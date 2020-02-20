President Trump Delivers Commencement Address, Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony – 2:30pm Livestream

Today President Trump will be delivering the commencement address at Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Anticipated start time 2:45pm ET.

Fox News Livestream LinkWhite House Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

.

35 Responses to President Trump Delivers Commencement Address, Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony – 2:30pm Livestream

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    45 is reaching out…trying to “unite” country!

    • lftpm says:
      February 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      0bysmal incarcerated people pf cplor; Trump frees them and helps them get jobs. ‘Nuff said

      • bertdilbert says:
        February 20, 2020 at 4:05 pm

        People will not care about you unless you care about them first. Trump showed a lot of caring today in this speech. I thought it was great when he brought up his impeachment as unjust prosecution. Perfect time to highlight the unjust treatment of Stone and others.

  2. T2020 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    He’s a president for the people.⭐️🇺🇸❤️

  3. CorwinAmber says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    After a rally yesterday? And a rally tonight? And another one tomorrow? And off to India next week? Please slow down Mr. President, I’m exhausted…

    • FrankieZee says:
      February 20, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      And he looks younger, which is unbelievable. I love when he says at a rally: I work my ass off for you, with a big smile. You can bet your ass off that he worked this hard in hiss private life as well. He loves it.

  4. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Very clever POTUS!!!
    He has a plan for Barr!!!
    SLAMMING JUDGE & FOREWOMAN
    UNDERMINING BARR /aka VIA JOHNSON

    LOVE HIM!!!!

  5. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Drawing the swamp.

    “I just never knew how deep the swamp was….” (yelps and applause)

  6. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Sic: Draining

  7. Mari in SC says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I liked the first part of the speech praising those who have graduated from jail. I personally think the going off on Hillary and the other DC swamp creatures is taking away from the graduation ceremony. Leave that for the rallies.

  8. dondeg says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    OMG! THIS IS EPIC WHAT TRUMP IS DOING! OMG!

  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Let the fake news media know I am watching the process.
    Rodger Stone did not receive a fair process.

  10. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Perpetuation of testimony

    “I’m WAITING,sitting here, doing nothing, waiting…. this has not been a fair process…”

    He’s got a prime time audience
    Including BARR aka “fair haired boy CIA ROBERT JOHNSON“ (who is having agita in real time).

  11. rashomon says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Huge lines in Colorado Springs for tonight’s rally! RSBN is getting some great interviews about why the people support PDJT. Many have mentioned his promises made/promises kept as their first experience with such a leader. MAGA!

  12. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Unbelievable! – Roger Stone and VSGT ‘s statements unbelievable – It’s High Noon in Swamptown – fearless-

  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    “No all our heroes wear capes…some wear badges. He saved our lives that night.”
    Louis and her mentor/ arresting officer.

  14. eagleman0410 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Hillary’s 33K emails about her daughter’s wedding and working out. Sure don’t look like she works out, but sure knows how to Lie.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Trump just gave BARR/Johnson an erection, now, what will he do with it?
    That’s Trump’s ultimatum.

  16. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    President Trump is part of giving out the diplomas.

    Liked by 3 people

  17. rustybritches says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Barr will most likely quit over what President Trump said to day but its good that he is watching and taking notes on this.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. bessie2003 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Now THAT’s a President! The people’s representative. The way it should be. Thank you President Trump!

  19. Shari says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Publius yes he is and he has being doing this during his lifetime! And now as President he can accomplish this not just for our Nation but the World! He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body and never did before he became President! God has chosen him since he was in his mothers womb! And at a time as such as this with decades of corruption and high crimes from our government and many others including some churches and the Vatican ! Our God released him according to his timeline and we the people were ready and had enough! He has never called his opponents voters names such as deplorables as Hillary or the the fake news media and the left! He is always loving and kind with many compliments at each rally saying he loves the people and the state he is in and saying God BlessYou all !Others may not like his roughness and words and actions saying it isn’t Presidential but at such as a time as this with decades of corruption and our government destroying our Country in every which way possible that they can with no end in sight and the few good in government had no spine and or where overwhelmed by the mass corruption and evil by Satan himself and his army he recruited on earth! So we needed a President just like Donald J Trump no matter if you don’t like his words or whatever! He is saving the Country from many things and the people who’ve aren’t awake need our prayers and etc.,! It’s been said six corporations control 90% of the media ! Knowing that for those not awake and only watch TV and get their news there only perhaps they watch NBC they should also watch ABC,MSNBC,CBS, CNN, FOX, etc! Which of these keeping parroting the same thing about our President? Which one is different and doesn’t always bad mouth our President! There could be your 10% not quite controlled by the six corporations! Just a thought! Knowing there are some older people who only get there news from TV! I have several I know that do! Better yet is to research online especially Sundance from the conservative treehouse!😃 Best And Awesome President And Human Being Ever! A Man who has a Heart of Gold! God Bless You All!

  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm

  21. Sparty says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    He is simply incredible. Full of love, respect, he cares deeply about US. I live in Southeast Michigan. Detroit is unrecognizable from 10 years ago. The growth, investment, rebirth of downtown, optimism, great mayor, Trumps opportunity zones. What Trump has done for the black community, especially criminal justice reform, is well known throughout the city. My point: President Trump will receive a huge vote from Detroit. And he will crush it in Michigan. EVERY union is full bore in support of the President. We are at full employment. Unthinkable a few years ago. Michigan will go Trump in 2020. Bigly. Just watch.

  22. boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:32 pm

  23. sunnydaze says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    John Ponder (sp?) – who gave the intro speech – was an absolute delight to listen to. Great mix of humor (when he joked about going into Pastor mode) and heartfelt sentiment.

  24. sundance says:
    February 20, 2020 at 4:49 pm

