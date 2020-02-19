Wednesday February 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

16 Responses to Wednesday February 19th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:16 am

  2. Mary Van Deusen says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Wolves to New Age music

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:21 am

    The Fruit Of The Spirit

    “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law” (Gal. 5:22,23).

    The “fruit of the Spirit” is that combination of graces evidenced in the lives of believers who “walk in the Spirit.” Let us never make the mistake of supposing that “the Spirit,” in Gal. 5:22,23, refers to “the spirit of man which is in him” (I Cor. 2:11). It refers rather to the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of God, who indwells believers. The spiritual virtues listed above do not spring from any goodness in us, but from the Spirit of God dwelling within.

    Next, we should observe that these graces are not the product of human effort. The passage above declares that they are fruit, and fruit is the natural product of life and growth. Indeed, “the fruit of the Spirit” is here contrasted with “the works of the flesh” (Vers. 19-21), and these are all bad!

    Finally, it is a remarkable fact that the graces which the Holy Spirit produces in yielded believers are certainly not those which the world admires. The world admires self-confidence, self-respect, self-made men, intellectual prowess, personal magnetism, authority, etc., while the Spirit produces “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance.” But consider the difference. A man may have self-confidence, intellectual acumen, political or other power — and he may still be very difficult to live with, but not so with the virtues which the Spirit produces. Of those who possess these graces the Apostle says: “Against such there is no law.”

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-fruit-of-the-spirit/

    Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,
    23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.

    1Corinthians 2:11 For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.

    Galatians 5:19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, 20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21 Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

  4. redress. says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Same MO in Ukraine…………..now we know why Democrats and Uni party members are fighting so hard to stop any investigation into US aid and where it ends up!

    https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/02/marvellous-rwandan-press-report-explains-world-banks-report-on-aid-flowing-to-private-offshore-bank-.html

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:32 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:33 am

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    February 19, 2020 at 12:43 am

    • Garrison Hall says:
      February 19, 2020 at 12:47 am

      Here’s a comment from the Youtube channel were I found this . . . Truth.

      WE WERE THE MASTERS OF ROCK AND ROLL NOTHING CAN TOUCH THE CREATETIVITY THAT CAME OUT OF THAT GENERATION OF BANDS THE STONES HELD TOGETHER THE LONGEST ROCK BAND EVER!

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:17 am

