February 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1126

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 3 people
When you have people in power who consider ruining other people’s lives to be sport, well here we are.
LikeLike
I guess Barr’s plan to shut President Trump up didn’t work.
LikeLike
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
Today is Trump rally-Phoenix, AZ, at 9pm ET
Tomorrow is Trump rally-CS, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
2 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Las Vegas, NV Fri Feb 21st at 3pm ET
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “In His days the righteous shall flourish, And abundance of peace,
Until the moon is no more.“ 🌟 —Psalm 72:7
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is responsible for the BOOMING economy: Small business optimism, Business investment, New business applications, Factories returning to the USA
✅ Rassmussen Poll: 50% approval rating
✅ Immigration to America is down. Wages are up–Thank You, President Trump!
(llegal aliens & cheap foreign labor drive down wages for Americans, especially the working poor)
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and many legs of safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to two Fundraiser events in Rancho Mirage (Palm Springs) and Bakerfield, CA then to AZ rally (Dep NV 8:45am (PST) {11:45am ET} Fundraise/Speak in Rancho Mirage at 10:30 & 12:25 (PST){1:30pm & 3:25pm ET} Speak in Bakerfield, CA at 2:30pm (PST) {5:30pm ET} Rally in Phoenix,AZ 7pm (MST){9pm ET} ***Arr at NV RON 9:10 pm (PST){12:10pm ET} Whew! busy day…
-— for breakthrough from AG Barr to punish the real criminals and free the innocents
— for ways sanctuary cities be forced to obey federal laws, esp with ICE enforcement under the protection of BORTAC
— Lyin’ B.O. gets Boomeranged for trying to take credit for the booming Trumponomics
— for protection and successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Four More Years *🇺🇸*
🦅 “A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, February 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 259 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————–Looking ahead to this week……
>>Wed-Feb 19: Dems Clown Show Debate 9-11pm ET in NV and Early voting starts in AZ
>>Thur-Feb 20: Rally in Colorado
>>Fri-Feb 21: Rally in Las Vegas, NV 3pm ET…..Early voting starts in WA
>>Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in NV for anyone craving another Dems’ Clown Show
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Arrived safely at RON which is the Trump Int’l Hotel in Las Vegas.
————————————–
Date: February 18, 2020 at 9:55:25 PM PST
Subject: Travel pool report #13: RON arrival & lid
Motorcade pulled up to Trump International at 9:52 pm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is right. OJ got off on the criminal murder trial of his ex-wife and her boyfriend. But in civil trial, the females of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldmqn took 98% of OJ’s assets, icludig his Heissman trophy. Go Mr. President. Bankrupt these coup plotters. Maybe this will teach them, “F**k we screwed up,”
LikeLike
families
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two “for the people” candidates. Bernie got 17,000 people into the Tacoma Dome the other night. His Dem opponents find it difficult to half-fill high school gymnasia. Should be interesting.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
Colorado data point on Trump, enthusiasm versus Bernie, et al, enthusiasm:
655 Republicans to 355 Democrats have voted so far!
“The La Plata County Clerk and Recorder fired up its processing machine Tuesday, and as of 4 p.m. it had tallied more than a 1,300 ballots in Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years.
Ann Hutchins, election administrator with the county clerk and recorder, said she expected the number of ballots to more than double by the end of the day, as more ballots had been received in the mail but were waiting to be run through processing machines.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 655 Republicans, 355 Democrats and 381 unaffiliated voters had returned their ballots.
Two candidates, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John K. Delaney, a Maryland businessman and politician, have formally withdrawn from the Democratic race with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Any votes for either of them will not be recorded, said La Plata County Clerk and Recorder Tiffany Parker.
However, other Democratic candidates who have withdrawn from the race or suspended their campaigns but have not formally withdrawn with the Secretary of State’s Office in Denver will have their votes counted. Those candidates include Marianne Williamson, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang.
The election deadline is 7 p.m. March 3, and Hutchins said postmarks do not count. The presidential primary is being conducted through a mail-in ballot.”
https://durangoherald.com/articles/315013-more-than-1300-ballots-received-so-far-by-la-plata-county-clerk-in-presidential-primary
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Question? What no one talks about is how quiet Durham is. Shouldn’t that mean he is doing some serious digging? All I’ve read about him is he keeps his investigations close to the vest, and will follow the path wherever it leads until he reaches the end. I think he himself will do the right thing. He doesn’t sound like a person that does cover ups. Any thoughts?
LikeLike
Sunshine:. Well Huber was real quiet too! There were no leaks because he wasn’t doing anything!
Durham is doing a REPORT for Barr. Prosecutors usually don’t write reports! Just saying!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ya think folks in Austin will figure out that the liberals they elect have created the magnet for the homeless problem they are now complaining about??
“In November, Craig Staley, co-owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said the homeless population grew somewhat empowered after the city council voted to weaken ordinances regarding panhandling, lying on sidewalks, and camping in certain public areas. Staley noted that his employees were being confronted more often and shoplifting had also increased.”
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/02/18/austin-businesses-sound-alarm-over-homelessness-hitting-boiling-point/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Before Russia surfaces as a real political issue again, below is a great reminder for Treepers. This is one of my favorite videos from the 2016 Presidential election – I could watch this over and over again. Men wanted to be like him, and women wanted to be with him. It’s brilliantly produced.
It’s fun. It’s visually beautiful. And it’s SEXY.
IT IS ALSO PROPAGANDA. Watch now, with a keen new eye:
LikeLike