sirens in the background of this matthews interview were perfect… I just hope they get the right [people]!
If Bernie is the nominee, it will hasten the move of working class blacks and Hispanics to the Republican party. Trump predicted the Republican Party would become the Workers Party. Working people don’t have the luxury of poseur politics.
The dilettante leftists of Hollywood and Silicon Valley will remain Democrats and support Bernie. First, it’s just too emotionally painful for them to leave the Democrat Party. Secondly, the Democrat Party has become the home of snobs and elitists (hello, Bloomberg). Let the division become stark.
Secular Jews will never leave the Democrat Party. It is a huge, essential part of their identity. Bernie’s Jewishness, his being the first Jewish President will become much-discussed. Not voting for Bernie will, of course, be presented as anti-Semitic.
The division of the country will grow.
And one more comment SD. I couldn’t be prouder (of myself haha) to be confirmed by Lou Dobbs and R Limbaugh what I already knew. The Treehouse is the real deal and that is all you SD. If those 2 fellers are giving you cred that’s saying something. And of course if they are watching/reading so are others of an even higher magnitude. I like to pretend that maybe even my comments/observations maybe; just maybe, influence the policy of my country in some fashion…..Congrats 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beware the hysteria of the Democrat Establishment. This could all be part of their plan.
It’s their adrenaline…or more correctly, their LSD. Also known as Kool-Aid.
I live in Vegas. The harry greid machine is still working flawlessly. Democrats ran the tables in 2018 with candidates that were absolute jokes. The population of Vegas is one of the most uneducated in the country and harry still runs the place. Nobody will bat an eye in 2020 with voter turnout of Democrats in the 70-80% range that with overwhelm the rest of the state and be a victory the dems. Even worse is that Reno has had a huge influx of tech growth and transplants from northern California as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DemonRATS have been preaching anti-corporate, anti-rich, pro-social justice, pro-big totalitarian government….policies for eight (8) decades.
So now, their constant drumbeat against traditional American capitalism has finally produced fruit among their younger, mal-educated, brainwashed voters….and yet they are AGHAST at this outcome?????
Did not someone ever tell them – “Be careful what you wish for…….” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
2/3 of those polled are either left or far left. Scary.
Bernie almost never smiles. The pic on this page is an exception. He is an unhappy warrior.
Plus this is funny
That picture was taken the day Hillary and the DNC bought him the Lake House.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good one
He was happy in Russia in 1988!
……merkin..after drinking bottle of STOLYCHNYA VODKA…even you will be happy..
It is now AOC+3’s party.
When AOC tweeted THIS, she was more accurate than people realized:
https://mobile.twitter.com/AOC/status/1083579511889973250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1083579511889973250&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2F2019%2F01%2F11%2Falexandria-ocasio-cortez-mocks-joe-lieberman-after-he-jabbed-her%2F2551573002%2F
“It’s obvious Bernie has NEVER been vetted in the press.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never bothered Carville when Obama was never vetted.
Funny, that.
Of course not—He was the first (clean, well-spoken) (half)black candidate. That was all that was needed to virtue signal how inclusive and non-racist Matthews and all the other guilty whites were. Who cares about substantive qualifications?
Never has so little been known about a president as it was for Barack Hussein Obama—-and so it remains. Anyone seen his academic record yet? As some of you other seasoned saints may well recall, there was a time when EVERYTHING was known about a presidential candidate’s family, childhood and education as a part of the run-up to an election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totalitarian feudalism with self-policing people making it work for them.
“…articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” Historic, timeless, essential Biden
Funny thing. When I was a kid… growing up in The Sticks… Bernie was “the crazy Communist mayor of Burlington”.
That was like 40 years ago. So I don’t wanna hear any BITCHIN’ AND MOANIN’ now from the MSNBC crew.
POTUS should text: Conrats Bernie, Vlad says hi!
