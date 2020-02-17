Nevada Officials Worry Caucus Results May Be Delayed – Stacy Abrams Wants VP Position….

Nevada Democrat Club officials are warning voters the results from the caucus may be delayed due to “technology glitches” in the planned use of “custom Google calculator” that will be deployed to calculate the results.

Yeah, nothing suspicious about Big Tech working with Big Club party bosses, at all.  Move along, move along… Trust them Bernie, it’ll all be fair and stuff, swear.

(Via The Hill) The party announced Thursday that it planned to use a custom Google calculator accessed through a “secure Google web form,” which will be uploaded to 2,000 newly purchased iPads to help tabulate votes, and that precinct leaders would also track votes via paper backup sheets.

[…] With early voting set to begin Saturday and run through Tuesday, and the official Caucus Day to follow on Feb. 22, the Nevada Democratic Party has had a short amount of time to turn around a new vote counting system. (read more)

Meanwhile ‘The Reconciler‘ has resurfaced today during an appearance on The View.  In a transparently planned appearance message Ms. Stacey Abrams says: “of course, I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee.”

“As a woman of color, especially a black woman — this is an unusual position to be in for someone to be considered possibly the next vice president. And it would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no. Or to pretend, ‘Oh no, I don’t want it.’ Of course, I want it. Of course, I want to serve America. Of course, I want to be a patriot and do this work, and so I say yes.”  (Video link)

This is one of the unusual aspects to the 2020 Democrat presidential campaign, the VP nominee is more predictable than the top of the ticket.

You might remember the quiet discussions between Club reps for Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams last year.  That was back when the DNC Club was considering Biden as the best hope to block the AOC-Bernie movement.  Since then Joe has collapsed and is now unlikely to go further than South Carolina. [Biden will lose Nevada and SC].

If the Club is successful in blocking Bernie; which at this point is increasingly unlikely; and if the Club can find a way to get a non-Bernie candidate into lead position; then Abrams is absolutely guaranteed to be the VP candidate regardless of who the non-Bernie top of the ticket might be.

Abrams is the VP nominee for a NOT BERNIE candidate.  However, if Bernie wins the nomination then the likelihood of Abrams as a VP nominee slightly drops.

If Bloomberg (or other) is the nominee Abrams is 100% guaranteed to be the VP.  The plan would be to use Abrams to heal the fracture created by the Club blocking Bernie Sanders from the nomination.

However, if Bernie winds the nomination Abrams as VP drops to around 80% likelihood.  In the Club’s logic – in the Sanders atop the ticket scenario – Abrams is used to offset Bernie’s radical nature and generate a ‘movement‘ vote for the identity crowd.

We keep watching…

  1. Bigly says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Is it not racist to assume cause you’re black , you’re a shoe in?

    MLK is turning over in his grave.

    • TMonroe says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Content of character is certainly not as important as what you were born to (or indetify as being born to) for some

      • Bill Durham says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        ” hey we only had a couple of weeks to test the app. It’s not like we had 4 years to prepare for the election.”

        Massive amount of Mamet principle to be invoked by CNN after the caucus. It had nothing to do with Bernie!

    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      Only if you’re a reliable-vote Democratic black. because black Republicans are race traitors and don’t deserve to be elected.

      And if course if a black Democrat doesn’t get elected, it’s because of racism. Even if their platform is complete confiscation of wealth and gulags for those who resist.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      It’s not just about being a Democrat token, when you’re paid. There’s a whole different word for it.

      Nonetheless, after you willingly submit yourself to “taking it” based upon your particular attributes…you might just be ok with the money. You might also wind up being angry and disenfranchised. Oh, wait…

    • seasidemommy says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      REMEMBER SHE WAS INVITED: Stacey Abrams Joins Globalist Elite, Anointed by CFR, Bilderberg Group she attended The 67th Bilderberg Meeting took place May 30 to June 2, 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Stacy, you can be VP of dog catchers. Sleepy Joe, Crazy Bernie or Mini Mi will be President so there is no racism. If you complain hard enough maybe you will be President of dog catchers.

      Like

    • yucki says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      MLK could vote straight Communist.
      Color-blind Communist, ’cause…
      …the times…they have changed.

