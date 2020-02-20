February 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1127

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heartbeat of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
Today is Trump rally in Colorado Springs, CO, at 7pm ET
Tomorrow is Trump rally-Las Vegas, NV Fri Feb 21st at 3pm ET
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “He shall have dominion also from sea to sea,
And from the River to the ends of the earth.
Those who dwell in the wilderness will bow before Him,
And His enemies will lick the dust..“ 🌟 —Psalm 72:8-9
***Praises:
✅ Miracle! Ryan Newman went home after being released from the hospital
✅ Massive, Energetic Rally in Phoenix, AZ
✅ 238,000 jobs added and 241,000 out of poverty in AZ since the election-winning
✅ Dem Candidates in full meltdown–they ate each other up at their debate
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Las Vegas Police Dept, to give a Commencement Address to Hope for Prisoners Grad Ceremony, then to CO Rally.(Dep RON 2:10pm ET, Speak at 2:45pm ET, Speak at CO Rally at 7pm ET***Arr back at NV RON 11:10pm ET
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek successful arrests
— for protection and successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keep On Winning *🇺🇸*
🦅 “It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, February 20, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 258 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————–Looking ahead to this week……
>>Fri-Feb 21: Rally in Las Vegas, NV 3pm ET…..Early voting starts in WA
>>Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in NV for anyone craving another Dems’ Clown Show
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
The big winner of the DemonRAT debate in Vegas was Trump! Mayor Doomberg got destroyed tonight and the rest of that clown show has no shot at ever being president.
I’m listening to the after-debate “analyses” on MSNBC. LOL.
I agree with one analyst that it matters little how Bloomberg did or didn’t perform as he’s spending money everywhere, including buying food for everyone AND, most importantly, few voters saw the debate.
What is worrying all of them is how many delegates Bernie will have going into the convention. David Plouffe as much as said Bloomberg and the others have very little time to beat Bernie AND that the voters would NOt like the party elites in a back room picking their candidate.
My God, since AB SToddard left Fox she sounds absolutely crazy. She’s upset that the debaters didn’t hit Trump tonight as they should and she went on and on about how Trump has done all these outrageous things in the last two weeks (she never lists a single one), and that if he’s not defeated my God, what will he do next?????
I’m thinking, “Lady, he’s done nothing illegal.” I seriously have no idea what she thinks he’s done. She intimated he’s abusing power.
p’odwats, that’s right they’re all losers…
opps meant to add…
What did Kelly & Murphy tell Iran they could do? I assume it is counter to official US stance towards Iran.
Have Kelly & Murphy been compensated in any way by the Iranian government or groups connected to the Iranian government?
John Kerry needs to be stopped before he does any more damage to this country.
BREAKING: Jeff Zucker says that it’s ‘impossible to do my job” due to President Trump’s Tweets.
“Seriously. Have you seen our ratings? They suck.”
citizen saw this earlier today…
Trump Retweet
Its ok to love your country!
We are each but one, of the ‘Many Membered Body’.
Certainly hope ALL who are able, utilize the “Support The Treehouse” (Donate) button.
1st Corinthians [abridged, to make a point.]
12:1 “Now concerning spiritual gifts…I would not have you be ignorant.”
12:4 “Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit.”
12:8 “For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another…knowledge…”
12:12 “For the body is one, and hath many members… so also is Christ.”
12:26 “And whether one member…be honored, all members rejoice…”
12:27 “Now ye are the body of Christ, and members in particular.”
Where might we be, without the hard work of Sundance? Still saved by the LORD, but more ignorant about the DS, IC, ad infinitum.
Now, I’m gonna’ drive for hours… gotta’ ticket to the Colorado Springs Rally tomorrow! Gotta’ get in line ASAP!
Four great things happened today in the midst of all the noise.
1- Ryan Newman returned home with his beautiful family
2- Trump put Ric Grenell in to head ODNI
3- Trump clearly won the Democrat debate
4- Trump had a great Rally in AZ and has 2 more Rally’s this week!
#WINNING
Debate commentary by James Woods:
The magic wand is business knowledge, effort, and ruthless application of leverage in negotiations.
Everyone knows the US is a Superpower in Military matters. I think France used to call the US a Hyperpower after the fall of the Wall and before 9/11. You can really see the US fitting into the role of Hyperpower now that is is recognizing its economic might for the first time in decades in the hand of an America-first president.
Obviously, O’bama did not build this economy. He didn’t want to, He didn’t know how to, He mocked the person who built it. O’bama’s economy was the “New Normal” – a fake 1% growth, i.e. enjoy the suck, America. All O’bama was interested was “remaking” destroying American institutions in every way possible.
I don’t thin that remake of the Adam’s Family meets the Gong Show we just saw will last past very early November of this year.
DEEP STATE GETS COLD FEET: Emergency Meeting of Federal Judges Over Barr and Trump Indefinitely Postponed After Group Called Out by Trump
“I hope the Federal Judges Association will discuss the tremendous FISA Court abuse that has taken place with respect to the Mueller Investigation Scam, including the forging of documents and knowingly using the fake and totally discredited Dossier before the Court. Thank you!”
– President Trump
In other words, Federal Judges admit they’re corrupt. They should police themselves try to right the ship.
If nothing in his book would have changed the outcome, I take that to mean there is nothing there.