Hell Putin isn’t commie enough for Bernie. He’s more of Lenin guy if you ask me. Total ideologue, amazing how genuine he is because he spews so much BS (Bernie Sanders). Yet he’s not technically lying because he believes it.
Piggybacking on my comment….Bernie’s ideology was actually adored my the man who used to head up our CIA. It’s flabbergasting to think Brennan supported that Communist in 1976. Lord he could have at least thrown in with Jimmy Carter. How does a guy like Brennan become the forefront of the CIA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a time that he could not even have gotten a security clearance.
So, when it comes to Bernie, you subscribe to the Constanza Principle…
https://www.google.com/search?q=george+costanza+it%27s+not+a+lie+if+you+believe+it+gif&client=safari&rls=en&sxsrf=ALeKk00JkL5VBpX-zBGsZ-oH5QFSsTCPKg:1582418877183&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=Hi3oL3SX0aZSMM%253A%252CtaMt_ojvNXskyM%252C_&vet=1&usg=AI4_-kQ7FdaQY7e_Y4uqDGldu-xXU3i6fA&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8vr3YuebnAhU7lXIEHQ_-BLYQ9QEwBHoECAkQDA#imgrc=Hi3oL3SX0aZSMM:
Well, that ‘copy and paste’ didn’t work too well… sorry
Good one.
Little known fact: In 1980 Bernie Sanders publicly supported the Iranians during the hostage crisis. Wait until all his other facts come out after he has secured the nomination. Forget the “Democratic Socialist” label. Bernie is a communist. He is not electable.
I hope he is the nominee!!!! He will get crushed! It will be epic.
One does not have to be electable in order to win an election.
Exactly right! Any objective review of his past statements and affiliations and basic knowledge of the principal tenets of communism make it crystal clear what his core beliefs are notwithstanding the semantical shell game he and his boosters are trying to play. Of course his woke disciples have not a clue about such relevant facts or the incredibly brutal and bloody history of communism that makes the excesses of Hitler and all other totalitarian rulers COMBINED look like just a weekend in Chicago.
Perhaps the low “turnout for the Democrat primary” is because many “Hispanics” (*) and blacks might be supporting Trump? And, let’s face it, Trump has got 99.5% of the GOP voters. So maybe people thought they might as well get some overtime $$$ working on Saturday instead of voting today.
(*) I put quotes around “Hispanics” because that’s an absolute piece of Progressive BS. A Chilean and a Mexican and a Puerto Rican have very little in common… and then you have us, The Conquistadores.. We have _very_ little in common with the colonists in Latin America.
Excellent comment!! Lumping “brown people” and “black people” into categories is sooo RAYCIST! LOL. My children are of German, English, Austrian, Swedish, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Scottish, and Irish descent! My grandchildren are that + Mexican, Spanish, American Indian descent. LOL. We are the melting pot that is America. And any of my family members who have “hispanic” sounding surnames rail at being identified as “brown people” – it’s not the color; it’s the label. It’s really ridiculous. I think identity politics is the most racist thing I’ve ever seen! And as a side note: I have some of the most gorgeous grandchildren alive.
Excellent point about the flawed prejudice and stereotyping of progressivists’ labeling.
I was surprised when Tim Scott said Trump’s support from blacks will increase by 50% from 2016 to 2020. I believe it will be MUCH MORE than that.
https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2020/02/22/scott-trump-black-support-to-surge-at-least-50-in-2020
from10 to 15%…it got to be more !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! former not fan of VSG/ESG PDJT-TIM SCOTT..
I’m thinking it will AT LEAST double. Maybe even TRIPLE to 30%. That will be DISASTROUS for Dems
30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and 29 years after Mikhail Gorbachev resigned, the march of the Left through US institutions will culminate in their nomination of a Communist as the nominee of a major US political party.
We let them educate our kids from grade school to university. So what did we expect?
If Bernie gets up, 90% of DC bureaucrats will vote for this 1950s communist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always wondered what would happen when the Democrat base discovered socialism. Living on other people’s work product is beyond tempting.