      Like

    • nyckers says:
      February 17, 2020 at 6:02 pm

      The latest Dem attacks on Bernie are rapidly devolving into Red baiting, with the references to his Honeymoon in Moscow™ which may or may not have featured Mike Tyson and a tiger in a hotel room. Trump must be amused to see Bernie tarred with the Putin paintbrush…

      And this weekend, the Administration announced it may have successfully derailed the last stages of the Nordstream II pipeline bringing Russian natural Gas to Germany. This project, with some $6-8 billion already invested, in the lynchpin to Putin’s plan for energy hegemon in Europe. The Trump Administration has been fighting it tooth and nail since coming into office.

      This bizarre cognitive dissonance between the Brennan construct that Trump was “the preferred candidate” of Putin is overwhelming. There are very few scenarios in which an “America First” agenda – with its primal focus on US energy independence and massive exports of US oil and gas, could EVER have been seen as confluent with Russian interests. Whereas the Clinton/Obama “lead from behind” nexus was always prepared to retreat from confrontation if the proper incentives were offered to corporate sponsors and their government beneficiaries, the Trump absolutism on fracking and ramped up energy production in the US was never up for sale or negotiation.

      Any casual observer could see that Putin could not count on the increased “flexibility” on issues that Obama had promised after 2012, and subsequently delivered, in every possible way deleterious to US long-term interests, from Trump, who, while he may have been willing to do business around the edges, made clear from the start that oil and gas, the blood that animates the Russian economy, would be flowing from the United States in great waves, doing great harm to Putin’s plans, and forcing him to divert increasingly more precious and scarce foreign reserves and domestic expenditure towards his martial adventures, to the great consternation of the Russian people, who cannot help but wonder why, after the 1998 default and the “clean slate” afforded by Putin’s re-appropriation of oligarchic wealth, their economy still languishes, still no more diversified than Nigeria’s, despite the vast resources and resilient brilliance of their scientists and technological innovators.

      Brennan was and is a hack, as transparent as Chinese toilet paper, a penny-ante spook whose agency has gotten all of it wrong for so long that they evidently believed they might have more success meddling with the US electorate, after their manifest debacles from Honduras to Guatamala, Libya to Iraq.

  2. crossthread42 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    It’s Legit “Pinky Swear”..

  3. Merkin Muffley says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    You can only blame Trump and Russia for so long before people start thinking it’s really the Democrats creating these mishaps.

  4. Garavaglia says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Abrams is a dud. End of story.

  5. Merle Marks says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Bernie’s fee keeps going up…

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      He just might be able to pick up two more houses after this election.
      Plus another sweet new ride.

    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm

      This time around he’ll hold out for a cool BILLION in foreign accounts, an insane dacha in Russkieville, plus several more at choice vacation hotspots around the globe…..and he’ll get it all, too.

      He’s watched Bubba and Bath House Barry extort the DNC scum for billions, and now he’s got them over a barrel……or so it would seem. But, it may just seem that way….

      Those bastards are so sick they could easily choose the .15c solution, and then blame a Trump supporter. You know both the media and the world’s foremost investigative agency would go along…..

  6. fred5678 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    “…planned to use a custom Google calculator accessed through a “secure Google web form,”” which will be uploaded to 2,000 newly purchased iPads to help tabulate votes,”

    Apple and Google now running our elections. Democrats are so stupid that they think they need BRAND NEW computers to access a fookin’ web site???

    I attended the first NV caucus in Feb. 2012 — a huge mess. The local GOP candidates, who had run unopposed in previous primary ELECTIONS, were out front registering attendees while the caucus attendees were doing their thing. A bunch of Ron Paulettes dominated by their numbers, and overwhelmed each precinct, They did NOT announce their candidate preference, and wound up taking over until Sue Lowden and GOIPe from Las Vegas “fixed things” at next stage.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:06 pm

      What could possibly go wrong?

    • dd_sc says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm

      You mean 2008?
      After work, I was heading to the caucus – mainly because I had never been to one. They called it early for McCain and shut it down. Found out later it was shut down because Ron Paul support was surging.

