Nevada Officials Worry Caucus Results May Be Delayed – Stacy Abrams Wants VP Position….

Nevada Democrat Club officials are warning voters the results from the caucus may be delayed due to “technology glitches” in the planned use of “custom Google calculator” that will be deployed to calculate the results.

Yeah, nothing suspicious about Big Tech working with Big Club party bosses, at all. Move along, move along… Trust them Bernie, it’ll all be fair and stuff, swear.

(Via The Hill) The party announced Thursday that it planned to use a custom Google calculator accessed through a “secure Google web form,” which will be uploaded to 2,000 newly purchased iPads to help tabulate votes, and that precinct leaders would also track votes via paper backup sheets. […] With early voting set to begin Saturday and run through Tuesday, and the official Caucus Day to follow on Feb. 22, the Nevada Democratic Party has had a short amount of time to turn around a new vote counting system. (read more)

Meanwhile ‘The Reconciler‘ has resurfaced today during an appearance on The View. In a transparently planned appearance message Ms. Stacey Abrams says: “of course, I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee.”

“As a woman of color, especially a black woman — this is an unusual position to be in for someone to be considered possibly the next vice president. And it would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no. Or to pretend, ‘Oh no, I don’t want it.’ Of course, I want it. Of course, I want to serve America. Of course, I want to be a patriot and do this work, and so I say yes.” (Video link)

This is one of the unusual aspects to the 2020 Democrat presidential campaign, the VP nominee is more predictable than the top of the ticket.

You might remember the quiet discussions between Club reps for Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams last year. That was back when the DNC Club was considering Biden as the best hope to block the AOC-Bernie movement. Since then Joe has collapsed and is now unlikely to go further than South Carolina. [Biden will lose Nevada and SC].

If the Club is successful in blocking Bernie; which at this point is increasingly unlikely; and if the Club can find a way to get a non-Bernie candidate into lead position; then Abrams is absolutely guaranteed to be the VP candidate regardless of who the non-Bernie top of the ticket might be.

Abrams is the VP nominee for a NOT BERNIE candidate. However, if Bernie wins the nomination then the likelihood of Abrams as a VP nominee slightly drops.

If Bloomberg (or other) is the nominee Abrams is 100% guaranteed to be the VP. The plan would be to use Abrams to heal the fracture created by the Club blocking Bernie Sanders from the nomination.

However, if Bernie winds the nomination Abrams as VP drops to around 80% likelihood. In the Club’s logic – in the Sanders atop the ticket scenario – Abrams is used to offset Bernie’s radical nature and generate a ‘movement‘ vote for the identity crowd.

We keep watching…