When they permanently capture the US voting demographic with mass mendicant immigration we’re going to see…..and it will be permanent, no matter what you think.
I agree. We’re just buying time at this point.
The best thing for the Dims is to just let Bernie crash and burn. By the way someone please explain to me how a socialist gains traction here in America? Is it jealousy for the rich who have attained the dream? Is it people don’t understand the dangers of socialism? His popularity really baffles me.
Very simple. The weather underground of yesteryear infiltrated the public education system. There have been several generations of brainwashed youth to date. If parents weren’t paying attention, or didn’t homeschool/christian school their kids, the kids were brainwashed into believing that a certain brand of socialism or marxism is a very good thing. They actually believe that money grows on trees in the backyards of wealthy people and it’s okay to hop the fence and help yourself. They actually believe that stuff is free. They actually believe that in “a system” that “equals” out all variances, a society may thrive. We know that to be a lie. We know that in the real world, hard work pays off, not hand outs. The lie is “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” (Karl Marx, 1875), which translates into free access and distribution of goods, capital, and services. The government enforces/controls this “free access”. What they don’t tell the kids, is NEVER TRUST THE GOVERNMENT. His popularity is the result of decades of brainwashing and subversion via public education. I think we need to defund public education, personally, after Planned Parenthood is 100% defunded at every level.
It’s cool to be a Communist and like owning a Harley…you can get laid a lot!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA… seriously that’s what they think.
Laid by whom? A fat angry man-hating lesbian with purple hair? (The commie, not the Harley rider)
Oh, stop. You had me at “angry lesbian”
Ignorance, weakness, envy.
Be glad to explain. The indoctrination begins in elementary school no with diversity training and lessons including 7 races of kids in each picture. I continues through high school and culminates within the colleges and universities we are paying dearly to send our kids to. There they are indoctrinated every single day by socialist leaning professors who have never worked outside academia. Once you hear 16 years of “America is bad. Capitalism only helps the rich. Health care is a right”, you come out with an unmarketable degree, can’t get a job, and believing all the drivel you’re been fed. Meanwhile, you move back home jobless, live in the basement of your working parents’ home, and spend all day every day on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and any other social media platform you can find that props up your “poor pitiful me” syndrome. There is no shortage of support for your syndrome, since all the other graduates of the same over-priced universities are spouting the same BS. Leftists are masters of manipulation, as anyone can see by the way they pursued Kavanaugh, our president, Devin Nunez,, General Flynn, Carter Page, George Popa, and I could go on and on.
I have felt for a long time that the pendulum would have to swing so far left that the country would need to be on the brink of losing ourselves before we would wake up. I think this time has come and I only hope that America is watching this mess.
In truth a lot of it is basic envy, but there is a rational resistance to the stratifacation of wealth.
There is a very capitalistic solution to most of the problem. We do not want to punish or curtail the innovators. We do however need to end the idea of common stock holders not having a vote. The voting shares have basically become accessable only to Ceo,s and board members. This dynamic creates a short term desire for profits. Fast profits make stock boldings go up. Take what you can and golden parachute to the next board, rinse and repeat.
If general stock.could vote retirement account managers would vote for.beter board governance talent as opposed to club membership.
Downside would be the opportunity for crazy leftists to take over financial management of investment funds and then idiocracy would follow
Bernie’s popularity explained very well here –
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/my_walk_on_the_wild_side__attending_a_bernie_sanders_rally.html
Quick summary – Kids have their arms twisted to go to college. They get a useless degree, a boat load of debt, no job prospects, no health insurance and they’re back to living at home with mom and dad. Bernie throws them a rope. Big government will take care of you. What they don’t see is that the rope isn’t attached to anything.
I have been predicting, since the 2016 election, that in 2020, the commentators faces are going to fall early, when they look at the exit polls, and see the change in traditional Democrat ‘base’ made up of its,various constituencies, and see how far they have fallen.
