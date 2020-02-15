Testing Waters – Drudge: Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as VP on Ticket…

Ever since the DNC Club road-map showed Bloomberg as the likely nominee to move into the Democrat race & assemble all of the ‘Never Bernie’ coalitions under one establishment tent, there has been speculation of a possible alternate motive: to bring Hillary Clinton back into the 2020 race.

Today, Matt Drudge takes that speculation to new levels as he claims exclusive sources to highlight Michael Bloomberg is considering doing exactly what people speculated.

Such a strategy is rather Machiavellian; unfortunately, that type of scheme is exactly what Club leadership would do. However, that said, this is more likely a test to see just how people would react publicly; and it is drawing apoplectic reaction from the AOC/Bernie wing of Democrat activists.

(Via Daily Mail) Mike Bloomberg is considering making Hillary Clinton his running mate, a source close to his campaign has told Drudge Report. Polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force to take on Trump in the race for the White House, the source said. Former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate Bloomberg is said to be considering even changing his official residence from New York to Colorado or Florida – where he also has homes – because the electoral college makes it difficult for US president and vice-president to reside in the same state. Under the Twelfth Amendment to the US Constitution, which provides the procedure for electing the president and vice-president, it states that the two people could not both inhabit the same state as the elector. Bloomberg’s campaign would not confirm or deny the reports when DailyMail.com reached out for comments.(read more)

As we watch the Club -vs- Bernie Sanders dynamic play out I would not put too much emphasis on the Clinton dynamic (¹yet). More likely for the Club’s intent this story starts to tell donors and “moderates” of a possibility. The overarching premise is that Bloomberg is maneuvering to be the Club nominee.

Notice how the story, by itself, positions Bloomberg as the presumptive nominee. Discussion of Bloomberg’s VP selection inherently implants a narrative that Bloomberg will be the nominee. Thus this is more likely the real motive for the story, and not the details within the story itself.

That approach, establishing the baseline psyche, is typical Club strategy. The more the Club (and their corporate media) can keep discussing Bloomberg as the nominee, the better it is for his nomination to succeed.

To be the nominee Bloomberg first has to get past Bernie Sanders. The ‘Never Bernie’ coalition will fall in line to the Club plan, they will put up no resistance. However, the real energy within the Democrat party is behind the AOC-Bernie caucus.

The strategically placed “rumor” per se’, appears to be more about positioning for Bloomberg, which is step one. The VP comes much later and will predictably be the bridge between the Club and a massive group of disgruntled activists.

If the DNC can pull-off the Bloomberg nomination; and assuming Bernie would not be the VP choice; Bloomberg’s VP selection will most likely be a progressive woman; and that woman has to be so appealing to the AOC-Bernie group that her appearance will heal the massive fracture created by the Club’s scheme to circumvent Bernie. It will not be Hillary Clinton because she does not fit that role; and it cannot be AOC.

¹A notable caveat is how the Club has indeed positioned some very serious Hillary Clinton political operatives around the table of the DNC rules committee (Barney Frank and John Podesta). Those prior selections do lend a modicum of credibility to the ‘sources’ framing the Bloomberg/Clinton ticket theory.