    • bessie2003 says:
      February 17, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      One of the problems with their new plan, uploading onto the newly purchased iPads – outside of Las Vegas (Clark County) and Reno/Sparks (Washoe County) the two heaviest populated counties, there is rarely wifi or any type of internet connection, even cell towers are sparse and few between, not unusual to drive over 200 miles and not have cell reception.

      This is shaping up to be worse than Iowa. Which may be their plan to keep things up in the air to create their contested convention option to keep Sanders at bay.

  7. Parrot says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    A national vote that could give Obama two terms is absolutely capable of any dysfunction you can imagine.
    Unless the rolls are washed of fraud and the proprietary voting machine counts are dropped in favor of pencils and paper they have a big start. Should be PDJT’s big priority, doesn’t seem to be.

  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    They’d be better off using a Ouija board.

  9. sundance says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:34 pm

  10. TwoLaine says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I would think most blacks of any mental substance are totally turned off by the delusional Ms Abrams and her bad behavior. She couldn’t even carry Georgia and she has no record to run on, but then again neither did The Kenyan or Quid Pro Joe. Delusion-wise she is in the same category as Pickles.

    I would also think that this ticket won’t do anything for anyone, especially since it leapfrogs over all the other females in the race, in or out. That is not gonna’ sit well with small $$$ donors who are the ones who show up to vote.

    • Willy Nilly says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      I’d agree with that, in particular black men wouldn’t support her. But who am I to say, instead let’s hear from the black men & women themselves. Who knows a good website for that, or do any pollsters ask it?

      • Dreadboi says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

        Well I’ll be the 1st black male to tell you I didn’t vote for her in the gov race here and definately wouldn’t if I was a dem..
        On another note isn’t it amazing how much the black woman’s vote is touted in polls and such as being so important but yet you NEVER hear about how electjons and such effect the black male vote??

      • TwoLaine says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:35 pm

        I repeat, even Georgia did not support her.

    • seasidemommy says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      REMEMBER SHE WAS INVITED: Stacey Abrams Joins Globalist Elite, Anointed by CFR, Bilderberg Group she attended The 67th Bilderberg Meeting took place May 30 to June 2, 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland

    • sherryoftexas says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      TwoLaine, It really sounds odd to me for her to accept the nomination before anyone asks her. But that’s the dem way

  11. Somebody's Gramma says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Don’t the democrats get it? Identity politics is dead. Abrams is a Soros funded person. It doesn’t matter what color she is or where she’s from. It’s her politics, her belief system, her world view, that matters. It’s either highly entertaining, OR, extremely annoying to watch the DNC “club” jockeying around for position using identity politics. The biggest threat is Bernie and Socialism. I just pray that there are more of my generation, and the one before and after me, to counteract the college age voters who have been truly brainwashed into thinking Socialism is a good idea. It’s unbelievable to me, but I’ve witnessed my own grandson saying, “Not THAT kind of Socialism Gramma.” What???!!!! That’s the real threat.

    • Yy4u says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      Somebody’s Gramma is spot on. The youngsters have been brainwashed. They will not believe is IS “that kind of socialism”. There is only one kind. The college professors (Marxists like Petey’s daddy) have convinced them otherwise and who is “gramma” to tell them any different?

      These are the “kids” who were brainwashed in Russia i 1917 and Germany in the 1930’s. There is only ONE kind of socialism and it never ends well. Ask the Cubans, the Venezuelans, the Hong Kongers, the et cetera et cetera et cetera

    • dutzie60 says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Better take another look at the picture Sundance posted in tweet above. Enlarge it you’ll see a heck of a lot more than college age kids in that crowd. Dumb people.

  12. Raquel says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Heaven help us.

  13. Pew-Anon says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Primaries are merely a publicity and fundraising process disguised as a political process. Their only value lies in occasionally glimpsing the machinery behind the real power brokers but otherwise absolutely meaningless in terms of actual candidate selection.

  14. Free Speech says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    I’m from Georgia and never heard of this Stacy Abrams person before she ran for Governor. She has ZERO accomplishments. Jeesh, makes you wonder what dirty deed she did to become of such sudden importance, but she certainly seems to be some kind of annointed figure. Maybe Hillary’s demonic oracle named her at a coven gathering.