Black, hispanic, union/blue collar, and yes, even among women.
And the thing is, PDJT doesn’t NEED to take ALL, or 1/2, or even 1/4 of any of these constituencies, to have a “blow out” victory.
BUT, the Dems HAVE to retain 90% in ALL of these constituencies, to remain viable.
PDJT has done more for these constituencie, for the poor and middle class, than any President since FDR, and he did it thru government largesse, whereas PDJT has done it thru the sweat of his brow; good, HARD WORK as POTUS.
For Blacks, PDJT has done more than any President since LINCOLN, and he freed the slaves, for cripes sake!
More for hispanics, working class, and the greatest # of new jobs, 69% or so, going to WOMEN.
If these blacks and hispanics that are not attending Democrat caucus are #walkaways, and this trend of low turnout, like they had in Iowa continues, this is as much a story as a Bernie blow out.
A combination of low turn out overall, low turnout of black and hispanic, possibly women, AND Bernie having the ONLY enthusiasm, may FORCE the Party to accept Bernie, to help downstream races! Knowing he’ll lose, and that they are terrified of Sanders, they MAY end up accepting/allowing him the nomination.
Just a thought,…
Just from my own large family experience, there are a handful of people that might vote for a Bernie. It would be out of utter ignorance, ignorance to the facts that socialism = communism = fascism. But, the majority of us will vote Trump. While I would like to agree with others that Bernie is “unelectable”, don’t underestimate the public/marxist educational system that has been undermining our national sovereignty and freedom for decades, a.k.a. #Resistance. Let’s not underestimate the influence of Hollyweird, Social Media, and Big Tech. Let’s not underestimate the complicity of the Democrat party. However, what I do know for a fact, is that the majority of Americans WILL NOT COMPLY with a socialist government. We will become the Real Resistance, something not seen since the revolutionary war. Just sayin. Antifa has no idea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Next up? Election night 2020. Have to figure out how to split screen my big screen>
LikeLike
Just like many didn’t vote FOR Trump but AGAINST Hillary, many are not voting for Bernie, but against the DNC. If he wins the nomination he’ll get slaughtered in the general against PDJT.
The difference a few years make… this time those that voted against killery, will be voting for President Trump.
Do the math. If 25% of the Trump rallies are Dems and independents. the Sanders voters are residue that votes communist. The others leave the party.
Low voter turnout for Dems means Dems left their group.
Politico already has called it for Bernie.
So….Trump 2020
But Bernie IS stoppable, and when they all put the pieces of their heads back together they will immediately see it: The ONLY hope for the DNC to stop Bernie is to go into the convention with no one over 50% of the delegates, That means NO ONE can be allowed to drop out! Everyone has to stay in to the very end, with each one peeling a few points off Bernie in every primary.
The only hope DNC has of stopping Bernie is a hung first ballot, and then broker it. And that means HILLARY REMATCH.
I hear it again. Is that cackling?
Trump Landslide 2020
Or they can just change the rules.
All Tom Perez has to do is make a tiny rule change and not announce it until right before the first ballot: In order to be the DNC nominee, the person must first be a member of the Democrat Party. Perez is slimy enough to do it.
He will take a dive. Two or three weeks before the convention he will cancel.an appearance. A couple days of mystery and rumor and Bernie announces it was just dehydration BUT the rigors of the campaign are to much so i am releasing my delegates.
Bernie gets a big payday and a villa on the french rivera. DNC installs someone Bloomberg can support and the DNC hobbles.along trying to save the house.
The DNC has many things to ponder before the Dem convention. Heart attack; plane crash; exercise equipment malfunction; visit to Ft Marcy Park; trip and fall in the bath; n-coronavirus outbreak; robbery gone bad; plutonium tea…
ROTFLOLPMP!!! Gosh, that made me howl. Isn’t it the truth though? I always thought the Nevada senator, WhatsHisName, oh yeah, Harry Dump Truck Reid, didn’t really fall off his exercise bike. I think the mob he is connected to gave him a black eye for some nefarious reason. LOL.
