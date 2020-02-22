James Carville Reacts to Likely “Blowout” Nevada Win by Bernie Sanders…

Nevada caucus results are starting to come in, albeit there are again delays with reporting from most precincts; however, it is clear Bernie Sanders is well positioned for a blowout victory likely to exceed 50% of the Nevada vote.

With Bernie Sanders now positioned as the clear front-runner, DNC party insider James Carville reacts. WATCH:

A troubling early indicator for Democrats shows up in early vote responses showing a lack of turnout amid Latino and Black voters. Something to keep watching

2016: 19% latino / 13% black

2020: 17% latino / 10% black