  15. avi says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    what is Abrams appeal”
    she is fat ugly and she lost.
    Kamal is better looking and the MSM will allow her to pretend to be black

  16. JohnCasper says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    “A woman of color” – what a utterly ridiculous term. Everyone has skin color, except the Invisible Man, and guess what color there is if all seven colors of the rainbow are combined?

    Hit # 1: I learned the answer in somewhere around the first grade.
    Hint # 2: It ain’t black.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      It’s whatever color the Party says it is / sarc

    • Dutchman says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Yeah, there are LOTS of men, women and children OF NO COLOR (as opposed to “of color”) they are transperent, like water.
      Coarse we can’t SEE them, so nobody knows they they are there.

    • jello333 says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      “People of color” is one of several terms I really, really hate. Up there with “woke” or “mansplaining” or “safe space”, etc. Of course if any of these are used in a sarcastic way, that’s fine with me. Like, used to be “social justice warrior” was considered a compliment, with such people happily using it ti define themselves. But now, about 99% of the time it’s used as a joke, to make fun of them. So yeah, we DO control the power of words, and we need to push hard.

    • dginga says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      I’ve always considered it hilarious that calling an individual a “colored person” is offensive and racist, but calling the same person a “person of color” is inclusive and desirable. I especially love it when Dems tie themselves up in grammatical knots trying to weave “of color” in their statements like “lawyers of color” or even “women and children of color.

      • JohnCasper says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:23 pm

        Yes, both terms mean the very same. One just has the superfluous word “of” in it. I first heard it decades ago when sportscasters talked about ‘the arm of Joe Montana” and wondered why they didn’t just say “Joe Montana’s arm”. They didn’t say ‘the car of Joe Montana” nor did they say “the house of Joe Montana”.

      • jello333 says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        When I was a kid (Midwest in the 60s) it wasn’t at all uncommon to hear people say “colored people”. And I don’t ever recall hearing it said as an insult, as “racist”. It was like “most of my friends are white, but I do have a few colored friends too.” Might say “black”, but just as often say “colored”. How that EVER became “racist” is beyond me. Hmm… by the way, what exactly does NAACP stand for?

      • yucki says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:55 pm

        It’s getting LESS-inclusive:
        “Brown and Black” is becoming today’s “POC”.

  17. Thinker says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    It’s not who votes that counts, it’s who counts the votes that matters.

    • Dutchman says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Yeah, there are LOTS of men, women and children OF NO COLOR (as opposed to “of color”) they are transperent, like water.
      Coarse we can’t SEE them, so nobody knows they they are there.

      • JohnCasper says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm

        All warfare is based on deception. Look out behind you1 There may be one right there!
        – Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu

      • jello333 says:
        February 17, 2020 at 5:14 pm

        You need the app for you phone to see them. Like Pokemon Go… the only way you can see the little dudes is looking through the camera. Otherwise, just looking with your naked eyes, nothing there. But with the app/phone, yep… POC… Pokemon of Color.

  18. GW says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    What does this Big Tech insertion into vote counting mean for the general election ?

    What is being done to prevent Big Tech fraud ??? Or has the RNC and Never Trumpers aligned to throw the election to whomever the Dem is ?

    • JohnCasper says:
      February 17, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      Let me see now, four million times five million is twelve million, and four billion times six billion is thirteen billion, and four trillion times seven trillion is … … Oh my, we shall never get to Stacy Abrams Presidency or Vice Presidency at this rate! However, the multiplication table doesn’t really apply. Let’s try geography. America’s southern border was in Iraq but now it’s in Afghanistan, or it could be in Syria, it’s so hard to keep up. Maybe America doesn’t even have a southern border or doesn’t even need one anyway. Guam is underwater and Minnesota is in the tropics because of Global Warming. No, that’s all wrong too, but geography doesn’t really apply either, I’m certain!

      Let’s try religion. Palestinians are victims and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem did cause, or will soon cause, an Armenian or an Armageddon or something just as bad. The Taliban in Afghanistan aren’t really Muslims, but actually have no religion, certainly not the Religion of Peace, Islam, so clearly they must all be atheists. No, that’s all wrong too! I guess I just won’t make such a great Campaign Manager for her after all. Maybe if Madame Abrams just starts over and this time she reads the directions then perhaps directly she will be able to direct herself in the right direction to the place she will rightly end up.