If someone wanted to end Buttigieg’s campaign tonight, they’d run an add showing candid camera video of black people reacting to being told that Pete is gay.
Trump “endorsing” Bernie. The kiss of death.
Looks like the millionaire vs. the billionaire in November.
the thought of a ButtPlug qu88r in the WH …. well, I’m sorry it makes me want to puke.
Uncalled for. No need to post this type comment.
Just a reminder….Sanders was an obscure congressional laughingstock for DECADES – even among lefty democrats – until Barack Hussein Alinsky (with the help of his union thug buddies) came along and astroturfed a bunch of economic illiterates into the Occupy Wall St. mob using textbook Marxist class warfare agitation rhetoric and then, as if he and his apparatchiks had nothing to do with it, 0bama encouraged & embraced these morons giving Breadline Bernie his opening.
0bama split and screwed his party real good, then pranced away into the sunset.
Nice work Barry!
I’m enjoying this immensely
I think of it this way, although I agree with your point of view, that Hussein was a product of a marxist education and marxist mentors (other than being CIA, LOL). And yes, he did more to divide the country than any other president in my lifetime. He and his handlers did serious damage to the economy and race relations and manufacturing and the military etc etc etc. His Administration was a scary time. Depressing even. I had lost hope until Trump came along. I can say this, I’m enjoying immensely that Hussein paved the way for a Trump to succeed. America was on the edge of total destruction. And now, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!
You can not appreciate the light until you experience and understand the darkness.
🤙🤙
It’s important to remember, if I have this correct, that if Bernie wins the nomination, win or lose the election, he will be the head of the Democratic Party and can put his people in all the positions in the DNC. The Socialists will have taken control of the Democratic Party. That’s one reason they are freaking out so bad.
OMG. I did not understand that. You mean????? Pelosi could be de-throned by AOC????????????????? Oh, would that be fun to watch. Well, I guess Bernie is going to get a bigger than expected pay off to bow out this time. LOL
That would still be up to how house members vote, so not likely.
I don’t believe that’s entirely accurate. If it was, Hillary wouldn’t have been sidelined by the outgoing Obama, who was STILL widely recognized as his party’s de facto leader.
Bernie will be vetted thanks to Carville, yeah that is a good one.
Poor Bernie he will either have the big one, heart attack wise or the MSM has just been told go ahead start the smear campaign.
The problem is just as Trump supporters don’t believe anything the media has to say Bernie supporters won’t either!! Good for them!!!
That said I agree how did a socialist become mainstream.
If the democrats had not been so obsessed with Trump hatred they could at least of had a shot at not being embarrassed at what their party has become!!!
None of the candidates have any business thinking they can beat Trump.
Cheating on a large scale is the only way!!
Bernie looks like the nutty professor from Back to the Future.
DNC is not going to allow Bernie to be the face of the party.
krooked killery started the smear campaign a month ago with “nobody likes bernie sanders” followed up with “nobody wants to work with bernie sanders”… which I’m sure is true.
He’s just like killery in that regard and they both probably smell like mothballs.
….Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!”……
hahahaaa! ……..way to needle the DNC!!!!
Dems are getting their comeuppance! yeah, bay-beeee!!
HELLO NANCY PELOSI AND CHUCK SCHUMER!!! ARE YOU WATCHING? ARE YOU LISTENING?? Did you suddenly realize that PANDERING to dangerous socialists/communists/fascists/#resistance peoples just submarined your party??? Can you humble yourself enough to realize YOU BLEW IT (in spades) and you aren’t going to recover from this? Are you having any thoughts about how dumb it is to be a George Soros’ pawn?? No, no, of course not. Your inbred Narcissism won’t allow you to self reflect on your own behavior. I get it. Okay then, may God save your souls.
