Testing Waters – Drudge: Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as VP on Ticket…

Ever since the DNC Club road-map showed Bloomberg as the likely nominee to move into the Democrat race & assemble all of the ‘Never Bernie’ coalitions under one establishment tent, there has been speculation of a possible alternate motive: to bring Hillary Clinton back into the 2020 race.
Today, Matt Drudge takes that speculation to new levels as he claims exclusive sources to highlight Michael Bloomberg is considering doing exactly what people speculated.
[LINK]
Such a strategy is rather Machiavellian; unfortunately, that type of scheme is exactly what Club leadership would do. However, that said, this is more likely a test to see just how people would react publicly; and it is drawing apoplectic reaction from the AOC/Bernie wing of Democrat activists.
(Via Daily Mail) Mike Bloomberg is considering making Hillary Clinton his running mate, a source close to his campaign has told Drudge Report.
Polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force to take on Trump in the race for the White House, the source said.
Former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate Bloomberg is said to be considering even changing his official residence from New York to Colorado or Florida – where he also has homes – because the electoral college makes it difficult for US president and vice-president to reside in the same state.
Under the Twelfth Amendment to the US Constitution, which provides the procedure for electing the president and vice-president, it states that the two people could not both inhabit the same state as the elector.
Bloomberg’s campaign would not confirm or deny the reports when DailyMail.com reached out for comments.(read more)
As we watch the Club -vs- Bernie Sanders dynamic play out I would not put too much emphasis on the Clinton dynamic (¹yet). More likely for the Club’s intent this story starts to tell donors and “moderates” of a possibility. The overarching premise is that Bloomberg is maneuvering to be the Club nominee.
Notice how the story, by itself, positions Bloomberg as the presumptive nominee. Discussion of Bloomberg’s VP selection inherently implants a narrative that Bloomberg will be the nominee. Thus this is more likely the real motive for the story, and not the details within the story itself.
That approach, establishing the baseline psyche, is typical Club strategy. The more the Club (and their corporate media) can keep discussing Bloomberg as the nominee, the better it is for his nomination to succeed.
To be the nominee Bloomberg first has to get past Bernie Sanders. The ‘Never Bernie’ coalition will fall in line to the Club plan, they will put up no resistance. However, the real energy within the Democrat party is behind the AOC-Bernie caucus.
The strategically placed “rumor” per se’, appears to be more about positioning for Bloomberg, which is step one. The VP comes much later and will predictably be the bridge between the Club and a massive group of disgruntled activists.
If the DNC can pull-off the Bloomberg nomination; and assuming Bernie would not be the VP choice; Bloomberg’s VP selection will most likely be a progressive woman; and that woman has to be so appealing to the AOC-Bernie group that her appearance will heal the massive fracture created by the Club’s scheme to circumvent Bernie. It will not be Hillary Clinton because she does not fit that role; and it cannot be AOC.
¹A notable caveat is how the Club has indeed positioned some very serious Hillary Clinton political operatives around the table of the DNC rules committee (Barney Frank and John Podesta). Those prior selections do lend a modicum of credibility to the ‘sources’ framing the Bloomberg/Clinton ticket theory.
Apparently, Bloomberg has a death wish.
Mini Mike Madoff is desperate as $3 bilion more in ads would help him gain zero more votes in Dimm Primary!
Crooked is floated and pf course Michelle is the real VP choice!
She won’t go for #2.
Not for long if they win, for sure.
Sure she would. ANY path to the Presidency would do.
Death works.
We don’t know who the “unnamed” sources are. As I see it, it will force Bloomberg to make some kind of public statement about Hillary. How can that possibly help him?
I’ll bet they work for Hillary though.
Pushing Bernie out again, I see. Deranged, Deceitful Dems.
Mini Make Madoff is more unpopular in his home state of NY that he now has to pick a new home state to accommodate Crooked??
Think about that!
Mini Mike Madoff has no path to Dimm Nomination and only can use his “resources” to play Electoral College 2020 Steal Plan!
Remember when Epstein was thought be in line to be Vince Fostered, he thought no way! Too obvious, they would never do it, too many watching, too obvious, too many watchers watching……Take heed short friend
Pants suit will swoop to save the day as “the” candidate. Not interested in Veep.
I hope Bloomberg has double indemnity on his insurance policy for accidental death!
Wasn’t she already vice president or was that Gore?
“The problem is having two peopke on the ticket represent one state….”
Hillary can represent Ukraine. Problem solved.
Please…….DRUDGE??? SAYS
Condolences to Bloomberg on his upcoming suicide.
AND
Bumberg hasn’t won any delegates yet!
SD, everyone knows any Dimm will have to pick a minority candidate at this point!
45 is looking at 1/3 of Black vote and possibly majority of Black males in 2020!
Dimms Nevertrumpers and RINOs only have terror left…like SHAMPEACHMENT, they will try to steal the Electoral College; every FAKE NEWS NETWORK IS EDUCATING US ON DELEGATE COUNTS FOR A REASON!
Mini Mike getting Arkancanided? Will he commit a Clinton by shooting himself 2 times in the back of his head? Will he be victim of a robbery without being robbed and the FBI won’t investigate it?
In an unrelated story donations to Clinton Foundation unexpectedly jump.
I always wondered why doesn’t Trump lay off Biden & Crazy Bernie… bc Bloomberg has an unlimited war chest and some business smarts.
Biden, Bernie, Warren are easy to defeat … Bloomberg is another kettle of fish.
Look at his massive national ad buys … no need for fundraising or barnstorming … I don’t support him… but the old saying, “Money is the Mother’s milk of politics”.
I think you are right. I expect DJT will soon turn his guns on him.
This will be Hillary’s last shot at the presidency!
Who cares. Bloomberg is on a fools errand. He need 30 billions more to buy the US presidency candidancy. His platform is a loser. Then after he became the nominee he will lose every states. PDJT wins by a landslide….my prediction.
Wouldn’t this be adding insult to injury to Sander’s supporters?
Short bucks wants to insure himself of the black, feminist & homosexual votes. I’m sure those two liars would easily get Barry Soetoro’s endorsement. Bill the rapist is probably already drooling at the thought of getting his hands of fresh young interns.
Somewhere in my Twitter universe there was an article of over 35 (??) sexual complaints about Bloomberg reported today. And that this Hillary talk was to wipe out media coverage.
She wouldn’t be VP for long because Mini Mike would have a terrible illness or accident and she would become president shortly after inauguration.
Isn’t he almost a ‘heartbeat away’ from having to replace her, though? Or something??