  19. sundance says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:50 pm

  20. dd_sc says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    However, if Bernie winds the nomination Abrams as VP drops to around 80%

    What are the odds of Sanders going with an outsider and picking a Justice Democrat? Someone vetted by Saikat Chakrabarti or his New Consensus group.

    DNC splodey heads everywhere.

  21. joebkonobi says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I believe the dems are trying to minimize the voting impact from Blexit. Dems will use Abrams to intimidate blacks to vote dem. They cannot afford to have Trump with 30+ percent of the black vote. If not Abrams, they will likely have a black on the ticket as VP.

    Abrams is a dangerous politician. If there is 80% chance she will be VP for dem nominee, RNC should start oppo-research on her now. No way she does not have some significant skeletons in her closet.

    • JMC says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      I agree that she is dangerous. She is not intelligent, but she is cunning, shameless, and persistent.. And she has a non-stop mouth. A similarly unintelligent hearer could easily be swayed. She’s already drawn a lot of voters in, where was it, Alabama? (Not putting down Alabama here, just some of its Dem voters)

    • GrantsLounge says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      The skeletons are as sizable as she is.
      She is a grifter through and through.

    • snarkybeach says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      Is Ms. Abrams still in debt up to her eyeballs? Mark my words, if she becomes VP she will be a bigger thief than Creepy Joe.

  22. dasantacroce says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    This is entertaining. The evil dwarf is calling everybody stupid, Mayor Pete is MK Ultra and was in the Navy in Afghanistan, Klobuchar looks like an ill kept sex worker and now the dirty book writer wants to be VP. Then there’s addled Joe …and the Indian…And Bernie! Everybody’s crazy neighbor or deluded uncle. Hillary will be the olive in the martini. Of the RICO prosecution.

  23. fred5678 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    I actually liked what Stacy said: “It seems really obnoxious for me to say that out loud…”

    BTW — any relation to Michael Strahan ??

  24. kleen says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    It’s AOC’s party now… Nancy, move over!

  25. sickconservative says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    What is Abrams claim to fame other than loosing her run for governor.

  26. Doppler says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Looking to me like Bloomberg-Klobuchar. Bernie will pick up some of Warren’s numbers, but won’t take from the others, capping out at 35 to 40%. Identity Politics is only useful to divide us. Just like other forms of bigotry, it doesn’t work. People don’t like race-based decision making, especially since it is unAmerican.

    Identity Politics IS the new bigotry.

  27. Ken Maritch says:
    February 17, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    This woman is simply not qualified!
    Who in the H*** is going to vote for her?
    She will get destroyed in any debate!

    • benifranlkin says:
      February 17, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      People vote for the top of the ticket…except when a beauty queen like Sarah Palin who was Gov of Alaska is running for VP…..Stacey Abrams is no beauty queen and nacho’ Governor

  28. Big Jake says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    What has this ogre Abrams ever done of any value to the world?

    *crickets*

  29. Paul Davis says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    If a Democrat is involved, it will be inaccurate and late.

  30. Mike Robinson says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Well, it doesn’t take too much for me to see that the Federal Government must immediately take charge of the voting situation and impose upon the Several States basic information technology and vote-handling processes that all of them must prove themselves to be compliant with … by this July. Because it is transparently obvious to me that each State (and Party within that State) is independently pursuing “whatever strikes their fancy latest.” And, that none of them have the faintest idea how to construct a robust data-handling infrastructure! As things stand now, we’re on a dead-straight course to have dutifully cast our ballots come November, and the next day we have utterly no idea what the results were, and every one of the fifty States has manufactured its own unique version of the same disaster.

    “The light that you see ahead of you … is an oncoming train. However, that train will not arrive here until the first week of November next. You therefore now have exactly 8 months.”

  31. kleen says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Stacy is literally a bigger threat than Mini Mike.

  32. trialbytruth says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Speaking of pandering

    I know we all remember the hot sauce Queen. Well Joe has channeled her for an ad in SC. Rush played it on his show for those who missed it

    What you may not know is the roots of those particular words

  33. Mortimer says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Yeah, she checks off several of the liberal requirements (woman, homosexual, etc), but there are other black VP options who I believe could hold that voting block better than Tank Abrams.