So… the democrat front runner is a communist. Who would have thought this four years ago? The mid terms people, the mid terms.
I don’t any of us should be celebrating over Bernie being the likely nominee.
The established political metrics could not account for Trump, and I don’t expect them to fair any better with a candidate like Bernie Sanders.
Decades of leftist indoctrination that has gone unchecked looks like it has finally destroyed the Democrat party, but what about the electorate as a whole? Even moderate Democrats in Nevada voted for Bernie.
I understand the enthusiasm gap, and maybe it’s just the Democrat party that has been completely destroyed, but Trump needs to go on the offensive hard and leave no quarter as if he is 15 points behind.
How abut these scenarios? Bernie wins, mini mike runs as a third party. Or Bernie wins, it is stolen from him and his followers burn Milwaukee to the ground, as promised. Mini mike pays him off and runs.
Some of the comments on twitter have me in stitches LOL
https://mobile.twitter.com/Kyle29574810/status/1231365356180135937
Ooops!
It really does appear to be more and more like the UK elections of Johnson v. Corbyn where the Conservatives won handily
Matthews’ fear and indignation against Bernie doesn’t take into account his and MSNBC’s major role (as well as CNN) in destabilizing the minds of their politically involved Dem viewers. These corrupt networks chose to exploit sensationalism by peddling despicable lies, fake scandals, conspiracy theories and other anti Trump rubbish daily rather than try and embolden their Dem/lib electorate with a less insane and more positive approach based on their liberal view of life.
Hillary’s divisive, repetitive idiocy and her treachery also drove many to Bernie’s promised communal refuge.
Bernie’s comrades must not be committed viewers of either corrupt network. They were listening instead to Sanders’ positive message about unity and unlimited free stuff. Following Bernie to his Marxist utopia (or cliff) is a perilous path but in the minds of his followers it sure beats listening to Matthews or Maddow caterwauling. They and others helped drive supporters into Bernie’s generous hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I don’t think any such liberal vision still exists. They no longer have a coherent economic philosophy, for example. Seemingly 80% of the public policy vision is a product of Cultural Marxism. Their elites and intelligentsia abandoned traditional working class liberalism for technocracy, which is imploding.
LikeLike
LikeLike
And many of the whites are voting for Bernie in the PRIMARY ONLY, just to stymie the DIMs and keep their party choice out of the nomination. They have no intention of voting for anyone except President TRUMP in the General.
Whoa Doggie, this is going to be one helluva blowout come November. The DIMs will never see it coming, just like last time.
I’m trying to understand why this degree of enmity toward Crazy Bernie from the “progressive” establishment? Ideologically, they are only a few degrees removed from Crazy Bernie – they are all Cultural Marxists and globalists. The establishment types might be a bit more gradualist about their socialism than Crazy Bernie is, but whatever.
Usually, the reason would be that Bernie is thwarting their preference, but at this point they have no viable Big Klub candidate.
What if they’re just pretending to hate Bernie because they already know in their (black, shriveled up) hearts of hearts that PDJT will win in a landslide in November and so they’re creating narratives to help them marginalize the AOC wing going forward?
Russians in Las Vegas pretended to be union workers, college kids, and hippies to caucus for Crazy Bernie! These Russians also voted early and often too!
Guess Boot Edge Edge has “no real support”…Deep State going to have to manufacture another hoax!
Nancy and company will definitely go after President Trump now. They know they will be destroyed if they don’t. I hope he is prepared.
This is shaping up better than we could ever hope for. This is AOC’s preferred candidate! The reason the mainstream is freaking out is that older folk (biggest actual voting block) will not support a communist. Bernie got 5% of the 65+ democrats compared with 25% in the entire caucus. We got to donate and fight like hell, but I see a crushing defeat coming if we press down and confront the commie. Trump is going to win all of his 2016 states + a minimum of Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Nevada, and Colorado. I mean I don’t think its too far fetched for people even like Matthews to hope for this outcome so Dems go more center the next go around.