  34. Val says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Stacey Abrams is strong in GA. Trump won GA but he lost in my County, which used to be considered as Rural area, about 40 miles from Atlanta. In a matter of few years the demographics changed. Last time I went there, there’s no even a picture of President Trump in the DMV lobby.

  35. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Trial run for stealing the general election. The Communist Democrats are working out the bugs in their wireless vote tallying scheme. Bernie The Animated Cadaver is one of those bugs to be worked out.

  36. sum1lssfalt says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Well by all means reggina should get a piece of the pie just because she black. The Taft bathtub will have a need again.

  37. Harlan says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    YES! to stacey abrams as the dims VP! Let’s give the country a really GOOD look at her.

  38. amanda4321 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    She went to Bilderberg, so they probably already promised her something:
    https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/32488-stacey-abrams-joins-globalist-elite-anointed-by-cfr-bilderberg-group
    “Then, on May 28 the Bilderberg Group issued a press release announcing its annual conference, which this year is taking place May 30-June 2 in Montreux, Switzerland. Accompanying the release is a list of the participants, an A-list of some of the planet’s wealthiest and most influential movers and shakers in the worlds of banking, business, media, academia, and politics, as Bob Adelmann noted in a May 29 report for The New American. And lo and behold, heading the list is none other than Stacey Abrams. Quite a coup for an unemployed former minor politician.”
    It’s all rigged behind the scenes–I don’t understand how the voters on the left haven’t figured this out by now.
    During the DNC fraud lawsuit, the DNC claimed that it was their 1st amendment right to rig primaries: https://www.mintpressnews.com/dnc-lawyers-argue-primary-rigging-protected-first-amendment/238133/

  39. Parrot says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Remember the Democrat vote has increased by the number of newly eligible 3rd world immigrants in the last 4 years…..
    Without compulsory voter ID any election will be uphill for PDJT.

  40. Baby El says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Because tech people are so much smarter than farmers.

    Computers are the quickest way to screw something up that wasn’t broke in the first place!!!

  41. Baby El says:
    February 17, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Do we all find it absurd that Stacy Abrams, the person who is single-handedly responsible for lowering the average IQ of Georgia by 3 points, is even being discussed in the same paragraph as the term Vice President?

    And Mini Mike thinks farmers are stupid – projection much?

  42. Kaco says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    I don’t know how a Georgian House Rep can propel to U.S. Vice President , let alone governor. She failed in her gubernatorial run, despite her squawking, and I don’t know why she is put in the spotlight. Sometimes I wonder if bringing her to their attention here has given them ideas. Why is SHE the best candidate anyway? Is there any other minority person that would have better experience that still checks all their boxes?

  43. thedoc00 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    No matter if Bernie is a willing participant or not, this democrat primary is dry run for the voting fraud that is going to be used in conjunction with Democrat Controlled legislatures passing bills to nullify the electoral college and all forms of law suits to redraw districts or challenge results based on “voter suppression” by the Republican Party.

    The primaries are still moving according to plan:
    Nobody wins before convention.
    Perfection of voter fraud and lawfare efforts for November.
    Bernie gets more money and a cabinet post.
    Bloomberg and Mooch Obama are nominated.
    Hillary gets a cabinet post and Chelsea gets a seat in congress, as her buy out price.
    Milwaukee feels the burn, Chicago 1968 style.
    Charlotte, NC shares in the Burn, 1 month later.

  44. jasonn says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    It’s for reasons such as these that those knuckleheads need to keep their dick skinners off of my medical insurance and out of my life in general.

  45. freepetta says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Need a huge door way for ole Stacy. She is humongous!!

  46. john says:
    February 17, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    I think Bernie is just holding out for a big payday. I can’t imagine him turning down $100 million or so of Mini Mike’s money. Stays in the ring until the very last moment when he takes a dive. One more house and maybe a yacht would have to look way better than dying an old man in office. And as far as a “woman of color” why can’t we have a Blue person or a Pink person, or maybe even Paisley? So tired of the Democrats only offering the standard Black and Brown flavors. Borrrrring!

